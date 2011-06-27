Used 1992 Volkswagen Cabriolet Consumer Reviews
Most Reliable Car Ever!
I bought this car wanting an inexpensive, fuel efficient yet fun and reliable car. I have had it for over 4 years and it has never broke down on me. It is the most reliable car I've ever owned and I've owned plenty, including new cars. I love this car and it's fun to drive. I drove it across country and had the time of my life. This car has required very low maintenance. Other than replacing the tires and regular oil changes, I haven't been set back at all. It's paid for itself.
Best Car I Have Ever Owned
This is the best car I have ever owned. It has a timeless styling and still gets admiring glances. I will always have a VW convertible. I am meticulous about servicing the car and it has paid off.
1992 Wolfsburg Model a total disaster
This was initially a great, fun, fuel efficient ride. After just 35,000 miles it had a massive coolant leak problem that cost thousands to repair despite the fact that it had been beautifully maintained with regular service at a certified shop. At 45,000 miles, the transmission went. This cost several thousand more dollars to repair. After that, it was all normal service (brakes, pumps, belts, etc). It was fine, if increasingly noisy, for years after this. Despite being garaged its whole life, the exterior pieces started to fall off. Then, the engine imploded on the freeway at 75,000 miles. At this point, we junked it.
get what you paid for
I purchased this car with a newly installed roof. It is in a fair condition with minor cosmatic details. I think I got what I paid for.
Sponsored cars related to the Cabriolet
Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Cabriolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner