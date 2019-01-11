2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Hatchback
What’s new
- Engine gains 8 horsepower, for total output of 228 hp
- Upgraded brakes and limited-slip differential are now standard on all trims
- Seven-speed automatic replaces previous six-speed auto
- New Rabbit trim level and wider availability of driver assistance features
- Part of the seventh GTI generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes fun work of twisting roads
- Roomy hatchback design offers excellent passenger and cargo versatility
- Sophisticated ride quality with the optional adaptive suspension
- High-quality interior materials look and feel great
- Limited grip of standard all-season tires saps performance potential
Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
Just a quick spin in the 2019 Volkswagen GTI is all it takes to be reassured it remains the iconic hatchback it's been since it was introduced in the States in 1983. The GTI continues to blend a user-friendly interior, excellent practicality and solid performance for an attainable price.
The GTI takes the basic Golf platform and adds performance with a more powerful engine (up 8 horsepower for 2019), a lower and stiffer suspension and an available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. You also get a myriad of sporty touches such as 18-inch wheels, sport seats and unique styling touches. This year, Volkswagen has decided to spread the driver assistance systems further down the trim levels, which is unfortunate. But you do get bigger brakes this year, plus a mechanical limited-slip differential for all GTIs.
Other manufacturers have cottoned on to the hot hatch idea, and the GTI has stiff competition from the Hyundai Veloster N, the Mini Cooper S and even other compact cars such as the Honda Civic Si and Subaru WRX. But the GTI still offers a nearly unassailable mix of performance and practicality wrapped up in traditional styling that started it all. From young enthusiasts to those with over 30 years of driving under their belts, the GTI appeals to just about everyone.
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI models
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a four-door hatchback that seats five. It's available in four trim levels: S, Rabbit, SE and Autobahn. The S is well-equipped for a base model but lacks some more common features and conveniences. The new-for-2019 Rabbit bridges the gap somewhat between the S and the SE and comes in special colors not available in other GTIs. The SE adds more amenities while the Autobahn loads up with more luxury-grade features.
All GTI models are front-wheel-drive and use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed manual or a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
For a base trim, the S possesses some nice features. They include 18-inch alloy wheels (with all-season tires), a limited-slip front differential, LED foglights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through. Technology features include a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as part of the optional Driver Assistance package.
The limited-edition Rabbit supplements the S trim with special exterior color choices, adaptive LED headlights, black 18-inch wheels, a black spoiler and mirror caps, Rabbit badging, keyless entry with push-button ignition, and the contents of the Driver Assistance package.
Moving up to the SE gets you a sunroof, leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and VW Car-Net Security and Service connected services. The SE's Experience package adds adaptive suspension dampers (Dynamic Chassis Control) and an upgraded eight-speaker Fender sound system.
Finally, the Autobahn trim gets the adaptive suspension and Fender sound system as standard, plus automatic high beams, a power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror. You also get more safety features, including adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with Maneuver Braking (which automatically applies the brakes if a collision with nearby objects seems likely), a self-parking system, and a lane keeping assist system.
Summer-rated tires are an option, but only for the Autobahn.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.5
Steering9.0
Handling7.5
Drivability9.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort10.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- comfort
- interior
- handling & steering
- engine
- transmission
- warranty
- appearance
- visibility
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
- technology
- doors
- road noise
- lights
- value
- infotainment system
- acceleration
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
After a 2009 WRX and a 2010 Evo MR, the GTI is the car I’ve been looking for all along. It doesnt have the raw speed and handling of the Evo or the thrill of pushing a WRX hard, but the GTI is about 80% of the fun but 100% more comfortable as a daily driver. The WRX was a pain during our bumper to bumper rushhour and the Evo wracked my back after about 3 hours in those Recaros and that highway drone 😬. The GTI feels well built, is quieter, and the DSG is super smooth. My Autobahn wasnt cheap but it’s been worth it! 2 year update: I’m still loving my GTI but squeaks and rattles are becoming apparent. Also the right passenger side has a squeak that no one can figure out. It’s still comfortable, quick, and on long trips I can get up to 38 mpg!
