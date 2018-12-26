2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV
What’s new
- Revised trim levels and feature availability for 2019
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Offers a lot of space for passengers and cargo
- Three-row seating is useful in a pinch
- Tech interface is intuitive to use
- Longer warranty period than most competitors
- Subpar acceleration and responsiveness
- Ranks low in fuel economy for the class
- Optional larger wheels make for a bumpy ride
Which Tiguan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Volkswagen redesigned the Tiguan just last year. The new Tiguan is a lot bigger than the previous model, and VW used that extra size for greater cargo and passenger space. In fact, few vehicles in the small SUV segment offer what the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan does: an optional third-row seat. Popular competitors such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 are two-row-only offerings.
Whether you can benefit from that third-row seat is another matter, however. Headroom and legroom in the way back are in short supply, so it's a seat you'll want to use on an occasional basis only. Another potential concern relates to the Tiguan's engine. Acceleration is underwhelming, as is fuel economy.
Otherwise, the Tiguan is appealing. It boasts a comfortable and quiet interior and plenty of features for the money. For example, even the base trim level comes with smartphone connectivity, and there are lots of available safety features on upper trim levels. Overall, we think the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan represents a distinctive choice in the small SUV class.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan models
The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is a two- or three-row SUV that comes in six trim levels: S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. All Tiguans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Three rows of seating come standard with front-wheel-drive models, and two rows are standard on all-wheel-drive models, with a third row available as an option.
Volkswagen Tiguan S
Standard features for the Tiguan S include 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, USB port, and a six-speaker sound system and VW's Car-Net App Connect, which controls select smartphone apps from the touchscreen and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
An optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Volkswagen Tiguan SE
The SE includes those Driver Assistance features, plus heated washer nozzles, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, voice commands, and two extra USB ports. A panoramic sunroof is optional on the SE.
Volkswagen Tiguan SEL
The SEL comes standard with the sunroof and adds 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, adaptive cruise control, navigation, and front and rear parking sensors, Car-Net Security & Service (which offers remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app, automatic crash notification and monitoring services for young drivers), and Car-Net Guide & Inform (which displays real-time traffic, weather and nearby fuel prices).
Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium
Finally, the SEL Premium adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic wipers, a hands-free liftgate, a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a nine-speaker premium Fender sound system, and extra driver assistance features including a surround-view parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high-beam control.
Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line and the Premium SEL R-Line
The SEL R-Line and the Premium SEL R-Line build on the SEL and the Premium SEL trim levels, respectively. The R-Line versions of those trim levels include larger wheels (19-inch for the SEL, 20-inch for the SEL Premium) and sportier exterior styling elements.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability4.5
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.5
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids6.0
Voice control6.0
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- value
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- ride quality
- road noise
- dashboard
- safety
- brakes
- off-roading
- towing
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- lights
- climate control
- sound system
- doors
- transmission
- emission system
- electrical system
- cup holders
- technology
- acceleration
- oil
- wheels & tires
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
We purchased this SUV in December 2018 and are thrilled with the SUV. It is quiet, comfortable, and the tech available is fantastic (and it works!). While performance off the line is sluggish, once you are moving, such as highway speeds, I don't have issues with acceleration. I will admit that it is sluggish off the line, but that is it. The features, comfort, price, etc, all out weigh this one con. The 3rd row seat has allowed us to take 1 car vs 2 when running around town and/or taking and dropping off kids as well.
