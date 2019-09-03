  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(18)
2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid

Type:
#2 Luxury plug-in hybrid SUV

What’s new

  • Lightly refreshed exterior styling
  • Revised brakes and suspension for improved comfort and smoothness
  • Six-seat option available for Momentum and Inscription models
  • Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior and exterior styling
  • Comfortable front seats
  • Hybrid powertrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
  • Many standard safety technology features
  • Third row isn't roomy enough for adults
  • Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
  • Voice controls don't recognize natural speech very well
MSRP Starting at
$67,000
Save as much as $7,629
Select your model:
Save as much as $7,629 with Edmunds

2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 XC90
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

msrp 

$48,250
starting price
See All Trims
See all for sale

2020 Volvo XC90 Review

Step into most any modern luxury car and you'll find a cabin with enough buttons and switches to make an airline pilot feel right at home. In contrast, the 2020 Volvo XC90 offers a simple, elegant interior that exemplifies the minimalist Swedish design ethos. It's a refreshing approach that helps set the XC90 apart from other three-row SUVs.

The unusual cabin design isn't the only thing that differentiates the Volvo XC90. While some rivals offer a range of powerful (but thirsty) V6 and V8 engines, the XC90 is driven exclusively by a four-cylinder engine. Notably, the range-topping T8 powertrain is augmented by a plug-in battery pack. With 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque on tap, this plug-in hybrid offers plenty of thrust and some of the best fuel economy estimates around.

The XC90 isn't perfect, however. The minimalist design means most of the vehicle's functions are accessible in the infotainment screen, and the layout isn't the most intuitive. We also take issue with the half-baked voice controls that fail to recognize points of interest. Technology missteps aside, the XC90 is one of the better choices in the segment. This year's improvements to the suspension and the T8 hybrid's brake pedal make recommending the Volvo XC90 easier than ever.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Volvo XC90 T8 makes the most of its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It delivers quick acceleration and relatively high fuel economy. On top of that, you get a high-quality interior, comfortable seats and plenty of safety features to justify its price tag.

How does it drive?

8.0
We like the XC90's powertrain in its T8 trim. It combines turbocharging, supercharging and electric propulsion from its plug-in hybrid system to somehow seamlessly deliver thrust that's both exciting and comfortable. There is a digital feel to the XC90 that makes everything feel easy, from crisp electric steering to nearly imperceptible shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission.

But the biggest surprise is its braking. Volvo drastically improved the 2020 model's regenerative braking system — the previous version's braking was so jerky it made the XC90 a chore to drive. The SUV has done a complete 180, and braking pressure and response are now exceptional.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Volvo hits all the right notes with the extremely comfortable seats in the XC90. Our T8 test vehicle was the top-level Inscription trim level with the optional Luxury package. Front seat comfort in this configuration is excellent.

Ride quality is likewise very good. The optional four-corner air suspension smooths out rough cracks and bumps in the road, and little road and wind noise is allowed inside the cabin. The XC90 delivers a supremely quiet and luxurious experience. The dual-zone automatic climate control reacts quickly and doesn't need much adjustment once you've set a temperature.

How’s the interior?

7.5
There's room for improvement with Volvo's vertical touchscreen. Its menu interface can be confusing, and some tasks that should require a few buttons or knobs, such as climate control, have to be done in the system. It makes for a cleaner-looking interior design but a more confusing ownership experience.

The rest of the cabin gets high marks for its easy step-in height and excellent driver's seat position. There's plenty of space up front and enough room for adults in the second row. The third row should be reserved for children. We also like the clear outward view made possible by an upright cabin that allows a full range of vision. The large windshield and short front overhangs help too.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The XC90's infotainment display is quick to respond to touch and has crisp-looking navigation graphics. Our tester came with the pricey but impressive-sounding 14-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Smartphones pair easily to Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard. The weak point of this setup is Volvo's native voice control system. In our testing, it stumbled over recognizing directions and points of interest and had trouble operating the vehicle's own systems when asked. It regularly misheard commands.

