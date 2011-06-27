2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Consumer Reviews
Awesome
SKYXX, 02/13/2020
Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful
2020 Alfa Stelvio is incredibly fun to drive. Fast and confident in the turns, fuel economy could be better, but the lead foot dosent help. Traded in a Lexus GX 460 (great car, had it's prupose) would not go back.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid ride
Hindley , 07/14/2020
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Only issue...the brakes could be more responsive.
