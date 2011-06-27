2019 BMW i8 Consumer Reviews
Absolutely amazing experience into the future
I have been driving my i8 roadster for a month. What an experience! The handling has been much improved and extended battery certainly makes more sense now. Fit and finish has been stepped up and at he top in super car range. I find performance more than adequate. Other cars achieve better acceleration because of launch control. In daily driving no one uses launch control anyway; i8 achieves optimal acceleration without launch control which is a plus. Handling is awesome and ride much better than any car similar in its class. This car rides like a coupe. Most convertibles suffer from structural rigidity which can affect handling and ride. The i8 roadster doesn’t; this is a huge plus!
Impressive and Sexy BMW I8
I’ve been driving my new convertible i8 for the last couple months and have to say I am very happy and impressed with the look, performance and fuel economy.
