Edmunds Rating
6.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid

Type:

What’s new

  • A V6-powered front-wheel-drive Sport Touring trim debuts
  • The Premium trim now comes with a new air ionizer
  • Part of the third LaCrosse generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride on rough roads
  • Quiet and genuinely luxurious interior
  • Surprisingly adept handling with Dynamic Drive package
  • Good fuel economy
  • Low-mounted seats front and back may limit comfort
  • Small cargo space
  • Unremarkable handling without Dynamic Drive package
MSRP Starting at
$29,570
Select your model:
2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid pricing

Which LaCrosse does Edmunds recommend?

If you can live with black or white paint, and the eAssist engine's unremarkable power, the base-model 1SV actually comes with an abundance of appealing equipment. But this is more of a rental fleet special. Otherwise, look to the Essence since it adds several desirable extras such as heated leather seats while also offering the strong V6 engine. If you're OK with a higher sticker price, getting the Dynamic Drive package results in the best LaCrosse to drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.3 / 10

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse carries over the significant changes that took place back in 2017 and a powertrain update in 2018, as part of the brand's plan to reinvigorate and claw back to its position in the luxury segment. And we like what we're seeing. Rather than a hyperstylized version of a coupe or a sport sedan that does neither very well, Buick has rightly chosen to make a comfortable, efficient and traditional car.

The interior is roomy and comfortable, and the seats feature a wide range of adjustability that is perfect for long stints. Buick's easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with both Apple and Android products to help melt away the miles.

The standard eAssist powertrain features a mild-hybrid system, a small electric motor paired to the four-cylinder engine that allows for unobtrusive stop-starts and a little nudge to help get the car off the line. The larger V6 engine, standard in the new Sport Touring model, provides smooth power at the expense of the eAssist's economy. While all models come as front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive is available in the top trim models.

Power and handling aren't the LaCrosse's forte. The heavy sedan drives well enough going straight down the road and has good steering feel, but any dynamic maneuvers will leave the tires squealing in most trim levels. Ride quality and noise are also surprisingly disappointing. Things improve considerably with the Dynamic Drive package, but that's only available on the priciest trim levels.

Still, there's no denying that some buyers don't want to get beat up with stiff suspension and confusingly complex technology. For them, the Buick LaCrosse should be appealing. Otherwise, this big Buick leaves a lot to be desired relative to its competitors.

2019 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse is available in base 1SV, Preferred, Essence, Sport Touring, Premium, and Avenir trim levels. All except the Sport Touring and Avenir come standard with a mild hybrid powertrain known as eAssist that features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a six-speed automatic, and a small electric motor that together produce 194 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. A 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 268 lb-ft) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on the Avenir and Sport Touring, and optional for the Preferred, Essence and Premium. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the Essence, Premium and Avenir can be fitted with all-wheel drive (V6 only).

The base 1SV comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an eight-speaker sound system, satellite radio, and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment interface that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. It is available only in black or white exterior paint.

The Preferred adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, a cargo net and more paint choices.

The Essence trim adds different exterior trim, 19-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, driver memory settings and wireless smartphone charging. The Sport Touring only differs with its special exterior trim. Optional on both is the Driver Confidence I package that adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

The Premium trim includes the Driver Confidence I items and adds forward collision warning, a head-up display, lane keeping assist, the Safety Alert driver's seat (buzzes to get your attention to various safety warning systems), an ionizing air cleaner, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats with massage and four-way lumbar adjustment.

The Sport Touring, Essence and Premium can be bolstered with a couple of option packages. The Sun and Shade package has a panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. The Sights and Sounds package adds a navigation system to IntelliLink, an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system and HD radio.

The Avenir comes with 19-inch wheels, a revised front fascia, upgraded leather upholstery, special floor mats, and the contents of both packages listed above.

Optional for the Essence, Premium and Avenir models is the Dynamic Drive package, which equips the LaCrosse with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and, for front-wheel-drive models, an upgraded front suspension design. You can also specify the Driver Confidence II package for the Premium and Avenir trims, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward automatic emergency braking that detects vehicles and pedestrians, and an automatic parking system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Buick LaCrosse Premium eAssist (2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.3 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Driving

6.0
The LaCrosse with eAssist is a thoroughly unhurried car. Shifts are smooth, and the steering has good on-center feel, making for an easy freeway cruiser. But the mild hybrid engine feels overtaxed, and the body wallows through corners while its tires protest at even moderate requests for performance.

Acceleration

5.0
The LaCrosse accelerates smoothly, but the relaxed throttle requires deliberate input to find a hint of urgency. When the engine is pressed it sounds strained. Passing maneuvers require lots of room. Our tested 0-60 mph time of 8.3 seconds is slow for the class. Optional V6 is much more competitive.

Braking

8.0
The pedal effort is linear, if a bit soft, and braking force is easy to regulate. There's no noticeable regenerative action, making for very smooth stops. We measured a panic-stop distance from 60 mph of 119 feet, which is good for a car like this, and the car is stable under hard braking.

