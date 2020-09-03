2020 Audi Q7 Hybrid
What’s new
- Updated styling for 2020
- New infotainment system with two screens
- New V6 engine with more power than last year
- Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional interior materials and build quality
- Excellent ride quality regardless of road surface
- Plenty of safety and infotainment technology features
- Surprisingly agile handling
- Offers less cargo space than most competitors
- Cramped third-row seat
- New infotainment system is distracting to use
2020 Audi Q7 Review
Ever since this Audi Q7 generation's debut in 2017, we've been impressed with its classy interior, strong acceleration, seating for seven, and advanced technology features. As an all-around three-row luxury SUV, it's been one of our favorites. Now Audi has given the 2020 Q7 a number of additions that should make it an even smarter buy than before.
Enhancements start with the exterior styling. A more aggressive-looking front end visually tightens up the overall proportions so the Q7 appears more muscular. Audi's LED matrix headlights come on certain trims. These lights can provide better illumination of the road than traditional headlights while also minimizing glare to oncoming drivers. While they aren't approved for use in the U.S. quite yet, Audi says owners will be able to update the software at a dealer once the government approves the design. The rear styling, too, has been updated to bring it in line with some of Audi's newer models.
Inside, Audi has installed a new infotainment system with dual touchscreens. This is the same system Audi has been putting in its latest vehicles, such as the related Q8 SUV. The dashboard and center console have been updated, too, to accommodate the new system. The overall look is new and modern, which we like, but we've also found that this new touchscreen system can be distracting to use while driving.
There are a few under-the-hood changes as well. The Q7's upgraded engine is now a turbocharged V6, replacing last year's supercharged V6. The new engine makes more power, and based on our initial testing of the 2020 Q7, it definitely feels quicker around town than last year's model. Unfortunately, fuel economy has taken a hit. According to the EPA, fuel economy for the turbo V6 is down 3 mpg combined compared to the older engine.
Overall, however, we still expect the 2020 Audi Q7 will remain one of the top contenders in the three-row midsize luxury SUV market. Whether you're looking for luxury, performance, utility or a mix of all three, the Q7 easily hits the mark.
Which Q7 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Audi Q7 models
The 2020 Audi Q7 is a midsize three-row SUV powered by your choice of two engines: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), which Audi calls the 45 TFSI, and a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft) dubbed the 55 TFSI.
If you want even more power, check out the new SQ7, which is reviewed separately and features a 500-horsepower V8. Regardless of engine, the Q7 employs an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The four-cylinder is available in Premium and Premium Plus levels, while the V6 is sold in those trims plus the range-topping Prestige.
Standard exterior features for the Premium include LED headlights, a hands-free liftgate and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, you'll find three-zone automatic climate control, a power-folding third row, leather upholstery, Audi's MMI infotainment system with dual touchscreens, a navigation system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and a 10-speaker sound system.
The Q7's standard safety features include lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a low-speed forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection and automatic braking.
The Premium trim's optional Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, ambient lighting and wireless smartphone charging. The Premium Plus includes this package plus a 360-degree parking camera and an upgraded Bose audio system.
The Premium Plus is available with two core packages. The Warm Weather package offers four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and rear-seat sunshades. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and an upgraded forward collision warning and braking system.
Topping the Q7 range is the Prestige. It includes all of the above features, plus an adaptive air suspension, upgraded ambient lighting, sound-reducing glass, a head-up display and soft-closing doors.
Several options are exclusive to the Prestige, such as massaging and ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, laser headlights and four-wheel steering.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi Q7.
Exactly what I expected. Still shy on storage as was the last model. Exterior rework is really nice especially the grill. Interior fit and finish are as expected. Info system needs some practice but all in, really nice.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$63,800
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$71,200
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$60,800
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q7 safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Monitors blind spots and alerts the driver to potential obstacles during lane changes. Generically known as blind-spot monitoring.
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Anticipates collisions and applies brakes, stopping the car at speeds up to 25 mph. Reduces impacts at higher speeds.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Helps the driver stay in the lane by making subtle steering corrections. Generically known as lane keeping assist.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q7 vs. the competition
Audi Q7 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is one of the Q7's direct rivals and a well-rounded SUV in its own right. We give the X5 high marks for its smooth power delivery and smart driving aids. The X5 has few faults, though it's a little pricey, both in its standard form and once you start adding common options. Its optional third row is also a bit tighter than the Q7's.
Audi Q7 vs. Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 is one of the finest three-row SUVs on the market. Its distinctive and powerful exterior design contrasts nicely with its understated yet handsome cabin. Under-the-hood improvements make the 2020 model especially good to drive, especially the previously maligned hybrid model. A distracting infotainment system is the XC90's only significant blemish.
Audi Q7 vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX is one of the oldest vehicles in its class — it was last redesigned in 2014 — but it's still one of the best. When equipped with all-wheel drive, this sporty crossover hustles around corners with the agility of a smaller SUV. It's also reasonably priced. A frustrating two-tier infotainment system is one of the Acura's few faults.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q7 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi Q7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi Q7:
- Updated styling for 2020
- New infotainment system with two screens
- New V6 engine with more power than last year
- Part of the second Q7 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi Q7 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi Q7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi Q7?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi Q7 is the 2020 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,800.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,800
- Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $71,200
- Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,800
What are the different models of Audi Q7?
