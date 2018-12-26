  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(62)
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV

What’s new

  • Revised trim levels and feature availability for 2019
  • Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Offers a lot of space for passengers and cargo
  • Three-row seating is useful in a pinch
  • Tech interface is intuitive to use
  • Longer warranty period than most competitors
  • Subpar acceleration and responsiveness
  • Ranks low in fuel economy for the class
  • Optional larger wheels make for a bumpy ride
MSRP Starting at
$24,295
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Tiguan
S, S 4MOTION, SE, SE 4MOTION, SE R-Line Black, SE R-Line Black 4MOTION, SEL, SEL 4MOTION and SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION

msrp 

$24,945
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
Build & price

Which Tiguan does Edmunds recommend?

Consider getting the SE to maximize your dollar. It's just one step up from the base S, but you get plenty of features including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

Volkswagen redesigned the Tiguan just last year. The new Tiguan is a lot bigger than the previous model, and VW used that extra size for greater cargo and passenger space. In fact, few vehicles in the small SUV segment offer what the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan does: an optional third-row seat. Popular competitors such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 are two-row-only offerings.

Whether you can benefit from that third-row seat is another matter, however. Headroom and legroom in the way back are in short supply, so it's a seat you'll want to use on an occasional basis only. Another potential concern relates to the Tiguan's engine. Acceleration is underwhelming, as is fuel economy.

Otherwise, the Tiguan is appealing. It boasts a comfortable and quiet interior and plenty of features for the money. For example, even the base trim level comes with smartphone connectivity, and there are lots of available safety features on upper trim levels. Overall, we think the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan represents a distinctive choice in the small SUV class.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is a two- or three-row SUV that comes in six trim levels: S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. All Tiguans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Three rows of seating come standard with front-wheel-drive models, and two rows are standard on all-wheel-drive models, with a third row available as an option.

Volkswagen Tiguan S

Standard features for the Tiguan S include 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, USB port, and a six-speaker sound system and VW's Car-Net App Connect, which controls select smartphone apps from the touchscreen and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

An optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Volkswagen Tiguan SE

The SE includes those Driver Assistance features, plus heated washer nozzles, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, voice commands, and two extra USB ports. A panoramic sunroof is optional on the SE.

Volkswagen Tiguan SEL

The SEL comes standard with the sunroof and adds 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, adaptive cruise control, navigation, and front and rear parking sensors, Car-Net Security & Service (which offers remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app, automatic crash notification and monitoring services for young drivers), and Car-Net Guide & Inform (which displays real-time traffic, weather and nearby fuel prices).

Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium

Finally, the SEL Premium adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic wipers, a hands-free liftgate, a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a nine-speaker premium Fender sound system, and extra driver assistance features including a surround-view parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high-beam control.

Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line and the Premium SEL R-Line

The SEL R-Line and the Premium SEL R-Line build on the SEL and the Premium SEL trim levels, respectively. The R-Line versions of those trim levels include larger wheels (19-inch for the SEL, 20-inch for the SEL Premium) and sportier exterior styling elements.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium  (turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

6.0
The Tiguan underdelivers even by the segment's modest performance potential. Most of the blame lies with the clunky, unresponsive transmission. Handling is similarly uninspiring.

Acceleration

5.0
The turbocharged four-cylinder has decent power specs, but the transmission's reluctance to downshift makes it hard to tap into it. Acceleration is lethargic, especially when accelerating from a stop with less than maximum throttle. In our testing, the Tiguan covered 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is slow for the class and 2 seconds slower than the previous model.

Braking

6.0
The brake pedal has good initial resistance so it doesn't feel mushy. But it requires a deliberate effort to bring the Tiguan to a smooth stop. Our test Tiguan stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is average for this type of vehicle.

Steering

6.5
The steering wheel's light effort makes it easy to wield the Tiguan around parking lots, but a large turning radius hampers maneuverability a bit. Out on the road, the steering provides little to no feedback. Sport mode supposedly increases steering effort, but we didn't notice.

