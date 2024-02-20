Electric Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2024

There are currently only four electric pickup trucks on sale in the U.S., but that's going to change in the coming years. The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are the two most widely produced electric trucks, while the GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck are currently in limited production.

But a pair of electric pickup trucks are on their way from General Motors, and Ram is about to get in on the action as well. Read on for everything you need to know about the electric pickup trucks on sale and those that are about to go into production.

What is an electric pickup truck?

An electric pickup truck is a battery-powered version of a truck you know and love. They range from a battery-powered version of the Ford F-150 (the Ford F-150 Lightning) to a new way to make trucks (Rivian R1T) to the mechanically outrageous (GMC Hummer EV).

How many electric pickup trucks are there?

There are currently four electric pickup trucks on sale in the U.S.: the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Electric pickup trucks, ranked

Ford F-150 Lightning