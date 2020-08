Used Honda SUV for Sale Near Me

Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas

This Certified Pre Owned 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger will envelop you in charm and security! Top features include Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Engine Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Entertainment System, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: Every Certified Pre-Owned Honda comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace of mind. This vehicle has been through an exhaustive 182-point inspection so that it meets our high standards, it has received an up-to-date scheduled maintenance along with a full interior/exterior detail. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.

I was nervous because of pushy sales people. But this guy was different and really listned and gave sound advice.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 5FNYF5H63KB006709

Stock: TKB006709

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020