Safety tech is a strong point for the XC90. The adaptive cruise control, in particular, is one of the best at transitioning between accelerating and braking as traffic ebbs and flows ahead. It's smooth and easy to control, and it works down to a full stop. Emergency alerts are helpful rather than panic-inducing, and subtle steering inputs are helpful on a vehicle this size to prevent lane departures.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The upright stance of the XC90 enables a spacious cargo area, especially with the second and third row seats folded flat. There is a rather high floor, but the XC90's optional air suspension can be used to lower the ride height of the vehicle for easier loading. Under the cargo floor is a space for carrying plug-in charging cords and other small items, and there are backpack-sized cubbies on either side as well. Small-item storage is limited in the front. The slim and graceful-looking center console has two cupholders alongside tiny trays. Volvo designed the cabin for style, not functionality.

When it comes to installing child safety seats, the optional second-row captain's chairs have easily accessible car-seat anchor points between the cushions. The dual third-row seats, however, have no anchor points for hooking in car seats. And only the passenger-side seat has an overhead tether point. Families expecting to fill their XC90 with a pack of little ones, or moving them to the back when the grandparents come to town, may be disappointed.

How economical is it?

9.0
The 2020 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid adds a mile of EV range over last year's model, for 18 total, and it now has an EPA rating of 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving once the battery is depleted. That's about the same as the Acura MDX Hybrid but a couple mpg lower than the Lexus RX 450hL. But neither one of those models is a plug-in hybrid, so there's more upside to the Volvo if you can plug in and recharge frequently.

We routinely squeezed 20 miles of all-electric driving from our test vehicle. Our test XC90, fully charged at the start, logged 30.0 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Using a Level 2 charger, you can recharge the XC90 T8's battery in about 2.5 hours.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Our test XC90 had solid build quality. The interior panels were tight, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles when driving. The combination of upscale woods, metals and leathers combined with the quiet ride left us smiling.

That makes the price of the XC90 appealing too. The XC90 T8 has a starting price of around $68,000. That's kind of a lot, but considering its complicated yet effective powertrain and loads of standard safety equipment, we're reluctant to hold the cost against it. Loading up with options pushed our tester to $86,000, but each package is priced sensibly and you can pick and choose what fits best. In warranty coverage, Volvo is as good as or better than competitors too.

Wildcard

8.0
This big SUV is not going hybrid just for the sake of green marketing. Instead, the XC90 uses electrification to enhance nearly every aspect of the driving experience. It improves power, ride comfort and range all at the same time. This is still a heavy SUV, and the presence of the hefty b

Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?

The T8 hybrid is a fairly expensive powertrain compared to the other XC90 engines, so the base Momentum trim isn't exactly value-rich. Either of the two upgraded trims are worth the extra money — it comes down to personal preference between the sport-themed R-Design or the luxurious Inscription.

2020 Volvo XC90 models

The 2020 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with two seating configurations and three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels: T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either a front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, though the T6 and T8 powertrains in Momentum or Inscription trims can have a six-seat configuration, with second-row captain's chairs.

The base Momentum comes with 19-inch wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power tailgate, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, premium vinyl upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated washer nozzles, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Technology features include Pilot Assist driving aids (includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, an oncoming-traffic lane mitigation system, a 9-inch central touchscreen, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either front- or all-wheel drive is available, and opting for the latter adds heated front seats.

The T6 upgrades to a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. This powertrain adds heated front seats, navigation and leather upholstery to the Momentum trim level.

The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an 87-hp electric motor and battery. Total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can fill the battery in about 2.5 hours, providing 18 miles of pure electric driving. The T8 comes with an 11-speaker audio system and a tire repair kit in lieu of a temporary spare and tools.

The R-Design trim level is largely a sporty appearance package, adding 20-inch wheels, and different exterior and interior design elements. It also offers front parking sensors, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), premium leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, navigation and rear window shades.

The Inscription is available on the T6 and the T8. It's similar to the R-Design but features its own wheel, interior and exterior trim designs. It reverts to the Momentum's seats but adds power cushion extension, side support and ventilation for the front seats, along with upgraded leather upholstery all around.

Most options are grouped into packages. The Advanced package — available on all trims — adds adaptive headlights, headlight washers, a top-view parking system, front parking sensors, and a head-up display. An automated parking assist function is optional in conjunction with this package. The Inscription-only Luxury package furnishes a heated steering wheel, front seat massage, heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, and leather grab handles and sun visors.

