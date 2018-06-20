5 star reviews: 58 %

Bob Patterson , 11/20/2018

1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I've been car hunting, planning to buy a small sedan when my current lease is up. I've had an opportunity to spend a few days with a 2019 Jetta R-line, and I am really surprised by how much I like it. Not that I expected it to be a bad car, but I was cross-shopping against the Mazda, Subaru, Hondas, and some higher level brands like Audi and Acura. Frankly, the Jetta provides the best bang-for-the-buck compared to the others I have tested. The interior layout is excellent, with a dashboard that puts everything exactly where you want it. Handling and stability is as good as it gets at this price point, although I think the 17" wheels are a must for this. The engine is suprisingly punchy, with plenty of jump for passing on the highway. It's also got a great selection of tech & features (Apple Carplay, drivers assist features, sun roof, LED headlights with side-turning assist, etc.) for a car in this class. The steering is tad mushy, but still responsive. It's not going to compete with the luxury cars on finishing details, but it's a great alternative at a reasonable price.

Bill , 09/19/2018

1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I was looking for a basic commuter car for 100 mile daily round trip to work. The new Jetta looks great, understated but with some character. It is very quiet and comfortable on the road. Acceleration and handling are adequate, but nice for a base model car. Averaging 39 mpg over the first 1,500 miles with a max of 47 mpg for a 50 mile trip to work. It's great being able to drive the 500 miles a week for commuting to work on one tank of gas. Yeah, it's the first year of a major redesign, which is usually a non-starter, but the 6 yr, 72,000 warranty puts my mind somewhat at ease.

Zvi Arie , 03/23/2019

1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car drives very nicely. Engine is peppy and transmission shifts smoothly the most of the time. Sometimes downshifts are noticeable. Suspension is on the soft side and provides comfortable ride. All the technical features in this car command an applause. Heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are awesome. Digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit are incredible and very easy to use. Beats audio system is dissent. Ambient lighting is very nice and gives the interior a warm atmosphere. Now, there are things which I personally do not like, but other people might not notice an exception. The front passenger seat is very uncomfortable. It seats low, does not have height adjustments nor lumbar support. And this is top of the line trim. It feels like I am seating flat on the floor with no back support. Long drives are not comfortable. In my opinion, this kind of cost cutting is unacceptable. The passenger seat should be afforded the same amount of adjustments as the driver seat. The materials on rear door panels look and feel very cheap. Sometimes they squeak when the temperatures are cold. There are no air vents for the rear passengers, but rear heated seats make up for it a little. The trunk insulation materials are barely present. The trunk lid and hinges are exposed and look ugly. The trunk lid itself is heavy and require a push up in order to lock in the open position. The interior lights are not LED and they are on a dim side. The rear camera does not have a projection trajectory. Overall it is a good car with an awesome fuel economy and if the manufacturer fixes these shortcomings especially with the front passenger seat adjustments, it will be even better.

John , 08/27/2018

1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Our 2017 Nissan Sentra was totaled, it was a great value car. This car will eventually go to my 16 year old when he leaves for College. So we came up with a list and I threw the Jetta on their because I saw a good deal advertised. I couldn't find any Six Speeds close to me so I didn't get to test drive the '18 model. We drove the Kia Soul, Corolla Mi and lastly we decided to drive the Jetta. I was blown away by the Jetta and ended up buying one. The car has a lot to offer in performance and comfort. The fuel economy is great - I could get better but its so much fun to drive and I'm still getting in the mid 30's. This has car play which is a plus and gives us the GPS, etc. This car is a winner and the prices you can get are great!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review - I can say after 7,000 + miles we still love this car and believe its a winner. There are no complaints about this car except I will need to give this to my son at the end of the school year (he earned it by his grades) - it is a lot of fun drive. We ended up enjoying it so much we added an Atlas to our garage also.

