2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Consumer Reviews

Still has it! TurboVW , 03/21/2019 Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful After a 2009 WRX and a 2010 Evo MR, the GTI is the car I’ve been looking for all along. It doesnt have the raw speed and handling of the Evo or the thrill of pushing a WRX hard, but the GTI is about 80% of the fun but 100% more comfortable as a daily driver. The WRX was a pain during our bumper to bumper rushhour and the Evo wracked my back after about 3 hours in those Recaros and that highway drone 😬. The GTI feels well built, is quieter, and the DSG is super smooth. My Autobahn wasnt cheap but it’s been worth it! 2 year update: I’m still loving my GTI but squeaks and rattles are becoming apparent. Also the right passenger side has a squeak that no one can figure out. It’s still comfortable, quick, and on long trips I can get up to 38 mpg! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stalling issue GTIjunkie , 08/15/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful See if the dealer can interrogate CPU and fix it this way: I had this issue, they scanned my car and saw it was partially still in transport mode. They put it back into transport mode and then removed it. I have not stalled since and it happened 8 times in 6 days of taking delivery which was ~300 miles and I am just shy of 1200 now. I opened a ticket with VW so it was documented. Report Abuse

2019 GTI Autobahn DSG Rich - Boston, MA , 11/12/2019 Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my GTI in April 2019 from Kelley VW in Danvers, MA. Great sales experience! I traded a 2016 Golf SE. Since I purchased my GTI I have driven 3800 miles. During that time I have enjoyed the fit and finish and the thrill of taking the car on backroads and major highways. The white/silver paint is chameleon and looks great with the other car accents. All of the accessories that come with the Autobahn model work great including the drive modes (Sport,Comfort,Normal,Eco, Custom) . DSG manual is terrific and I use it more than the Drive or Sport selections. It has not all been a honeymoon. I have had two tires (Bridgestone) leak air and have to be reseated on the rim to stop the slow leaks. I read reviews where these tires were criticized. VW should switch to Michelins. And last week the direct fuel injector on Cylinder 2 failed after starting the car and had to be replaced. Not an encouraging sign for reliability. This was covered in full by my 6yr/72k warranty thank goodness. Since the repair the car is running great. The service advisor at Coastal VW suggested that I have the fuel injector cleaning service once a year to insure the direct injection system remains in good condition. He also recommended ONLY branded (Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, etc) premium fuel and to avoid other gasoline brands. He suggested to not fill the car with gas but rather only to a half a tank to enable more frequent fillings and fresher gas (since I drive low miles). I will follow up in the next few months and let you know how it's going. Despite some disappointments I am still loving my MK7.5! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my GTI Remember the Fast? , 09/29/2019 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased the SE trim with the Experience package in dark blue metallic and love it! The power is effortless. Not unlimited, effortless. What I mean is that no matter how much accelerator I give it, it doesn’t feel or sound like it’s straining. It just goes. Plenty of power to pass on the highway. Also, in sport mode, downshifting with the paddles to 2nd gear coming into a 90 degree turn and stomping the acceleration out of the turn is downright addictive. But it is also docile and smooth in everyday driving. Wonderful combination. I couldn’t justify spending almost $10K more for an R for basically AWD and 60 more horsepower (I got a very nice Labor Day discount.) Besides, when the very good 6 year/72,000 mile warranty runs out, I’ll get APR to re-chip it and have R level performance for about $1,000. Until then, I’m completely satisfied with my purchase. And don’t buy everything you hear about VW reliability. I traded in a 2010 Golf that had never been in the shop for anything besides regular scheduled maintenance. Not. One. Single. Time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse