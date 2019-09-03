2020 Volvo XC90 Review

Step into most any modern luxury car and you'll find a cabin with enough buttons and switches to make an airline pilot feel right at home. In contrast, the 2020 Volvo XC90 offers a simple, elegant interior that exemplifies the minimalist Swedish design ethos. It's a refreshing approach that helps set the XC90 apart from other three-row SUVs. The unusual cabin design isn't the only thing that differentiates the Volvo XC90. While some rivals offer a range of powerful (but thirsty) V6 and V8 engines, the XC90 is driven exclusively by a four-cylinder engine. Notably, the range-topping T8 powertrain is augmented by a plug-in battery pack. With 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque on tap, this plug-in hybrid offers plenty of thrust and some of the best fuel economy estimates around. The XC90 isn't perfect, however. The minimalist design means most of the vehicle's functions are accessible in the infotainment screen, and the layout isn't the most intuitive. We also take issue with the half-baked voice controls that fail to recognize points of interest. Technology missteps aside, the XC90 is one of the better choices in the segment. This year's improvements to the suspension and the T8 hybrid's brake pedal make recommending the Volvo XC90 easier than ever.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The Volvo XC90 T8 makes the most of its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It delivers quick acceleration and relatively high fuel economy. On top of that, you get a high-quality interior, comfortable seats and plenty of safety features to justify its price tag.

How does it drive? 8.0

We like the XC90's powertrain in its T8 trim. It combines turbocharging, supercharging and electric propulsion from its plug-in hybrid system to somehow seamlessly deliver thrust that's both exciting and comfortable. There is a digital feel to the XC90 that makes everything feel easy, from crisp electric steering to nearly imperceptible shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission.



But the biggest surprise is its braking. Volvo drastically improved the 2020 model's regenerative braking system — the previous version's braking was so jerky it made the XC90 a chore to drive. The SUV has done a complete 180, and braking pressure and response are now exceptional.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Volvo hits all the right notes with the extremely comfortable seats in the XC90. Our T8 test vehicle was the top-level Inscription trim level with the optional Luxury package. Front seat comfort in this configuration is excellent.



Ride quality is likewise very good. The optional four-corner air suspension smooths out rough cracks and bumps in the road, and little road and wind noise is allowed inside the cabin. The XC90 delivers a supremely quiet and luxurious experience. The dual-zone automatic climate control reacts quickly and doesn't need much adjustment once you've set a temperature.

How’s the interior? 7.5

There's room for improvement with Volvo's vertical touchscreen. Its menu interface can be confusing, and some tasks that should require a few buttons or knobs, such as climate control, have to be done in the system. It makes for a cleaner-looking interior design but a more confusing ownership experience.



The rest of the cabin gets high marks for its easy step-in height and excellent driver's seat position. There's plenty of space up front and enough room for adults in the second row. The third row should be reserved for children. We also like the clear outward view made possible by an upright cabin that allows a full range of vision. The large windshield and short front overhangs help too.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The XC90's infotainment display is quick to respond to touch and has crisp-looking navigation graphics. Our tester came with the pricey but impressive-sounding 14-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Smartphones pair easily to Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard. The weak point of this setup is Volvo's native voice control system. In our testing, it stumbled over recognizing directions and points of interest and had trouble operating the vehicle's own systems when asked. It regularly misheard commands.



Safety tech is a strong point for the XC90. The adaptive cruise control, in particular, is one of the best at transitioning between accelerating and braking as traffic ebbs and flows ahead. It's smooth and easy to control, and it works down to a full stop. Emergency alerts are helpful rather than panic-inducing, and subtle steering inputs are helpful on a vehicle this size to prevent lane departures.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The upright stance of the XC90 enables a spacious cargo area, especially with the second and third row seats folded flat. There is a rather high floor, but the XC90's optional air suspension can be used to lower the ride height of the vehicle for easier loading. Under the cargo floor is a space for carrying plug-in charging cords and other small items, and there are backpack-sized cubbies on either side as well. Small-item storage is limited in the front. The slim and graceful-looking center console has two cupholders alongside tiny trays. Volvo designed the cabin for style, not functionality.



When it comes to installing child safety seats, the optional second-row captain's chairs have easily accessible car-seat anchor points between the cushions. The dual third-row seats, however, have no anchor points for hooking in car seats. And only the passenger-side seat has an overhead tether point. Families expecting to fill their XC90 with a pack of little ones, or moving them to the back when the grandparents come to town, may be disappointed.

How economical is it? 9.0

The 2020 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid adds a mile of EV range over last year's model, for 18 total, and it now has an EPA rating of 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving once the battery is depleted. That's about the same as the Acura MDX Hybrid but a couple mpg lower than the Lexus RX 450hL. But neither one of those models is a plug-in hybrid, so there's more upside to the Volvo if you can plug in and recharge frequently.



We routinely squeezed 20 miles of all-electric driving from our test vehicle. Our test XC90, fully charged at the start, logged 30.0 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Using a Level 2 charger, you can recharge the XC90 T8's battery in about 2.5 hours.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Our test XC90 had solid build quality. The interior panels were tight, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles when driving. The combination of upscale woods, metals and leathers combined with the quiet ride left us smiling.



That makes the price of the XC90 appealing too. The XC90 T8 has a starting price of around $68,000. That's kind of a lot, but considering its complicated yet effective powertrain and loads of standard safety equipment, we're reluctant to hold the cost against it. Loading up with options pushed our tester to $86,000, but each package is priced sensibly and you can pick and choose what fits best. In warranty coverage, Volvo is as good as or better than competitors too.

Wildcard 8.0

This big SUV is not going hybrid just for the sake of green marketing. Instead, the XC90 uses electrification to enhance nearly every aspect of the driving experience. It improves power, ride comfort and range all at the same time. This is still a heavy SUV, and the presence of the hefty b

Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?

The T8 hybrid is a fairly expensive powertrain compared to the other XC90 engines, so the base Momentum trim isn't exactly value-rich. Either of the two upgraded trims are worth the extra money — it comes down to personal preference between the sport-themed R-Design or the luxurious Inscription.

2020 Volvo XC90 models

The 2020 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with two seating configurations and three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels: T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either a front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, though the T6 and T8 powertrains in Momentum or Inscription trims can have a six-seat configuration, with second-row captain's chairs.