Used Honda SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 39,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,898
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This Certified Pre Owned 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger will envelop you in charm and security! Top features include Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Engine Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Entertainment System, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: Every Certified Pre-Owned Honda comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace of mind. This vehicle has been through an exhaustive 182-point inspection so that it meets our high standards, it has received an up-to-date scheduled maintenance along with a full interior/exterior detail. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
Dealer Review:
I was nervous because of pushy sales people. But this guy was different and really listned and gave sound advice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H63KB006709
Stock: TKB006709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 63,835 miles
$27,772
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H54HB055049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Buford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buford / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H51HM717637
Stock: 18945008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,446 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** EX/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED SEATS/ SUNROOF/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING/ LANE KEEP ASSIST/ PARKING ASSISTANCE/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
Dealer Review:
My wife and i just bought a low mileage 2015 Honda CRV from Nas at Premier Automotive. The car was well priced but had previously been in a minor accident. For peace of mind, I arranged for a pre-purchase inspection with a nearby body shop to confirm that the repairs had been made well and that there was no hidden damage, and Nas made it happen. He got all the paperwork taken care of efficiently so that we were done within an hour when we came to get the car. I'm happy to recommend Nas and Premier.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRW2H51HH615933
Stock: PA4157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 107,313 miles
$10,998
Prince Toyota - Tifton / Georgia
�
Dealer Review:
Corey at Prince Toyota is absolutely nothing short of exceptional. He “listened” to my likes and dislikes.He found me one that met my budget, my needs, and my wants. It was a tough list,but he found me the perfect car! He possessed superior patience with my pickiness in a vehicle! I absolutely recommend him as a wonderful salesman and representative of the Prince family. I can also say every single person I met at Prince was super nice, friendly, and helpful! The other sales representatives were super friendly, the finance guys were very helpful. I loved the transparency of what they could offer and the detailed explain actions throughout the process! If you are sick of “typical bulldog sales associates” go to Prince Toyota and ask for Corey!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RE3H77BL040910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,940
Johnny Londoff Autoplex - St Peters / Missouri
A moon roof lets more light into this Honda CR-V and makes the interior feel more spacious. This small suv has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This Honda CR-V emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. It comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small suv. This model has fog lights for all weather conditions. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small SUV will zip through traffic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H50CH624861
Stock: A1262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 36,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,397$826 Below Market
Riverside DriveTime - Riverside / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RW5H32KL001051
Stock: 1010178617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
Davidsons Motors - Aurora / Colorado
All prices are plus $599 Delivery and Handling, plus applicable sales tax. Each vehicle comes with a 3 month/ 3000 mile limited power train service contract at no additonal cost to the buyer
Dealer Review:
My previous car was very reliable, but got totaled while parked outside my house. After car shopping at a few dealerships earlier in the day, my boyfriend and I decided to stop here and see what they have to offer. Tim came out of the office soon after we arrived and was SO helpful. He was very patient with our questions and had us test drive a Chevy Equinox. It was such a smooth ride! I looked it up to see what this particular vehicle was selling for in our area and it was listed cheaper than everywhere else! After having a mechanic do a thorough inspection of the Equinox, I bought it! I couldn’t be happier with Davidsons Motors or Tim. Thank you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H29EB003786
Stock: 003786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 22,697 miles
$32,998
CarMax Texas Stadium (Irving) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irving / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H68HB077872
Stock: 19249194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,598
Herb Chambers Honda of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Honda HR-V includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Honda EX with Milano Red exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The steering has a pleasant and natural feel to it. It relays enough information about what the front tires are doing to give you confidence as you drive around turns. It's also an easy car with which to navigate a tight parking lot.' -Edmunds.com. .
Dealer Review:
I arrived not sure if I was going to trade in my CR-V or not. David my sales agent made the choice very easy for me to decide and in a few hours I was driving home in a brand new CR-V!! Thanks David for all the help and explaining the new features I didn’t know about. Toan was also extremely helpful and got the job done! Many thanks to the whole crew down at Herb Chambers, second time there and probably many more in the future. Thanks to all!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H52JM715479
Stock: HW07916A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 127,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,990
Lake City Exports - Auburn / Maine
Your new 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD is here! The backup camera is there to assist the driver while in reverse. The roof rack will be great this spring for your kayaks. The controls on the face of the steering wheel will keep your hands in place and your focus on the road. The sunroof will give you that perfect breeze or just lets the sunshine in. Your basic power options including the driver seat completes this package! This vehicle comes with a state of Maine inspection sticker and a 14 day plate! We also offer extended warranties for an additional fee. Please call 207-333-3558 and speak with Eric for further details or email us at sales@lakecityexports.com. Also ask us about our AMAZING NEW GAP program! Buy Gap Coverage through us and if your vehicle becomes a total loss we will give you $1000 towards the purchase of a new vehicle here at Lake City Exports! DISCLAIMER: Vehicle may or may not have equipment/options listed due to the fact that it is computer generated when VIN # is entered into the system and is listed with ALL options available within that package but this does not actually mean this vehicle may be equipped with it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RM4H77EL026390
Stock: D1411076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$30,280
West Herr Honda - Lockport / New York
�
Dealer Review:
I can definately say that West Herr Honda gives awesome service, I want to say a big Thank you to Norman Daniels and Phil P for the hard work and effort they gave to help me with my first lease. They are true gems!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRW2H50LH667031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,885$1,453 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
Dealer Review:
When I first walked in I was hesitant because I've had bad experiences at car dealerships before with sales people who were too aggresive and management that made me feel like I was getting robbed but I'm happy to say certified luxury motors of valley stream was an amazing experience. The sales person max was great: friendly, helpful, understanding, an all around 5 star guy. He made us feel comfortable and really helped us understand the car we were buying. I left there happy with a car I love that I got at a great deal even though my credit isn't amazing. Would definitely recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H76HM718705
Stock: C0968-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 145,863 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$8,977
Balise Hyundai of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RE4H76AL600646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,891
Boch Honda - Norwood / Massachusetts
JUST REPRICED FROM $26,911, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior, Touring trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 34,261! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean CARFAX report!, One Owner, Well Maintained, Factory Warranty, Factory Warranty Powertrain, Edmunds.com's review says "The industry-wide transition to electric-assist steering hasn't always been a smooth one...Happily, the CR-V's setup is a standout in this class, providing proper levels of assist when turning and a generous helping of precision.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Honda Touring with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 190 HP at 5600 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean CARFAX report! One Owner, Well Maintained, Factory Warranty, Factory Warranty Powertrain EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The industry-wide transition to electric-assist steering hasn't always been a smooth one. Happily, the CR-V's setup is a standout in this class, providing proper levels of assist when turning and a generous helping of precision.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: Was $26,911. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Come on down and visit Boch Honda in Massachusetts, we offer great deals on high quality new and used vehicles. Dealer's advertised price does not include $495 doc prep fee, tax, title, or registration. New vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Tax, Title and Tags not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. While great effo
Dealer Review:
I was coming off a Honda lease and wanted to pick up a new Odyssey. I contacted all the dealers in the Boston area and Boch was quick to respond and very competitive with pricing. I came in on a weekday afternoon and met Amine Abad who walked me through the process, no haggling, no headache and got me in exactly the car I wanted. Amine is a top notch guy who is very knowledgeable about his product as well. I worked with Boston Cars, Cambridge, Herb Chambers and because of guys like Amine to me Boch is the best.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6RW2H96HL020973
Stock: P87288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L20,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
EX-L trim, Gunmetal Metallic exterior and Gray interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 20,548 Miles! REDUCED FROM $28,995!, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. Honda EX-L with Gunmetal Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 190 HP at 5600 RPM*. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $28,995. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
This was my first new car and I am so happy I got a Honda. The sales rep, Julius was really helpful and worked really hard to stay within my budget. I have always loved Honda (especially the Civic) since my family purchased on when they first came out. I hope to drive my Civic for as long as that family car (18 years!).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7FARW1H8XJE000083
Stock: JE000083A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 191,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,750$227 Below Market
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 2005 Honda CR-V Clean CARFAX. 23/29 City/Highway MPG Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Honda CR-V LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHLRD68595C010095
Stock: 60250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 88,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,000$226 Below Market
Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln - Alpena / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H58CH614871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:
Related Honda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals