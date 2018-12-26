5 star reviews: 68 %

4 star reviews: 10 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 62 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Purchased In December 2018 - Great SUV

Duane , 01/22/2019

SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We purchased this SUV in December 2018 and are thrilled with the SUV. It is quiet, comfortable, and the tech available is fantastic (and it works!). While performance off the line is sluggish, once you are moving, such as highway speeds, I don't have issues with acceleration. I will admit that it is sluggish off the line, but that is it. The features, comfort, price, etc, all out weigh this one con. The 3rd row seat has allowed us to take 1 car vs 2 when running around town and/or taking and dropping off kids as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Tiguan hits it’s stride in year 2

Rod Reichardt , 02/22/2019

SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I had a 2018 Tiguan loaner car briefly. I really liked it but for a couple of issues. First it was slow off the line. Driving it in sport mode solved that but it really shouldn’t have been necessary IMO. Also it had an intermittent creak from the passenger side dash area. I still liked it. Fast forward to 2019. My wife wanted an SUV so I steered her toward the Tiguan. Bought an SEL R-Line and couldn’t be happier with the choice. Haven’t had it very long so I cannot comment on things like reliability but it feels very solid. Throttle response is dramatically better than the 2018 I drove. That one felt underpowered. This one does not. I have tried sport mode once and don’t feel like it’s necessary at all. No creaks or rattles. The ride is probably a bit softer and floater than I prefer but it’s really comfortable. Typical VW interior quality. It’s not flashy, but it exudes quality. Fake leather is decent. Radar cruise control is a very nice implementation. I would have liked lane assist as well but it’s only available in the SEL Premium. Same for the Fender audio. We wanted the 3rd row seats and couldn’t find an SEL Premium that had them. Same with AWD. Once you get AWD the 3rd row becomes an option and our local dealers don’t order them. Probably won’t use them often but seems silly not to have them at all. FWD is probably fine here in central Texas. We might get some ice once a year. No hint of torque steer. Front seats are firm but comfortable. Second row is roomy. 3rd row is fine for kids or small adults for short distances. Infotainment is great with Android Auto and CarPlay. I don’t usually use factory nav but with the digital dash the nav screen can be displayed directly in front of the driver between the gauges. The whole thing is customizable and looks great in any light. Sound quality from the base speaker setup is ok. Not great but acceptable for a family SUV. There 2 USB ports in the front and 2 in the 2nd row along with a 12 volt port in each. My wife uses Bluetooth and that works well. I use CarPlay and have had no issues. The vehicle drives nicely. Not exactly sporty but it’s still somewhat fun to drive. Acceleration is decent. The 8 speed auto doesn’t hunt for gears. Shifts are smooth. Ride is a bit soft and floaty but still firm enough so that it handles well. Brakes are great. I haven’t had a chance to test the autonomous emergency braking but I like knowing it’s there. This vehicle eats miles. It is quiet and comfortable and easy to drive. Fuel economy is better than advertised by the EPA so far. We’re getting 26.9 in mixed driving so far. I generally turn off the stop/start as it’s a bit annoying to me. The panoramic sunroof is nice. We’re in Texas so I don’t see us using it much once it warms up. Tiguan has nice functionality for its size. In reality I consider the Tiguan a mid-sized SUV rather than compact. It has lots of room and extra seats if you need them. We had a 2012 Dodge Durango. Our Tiguan feels like it has similar functionality with a smaller footprint and much better technology. It doesn’t tow much but I doubt many people buy these with towing in mind. The Durango was nearly $8,000 more. My wife loved that Durango. I think she will love this Tiguan just as much. We’ve had a number of VWs in recent years and have had no reliability issues. Regardless the 6 year, 72,000 mile warranty provides lots of peace of mind.