I had a 2018 Tiguan loaner car briefly. I really liked it but for a couple of issues. First it was slow off the line. Driving it in sport mode solved that but it really shouldn’t have been necessary IMO. Also it had an intermittent creak from the passenger side dash area. I still liked it. Fast forward to 2019. My wife wanted an SUV so I steered her toward the Tiguan. Bought an SEL R-Line and couldn’t be happier with the choice. Haven’t had it very long so I cannot comment on things like reliability but it feels very solid. Throttle response is dramatically better than the 2018 I drove. That one felt underpowered. This one does not. I have tried sport mode once and don’t feel like it’s necessary at all. No creaks or rattles. The ride is probably a bit softer and floater than I prefer but it’s really comfortable. Typical VW interior quality. It’s not flashy, but it exudes quality. Fake leather is decent. Radar cruise control is a very nice implementation. I would have liked lane assist as well but it’s only available in the SEL Premium. Same for the Fender audio. We wanted the 3rd row seats and couldn’t find an SEL Premium that had them. Same with AWD. Once you get AWD the 3rd row becomes an option and our local dealers don’t order them. Probably won’t use them often but seems silly not to have them at all. FWD is probably fine here in central Texas. We might get some ice once a year. No hint of torque steer. Front seats are firm but comfortable. Second row is roomy. 3rd row is fine for kids or small adults for short distances. Infotainment is great with Android Auto and CarPlay. I don’t usually use factory nav but with the digital dash the nav screen can be displayed directly in front of the driver between the gauges. The whole thing is customizable and looks great in any light. Sound quality from the base speaker setup is ok. Not great but acceptable for a family SUV. There 2 USB ports in the front and 2 in the 2nd row along with a 12 volt port in each. My wife uses Bluetooth and that works well. I use CarPlay and have had no issues. The vehicle drives nicely. Not exactly sporty but it’s still somewhat fun to drive. Acceleration is decent. The 8 speed auto doesn’t hunt for gears. Shifts are smooth. Ride is a bit soft and floaty but still firm enough so that it handles well. Brakes are great. I haven’t had a chance to test the autonomous emergency braking but I like knowing it’s there. This vehicle eats miles. It is quiet and comfortable and easy to drive. Fuel economy is better than advertised by the EPA so far. We’re getting 26.9 in mixed driving so far. I generally turn off the stop/start as it’s a bit annoying to me. The panoramic sunroof is nice. We’re in Texas so I don’t see us using it much once it warms up. Tiguan has nice functionality for its size. In reality I consider the Tiguan a mid-sized SUV rather than compact. It has lots of room and extra seats if you need them. We had a 2012 Dodge Durango. Our Tiguan feels like it has similar functionality with a smaller footprint and much better technology. It doesn’t tow much but I doubt many people buy these with towing in mind. The Durango was nearly $8,000 more. My wife loved that Durango. I think she will love this Tiguan just as much. We’ve had a number of VWs in recent years and have had no reliability issues. Regardless the 6 year, 72,000 mile warranty provides lots of peace of mind.
After two months of test driving CRV's, CX5's, Foresters repeatedly, I thought to try out the under-rated VW Tiguan and so glad I did. The other models mentioned were not bad cars, I was just not thrilled by lack-luster CV transmissions and the new CX-5 didn't feel like an upgrade from my 2016 model. So, here's the skinny on the VW: I don't understand the negative press this car has received. It's comfy, quiet, accelerates very well here in Colorado (turbos make more power altitude) and has different power settings to make the most of it's thrifty 2L turbo power-train. Eco speaks for itself for max efficiency and slow to respond throttle input. Normal feels normal and Sport mode kicks things up a notch with more immediate shifts and acceleration. In "normal" mode, I'm averaging near 30mpg and have seen 33+mpg on one 70 mile hwy trip. Cruise range should be excellent and come close to 500 miles but I cannot confirm that yet, it's a conservative estimate based on the car's computer. Also, all of the controls have a greater sense and feel of quality that's just a bit better than the competition. My SE comes with Android Auto and AWD and 3rd row seating but that's optional. One final note: Excellent stereo with XM, HD-FM tuner, CD player! Great graphics, touch controls and response. Pricing and 72K warranty sealed the deal for me.
