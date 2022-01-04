Used Maserati Levante Trofeo for Sale
- $79,500Great price$15,728 Below Market28,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticSTG Auto Group (Montclair, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Montclair, CA / 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* One Owner * Navigation System * Sun/moonroof * Back-up Camera * Rear Parking Aid * Bluetooth Connection * Blind Spot Monitor * Brake ...
Dealer Review:
This was honestly one of the easiest vehicle purchases I have made. I have to give Paul a huge shout-out for doing such a great job! I knew exactly what I wanted when coming in and I felt no pressure.. very kind staff, I would highly recommend..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA0KX321771
Stock: M59128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $99,900Good price$14,426 Below Market13,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use8cyl AutomaticFerrari Maserati of Long Island (Plainview, NY)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Plainview, NY / 246 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Maserati of Long Island is Proud to present this2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 in Nero Ribelle Mica over Red Leather with an Original MSRP of $173,26...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA8KX335000
Stock: FE1250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2022
- $99,915Fair price$11,406 Below Market15,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Calabasas, CA / 2,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Li...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA5KX315271
Stock: KX315271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $94,998Fair price$4,539 Below Market25,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticHerb Chambers Maserati (Wayland, MA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Wayland, MA / 393 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Maserati Levante includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Chan...
Dealer Review:
The man to see is Chris Mcarty at Mercedes of Boston in Somerville Ma.very knowledgeable,patient and answered all questions thoroughly a pleasure to do business with
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX323110
Stock: M97940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2022
- $119,221Fair price$1,511 Below Market8,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoBianco 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, 3D Carbon Fiber Trim, ABS br...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA6KX332872
Stock: M7803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2022
- $115,181Fair price$1,464 Above Market13,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoGrigio Maratea Metallescent 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Act...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA7KX328135
Stock: G1129B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2022
- 7,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticRusnak/Westlake Audi (Westlake Village, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Westlake Village, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*** SIZZLIN' SUMMER EVENT *** Going On Now!! Carbon Engine Cover, Sport Seats, Kick Sensor, Power Foot Pedals, F.Serie-Pienofiore Leather, Soft Close ...
Dealer Review:
This dealer has false and misleading prices listed on Edmunds, then change the price when you contact them. They make no apology and do not attempt to correct info. More than one of the listed vehicles is listed incorrectly and the dealer blames Edmunds for the “misprint”
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUT0NX382091
Stock: 22T02243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2022
- 9,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticRick Case Maserati (Davie, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Davie, FL / 911 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Leather, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Sirus XM radio, Automatic Transmission, All Power Options, Levante Tro...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUT3NX384756
Stock: TNX384756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2022
- 16,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticGas Motor Cars (Marietta, GA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Marietta, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL, PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 45...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA1MX364177
Stock: MC4177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- 10,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticTodd Maserati of Danbury (Danbury, CT)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Danbury, CT / 270 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Black 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo might be just the SUV AWD for you. This one's available at the low price of $146,321. For a good-looking veh...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUTXNX393664
Stock: 2855T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoGrigio Maratea Metallescent 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Act...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA4KX324155
Stock: M7824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- 13,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAlfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike (Chadds Ford, PA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Chadds Ford, PA / 118 miles away from Ashburn, VA
From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Maserati of Wilmington Pike team will provide you with the contin...
Dealer Review:
The business of buying a car is a serious business. I located a used car at this dealer, it fit my needs and it was a great deal. A phone conversation set up the ground rules for the visit, and we were met with a dealership, with half the staff inside without masks and a lukewarm seller. Testdrive went well and we sat down for business, something was not quite right. Then out comes a "numbers guy", he would not let us buy the car without taking a loan, despite the fact we had cash. This is likely barring on illegal. We walked. The whole process was very uncomfortable, didn't seem like they were trying too hard. Maybe they roll out the red carpet for a person after an Alfa Romeo, but we certainly did not think that they were trying too hard to sell a car that had been sitting on the lot for 2 months and they already had reduced to sell.
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA9KX328136
Stock: KX328136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2022
- 43,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use8cyl AutomaticAlfa Romeo Pensacola (Pensacola, FL)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Pensacola, FL / 809 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Levante GTS, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Black w/Red Stitching w/Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery or Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery, Adapt...
Dealer Review:
Sold a 2014 escape se red with recalls still to be done that pose a safety risk. Not only were they a safety risk but cannot get the recalls done unless you have a second car. Lack of leadership within step one automotive group and lack of customer oriented business. It was also known the electric steering rack had a tsb out on the vehicle as well. Spend your money elsewhere at a dealership on a TOYOTA where they last for 500k miles till the wheels fall off. Why would you even put a vehicle on the lot knowing you have the power to have the vehicle recalls done at no cost? Money hungry step one automotive group.
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX332888
Stock: PKX332888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2022
- 3,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMercedes-Benz of San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,363 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo BiancoABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-levelin...
Dealer Review:
When I walk in I was greeted by Craig Smoak he made my visit and process so smooth! This is my second Mercedes. I was very happy! He knew all about my car. Go see him if you want a smooth and easy process!
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUTXNX381529
Stock: 421334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- Not providedNo accidents, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMaserati of Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,283 miles away from Ashburn, VA
12-Way Heated Power Sport Front Seats, 17 Speakers, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Cond...
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUT2NX382092
Stock: MN382092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2021
- $80,995Great price$23,759 Below Market20,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticKi-Po Motors Chevrolet (Ransomville, NY)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Ransomville, NY / 300 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA0KX324217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $84,669Good price$10,981 Below Market28,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticMaserati of San Diego (San Diego, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA7KX320634
Stock: SC3281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2022
- $89,980Fair price$8,226 Below Market26,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticThornton Road Hyundai (Lithia Springs, GA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Lithia Springs, GA / 537 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. WOW! You have to see it to believe it! This 2019 Maserati Levante GTS in features: AWDInternet Special Pricing includes $1500 cash or tr...
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX328906
Stock: 10959P0823C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2022
- 47,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticMaserati of San Diego (San Diego, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUA4KX321773
Stock: S10421A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2021
- Not Priced9,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticLuxury Collection Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek, CA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Walnut Creek, CA / 2,388 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX313077
Stock: UC313077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2022
- 3,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMcLaren Philadelphia (West Chester, PA)AWD/4WDBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in West Chester, PA / 123 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661ZUT8NX394554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.
** This image is a stock photo and may not reflect the model year or color of, and/or equipment offered on, the advertised vehicle.