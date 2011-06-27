  1. Home
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Features & Specs

More about the 2021 DBS Superleggera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$334,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$334,700
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$334,700
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Dark Chromeyes
Pack - Studio Collectionyes
Exterior Pack - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Jewelry Pack - Q Dark Chrome and Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Jewelry Pack - Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Tonneau Coveryes
Underhood Jewelry Pack - Q Goldyes
Interior Jewelry Pack - Satin Silveryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$334,700
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$334,700
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$334,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Seat Back Trim - Match to Trim Inlayyes
Seat Detailing - Perforation DBS Placedyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentyes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Alcantarayes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber/Obsidian Black Leatheryes
Floor Mats - Baseyes
Seatbelts - Ivoryyes
Headlining Outer - Contemporary Alcantarayes
Sill Plaques - Anodized Aluminum w/Personalizationyes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Obsidian Black Leather/Alcantarayes
Headlining Outer - Leatheryes
Steering Wheel - GT Heatedyes
Seat Detailing - Quilting Q Geodeyes
Steering Wheel - Sports Obsidian Black Leatheryes
Seating - Heated and Ventilatedyes
Sill Plaques - Carbon Fiberyes
Headlining - Contemporary Rokonayes
Seat Detailing - Embossed DBS Logoyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyedyes
Interior Trim - Q Exclusive Leatheryes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Seatbelts - Redyes
Leather - Q Trim Splityes
Leather - Duotone Splityes
Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Bang & Olufsen Beosoundyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wingsyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidered Aston Martin Wingsyes
Interior Trim - Special/Metallics Leatheryes
Seat Detailing - Perforation Q Geodeyes
Leather - Monotone Splityes
Interior Trim - Contemporary Leatheryes
Seat Detailing - Embroidered DBS Logoyes
Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabin Carpetyes
Stitching/Welt - Contrast Coloryes
Floor Mats - Heavy Pileyes
Seat Detailing - Quilting Triaxialyes
Seat Detailing - No Perforationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$334,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,700
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,700
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Brake Calipers - Dark Anodizedyes
Side Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louveredyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Side Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louveredyes
Door Handles - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangeyes
Volante Roof Color - Specialyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finishyes
Windshield Surround - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiberyes
Paint - Paint Protection Tape Deleteyes
Tail Lights - Smokedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blueyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Wheels - 21" Lightweight Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Blackyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Mirror Caps - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Mirror Caps - Gloss Black Paintedyes
Paint - AML Specialyes
Volante Roof Color - Contemporaryyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Carbon Badges and All Scriptsyes
Windshield Surround - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Wheels - 21" 10 Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orangeyes
Brake Calipers - Q Bronzeyes
Wheels - 21" Lightweight Twinspoke Forged - Textured Blackyes
Wheels - 21" 10 Twinspoke Forged - Shadow Chromeyes
Hood Vents - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louveredyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Badges and All Scriptsyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Redyes
Hood Vents - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber Louveredyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Windshield Surround - Gloss Blackyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Tail Lights - Redyes
Mirror Caps - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Angle of departure13.0 degrees
Length185.6 in.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Angle of approach9.5 degrees
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width77.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Exterior Colors
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Yellow Tang
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Stirling Green
  • Satin Solar Bronze
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Silver Birch Provenance
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Platinum White
  • Blush Pearl
  • Spirit Silver
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Royal Indigo
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Golden Saffron
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Lunar White
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Liquid Crimson
  • Minotaur Green
  • Morning Frost White
  • Ceramic Blue
  • Scorpus Red
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Flugplatz Blue
  • Satin Jet Black
  • Kermit Green
  • Clubsport White
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Pentland Green
  • Elwood Blue
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Lime Essence
  • Divine Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Intense Blue
  • Hyper Red
  • White Stone
  • Yellow Tang
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Marron Black
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Stratus White
  • Xenon Grey
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Concours Blue
  • Arden Green
  • Arizona Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Oxford Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Arden Green Metallic, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Maltese Blue, premium leather
  • Red Oxide, premium leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Californian Poppy, premium leather
  • Wolf Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Black Metallic, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$334,700
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$334,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$334,700
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

