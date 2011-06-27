Used 1992 Volkswagen Cabriolet Consumer Reviews

Most Reliable Car Ever! John , 09/05/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car wanting an inexpensive, fuel efficient yet fun and reliable car. I have had it for over 4 years and it has never broke down on me. It is the most reliable car I've ever owned and I've owned plenty, including new cars. I love this car and it's fun to drive. I drove it across country and had the time of my life. This car has required very low maintenance. Other than replacing the tires and regular oil changes, I haven't been set back at all. It's paid for itself. Report Abuse

Best Car I Have Ever Owned Mary Jo Welch , 10/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned. It has a timeless styling and still gets admiring glances. I will always have a VW convertible. I am meticulous about servicing the car and it has paid off.

1992 Wolfsburg Model a total disaster JohnMcDougal , 07/18/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was initially a great, fun, fuel efficient ride. After just 35,000 miles it had a massive coolant leak problem that cost thousands to repair despite the fact that it had been beautifully maintained with regular service at a certified shop. At 45,000 miles, the transmission went. This cost several thousand more dollars to repair. After that, it was all normal service (brakes, pumps, belts, etc). It was fine, if increasingly noisy, for years after this. Despite being garaged its whole life, the exterior pieces started to fall off. Then, the engine imploded on the freeway at 75,000 miles. At this point, we junked it.