Got the Tiguan SE with 3rd row and sunroof. Happy! Here is why. Talking about the design, I am tired of the fake sophistication of today's cars. I feel we are driving spaceships with brain freezing nonfunctional design from 60'-'70 sci-fi cult movies. The successful CR-V with convoluted front design looks just like Jabba the Hutt. The CR-V's rear design is just the new version Starship Enterprise from Star Trek. I don't get the bathtub design philosophy of RAV4. Tucson is just a recycled old Santa Fe. I kinda like Kia's recent consistent and identifiable design but I don't like the logo :). Equinox... OMG, the dying-soon "fluidic design" going wrong. It looks like the back of the car is running after the front and it can't make it. Mazda CX-5, it's just a continuous struggle to get the "ready for a kiss" grille perfect. Forester is just an exception, it is an instant historic vehicle right out of the production line. Volkswagen conservatively managed to shave the fluff the other guys are playing with to impress us. I am not a fan of the Tiguan’s back design, the extreme simplicity. It looks like wearing very tight underwear under a close-fitting dress. Sometimes it appears cool to me, sometimes looks cheap, it depends how I weak up. Perfect size for my wife so she doesn’t have to stand up when parking. We didn’t want an over-sized SUV to move air around the town. I checked on Atlas but it looks too mad to me. For those complaining about acceleration hesitation/transmission lag (I personally didn’t feel it yet, but...) put $25K more and get a luxury SUV for showoff. Don't buy an affordable car and expect a Mercedes AMG performance. The 3rd row is a plus for kids but not for my mother in law, although that was my silent good intention. SE model does not have the remote start and the Car-Net. The specs are very confusing even for a smart guy like me - my wife confirmed it. I found out about the missing treasure after I signed up the contract. A big minus for my dealership who sensed and used my weaknesses. Anyway, it has heated front seats (not for the bad kids in the back) to worm up my broken feelings about VW's wrong decision. You get the remote start and more features in the SEL models, but I would run to BMW dealership if I had the money. The front collision, blind spot sensor, and rear traffic alert features are faster and more civilized than my wife's scary safety warnings, so we don’t have to talk about divorce again. The seats are OK. Easy to clean after my civilized kids eat in the car. The back seats look better than a bench in a train station but they are comfortable - based on my kids' testimony. The infotainment screen is impressive, you get a little less than 50% of Tesla's floor to ceiling screen. You can mirror your Android Auto but only when you don't forget to bring a USB cable in the car. For deep bass music lovers, you get an OMG sound quality with the standard no-name speakers in the SE model. We painfully increased our budget and got the sunroof. It is huge. Sometimes I let my wife drive and I ride on the back seat enjoying the panoramic view (I recommend it, but explain the intention very well, you might look suspicious). No powered rear lift-gate but I exercised a special body move that makes my neighbors believe I have a fully automated trunk door. We still discover amazing "no-need" features. Yesterday I discovered by mistake the rear camera washer. Yes, it has that. Do you remember those moments: “I will clean the back camera next stop”? Those painful seconds of regret and emptiness are gone! 😊 Mileage? If I compare it with my boss’s Aston Martin DB9 the Tiguan is extremely fuel-efficient. Yeap, others are doing better on this. Overall it is a great car. Seriously now, for immature husbands, this car has plenty of good features to toy around for a while. Find the right time because it will make your wife regret all the better choices she had before the marriage. More to say but you got the point. It is exactly what the name implies: half Tiger and half Iguana. Cheers!
Features & Specs
|SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$27,995
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$26,695
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$24,295
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,095
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tiguan safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Uses rear radar sensors to warn the driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates an icon in the side mirror when a vehicle enters a blind spot.
- Lane Assist
- Warns the driver with flashing LED of vehicles in a blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. the competition
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of our top-ranked small SUVs. While the CR-V doesn't get an optional third row, it does have impressive cargo capacity, a comfortable and quiet interior, and an excellent optional engine. Some buyers may prefer the Volkswagen because of its top-notch interior and user-friendly infotainment interface. Read the Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. BMW X1
If you're looking for a relatively affordable luxury SUV, the BMW X1 is a good place to start that search. The BMW offers impressive materials quality and a sportier driving experience than the Tiguan. It's also a significantly smaller vehicle, so you'll be able to squeeze into tight spots. But you make a significant trade-off in terms of cargo capacity.
Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Audi Q5
You can get a base-trim Audi Q5 or a topped-out Volkswagen Tiguan for about the same money. They're nearly the same length from nose to tail, but the Tiguan has significantly more cargo space, especially in two-row configurations. The Audi Q5, however, offers a more luxurious experience than the Tiguan, with higher-quality materials, more available options, and the cachet of the Audi badge.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan:
- Revised trim levels and feature availability for 2019
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volkswagen Tiguan reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,295.
Other versions include:
- SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,995
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $26,695
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,295
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,095
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,795
- SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,195
- S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,595
- SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,695
- SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,995
- SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,945
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,895
- SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,645
What are the different models of Volkswagen Tiguan?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tiguan SUV 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tiguan SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tiguan SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE 4MOTION, SE, S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] Tiguan SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,275 and mileage as low as 5795 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Tiguan SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Tiguan SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,584.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,952.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and all available trim types: S, SEL R-Line, SEL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2019 e-Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- 2020 Arteon
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Expedition