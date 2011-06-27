2019 Audi Q8 Consumer Reviews
Audi, where have you been all my life?
After months of research I purchased the Q8 with Premium Trim. The Q8 has exceeded my expectations as a sporty and luxurious SUV. As a tall man (6’6”), I feel right at home in the Q8 and driving it is a lot of fun! This SUV has all kinds of power and smoothness. The Technology in the vehicle is a lot but it becomes fairly intuitive after a few days. Super quiet on the inside! One note for better or worse, the Q8 is bigger than you think - closer to the Q7 than the Q5. If you want a true midsized SUV I’d look at the Q5 and if I still had kids going to soccer, lacrosse, etc... I would have bought the Q7 The rear cargo area has enough room for my golf clubs, and work materials. The back seat has more room than any other vehicle I considered. I looked closely at and considered the BMW X5, Acura MDX, and the Mercedes GLE. Personally I don’t care for the looks of the Lexus or Infiniti SUVs, The Range Rovers looks great but I was scared away by the reliability reports on Edmunds, and I don’t really see myself as a Jag or Porsche owner.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pleasantly Surprised
Have always shopped MB and BMW w/o much thought on Audis. When the MB debacle associated with the GLE 450 added six months (or more) to my delivery date I got my deposit back and started doing a bit more research. Never thought the "coupe" style SUVs were ugly personally, but I know they are polarizing. The Audi does a much better job making a sporty vehicle, so I figured it was worth a test drive. Loved the car, so ordered one loaded with all options less night vision. There is a learning curve on the tech., but the vehicle is very well equipped. Joy to drive and a four-hour car ride is about as stress-inducing as a jaunt to the corner market. The added insulation and thicker glass, coupled with the upgraded audio system make it a fun place to be. The mild hybrid system isn't remarkable and is largely focused on making the start-stop system smoother (it does). Audi seems to have slightly outsmarted themselves on the system though as it will put the car in coast mode prior to a full stop and if you find yourself getting back on the gas while this happens you can have a bit of hesitation. That hasn't been an issue for me, but others complain about it on the user boards and post workarounds like staying in sport mode and/or turning off the auto stop-start feature. All and all I'm very happy with the Q8 in the early stages of ownership. Probably rivals an S550 sedan for taking four adults on a long road trip with the added flexibility of an SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
2019 Audi Q8
We have had the Q8 for three months, and have enjoyed every minute using it. We have put around three thousand miles, and reliablity, as it should be has been flawless. It is great in the snow. We drive it to our ski house each weekend, and it is like driving a snow cat compared with our previous vehicle, the dreadful 2016 Ford Explorer which was like a toboggan. The matrix-led headlights are as though the sun is on the front of the car when the superb auto high beams are active. They are definitely a worthy upgrade. The Q8 also has a cavernous rear seat where tall people can easily stretch out.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
IT IS A BAD BOY!!!!!!
Great sporty car. have it for 3 days now. definitely a head turner. I bought silver color s line package . with its 22 inch sporty wheels chrome based outer lining, it looks exceptional. Interior is super sleek with 3 screens and it just looks exceptional. Very roomy and luxurious interior. Seats are comfortable. Back seats are very comfortable and roomy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Vehicle
I've only had the car one week, but so far it has met or exceeded all my expectations. It is exceptionally smooth and quiet and comfortable on the road. The technology is definitely cutting edge. The looks are outstanding. The Prestige model is rich with features. Now, after owning the vehicle for about 6 months, I can say I still like it as much as I did during my first days of ownership. I often have people stop me and say how good looking it is. I have had a couple of minor quality control build issues which were easily resolved by the dealer, but no significant problems. If I were to list any complaints, I would say I have only two minor ones; there is a definite lack of small storage spaces for the driver (i.e. center console and dashboard cubbies) and 2, the engine stop/start feature is annoying, but can be defeated. I would definitely buy this car again. The only thing I would change would be to get the 4 wheel steering option. This, I believe, would make parking and general manuverabilty much easier. In January 2020 I traded my Q8 for an identical Q8, the only difference being that the new one has 4 wheel steering and air suspension, other than that there NO differences in model or options. My previous opinion that 4 wheel steering would improve manuverabilty was absolutely correct! The new car is significantly more maneuverable and MUCH easier to park.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q8
Related 2019 Audi Q8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020