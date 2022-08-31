Used Subaru Impreza Hatchback for Sale
- $22,990Good price35,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB6XK3735924
Stock: 2001904231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $15,590Fair price$568 Below Market86,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsAlarm+more
Located in Washington, DC / 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC69CH244340
Stock: 2001882751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $24,990Fair price$732 Below Market14,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAC67K3759595
Stock: 2001935345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $17,590Fair price67,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,366 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC63DH210315
Stock: 2001893193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $21,590Good price$1,725 Below Market85,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Raleigh, NC / 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAL60J3747089
Stock: 2001874791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $21,499Fair price$124 Below Market63,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use4cyl ManualEnterprise Car Sales (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Allentown, PA / 151 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAK67H1713769
Stock: 8DDTRF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2022
- $20,990Good price$1,474 Below Market50,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAZ63F8297725
Stock: 2001699894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-25-2022
- $20,590Fair price$144 Above Market55,750 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAP65GH264715
Stock: 2001889661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2022
- $23,990Good price42,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD68K3706810
Stock: 2001914442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $16,990Fair price$371 Above Market69,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAC67DH208535
Stock: 2001852735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2022
- $24,590Fair price$65 Below Market19,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB61M3702765
Stock: 2001754791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2022
- $17,450Great price$3,964 Below Market51,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl ManualShift - Portland (Beaverton, OR)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Beaverton, OR / 2,327 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA60J1705715
Stock: c133914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2022
- $18,990Good price$714 Below Market68,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Greenville, SC / 397 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAB66G8250877
Stock: 2001845651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2022
- $19,990Good price$1,056 Below Market63,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Milwaukee, WI / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA60K3703081
Stock: 2001857682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2022
- $21,990Fair price35,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA66K3730768
Stock: 2001675454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2022
- $22,990Fair price$886 Below Market47,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Richmond, VA / 95 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAY67G8335329
Stock: 2001904911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $18,257Great price$4,886 Below Market15,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticNorthern Kentucky Auto Sales (Cold Spring, KY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Cold Spring, KY / 372 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA64K3714326
Stock: 5095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $20,590Fair price$391 Below Market44,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Kansas City, MO / 915 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAU64D2819334
Stock: 2001753503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2022
- $18,990Good price$311 Below Market59,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAL64E9231816
Stock: 2001599965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2022
- $19,990Fair price$429 Below Market63,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Charlotte, NC / 321 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA67J1720387
Stock: 2001886677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $18,990Fair price$226 Below Market50,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GPAA60G8263111
Stock: 2001935802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2022
