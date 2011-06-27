2019 Audi Q8 Consumer Reviews

Audi, where have you been all my life? Jim Shields , 04/20/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 61 of 62 people found this review helpful After months of research I purchased the Q8 with Premium Trim. The Q8 has exceeded my expectations as a sporty and luxurious SUV. As a tall man (6’6”), I feel right at home in the Q8 and driving it is a lot of fun! This SUV has all kinds of power and smoothness. The Technology in the vehicle is a lot but it becomes fairly intuitive after a few days. Super quiet on the inside! One note for better or worse, the Q8 is bigger than you think - closer to the Q7 than the Q5. If you want a true midsized SUV I’d look at the Q5 and if I still had kids going to soccer, lacrosse, etc... I would have bought the Q7 The rear cargo area has enough room for my golf clubs, and work materials. The back seat has more room than any other vehicle I considered. I looked closely at and considered the BMW X5, Acura MDX, and the Mercedes GLE. Personally I don’t care for the looks of the Lexus or Infiniti SUVs, The Range Rovers looks great but I was scared away by the reliability reports on Edmunds, and I don’t really see myself as a Jag or Porsche owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pleasantly Surprised Matt D , 06/22/2019 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Have always shopped MB and BMW w/o much thought on Audis. When the MB debacle associated with the GLE 450 added six months (or more) to my delivery date I got my deposit back and started doing a bit more research. Never thought the "coupe" style SUVs were ugly personally, but I know they are polarizing. The Audi does a much better job making a sporty vehicle, so I figured it was worth a test drive. Loved the car, so ordered one loaded with all options less night vision. There is a learning curve on the tech., but the vehicle is very well equipped. Joy to drive and a four-hour car ride is about as stress-inducing as a jaunt to the corner market. The added insulation and thicker glass, coupled with the upgraded audio system make it a fun place to be. The mild hybrid system isn't remarkable and is largely focused on making the start-stop system smoother (it does). Audi seems to have slightly outsmarted themselves on the system though as it will put the car in coast mode prior to a full stop and if you find yourself getting back on the gas while this happens you can have a bit of hesitation. That hasn't been an issue for me, but others complain about it on the user boards and post workarounds like staying in sport mode and/or turning off the auto stop-start feature. All and all I'm very happy with the Q8 in the early stages of ownership. Probably rivals an S550 sedan for taking four adults on a long road trip with the added flexibility of an SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Audi Q8 HM , 03/13/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful We have had the Q8 for three months, and have enjoyed every minute using it. We have put around three thousand miles, and reliablity, as it should be has been flawless. It is great in the snow. We drive it to our ski house each weekend, and it is like driving a snow cat compared with our previous vehicle, the dreadful 2016 Ford Explorer which was like a toboggan. The matrix-led headlights are as though the sun is on the front of the car when the superb auto high beams are active. They are definitely a worthy upgrade. The Q8 also has a cavernous rear seat where tall people can easily stretch out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

IT IS A BAD BOY!!!!!! RUPINDER THIND , 04/13/2019 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Great sporty car. have it for 3 days now. definitely a head turner. I bought silver color s line package . with its 22 inch sporty wheels chrome based outer lining, it looks exceptional. Interior is super sleek with 3 screens and it just looks exceptional. Very roomy and luxurious interior. Seats are comfortable. Back seats are very comfortable and roomy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse