Located in Chadds Ford , PA / 118 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

The business of buying a car is a serious business. I located a used car at this dealer, it fit my needs and it was a great deal. A phone conversation set up the ground rules for the visit, and we were met with a dealership, with half the staff inside without masks and a lukewarm seller. Testdrive went well and we sat down for business, something was not quite right. Then out comes a "numbers guy", he would not let us buy the car without taking a loan, despite the fact we had cash. This is likely barring on illegal. We walked. The whole process was very uncomfortable, didn't seem like they were trying too hard. Maybe they roll out the red carpet for a person after an Alfa Romeo, but we certainly did not think that they were trying too hard to sell a car that had been sitting on the lot for 2 months and they already had reduced to sell.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZN661ZUA9KX328136

Stock: KX328136

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2022