Handling

7.0
The Tiguan is controlled in long, sweeping corners, but pronounced body roll begins to manifest around tighter turns. If you enjoy a more spirited drive, this is not the ideal vehicle. Competitors such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Mazda CX-5 do a better job of maintaining composure.

Drivability

4.5
The transmission's delayed responses and stumbling in lower gears mar the driving experience. Shifts are clunky at low speeds but are oddly smooth at full acceleration. Eco mode makes the transmission even less responsive; selecting Sport mode and tapping the transmission lever into S provides the most natural driving experience.

Off-road

7.5
You get 7.9 inches of ground clearance with the Tiguan, which is average. Optional on all models is the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, which also adds hill descent control, hill start assist and a terrain selector knob with snow, on-road, off-road and custom off-road settings.

Comfort

8.0
The Tiguan scores well on comfort thanks to supportive seats and an overall pleasant ride quality. Lower trim levels have smaller wheels, which translates to a cushier ride over poorly maintained roads. The cabin is well-insulated from most types of noise and the outside temperature, too.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are comfortable, with good side bolstering and thigh support. The passenger seat is height-adjustable, but there are no lumbar or power adjustments, even on the top SEL Premium trim. Second-row seats are well-shaped and feature several recline detents. Road trips should be no problem, as long as you steer clear of the third row.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Tiguan feels a little jittery over rough pavement, and sharper impacts, like manhole covers, are also prominently felt. We blame the SEL Premium's 19-inch wheels. Lower-trim Tiguans ride on smaller wheels with more tire sidewall and may help smooth out the bumps. Otherwise, the Tiguan feels composed and comfortable on most road surfaces.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Wind noise is minimal, and road noise is only apparent on atypical road surfaces (like traveling over train tracks or hitting bumps). The engine is quiet while cruising, but the transmission's odd shifting behavior may cause drivers to wring out the engine to get up to speed. The engine gets vocal above 2,000 rpm, and you'll hear a fair amount of turbocharger whooshing.

Climate control

8.0
The heated front seats and steering wheel warm up nicely without getting overly hot. The automatic climate control is effective but often sets the fan speed higher than it needs to be. Rear air vents help maintain backseat comfort.

Interior

8.0
The Tiguan is one of few three-row small SUVs available. There's an abundance of room in the first and second rows, though the third row is only suitable for kids. It may take some time getting used to the instrument panel's many features and controls.

Ease of use

7.0
The climate and driving controls are clearly labeled and easy to understand. But you may find the layout of the steering wheel's cruise control buttons and the ones controlling the SEL's digital instrument panel confusing. Our staff was split regarding its intuitiveness.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Thanks to the Tiguan's large door openings and abundance of legroom, access to the first two rows is easy. There's a decent-size pass-through to the third row, but actually getting seated requires flexibility because of the lack of legroom.

Driving position

8.5
The driving position is a little upright, but the front of the seat bottom has a raised angle that makes the driver feel planted in the seat. There's plenty of adjustment range from the steering wheel, so drivers of all sizes should find a comfortable position.

Roominess

8.0
First- and second-row passengers enjoy a generous amount of legroom. Headroom is also good, even if the Tiguan has the available panoramic sunroof. The third row is a kids-only zone.

Visibility

9.5
The tall windows and relatively narrow pillars provide clear visibility all around. The rear-quarter windows are large and genuinely help reduce blind spots. Second-row headrests barely intrude on the view out the back. The optional surround-view camera system is also useful for parking.

Quality

7.5
The Tiguan's interior is understated and nicely appointed. Dashboard plastics are soft-touch. The overall impression is of quality, but it's not opulent. Our test vehicle had mysterious rattles inside the cabin that manifested on rough roads.

Utility

8.0
Even though the Tiguan doesn't have the biggest cargo area in the class, there's plenty of room behind the Tiguan's second row to store several large suitcases. A sliding second row and deep pockets near the hatch door make this space more versatile.

Small-item storage

8.0
There are numerous places to store items, such as sizable cutouts in the doors that can hold two water bottles. The center console bin is deep but narrow. Front cupholders have an anti-tip design.

