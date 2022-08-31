Skip to main content

Used Subaru Impreza Hatchback for Sale

  2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $22,990
    Good price
    35,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAB6XK3735924
    Stock: 2001904231
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium Hatchback

    2012 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback

    $15,590
    Fair price
    $568 Below Market
    86,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Alarm
    +more

    Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAC69CH244340
    Stock: 2001882751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback

    $24,990
    Fair price
    $732 Below Market
    14,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAC67K3759595
    Stock: 2001935345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV Hatchback

    2013 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $17,590
    Fair price
    67,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,366 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAC63DH210315
    Stock: 2001893193
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Hatchback

    2018 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback

    $21,590
    Good price
    $1,725 Below Market
    85,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Raleigh, NC / 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAL60J3747089
    Stock: 2001874791
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Hatchback

    2017 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback

    $21,499
    Fair price
    $124 Below Market
    63,259 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Manual
    Enterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Allentown, PA / 151 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAK67H1713769
    Stock: 8DDTRF
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2022

  2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV Hatchback

    2015 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $20,990
    Good price
    $1,474 Below Market
    50,426 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAZ63F8297725
    Stock: 2001699894
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-25-2022

  • New Listing
    2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV Hatchback

    2016 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $20,590
    Fair price
    $144 Above Market
    55,750 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAP65GH264715
    Stock: 2001889661
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2022

  2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback

    $23,990
    Good price
    42,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAD68K3706810
    Stock: 2001914442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV Hatchback

    2013 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $16,990
    Fair price
    $371 Above Market
    69,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAC67DH208535
    Stock: 2001852735
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2022

  • 2021 Subaru Impreza Base Hatchback

    2021 Subaru Impreza
    Base 4dr Hatchback

    $24,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $65 Below Market
    19,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAB61M3702765
    Stock: 2001754791
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-18-2022

  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2018 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $17,450
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,964 Below Market
    51,920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Manual
    Shift - Portland (Beaverton, OR)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Beaverton, OR / 2,327 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1254333 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAA60J1705715
    Stock: c133914
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-28-2022

  • 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV Hatchback

    2016 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $18,990
    Good priceGood price
    $714 Below Market
    68,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Greenville, SC / 397 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAB66G8250877
    Stock: 2001845651
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $19,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,056 Below Market
    63,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAA60K3703081
    Stock: 2001857682
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2022

  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $21,990
    Fair priceFair price
    35,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAA66K3730768
    Stock: 2001675454
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-12-2022

  • 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV Hatchback

    2016 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $22,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $886 Below Market
    47,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Richmond, VA / 95 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAY67G8335329
    Stock: 2001904911
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2019 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $18,257
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,886 Below Market
    15,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Northern Kentucky Auto Sales (Cold Spring, KY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Cold Spring, KY / 372 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Excellence In Motion! Check out our 2019 2.0L 4-Cylinder Automatic Transmission Subaru Impreza 2.0i! This Fuel Efficient 4-Door Hatchback comes equipp...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAA64K3714326
    Stock: 5095
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2022

  • 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV Hatchback

    2013 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $20,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $391 Below Market
    44,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Kansas City, MO / 915 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAU64D2819334
    Stock: 2001753503
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-30-2022

  • 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV Hatchback

    2014 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $18,990
    Good priceGood price
    $311 Below Market
    59,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAL64E9231816
    Stock: 2001599965
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-21-2022

  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Hatchback

    2018 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i 4dr Hatchback

    $19,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $429 Below Market
    63,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Charlotte, NC / 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S3GTAA67J1720387
    Stock: 2001886677
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  • 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV Hatchback

    2016 Subaru Impreza
    2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback

    $18,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $226 Below Market
    50,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF1GPAA60G8263111
    Stock: 2001935802
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2022

