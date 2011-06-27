Used 2012 Audi TT RS Consumer Reviews

I walked into an Audi dealership to test drive the S5 and the dealership was the only one in San Diego to have a TT RS in stock. I test drove it and was absolutely blown away! The clutch and transmission are PERFECT. The clutch is perfectly weighted, releases at the top of the movement, and the 6-speed transmission was snickety with the perfect size shift lever. The engine was insanely quick and the car felt lighter than the M3 and C63 because it is. The interior was much nicer than the BMW M3 and Mercedes C63 AMG. But once I experienced the performance the interior was an afterthought. I ordered the TT RS the same day after test driving other cars for 2 years. It is that good!

smerdyakov , 03/18/2014 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M)

My local Audi dealer recently took in a 2102 TT RS, a car that I had been interested in for some time, but had never seen. After driving it I was very impressed, and traded my 2011 Corvette Grand Sport for the RS immediately. The RS has acceleration equal to the Corvette's up to about 80 mph, is far more maneuverable, and much more exciting to drive. It probably would not be at its best on long road trips however, since the ride is somewhat stiff and the exhaust noise can be bothersome. I have also owned a Porsche Cayman S in the recent past, and the Audi is superior to that car in nearly every respect. Any prospective Cayman buyer should give the Audi serious consideration. However, after six months of ownership, the check engine light came on. Due to the rarity of the vehicle and its sophisticated engine, it took two weeks for my dealer to find and fix the problem. I decided that I didn't want a car that had the potential to cause me further problems, so I traded it for a Porsche Boxster.