Used Honda SUV for Sale Near Me

Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York

Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.

Dealer Review:

When I first walked in I was hesitant because I've had bad experiences at car dealerships before with sales people who were too aggresive and management that made me feel like I was getting robbed but I'm happy to say certified luxury motors of valley stream was an amazing experience. The sales person max was great: friendly, helpful, understanding, an all around 5 star guy. He made us feel comfortable and really helped us understand the car we were buying. I left there happy with a car I love that I got at a great deal even though my credit isn't amazing. Would definitely recommend.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3CZRU6H76HM718705

Stock: C0968-P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020