Cargo space

8.0
It's tight behind the third row, at 12 cubic feet of space. But the cargo area is pretty roomy at 37.6 cubic feet when you pull the remote levers that fold the third-row seats flat. You must remove the cargo cover to raise the third row; it fits in a slot beneath the cargo floor. Maximum capacity is 73.5 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Two exposed, easily accessible LATCH anchors are located on each of the second-row outboard seats. Tethers are found at the bottom of each of the 40/20/40-split second-row seatbacks. They require a stretch to reach, but you can access them without removing the cargo cover.

Technology

7.5
The infotainment system is one of the best in the segment, and the Fender premium audio system is also quite good. Lots of advanced driving aids on this model, but they don't feel fully baked yet. You have to sift through menus in the instrument panel to turn the driving aids on and off.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Tiguan SE models and above feature two front USB ports and one in the rear, behind the center console. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board. We had some trouble with CarPlay; podcasts would sometimes play with no audio, especially immediately after plugging in a phone.

Driver aids

6.0
The SEL Premium comes with the Tiguan's full suite of driver aids. Actual performance is lackluster, however. The adaptive cruise system is late to recognize cars merging into your lane and slow to react to the car in front leaving the lane. We also experienced some unwarranted inputs from the lane-keeping assist system in our test vehicle.

Voice control

6.0
The built-in voice controls aren't intuitive. You have to follow a strict menu structure, and the system is often confused. Navigation is limited to full addresses, recent addresses, home, or the address of someone in your contacts list. There is no point of interest or "find the nearest x" searchability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5 star reviews: 68%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 3%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 62 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Purchased In December 2018 - Great SUV
Duane,
SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We purchased this SUV in December 2018 and are thrilled with the SUV. It is quiet, comfortable, and the tech available is fantastic (and it works!). While performance off the line is sluggish, once you are moving, such as highway speeds, I don't have issues with acceleration. I will admit that it is sluggish off the line, but that is it. The features, comfort, price, etc, all out weigh this one con. The 3rd row seat has allowed us to take 1 car vs 2 when running around town and/or taking and dropping off kids as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Tiguan hits it’s stride in year 2
Rod Reichardt,
SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I had a 2018 Tiguan loaner car briefly. I really liked it but for a couple of issues. First it was slow off the line. Driving it in sport mode solved that but it really shouldn’t have been necessary IMO. Also it had an intermittent creak from the passenger side dash area. I still liked it. Fast forward to 2019. My wife wanted an SUV so I steered her toward the Tiguan. Bought an SEL R-Line and couldn’t be happier with the choice. Haven’t had it very long so I cannot comment on things like reliability but it feels very solid. Throttle response is dramatically better than the 2018 I drove. That one felt underpowered. This one does not. I have tried sport mode once and don’t feel like it’s necessary at all. No creaks or rattles. The ride is probably a bit softer and floater than I prefer but it’s really comfortable. Typical VW interior quality. It’s not flashy, but it exudes quality. Fake leather is decent. Radar cruise control is a very nice implementation. I would have liked lane assist as well but it’s only available in the SEL Premium. Same for the Fender audio. We wanted the 3rd row seats and couldn’t find an SEL Premium that had them. Same with AWD. Once you get AWD the 3rd row becomes an option and our local dealers don’t order them. Probably won’t use them often but seems silly not to have them at all. FWD is probably fine here in central Texas. We might get some ice once a year. No hint of torque steer. Front seats are firm but comfortable. Second row is roomy. 3rd row is fine for kids or small adults for short distances. Infotainment is great with Android Auto and CarPlay. I don’t usually use factory nav but with the digital dash the nav screen can be displayed directly in front of the driver between the gauges. The whole thing is customizable and looks great in any light. Sound quality from the base speaker setup is ok. Not great but acceptable for a family SUV. There 2 USB ports in the front and 2 in the 2nd row along with a 12 volt port in each. My wife uses Bluetooth and that works well. I use CarPlay and have had no issues. The vehicle drives nicely. Not exactly sporty but it’s still somewhat fun to drive. Acceleration is decent. The 8 speed auto doesn’t hunt for gears. Shifts are smooth. Ride is a bit soft and floaty but still firm enough so that it handles well. Brakes are great. I haven’t had a chance to test the autonomous emergency braking but I like knowing it’s there. This vehicle eats miles. It is quiet and comfortable and easy to drive. Fuel economy is better than advertised by the EPA so far. We’re getting 26.9 in mixed driving so far. I generally turn off the stop/start as it’s a bit annoying to me. The panoramic sunroof is nice. We’re in Texas so I don’t see us using it much once it warms up. Tiguan has nice functionality for its size. In reality I consider the Tiguan a mid-sized SUV rather than compact. It has lots of room and extra seats if you need them. We had a 2012 Dodge Durango. Our Tiguan feels like it has similar functionality with a smaller footprint and much better technology. It doesn’t tow much but I doubt many people buy these with towing in mind. The Durango was nearly $8,000 more. My wife loved that Durango. I think she will love this Tiguan just as much. We’ve had a number of VWs in recent years and have had no reliability issues. Regardless the 6 year, 72,000 mile warranty provides lots of peace of mind.

5 out of 5 stars, No Regrets
Borg Warner,
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After two months of test driving CRV's, CX5's, Foresters repeatedly, I thought to try out the under-rated VW Tiguan and so glad I did. The other models mentioned were not bad cars, I was just not thrilled by lack-luster CV transmissions and the new CX-5 didn't feel like an upgrade from my 2016 model. So, here's the skinny on the VW: I don't understand the negative press this car has received. It's comfy, quiet, accelerates very well here in Colorado (turbos make more power altitude) and has different power settings to make the most of it's thrifty 2L turbo power-train. Eco speaks for itself for max efficiency and slow to respond throttle input. Normal feels normal and Sport mode kicks things up a notch with more immediate shifts and acceleration. In "normal" mode, I'm averaging near 30mpg and have seen 33+mpg on one 70 mile hwy trip. Cruise range should be excellent and come close to 500 miles but I cannot confirm that yet, it's a conservative estimate based on the car's computer. Also, all of the controls have a greater sense and feel of quality that's just a bit better than the competition. My SE comes with Android Auto and AWD and 3rd row seating but that's optional. One final note: Excellent stereo with XM, HD-FM tuner, CD player! Great graphics, touch controls and response. Pricing and 72K warranty sealed the deal for me.

5 out of 5 stars, Love it!
Bolo,
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Got the Tiguan SE with 3rd row and sunroof. Happy! Here is why. Talking about the design, I am tired of the fake sophistication of today's cars. I feel we are driving spaceships with brain freezing nonfunctional design from 60'-'70 sci-fi cult movies. The successful CR-V with convoluted front design looks just like Jabba the Hutt. The CR-V's rear design is just the new version Starship Enterprise from Star Trek. I don't get the bathtub design philosophy of RAV4. Tucson is just a recycled old Santa Fe. I kinda like Kia's recent consistent and identifiable design but I don't like the logo :). Equinox... OMG, the dying-soon "fluidic design" going wrong. It looks like the back of the car is running after the front and it can't make it. Mazda CX-5, it's just a continuous struggle to get the "ready for a kiss" grille perfect. Forester is just an exception, it is an instant historic vehicle right out of the production line. Volkswagen conservatively managed to shave the fluff the other guys are playing with to impress us. I am not a fan of the Tiguan’s back design, the extreme simplicity. It looks like wearing very tight underwear under a close-fitting dress. Sometimes it appears cool to me, sometimes looks cheap, it depends how I weak up. Perfect size for my wife so she doesn’t have to stand up when parking. We didn’t want an over-sized SUV to move air around the town. I checked on Atlas but it looks too mad to me. For those complaining about acceleration hesitation/transmission lag (I personally didn’t feel it yet, but...) put $25K more and get a luxury SUV for showoff. Don't buy an affordable car and expect a Mercedes AMG performance. The 3rd row is a plus for kids but not for my mother in law, although that was my silent good intention. SE model does not have the remote start and the Car-Net. The specs are very confusing even for a smart guy like me - my wife confirmed it. I found out about the missing treasure after I signed up the contract. A big minus for my dealership who sensed and used my weaknesses. Anyway, it has heated front seats (not for the bad kids in the back) to worm up my broken feelings about VW's wrong decision. You get the remote start and more features in the SEL models, but I would run to BMW dealership if I had the money. The front collision, blind spot sensor, and rear traffic alert features are faster and more civilized than my wife's scary safety warnings, so we don’t have to talk about divorce again. The seats are OK. Easy to clean after my civilized kids eat in the car. The back seats look better than a bench in a train station but they are comfortable - based on my kids' testimony. The infotainment screen is impressive, you get a little less than 50% of Tesla's floor to ceiling screen. You can mirror your Android Auto but only when you don't forget to bring a USB cable in the car. For deep bass music lovers, you get an OMG sound quality with the standard no-name speakers in the SE model. We painfully increased our budget and got the sunroof. It is huge. Sometimes I let my wife drive and I ride on the back seat enjoying the panoramic view (I recommend it, but explain the intention very well, you might look suspicious). No powered rear lift-gate but I exercised a special body move that makes my neighbors believe I have a fully automated trunk door. We still discover amazing "no-need" features. Yesterday I discovered by mistake the rear camera washer. Yes, it has that. Do you remember those moments: “I will clean the back camera next stop”? Those painful seconds of regret and emptiness are gone! 😊 Mileage? If I compare it with my boss’s Aston Martin DB9 the Tiguan is extremely fuel-efficient. Yeap, others are doing better on this. Overall it is a great car. Seriously now, for immature husbands, this car has plenty of good features to toy around for a while. Find the right time because it will make your wife regret all the better choices she had before the marriage. More to say but you got the point. It is exactly what the name implies: half Tiger and half Iguana. Cheers!

