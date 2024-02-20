Skip to main content
Electric Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2024

Electric Pickup Trucks on Sale in 2024

We've got the info you need on battery-powered pickups

There are currently only four electric pickup trucks on sale in the U.S., but that's going to change in the coming years. The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are the two most widely produced electric trucks, while the GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck are currently in limited production.

But a pair of electric pickup trucks are on their way from General Motors, and Ram is about to get in on the action as well. Read on for everything you need to know about the electric pickup trucks on sale and those that are about to go into production.

What is an electric pickup truck?

An electric pickup truck is a battery-powered version of a truck you know and love. They range from a battery-powered version of the Ford F-150 (the Ford F-150 Lightning) to a new way to make trucks (Rivian R1T) to the mechanically outrageous (GMC Hummer EV).

How many electric pickup trucks are there?

There are currently four electric pickup trucks on sale in the U.S.: the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.

Electric pickup trucks, ranked

Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck. It boasts all the capability of its gas-powered counterpart while being comfortable and surprisingly quick. The Lightning is a perfect fit on most job sites, though, like every other electric truck, its real-world range takes a major hit while towing.

Starting MSRP: $52,090
Maximum towing capacity: 10,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,235 pounds

Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T is just as capable as the Ford F-150 Lightning and is also a champion when off-roading. The truck also features a handful of clever storage spaces, like a gear tunnel that runs between the cab and truck bed. It also has some neat tech features, like a Bluetooth speaker that is stored (and charged) underneath the R1T's center console. But some of its driver aids can be glitchy and, like many electric vehicles, using its large screen to do everything from navigation to moving air vents can be a chore.

Starting MSRP: $69,900
Maximum towing capacity: 11,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,764 pounds

GMC Hummer EV

If you're looking for a truly wild electric vehicle, the GMC Hummer EV might be for you. It's one of the heaviest vehicles we've tested at Edmunds, coming in at over 9,000 pounds. But it's also lightning quick — completing the 0-to-60-mph dash in just 3.3 seconds. That's 0.3 second quicker than the Chevrolet Corvette. The Hummer EV is also adept when it comes to off-roading, and it might be more at home traversing rocks than making turns on city streets. There's no getting around this vehicle's massive size, but it's one of the most interesting vehicles on sale today.

Starting MSRP: $98,845
Maximum towing capacity: 7,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,300 pounds

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here, albeit in small quantities. Delivery of the all-wheel-drive and Cyberbeast trims will take place this year, while the more frugal rear-wheel-drive version should drop in 2025. Like the Hummer EV, the Cybertruck stands out for better and for worse. It's quite quick and claims impressive max towing and payload numbers and also offers access to the Tesla Supercharger network. But its day-to-day practicality may not live up to its more traditional competition.

Starting MSRP: $76,390
Estimated maximum towing capacity: 11,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 7,463 pounds

Electric pickup trucks coming soon

Chevrolet Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to launch in 2024 (for the 2025 model year) after experiencing a series of delays. We've only gotten behind the wheel of the fleet-oriented Work Truck model but are looking forward to trying what may be the most traditional challenger to the Ford F-150 Lightning. General Motors is projecting 450 miles of range and 754 horsepower on select models, exceeding what Ford offers. But we'll have to get behind the wheel to know for sure what the Silverado EV offers.

Estimated starting MSRP: $74,800
Estimated maximum towing capacity: 20,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,300 pounds

GMC Sierra EV

Just like their gas-powered cousins, the GMC Sierra EV offers a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV. The Sierra EV is also expected to launch in 2024 with a higher price tag, interior niceties and largely the same specifications as the Silverado EV. We're expecting the Sierra EV to launch in the luxe Denali 1 trim, which comes with a starting MSRP of $107,000. We'll have to wait until we get behind the wheel to find out if it's worth the price.

Estimated starting MSRP: $107,000
Estimated maximum towing capacity: 9,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,300 pounds

Ram 1500 Rev

The first Ram electric pickup truck promises to be a doozie. When properly equipped, Ram says the 1500 Rev boasts a max towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and payload of 2,700 pounds. Those are impressive figures, especially considering Ram claims a maximum range of 350-500 miles depending on the trim you select. Because it's built on 800-volt architecture, it can also add a lot of miles very quickly — but that's not all. Ram also says the 1500 Rev will be able to add power to an electric vehicle in need of some extra juice.

Estimated starting MSRP: $65,000
Estimated maximum towing capacity: 14,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,700 pounds

Edmunds says

There are more electric pickup trucks available than ever. With the category getting more crowded by the year, we're looking forward to seeing which electric pickup truck comes out on top.

Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

