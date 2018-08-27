More about the 2019 Buick LaCrosse

For years Buick has attempted to rediscover its luxury automobile prominence, only to fall short. The 2019 Buick LaCrosse brings the iconic American automobile manufacturer closer to the luxury forefront and should be considered if you're shopping for a large luxury sedan. The 2019 LaCrosse is a quieter and more comfortable option than most vehicles in the midsize sedan segment. The exterior evokes a conservative and uniquely American appearance with smooth lines and Buick's distinctive brightwork and grille. Inside, you'll find a cozy cabin with materials of a higher quality than used in previous LaCrosses, emulating pricier luxury vehicles with abundant leather and textured plastic. Buick's IntelliLink system completes the interior with a user-friendly touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You'll also likely be impressed with the LaCrosse's improved handling. Gone are the days of a large American luxury sedan that floats down the road like a tugboat and handles just as poorly. This 2019 LaCrosse feels cushy while cruising but won't trip all over itself on curvy back roads. Adding the Dynamic Drive package stiffens the driving experience with 20-inch wheels and an advanced suspension design. The LaCrosse base engine, dubbed eAssist, is a mild hybrid system that adds a dollop of electricity to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to return an estimated 25 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. That's lower fuel economy than offered by full hybrid sedans, but then the LaCrosse is also cheaper. Also available is a strong 310-horsepower V6 engine that returns a still-impressive 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway) with all-wheel drive. Both fuel economy and acceleration are among the class-best. The 2019 Buick LaCrosse comes with several trim options from which to choose. The base LaCrosse (also called 1SV) is remarkable for its generous amenities, while the Preferred, Sport Touring, Essence, Premium, and Avenir offer more luxury, safety and technology features. The 2019 LaCrosse has established itself as a real contender in the large luxury sedan segment, but it's not without faults. The seats are mounted rather low, compromising seat and driving positions. The engine features a stop-start system that frustratingly cannot be turned off, and the lane keeping system doesn't guide the vehicle along the edge of the lane but rather pinballs the car between the lane perimeters. The price jump between the base and the Preferred trim levels is also questionable given the minuscule added content. Still, we are pleased with Buick's progress in making the LaCrosse a strong option in the segment. Trust Edmunds to help find the 2019 Buick LaCrosse that ticks off everything you're looking for in a large luxury sedan.

2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 1SV, Premium, Essence, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrids are available in my area?

2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] LaCrosse Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid LaCrosse Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick LaCrosse for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,716 .

Find a new Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,789 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and all available trim types : 1SV, Premium, Essence, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

