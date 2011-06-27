1992 Volkswagen Cabrio Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Cassette, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather steering wheel, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. 2D Convertible 1.8L I4 FWD CALL TODAY (812) 625-4823 OR SHOP ONLINE AT WWW.DPATRICKFORD.COM.