See if the dealer can interrogate CPU and fix it this way: I had this issue, they scanned my car and saw it was partially still in transport mode. They put it back into transport mode and then removed it. I have not stalled since and it happened 8 times in 6 days of taking delivery which was ~300 miles and I am just shy of 1200 now. I opened a ticket with VW so it was documented.
I purchased my GTI in April 2019 from Kelley VW in Danvers, MA. Great sales experience! I traded a 2016 Golf SE. Since I purchased my GTI I have driven 3800 miles. During that time I have enjoyed the fit and finish and the thrill of taking the car on backroads and major highways. The white/silver paint is chameleon and looks great with the other car accents. All of the accessories that come with the Autobahn model work great including the drive modes (Sport,Comfort,Normal,Eco, Custom) . DSG manual is terrific and I use it more than the Drive or Sport selections. It has not all been a honeymoon. I have had two tires (Bridgestone) leak air and have to be reseated on the rim to stop the slow leaks. I read reviews where these tires were criticized. VW should switch to Michelins. And last week the direct fuel injector on Cylinder 2 failed after starting the car and had to be replaced. Not an encouraging sign for reliability. This was covered in full by my 6yr/72k warranty thank goodness. Since the repair the car is running great. The service advisor at Coastal VW suggested that I have the fuel injector cleaning service once a year to insure the direct injection system remains in good condition. He also recommended ONLY branded (Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, etc) premium fuel and to avoid other gasoline brands. He suggested to not fill the car with gas but rather only to a half a tank to enable more frequent fillings and fresher gas (since I drive low miles). I will follow up in the next few months and let you know how it's going. Despite some disappointments I am still loving my MK7.5!
Purchased the SE trim with the Experience package in dark blue metallic and love it! The power is effortless. Not unlimited, effortless. What I mean is that no matter how much accelerator I give it, it doesn’t feel or sound like it’s straining. It just goes. Plenty of power to pass on the highway. Also, in sport mode, downshifting with the paddles to 2nd gear coming into a 90 degree turn and stomping the acceleration out of the turn is downright addictive. But it is also docile and smooth in everyday driving. Wonderful combination. I couldn’t justify spending almost $10K more for an R for basically AWD and 60 more horsepower (I got a very nice Labor Day discount.) Besides, when the very good 6 year/72,000 mile warranty runs out, I’ll get APR to re-chip it and have R level performance for about $1,000. Until then, I’m completely satisfied with my purchase. And don’t buy everything you hear about VW reliability. I traded in a 2010 Golf that had never been in the shop for anything besides regular scheduled maintenance. Not. One. Single. Time.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,895
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$31,795
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,595
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$29,995
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf GTI safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, it can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Maneuver Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if a collision with a nearby object seems likely during low-speed parking.
- Lane Assist
- Warns the driver of vehicles in blind spots with a flashing light. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Subaru WRX
If you're averse to hatchbacks and need all-wheel drive to get you through inclement weather, the WRX should work out well. It comes standard with a strong turbocharged engine and offers superb handling ability. The WRX provides a more visceral experience than the GTI, but it lacks the GTI's polish.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si is a delight to drive quickly and comes fairly well equipped at a price that undercuts the GTI by thousands of dollars. But it's not available as a hatchback, and its engine lacks the low-end punch of the GTI. Still, it's hard to fault Honda's bargain performer.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
Available in both two- and four-door versions, the Mini Hardtop might just be the closest competition the GTI has. It provides nimble and playful handling but at the expense of a firm ride quality. We like that Mini gives you plenty of ways to customize the Hardtop to your liking. The downside, however, is that those options end up making the car rather pricey.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Golf GTI a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI:
- Engine gains 8 horsepower, for total output of 228 hp
- Upgraded brakes and limited-slip differential are now standard on all trims
- Seven-speed automatic replaces previous six-speed auto
- New Rabbit trim level and wider availability of driver assistance features
- Part of the seventh GTI generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen Golf GTI reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,595.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,895
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,795
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,595
- Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,995
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,695
- Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,895
- Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $37,095
- Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $35,995
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf GTI?
