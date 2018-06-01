Used INFINITI Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 45,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,995$1,281 Below Market
Indulge all of your senses behind the wheel of our outstanding 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0T AWD Luxe Sedan proudly presented in Graphite Shadow! Powered by a proven 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 300hp connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. You'll go further with this All Wheel Drive's brilliant design while scoring near 31mpg on the highway. Superb craftsmanship and striking contemporary style are apparent the moment you step up to our Luxe with its sleek lines, a huge sunroof, and gorgeous alloy wheels. The Luxe cabin will exceed your expectations with keyless entry, push-button start, advanced dual-zone automatic climate control, power accessories, eight-way power-adjustable leather front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All of your favorite music is close at hand thanks to Bose audio system with high-definition AM/FM radio, CD with MP3 playback capability, radio data system. 2 USB ports, and available satellite radio. Customize your digital information with our INFINITI InTouch dual display screens and well as INFINITI InTuition and use your voice to control it all! Fun to drive and highly competent, our INFINITI Q50 has also been carefully crafted with safety features including a rearview camera, ABS, advanced airbags, zone body construction, and vehicle dynamic control. We know you'll enjoy every second in this Q50, so get behind the wheel and reward yourself today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8JM441157
Stock: T16970B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 40021,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,995$1,031 Below Market
INFINITI of Massapequa - Massapequa / New York
KBB.com 10 Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000. Only 21,925 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This INFINITI Q50 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*[L95] CARGO PACKAGE (L95) -inc: Cargo Net First Aid Kit Carpeted Trunk Mat, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [E10] PREMIUM PAINT, [P04] 3.0T SPORT PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats Remote Engine Start INFINITI InTouch Navigation System lane guidance and 3-D building graphics INFINITI Connection telematics system including (subscription required) navi synchronized adaptive shift control SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic (subscription required) information voice recognition for navigation functions including 1 shot voice destination entry Heated Steering Wheel, [N10] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, MAJESTIC WHITE, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, GRAPHITE SPORT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera* Visit Us Today *For a must-own INFINITI Q50 come see us at INFINITI Of Massapequa, 4450 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY 11762. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
I had an exceptional experience with the purchase of my car at Infiniti of Massapequa. My sales reppresentative, Robert Chouloute is a remarkable man, he made everything happen with ease and to my specifications. I can truly say this experience was the greatest experience I have ever had with purchasing a vehicle. I absolutely love my Infiniti, it does everything I could expect in a vehicle and more. I have already recommended Infiniti of Massapequa and Robert Chouloute to all my family and friends, they will be forever thankful for my recommendation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AR8HM870040
Stock: 9604
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 34,392 milesDelivery Available*
$32,590
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 L 3.7 LUXE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BY1PP2JM330651
Stock: 2000642211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 7,602 milesDelivery Available*
$45,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM251642
Stock: 2000664549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 46,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,690$228 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP9HM739046
Stock: D5688R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 41,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,000$1,482 Below Market
Subaru of Beechmont - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Graphite Shadow 2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXEWe carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP6KM518799
Stock: KM518799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,950$1,585 Below Market
Coconut Point Ford - Estero / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN THROUGH 172 POINT INSPECTION., NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON AUTOCHECK, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH/SYNC, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SECURITY SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Hagane Blue, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI InTouch w/AM/FM/HD/CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 951 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGLocated in Estero Florida, Coconut Point Ford is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area also serving Naples, Bonita Springs, Marco Island, Cape Coral, Immokalee, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Lehigh Acres, and Southwest Florida. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We are the proud recipient of the President's Award for 4 years in a row. We strive to make your experience with Coconut Point Ford a good one - for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned Ford, you've come to the right place Prices do not include Dealer installed options or accessories. Contact Dealer for Details.