Steering

6.5
The on-center feel is very good, making freeway driving easy, and steering resistance builds through turns, going from very light to surprisingly heavy. However, there's no sense of what the front wheels are doing, and what feel there is seems rubbery and artificial.

Handling

5.0
The LaCrosse does fine in low-speed turns, but when pushed even a little it feels unsettled. The suspension never seems to settle fully, leading to wallowing body motion. The tires begin protesting audibly at even relatively low speeds. In short, the LaCrosse fails to inspire confidence.

Drivability

7.0
The no-defeat stop-start system is mostly unobtrusive. Shifts are generally smooth, except for the occasional harsh shift at low speed. Using the shift paddles results in unhurried responses. The LaCrosse is mostly inoffensive, but it feels large and heavy on the road.

Comfort

7.0
We'd hope for quiet and plush from the big Buick, to match its relaxed driving characteristics. The seats are certainly a comfortable place to spend time. But the ride is busy, and there's disappointingly elevated noise at freeway speeds. Less expensive cars offer similar levels of refinement.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats balance support and padding nicely, and strong heating and cooling help make these all-day comfortable. The seat cushion is a bit narrow, but since the bolsters are very flat, this won't impact comfort for most drivers. Of course, the seat does little to hold you in place.

Ride comfort

6.5
The suspension manages to smooth the edges off bumps. But there's pronounced bounce over larger bumps, and smaller imperfections make the car feel heavy-footed and jiggly. There's more going on than we expect from a car in this class, and it hurts the LaCrosse's luxury aspirations.

Noise & vibration

6.5
The windows do an excellent job of filtering out the sound of surrounding traffic, but there's lots of road noise over bumps and at freeway speeds. At speed, there's also excessive wind and tire noise, as well as extra engine noise when going up inclines.

Climate control

7.0
The dual-zone system works well left to its own devices, and the seat heaters and coolers are quite strong. However, only a few basic controls are button-based. Full manual control requires interacting with the touchscreen, which may be an annoyance for some.

Interior

7.0
The interior aims for a midpoint between luxury and mainstream cars. But there's a lot of obvious plastic, and the interior space isn't as open or roomy as what rivals offer. The limited physical controls are easy to find and use, but many features require interacting with the touchscreen.

Ease of use

6.5
The steering wheel-mounted controls are easy to use, but with only a handful of buttons in the cabin, many controls require the touchscreen. While the system is straightforward, the busy ride can make tapping smaller virtual buttons hit or miss. Some may find the screen a bit of a reach, too.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The front openings are large and square, although the high bottom sill creates a stepover. Ample rear legroom makes stepping in easy, except in tight parking spaces where the longer rear doors can't open far enough. Adult passengers will have to duck under the raked roofline in the rear.

Driving position

7.5
The armrests on both sides of the driver are high enough to be usable, making you feel ensconced in the car and more comfortable on longer drives. The seat offers plenty of adjustability for drivers of different sizes. Some center stack controls can be a reach for long-legged drivers.

Roominess

7.0
The high, wide center console takes up a lot of space, impinging on knee room and making the front feel smaller than it is. The rear seat offers plenty of legroom, but headroom is compromised for adults over average height. Overall, it's less room than other full-size luxury cars.

Visibility

5.5
The rear window is short, partially obscuring the view and making the rearview camera a necessity. Thick front and side pillars create blind spots, and the small sideview mirrors don't help much without blind-spot monitoring. The rear-most side window helps over-the-shoulder visibility.

Quality

5.5
The LaCrosse's interior has a lot of obvious plastics. Most have a soft-touch coating, but it's still a lot of plastic surface area. The wood trim and seat leather also feel a bit plasticky. We had issues with a nonfunctioning head-up display.

Utility

6.0
The big surprise is the limited amount of usable trunk space due to a number of intrusions that leave only a relatively small square of flat flooring. There's a decent amount of space for small items in the cabin thanks to a lateral pass-through under the center console.

Small-item storage

7.0
The shelf that occupies a pass-through under the center console offers a decent amount of storage space. The center console box is relatively small, as is the glovebox. The door pockets can hold regular water bottles but not much more, and the seatback pockets are comically small.

Cargo space

5.0
At 14.3 cubic feet, there's surprisingly little usable trunk space for this segment. Flimsy wheelwell coverings impinge on the sides, and the eAssist battery creates a rise in the trunk. The 60/40-split folding seats help for longer items, but bulky items will be a struggle.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
There are clearly marked LATCH anchors. But the bottom anchors are recessed in the seat cushions and not very accessible, though the top anchors are easy to access. There's enough rear-seat room to accommodate even bulky seats.

Technology

7.5
General Motors' technologies are fully deployed in the LaCrosse, although many driver aids and active safety features are optional. They compare favorably against mainstream cars but are outclassed when stacked up against offerings from luxury manufacturers.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Bluetooth pairing is straightforward to accomplish, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work smoothly. The wireless charging pocket in the center console is a tight fit for large phones or phones in cases, but it provides easy access. The car will notify you of messages and read them aloud.