Write a review

See all 62 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$27,995
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$26,695
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$24,295
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$33,095
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tiguan safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon in the side mirror when a vehicle enters a blind spot.
Lane Assist
Warns the driver with flashing LED of vehicles in a blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Tiguan vs. the competition

Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of our top-ranked small SUVs. While the CR-V doesn't get an optional third row, it does have impressive cargo capacity, a comfortable and quiet interior, and an excellent optional engine. Some buyers may prefer the Volkswagen because of its top-notch interior and user-friendly infotainment interface. Read the Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare Volkswagen Tiguan & Honda CR-V features

Volkswagen Tiguan vs. BMW X1

If you're looking for a relatively affordable luxury SUV, the BMW X1 is a good place to start that search. The BMW offers impressive materials quality and a sportier driving experience than the Tiguan. It's also a significantly smaller vehicle, so you'll be able to squeeze into tight spots. But you make a significant trade-off in terms of cargo capacity.

Compare Volkswagen Tiguan & BMW X1 features

Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Audi Q5

You can get a base-trim Audi Q5 or a topped-out Volkswagen Tiguan for about the same money. They're nearly the same length from nose to tail, but the Tiguan has significantly more cargo space, especially in two-row configurations. The Audi Q5, however, offers a more luxurious experience than the Tiguan, with higher-quality materials, more available options, and the cachet of the Audi badge.

Compare Volkswagen Tiguan & Audi Q5 features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Tiguan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Tiguan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tiguan gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Tiguan ranges from 12.0 to 37.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Tiguan. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan:

  • Revised trim levels and feature availability for 2019
  • Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Tiguan reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Tiguan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tiguan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tiguan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Tiguan and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Tiguan is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,295.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,995
  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $26,695
  • S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,295
  • SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,095
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,795
  • SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,195
  • S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,595
  • SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,695
  • SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,995
  • SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,945
  • SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,895
  • SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,645
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Tiguan?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Tiguan, the next question is, which Tiguan model is right for you? Tiguan variants include SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Tiguan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tiguan SUV 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tiguan SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tiguan SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE 4MOTION, SE, S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] Tiguan SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,275 and mileage as low as 5795 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Tiguan SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Tiguan SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,584.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,952.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all available trim types: S, SEL R-Line, SEL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

