2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Dark Chrome
|yes
|Pack - Studio Collection
|yes
|Exterior Pack - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Jewelry Pack - Q Dark Chrome and Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Jewelry Pack - Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Underhood Jewelry Pack - Q Gold
|yes
|Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Silver
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Seatbelts - Graphite
|yes
|Seat Back Trim - Match to Trim Inlay
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Perforation DBS Placed
|yes
|Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustment
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Alcantara
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Leather
|yes
|Floor Mats - Base
|yes
|Seatbelts - Ivory
|yes
|Headlining Outer - Contemporary Alcantara
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Anodized Aluminum w/Personalization
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantara
|yes
|Headlining Outer - Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel - GT Heated
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Quilting Q Geode
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Sports Obsidian Black Leather
|yes
|Seating - Heated and Ventilated
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Headlining - Contemporary Rokona
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embossed DBS Logo
|yes
|Seatbelts - Mocha
|yes
|Steering Wheel - Color Keyed
|yes
|Interior Trim - Q Exclusive Leather
|yes
|Umbrella & Holder
|yes
|Seatbelts - Red
|yes
|Leather - Q Trim Split
|yes
|Leather - Duotone Split
|yes
|Carpet - Contemporary
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Beosound
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embroidered Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Interior Trim - Special/Metallics Leather
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Perforation Q Geode
|yes
|Leather - Monotone Split
|yes
|Interior Trim - Contemporary Leather
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Embroidered DBS Logo
|yes
|Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabin Carpet
|yes
|Stitching/Welt - Contrast Color
|yes
|Floor Mats - Heavy Pile
|yes
|Seat Detailing - Quilting Triaxial
|yes
|Seat Detailing - No Perforation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Brake Calipers - Dark Anodized
|yes
|Side Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louvered
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Side Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louvered
|yes
|Door Handles - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Grey
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange
|yes
|Volante Roof Color - Special
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finish
|yes
|Windshield Surround - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Paint - Paint Protection Tape Delete
|yes
|Tail Lights - Smoked
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue
|yes
|Paint - Q Satin
|yes
|Paint - Q Special
|yes
|Wheels - 21" Lightweight Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Black
|yes
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Mirror Caps - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Mirror Caps - Gloss Black Painted
|yes
|Paint - AML Special
|yes
|Volante Roof Color - Contemporary
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Carbon Badges and All Scripts
|yes
|Windshield Surround - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Wheels - 21" 10 Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Bronze
|yes
|Wheels - 21" Lightweight Twinspoke Forged - Textured Black
|yes
|Wheels - 21" 10 Twinspoke Forged - Shadow Chrome
|yes
|Hood Vents - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louvered
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Badges and All Scripts
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red
|yes
|Hood Vents - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louvered
|yes
|Convertible Wind Deflector
|yes
|Windshield Surround - Gloss Black
|yes
|Paint - Contemporary
|yes
|Tail Lights - Red
|yes
|Mirror Caps - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Angle of departure
|13.0 degrees
|Length
|185.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|3.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|9.5 degrees
|Height
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|77.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the DBS Superleggera
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$334,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020