5 out of 5 stars, No Regrets

Borg Warner , 04/04/2019

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After two months of test driving CRV's, CX5's, Foresters repeatedly, I thought to try out the under-rated VW Tiguan and so glad I did. The other models mentioned were not bad cars, I was just not thrilled by lack-luster CV transmissions and the new CX-5 didn't feel like an upgrade from my 2016 model. So, here's the skinny on the VW: I don't understand the negative press this car has received. It's comfy, quiet, accelerates very well here in Colorado (turbos make more power altitude) and has different power settings to make the most of it's thrifty 2L turbo power-train. Eco speaks for itself for max efficiency and slow to respond throttle input. Normal feels normal and Sport mode kicks things up a notch with more immediate shifts and acceleration. In "normal" mode, I'm averaging near 30mpg and have seen 33+mpg on one 70 mile hwy trip. Cruise range should be excellent and come close to 500 miles but I cannot confirm that yet, it's a conservative estimate based on the car's computer. Also, all of the controls have a greater sense and feel of quality that's just a bit better than the competition. My SE comes with Android Auto and AWD and 3rd row seating but that's optional. One final note: Excellent stereo with XM, HD-FM tuner, CD player! Great graphics, touch controls and response. Pricing and 72K warranty sealed the deal for me.

5 out of 5 stars, Love it!

Bolo , 09/16/2019

SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Got the Tiguan SE with 3rd row and sunroof. Happy! Here is why. Talking about the design, I am tired of the fake sophistication of today's cars. I feel we are driving spaceships with brain freezing nonfunctional design from 60'-'70 sci-fi cult movies. The successful CR-V with convoluted front design looks just like Jabba the Hutt. The CR-V's rear design is just the new version Starship Enterprise from Star Trek. I don't get the bathtub design philosophy of RAV4. Tucson is just a recycled old Santa Fe. I kinda like Kia's recent consistent and identifiable design but I don't like the logo :). Equinox... OMG, the dying-soon "fluidic design" going wrong. It looks like the back of the car is running after the front and it can't make it. Mazda CX-5, it's just a continuous struggle to get the "ready for a kiss" grille perfect. Forester is just an exception, it is an instant historic vehicle right out of the production line. Volkswagen conservatively managed to shave the fluff the other guys are playing with to impress us. I am not a fan of the Tiguan’s back design, the extreme simplicity. It looks like wearing very tight underwear under a close-fitting dress. Sometimes it appears cool to me, sometimes looks cheap, it depends how I weak up. Perfect size for my wife so she doesn’t have to stand up when parking. We didn’t want an over-sized SUV to move air around the town. I checked on Atlas but it looks too mad to me. For those complaining about acceleration hesitation/transmission lag (I personally didn’t feel it yet, but...) put $25K more and get a luxury SUV for showoff. Don't buy an affordable car and expect a Mercedes AMG performance. The 3rd row is a plus for kids but not for my mother in law, although that was my silent good intention. SE model does not have the remote start and the Car-Net. The specs are very confusing even for a smart guy like me - my wife confirmed it. I found out about the missing treasure after I signed up the contract. A big minus for my dealership who sensed and used my weaknesses. Anyway, it has heated front seats (not for the bad kids in the back) to worm up my broken feelings about VW's wrong decision. You get the remote start and more features in the SEL models, but I would run to BMW dealership if I had the money. The front collision, blind spot sensor, and rear traffic alert features are faster and more civilized than my wife's scary safety warnings, so we don’t have to talk about divorce again. The seats are OK. Easy to clean after my civilized kids eat in the car. The back seats look better than a bench in a train station but they are comfortable - based on my kids' testimony. The infotainment screen is impressive, you get a little less than 50% of Tesla's floor to ceiling screen. You can mirror your Android Auto but only when you don't forget to bring a USB cable in the car. For deep bass music lovers, you get an OMG sound quality with the standard no-name speakers in the SE model. We painfully increased our budget and got the sunroof. It is huge. Sometimes I let my wife drive and I ride on the back seat enjoying the panoramic view (I recommend it, but explain the intention very well, you might look suspicious). No powered rear lift-gate but I exercised a special body move that makes my neighbors believe I have a fully automated trunk door. We still discover amazing "no-need" features. Yesterday I discovered by mistake the rear camera washer. Yes, it has that. Do you remember those moments: “I will clean the back camera next stop”? Those painful seconds of regret and emptiness are gone! 😊 Mileage? If I compare it with my boss’s Aston Martin DB9 the Tiguan is extremely fuel-efficient. Yeap, others are doing better on this. Overall it is a great car. Seriously now, for immature husbands, this car has plenty of good features to toy around for a while. Find the right time because it will make your wife regret all the better choices she had before the marriage. More to say but you got the point. It is exactly what the name implies: half Tiger and half Iguana. Cheers!