Dealer Review:
My wife and had a great buying experience, no pressure from our Sales Person Bonnie Cooper, she made everything go so easy. I recommend her to anyone buying a car at Coconut Point Ford, this is our 2nd car bought at Coconut Point Ford and the fourth our family has bought since 2015 all as Bonnie Cooper as our Sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP0LM200016
Stock: LM200016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 21,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900$3,571 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2018 INFINITI Q50 4dr 3.0t LUXE AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ARXJM443640
Stock: INFINITI-JM443640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 68,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,597
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [U01] Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seating This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium only has 68,890mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2014 INFINITI Q50 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. The INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This 2014 INFINITI Q50 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. More information about the 2014 INFINITI Q50: The 2014 INFINITI Q50 is a stylish, sophisticated, high-performance sports sedan, with European competitors squarely in its sights. Even in the base trim, the Q50 offers a host of luxury and technology features that are hard to beat, and its 328 horsepower easily trumps output from the top-tier models from BMW and Audi, all with a slimmer MSRP as well. Strengths of this model include Aggressive styling, hybrid availability, premium luxury features, and balanced, athletic handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience was great. Vickie was very helpful and addressed all my needs and concerns. They even went above and beyond and repaired one of the body defects with my used car. I did not ask or expect this, it was a complete surprise to see the work they put into it. I would definitely recommend AutoNation Honda Lewisville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3EM702411
Stock: EM702411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE57 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,333
Berman's INFINITI of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, TOUCHSCREEN, EXTRA CLEAN, DEALER SERVICED, NON SMOKER, USB PHONE PORT, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY, AWD. 2020 INFINITI Q50 PURE 19/27 City/Highway MPGBerman INFINITI of Merrillville has a 4.5 DEALER RATER RATING!
Dealer Review:
Keith and the team at Berman Infiniti were friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with us while we selected our new Infiniti!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t PURE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3LM254086
Stock: M3122A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 32,021 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,750
Automax Pre Owned Marlborough - Marlborough / Massachusetts
AWD Premium Edition - Black Obsidian exterior on Graphite Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Bose Audio, Premium 17" Sport Alloy Wheels, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Infiniti Q50 AWD with only 32k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7AR1HM680115
Stock: 680115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 45,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995
Metro INFINITI - Monrovia / California
It has a 6 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a sharp black. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive!
Dealer Review:
Two words....NICK COOK I was in the market for either and Acura MDX or Infiniti QX60. Basically Nick was more responsive and beat out Glendale acura. So now I was in contact with Glendale infiniti and Nick. Pretty close competition, but at the end of the day Nick provided me with what I felt was honest and accurate answers to my questions and Glendale gave me the feeling that they were trying to just get me to come into the dealership which I didn't have much time to do so until the final decision was made. Nick gave me a very competitive price and Glendale could not beat the price either. There was a lot of emails and texts going back and forth with Nick but he was patient with my personal time and situation at home. And he answered every question honestly. Good or bad. At one point I was taking a long time to come to the dealership and finalize the sale so I missed out on a different package qx60. But Nick continued to help me and got a great deal on a qx60 with fully loaded packages. So in the end I ended up with a more luxurious model. All this time Glendale kept emailing me and saying They will beat nicks price. And Nick doesn't know this but I finally gave in and told Glendale to see if they can beat nicks price. Again a waste of my time as they came back with blah blah blah and can't beat the price unless it's on paper etc, etc. Glendale was done after that. I promised Nick that I would stick with him because of all the time and effort he spent on me and it all worked out. I even had a special request and asked nick if he can deliver the car, paperwork and on a certain date and time only. And he was able to accommodate this request and I did t even have to close the sale at the dealership. All I can say is that I was and am very pleased with Nick cook from metro infiniti and recommend him to others 110%!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP2HM731063
Stock: I12205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE19,868 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,984
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
INFINITI CERTIFIED, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, ABS brakes, Compass, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Electronic Stability Control, Essential Package (3.0t LUXE), Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Essential Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP5JM354301
Stock: C33403B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 51,977 miles
$19,743
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceburg - Lawrenceburg / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7AR0GM252017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,995
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
BLUETOOTH, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, SPORT !!, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Graphite Shadow 2019 INFINITI Q50 Sport Sport 3.0L V6 7-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP3KM540081
Stock: H201332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 83,661 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$1,727 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
Dealer Review:
My salesrep Gil took me through the process step by step, stayed in contact with me and kept his word and followed through on getting me a great deal on my new BMW 328i Convertible. Also Mayo followed through with everything promissed. I would recommed this dealer to anyone looking for a great car, I will definitely be back for my next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8BM353969
Stock: 353969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 267,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1998 Infiniti I30t Touring 3.0 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Moon Roof, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo Cassette CD, Cruise Control, Dual Front And Front & Rear Side Air Bags, Leather Power Seats, Power Windows & Door Locks,Tilt Wheel, Large Trunk Enough Space To Fit Jerry Brown Gavin Newsom and Nancy Peloci In It, Runs And Drives Great, $1995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com .10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 INFINITI I30 Touring.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCA21A3WT619839
Stock: 619839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-06-2018
- 33,790 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2018 Infiniti G50 AWD Key Features**Leather Seats**Back-Up Camera**Alloy Wheels**Moon roof**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR6JM436068
Stock: JN09720U1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