Individual option highlights depend on trim level and include an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, blended wool upholstery, a built-in second-row child booster seat, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo XC90.

5 star reviews: 61%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • safety
  • comfort
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • cup holders
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect Blend of Tech and Luxury
Texas Pilot BB,
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

We bought the XC90 T8 6 Seat Inscription. So much has changed since our 2013 XC90 was manufactured. Compared to the previous interior, Volvo has truly stepped up the design and you now feel like you’re in a true luxury car. The seats are very comfortable, the leather is supple and the inlays and trim are elegant. The shift knob is made of Swedish Crystal which is an elegant touch. The exterior styling is, in my opinion, at the top of the competitors...not to rounded off and not too boxy. The grill has been refreshed slightly and looks elegant without being too gaudy like some other manufacturers. Pure electric mode gives me a range of over 20 miles which is perfect for trips to the store and back or to drop off the kids at school. Compared to solely electric cars, acceleration is sluggish in pure electric mode. Put it in hybrid mode and it is remarkably quick. The primary reason I bought this car was to keep my family safe. Google the independent crash tests by IIHS and compare to the BMW or Audi and you can see for yourself the design of the XC90 is safer. Volvo also has a marketing video touting the engineering that went into making this the safest SUV in the road. I’ve owned Audi’s, BMW’s and Lexus vehicles and this is, hands down, the best car I’ve owned. It perfectly balances styling, eco-driving, and comfort without making a sacrifice for safety. The only negative I will mention is the passenger cup holders in the six seat configuration seem like an afterthought and will likely be broken by my kids...but that should not stop anyone from seriously considering the 2020 XC90.

5 out of 5 stars, GREAT RIDE TO G0 THERE!!
Dr. Laurence M. Canaday, J.D.,
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

It is the quiet ride, it is the smooth braking, and it is fast

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating features & specs
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$73,800
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating features & specs
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$67,500
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$72,700
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$73,300
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:

Volvo On Call
Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
360-Degree Surround-View Camera
Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
Lane Keeping Aid
Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volvo XC90 vs. the competition

Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7

Like the XC90, the Audi Q7 is a midsize luxury SUV with lots of safety and tech features and a third row best reserved for kids. Like the XC90, we recommend skipping the base four-cylinder engine and upgrading to the optional engine (in this case, a supercharged V6) for the extra passing authority on the highway. There's no clear winner here, though we prefer the Audi's infotainment interface.

Compare Volvo XC90 & Audi Q7 features

Volvo XC90 vs. Volvo XC60

If you don't need the XC90's third row of seats, you can save quite a bit of money by going with the smaller XC60 instead. It still has plenty of cargo and passenger room, and powertrain and equipment levels are quite similar to the XC90. Interior design and materials are shared between the two, so you don't necessarily get a less luxurious SUV by going with the more affordable option.

Compare Volvo XC90 & Volvo XC60 features

Volvo XC90 vs. Acura MDX

The Acura MDX doesn't offer as many choices as the XC90, and the Acura's cabin design isn't as elegant. However, its standard V6 packs more power than the XC90's T5 engine while getting nearly identical fuel estimates. The MDX's third row is slightly more adult-friendly too. But we like the Volvo's infotainment system a little more than the MDX's confusing and slow two-screen setup.

Compare Volvo XC90 & Acura MDX features

FAQ

Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 XC90 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo XC90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XC90 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC90 has 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC90. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volvo XC90?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo XC90:

  • Lightly refreshed exterior styling
  • Revised brakes and suspension for improved comfort and smoothness
  • Six-seat option available for Momentum and Inscription models
  • Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo XC90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volvo XC90 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volvo XC90 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 XC90 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 XC90 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo XC90?

The least-expensive 2020 Volvo XC90 is the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,000.

Other versions include:

  • T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $73,800
  • T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,500
  • T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,700
  • T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $73,300
  • T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo XC90?

If you're interested in the Volvo XC90, the next question is, which XC90 model is right for you? XC90 variants include T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of XC90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Overview

The 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XC90 Hybrid 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XC90 Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XC90 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid here.