Driver aids

7.0
Only a few active safety features are standard, even on higher trims. Adaptive cruise works smoothly, albeit a bit conservatively. Lane keeping assist tends to overcorrect so the car ping-pongs between lane markers. It's not always easy to figure out what'll set off the vibrating Safety Alert seat.

Voice control

7.0
Prompts are helpfully displayed on the touchscreen, but there isn't as much functionality as with some competitive systems, especially in the luxury market, and phrasing has to be precise. The navigation system responds well to voice input and isn't overly prone to misunderstanding.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick LaCrosse.

5 star reviews: 89%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love My Buick
Lives7,
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

Great sedan, low gas mileage. Love the hybrid. Comfortable and reliable

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

1SV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1SV 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$29,570
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower194 hp @ 6300 rpm
Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$38,670
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower194 hp @ 6300 rpm
Essence 4dr Sedan features & specs
Essence 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$36,370
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower194 hp @ 6300 rpm
Preferred 4dr Sedan features & specs
Preferred 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$33,670
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower194 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite LaCrosse safety features:

OnStar
Provides automatic crash notification, an emergency call button and stolen-vehicle assistance, among other features.
Front Automatic Braking
Detects an imminent front collision. It will then warn the driver and apply automatic braking if necessary.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Alerts you to cars in your blind spot with lights in the mirrors, helping to prevent accidents and reducing driver workload.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Buick LaCrosse vs. the competition

Buick LaCrosse vs. Buick Regal Sportback

The Regal Sportback and the LaCrosse are similar in size, but there are some differences. The Regal is a little smaller in the back seat but has loads more cargo space thanks to its hatchback configuration. Amazingly, although the LaCrosse is less powerful than the Regal Sportback, it is lighter and more efficient.

Compare Buick LaCrosse & Buick Regal Sportback features

Buick LaCrosse vs. Chrysler 300

Both the 300 and the LaCrosse are full-size sedans perfect for traveling down the long and winding road. You'll have more driver engagement in the 300, thanks to its rear-wheel drive and powerful standard V6 engine, and you'll ooze machismo even when you don't want to. The LaCrosse is the calmer, buttoned-up sedan, though it is slightly smaller on the inside and in cargo space.

Compare Buick LaCrosse & Chrysler 300 features

Buick LaCrosse vs. Lincoln MKZ

Both sedans deliver competent highway cruising and multiple powertrain options. The MKZ, though, is available with a twin-turbo V6. If performance is important, then the MKZ is the better buy. Even in base form, the MKZ's turbo four-cylinder outperforms the LaCrosse's non-turbocharged engine. On the inside, the LaCrosse is bigger and plusher. Both come standard with a lot of technology and infotainment features.

Compare Buick LaCrosse & Lincoln MKZ features

What's new in the 2019 Buick LaCrosse?

More about the 2019 Buick LaCrosse

For years Buick has attempted to rediscover its luxury automobile prominence, only to fall short. The 2019 Buick LaCrosse brings the iconic American automobile manufacturer closer to the luxury forefront and should be considered if you're shopping for a large luxury sedan.

The 2019 LaCrosse is a quieter and more comfortable option than most vehicles in the midsize sedan segment. The exterior evokes a conservative and uniquely American appearance with smooth lines and Buick's distinctive brightwork and grille.

Inside, you'll find a cozy cabin with materials of a higher quality than used in previous LaCrosses, emulating pricier luxury vehicles with abundant leather and textured plastic. Buick's IntelliLink system completes the interior with a user-friendly touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

You'll also likely be impressed with the LaCrosse's improved handling. Gone are the days of a large American luxury sedan that floats down the road like a tugboat and handles just as poorly. This 2019 LaCrosse feels cushy while cruising but won't trip all over itself on curvy back roads. Adding the Dynamic Drive package stiffens the driving experience with 20-inch wheels and an advanced suspension design.

The LaCrosse base engine, dubbed eAssist, is a mild hybrid system that adds a dollop of electricity to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to return an estimated 25 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. That's lower fuel economy than offered by full hybrid sedans, but then the LaCrosse is also cheaper. Also available is a strong 310-horsepower V6 engine that returns a still-impressive 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway) with all-wheel drive. Both fuel economy and acceleration are among the class-best.

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse comes with several trim options from which to choose. The base LaCrosse (also called 1SV) is remarkable for its generous amenities, while the Preferred, Sport Touring, Essence, Premium, and Avenir offer more luxury, safety and technology features.

The 2019 LaCrosse has established itself as a real contender in the large luxury sedan segment, but it's not without faults. The seats are mounted rather low, compromising seat and driving positions. The engine features a stop-start system that frustratingly cannot be turned off, and the lane keeping system doesn't guide the vehicle along the edge of the lane but rather pinballs the car between the lane perimeters. The price jump between the base and the Preferred trim levels is also questionable given the minuscule added content.

Still, we are pleased with Buick's progress in making the LaCrosse a strong option in the segment. Trust Edmunds to help find the 2019 Buick LaCrosse that ticks off everything you're looking for in a large luxury sedan.

2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LaCrosse Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 1SV, Premium, Essence, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

