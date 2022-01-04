Skip to main content

Used Maserati Levante Trofeo for Sale

21 listings
    2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $79,500
    28,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    STG Auto Group (Montclair, CA)
    Located in Montclair, CA / 2,239 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    * One Owner * Navigation System * Sun/moonroof * Back-up Camera * Rear Parking Aid * Bluetooth Connection * Blind Spot Monitor * Brake ...

    This was honestly one of the easiest vehicle purchases I have made. I have to give Paul a huge shout-out for doing such a great job! I knew exactly what I wanted when coming in and I felt no pressure.. very kind staff, I would highly recommend..

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA0KX321771
    Stock: M59128
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

    2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $99,900
    13,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Ferrari Maserati of Long Island (Plainview, NY)
    Located in Plainview, NY / 246 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Maserati of Long Island is Proud to present this2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 in Nero Ribelle Mica over Red Leather with an Original MSRP of $173,26...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA8KX335000
    Stock: FE1250
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-02-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $99,915
    15,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Located in Calabasas, CA / 2,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Hands-Free Li...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA5KX315271
    Stock: KX315271A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $94,998
    25,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Herb Chambers Maserati (Wayland, MA)
    Located in Wayland, MA / 393 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Maserati Levante includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Chan...

    The man to see is Chris Mcarty at Mercedes of Boston in Somerville Ma.very knowledgeable,patient and answered all questions thoroughly a pleasure to do business with

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX323110
    Stock: M97940A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-13-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $119,221
    8,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)
    Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoBianco 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, 3D Carbon Fiber Trim, ABS br...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA6KX332872
    Stock: M7803
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-13-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $115,181
    13,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)
    Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoGrigio Maratea Metallescent 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Act...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA7KX328135
    Stock: G1129B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-01-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $143,987
    7,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Rusnak/Westlake Audi (Westlake Village, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Westlake Village, CA / 2,298 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *** SIZZLIN' SUMMER EVENT *** Going On Now!! Carbon Engine Cover, Sport Seats, Kick Sensor, Power Foot Pedals, F.Serie-Pienofiore Leather, Soft Close ...

    This dealer has false and misleading prices listed on Edmunds, then change the price when you contact them. They make no apology and do not attempt to correct info. More than one of the listed vehicles is listed incorrectly and the dealer blames Edmunds for the “misprint”

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUT0NX382091
    Stock: 22T02243
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $136,996
    9,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Rick Case Maserati (Davie, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Davie, FL / 911 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Leather, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Sirus XM radio, Automatic Transmission, All Power Options, Levante Tro...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUT3NX384756
    Stock: TNX384756
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

  • 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2021 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $129,979
    16,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Gas Motor Cars (Marietta, GA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Marietta, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL, PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 45...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA1MX364177
    Stock: MC4177
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $146,321
    10,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Todd Maserati of Danbury (Danbury, CT)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Danbury, CT / 270 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Black 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo might be just the SUV AWD for you. This one's available at the low price of $146,321. For a good-looking veh...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUTXNX393664
    Stock: 2855T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $114,981
    25,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2019 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityTrofeoGrigio Maratea Metallescent 3.8L V8 Twin TurbochargedAWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Act...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA4KX324155
    Stock: M7824
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $165,995
    13,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike (Chadds Ford, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Chadds Ford, PA / 118 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Maserati of Wilmington Pike team will provide you with the contin...

    The business of buying a car is a serious business. I located a used car at this dealer, it fit my needs and it was a great deal. A phone conversation set up the ground rules for the visit, and we were met with a dealership, with half the staff inside without masks and a lukewarm seller. Testdrive went well and we sat down for business, something was not quite right. Then out comes a "numbers guy", he would not let us buy the car without taking a loan, despite the fact we had cash. This is likely barring on illegal. We walked. The whole process was very uncomfortable, didn't seem like they were trying too hard. Maybe they roll out the red carpet for a person after an Alfa Romeo, but we certainly did not think that they were trying too hard to sell a car that had been sitting on the lot for 2 months and they already had reduced to sell.

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA9KX328136
    Stock: KX328136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $86,000
    43,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Alfa Romeo Pensacola (Pensacola, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Pensacola, FL / 809 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Levante GTS, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Black w/Red Stitching w/Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery or Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery, Adapt...

    Sold a 2014 escape se red with recalls still to be done that pose a safety risk. Not only were they a safety risk but cannot get the recalls done unless you have a second car. Lack of leadership within step one automotive group and lack of customer oriented business. It was also known the electric steering rack had a tsb out on the vehicle as well. Spend your money elsewhere at a dealership on a TOYOTA where they last for 500k miles till the wheels fall off. Why would you even put a vehicle on the lot knowing you have the power to have the vehicle recalls done at no cost? Money hungry step one automotive group.

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX332888
    Stock: PKX332888
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-03-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $144,977
    3,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mercedes-Benz of San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in San Antonio, TX / 1,363 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo BiancoABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-levelin...

    When I walk in I was greeted by Craig Smoak he made my visit and process so smooth! This is my second Mercedes. I was very happy! He knew all about my car. Go see him if you want a smooth and easy process!

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUTXNX381529
    Stock: 421334A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $171,116
    Not provided
    No accidents, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Maserati of Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Santa Monica, CA / 2,283 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    12-Way Heated Power Sport Front Seats, 17 Speakers, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Cond...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title information not provided

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUT2NX382092
    Stock: MN382092
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-27-2021

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $80,995
    20,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Ki-Po Motors Chevrolet (Ransomville, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Ransomville, NY / 300 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA0KX324217
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $84,669
    28,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Maserati of San Diego (San Diego, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA7KX320634
    Stock: SC3281A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-29-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo
    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $89,980
    26,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Thornton Road Hyundai (Lithia Springs, GA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Lithia Springs, GA / 537 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. WOW! You have to see it to believe it! This 2019 Maserati Levante GTS in features: AWDInternet Special Pricing includes $1500 cash or tr...

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX328906
    Stock: 10959P0823C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2022

  • 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $79,738
    47,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Maserati of San Diego (San Diego, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in San Diego, CA / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUA4KX321773
    Stock: S10421A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-27-2021

    2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

    2019 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    Not Priced
    9,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Luxury Collection Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Walnut Creek, CA / 2,388 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUAXKX313077
    Stock: UC313077
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-24-2022

  • 2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo
    2022 Maserati Levante
    Trofeo 4dr SUV

    $139,900
    3,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    McLaren Philadelphia (West Chester, PA)
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in West Chester, PA / 123 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    VIN: ZN661ZUT8NX394554
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

