2020 Volvo XC90 Hybrid
What’s new
- Lightly refreshed exterior styling
- Revised brakes and suspension for improved comfort and smoothness
- Six-seat option available for Momentum and Inscription models
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Comfortable front seats
- Hybrid powertrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
- Many standard safety technology features
- Third row isn't roomy enough for adults
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
- Voice controls don't recognize natural speech very well
2020 Volvo XC90 Review
Step into most any modern luxury car and you'll find a cabin with enough buttons and switches to make an airline pilot feel right at home. In contrast, the 2020 Volvo XC90 offers a simple, elegant interior that exemplifies the minimalist Swedish design ethos. It's a refreshing approach that helps set the XC90 apart from other three-row SUVs.
The unusual cabin design isn't the only thing that differentiates the Volvo XC90. While some rivals offer a range of powerful (but thirsty) V6 and V8 engines, the XC90 is driven exclusively by a four-cylinder engine. Notably, the range-topping T8 powertrain is augmented by a plug-in battery pack. With 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque on tap, this plug-in hybrid offers plenty of thrust and some of the best fuel economy estimates around.
The XC90 isn't perfect, however. The minimalist design means most of the vehicle's functions are accessible in the infotainment screen, and the layout isn't the most intuitive. We also take issue with the half-baked voice controls that fail to recognize points of interest. Technology missteps aside, the XC90 is one of the better choices in the segment. This year's improvements to the suspension and the T8 hybrid's brake pedal make recommending the Volvo XC90 easier than ever.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
But the biggest surprise is its braking. Volvo drastically improved the 2020 model's regenerative braking system — the previous version's braking was so jerky it made the XC90 a chore to drive. The SUV has done a complete 180, and braking pressure and response are now exceptional.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Ride quality is likewise very good. The optional four-corner air suspension smooths out rough cracks and bumps in the road, and little road and wind noise is allowed inside the cabin. The XC90 delivers a supremely quiet and luxurious experience. The dual-zone automatic climate control reacts quickly and doesn't need much adjustment once you've set a temperature.
How’s the interior?7.5
The rest of the cabin gets high marks for its easy step-in height and excellent driver's seat position. There's plenty of space up front and enough room for adults in the second row. The third row should be reserved for children. We also like the clear outward view made possible by an upright cabin that allows a full range of vision. The large windshield and short front overhangs help too.
How’s the tech?8.0
Safety tech is a strong point for the XC90. The adaptive cruise control, in particular, is one of the best at transitioning between accelerating and braking as traffic ebbs and flows ahead. It's smooth and easy to control, and it works down to a full stop. Emergency alerts are helpful rather than panic-inducing, and subtle steering inputs are helpful on a vehicle this size to prevent lane departures.
How’s the storage?7.0
When it comes to installing child safety seats, the optional second-row captain's chairs have easily accessible car-seat anchor points between the cushions. The dual third-row seats, however, have no anchor points for hooking in car seats. And only the passenger-side seat has an overhead tether point. Families expecting to fill their XC90 with a pack of little ones, or moving them to the back when the grandparents come to town, may be disappointed.
How economical is it?9.0
We routinely squeezed 20 miles of all-electric driving from our test vehicle. Our test XC90, fully charged at the start, logged 30.0 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Using a Level 2 charger, you can recharge the XC90 T8's battery in about 2.5 hours.
Is it a good value?8.0
That makes the price of the XC90 appealing too. The XC90 T8 has a starting price of around $68,000. That's kind of a lot, but considering its complicated yet effective powertrain and loads of standard safety equipment, we're reluctant to hold the cost against it. Loading up with options pushed our tester to $86,000, but each package is priced sensibly and you can pick and choose what fits best. In warranty coverage, Volvo is as good as or better than competitors too.
Wildcard8.0
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volvo XC90 models
The 2020 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with two seating configurations and three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels: T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either a front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive. Seating for seven is standard, though the T6 and T8 powertrains in Momentum or Inscription trims can have a six-seat configuration, with second-row captain's chairs.
The base Momentum comes with 19-inch wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power tailgate, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, premium vinyl upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated washer nozzles, power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include Pilot Assist driving aids (includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, an oncoming-traffic lane mitigation system, a 9-inch central touchscreen, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either front- or all-wheel drive is available, and opting for the latter adds heated front seats.
The T6 upgrades to a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and all-wheel drive. This powertrain adds heated front seats, navigation and leather upholstery to the Momentum trim level.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an 87-hp electric motor and battery. Total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can fill the battery in about 2.5 hours, providing 18 miles of pure electric driving. The T8 comes with an 11-speaker audio system and a tire repair kit in lieu of a temporary spare and tools.
The R-Design trim level is largely a sporty appearance package, adding 20-inch wheels, and different exterior and interior design elements. It also offers front parking sensors, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), premium leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, navigation and rear window shades.
The Inscription is available on the T6 and the T8. It's similar to the R-Design but features its own wheel, interior and exterior trim designs. It reverts to the Momentum's seats but adds power cushion extension, side support and ventilation for the front seats, along with upgraded leather upholstery all around.
Most options are grouped into packages. The Advanced package — available on all trims — adds adaptive headlights, headlight washers, a top-view parking system, front parking sensors, and a head-up display. An automated parking assist function is optional in conjunction with this package. The Inscription-only Luxury package furnishes a heated steering wheel, front seat massage, heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, and leather grab handles and sun visors.
Individual option highlights depend on trim level and include an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, blended wool upholstery, a built-in second-row child booster seat, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.
Features & Specs
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$73,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$67,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$72,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$73,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- 360-Degree Surround-View Camera
- Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
Like the XC90, the Audi Q7 is a midsize luxury SUV with lots of safety and tech features and a third row best reserved for kids. Like the XC90, we recommend skipping the base four-cylinder engine and upgrading to the optional engine (in this case, a supercharged V6) for the extra passing authority on the highway. There's no clear winner here, though we prefer the Audi's infotainment interface.
Volvo XC90 vs. Volvo XC60
If you don't need the XC90's third row of seats, you can save quite a bit of money by going with the smaller XC60 instead. It still has plenty of cargo and passenger room, and powertrain and equipment levels are quite similar to the XC90. Interior design and materials are shared between the two, so you don't necessarily get a less luxurious SUV by going with the more affordable option.
Volvo XC90 vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX doesn't offer as many choices as the XC90, and the Acura's cabin design isn't as elegant. However, its standard V6 packs more power than the XC90's T5 engine while getting nearly identical fuel estimates. The MDX's third row is slightly more adult-friendly too. But we like the Volvo's infotainment system a little more than the MDX's confusing and slow two-screen setup.
