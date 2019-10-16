2020 Toyota Tundra Review

The Toyota Tundra has received some updates over the years, including a fresh new look and even an impressive list of modern safety equipment. But the reality is that the truck underneath is

more than a decade old. On one hand, this means the Tundra holds some appeal as a no-nonsense workhorse with a robust V8 engine. But if you're looking for the latest and greatest, you're not going to find it here. For 2020, the Tundra now only offers one powertrain: a 5.7-liter V8. Last year, a 4.6-liter V8 was standard and the 5.7-liter optional, but Toyota has ditched the smaller engine for now. Inside, the Tundra gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2020. But there are still some disappointing cabin materials surrounding the infotainment interface, and the general cabin layout is dated. If you're looking to tow or haul on the regular, the Tundra has you covered with the standard V8 and a standard 4.30 axle ratio — the combo lifts towing capacity right around 10,000 pounds on every trim level. Fuel economy suffers quite a bit, however, and virtually every rival has an optional towing package that will get you an even higher tow rating. The Tundra is a capable truck, no doubt, and the TRD lineup offers some cool off-road options to choose from. But overall, we'd recommend taking a closer look at one of the Tundra's more recently redesigned rivals, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.7 / 10

Used solely as a work truck, the Tundra has a lot to offer, including impressive standard towing capability and interior utility. But modern trucks are expected to be family transportation, too. From a refinement and feature standpoint, the Tundra falls behind almost all its major rivals.

How does it drive? 6.5

The 5.7-liter V8 has plenty of thrust, but that's about the best thing we can say about the Tundra's performance. The brake pedal is numb and provides little driver confidence during emergency braking. Around corners, the steering is vague and the large steering wheel doesn't return to center well. Handling feels unsettled at times, too, especially on tight roads.



We do like that Toyota offers the off-road-ready TRD Pro version. But for routine driving, nearly every full-size truck is more agile, maneuverable and modern.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

Comfort is below average in the Tundra. The seats are stiffly padded and aren't very supportive — most drivers will have issues getting comfortable. The Tundra rides OK over small ruts, but you'll definitely feel larger bumps and potholes because of the stiff and unforgiving suspension. We imagine a significant payload would settle things down a bit, but it's hard to live with every day. Wind and road noise is present most of the time.



Our SR5 test vehicle didn't have many creature comforts, but the single-zone climate control is easy to master because of its logical layout and big, easy-to-grasp knobs. The small vents mean you have to crank up the A/C to cool down the cabin in a hurry.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The Tundra's interior is functional but dated. The controls are large and well-labeled, and the redundant buttons next to the touchscreen are useful. It's spacious inside too, with enough room for adults in all the major seating positions.



Forward visibility is good. However, there's a huge blind spot over both shoulders, and the blind-spot monitoring system doesn't always detect what's back there. The lack of visibility also makes maneuvering into a parking spot a challenge.

How’s the tech? 6.5

Technology is a weak point for the Tundra. The base stereo has an underpowered six-speaker unit that doesn't get very loud. But when you turn it up, it distorts easily. At least Bluetooth and USB audio connect relatively quickly on a consistent basis.



The factory voice controls for music and phone calls work well but only under a very specific menu structure — the system doesn't respond well to casual language. On the plus side, the Tundra comes standard with features such as adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking and lane departure monitoring. On the minus side, some of these systems are overly sensitive to neighboring vehicles.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The max payload rating for the Tundra is competitive, but the bed's load-in height is high. You can't get a fancy tailgate like you can on some of the newer trucks either. Thankfully, the 5.7-liter V8 and standard 4.30 axle ratio give most Tundras a tow rating around 10,000 pounds. Plus, the Tundra comes standard with an integrated electronic trailer brake controller.



The back seat is massive, so you can fit most child seats without a problem. But it's poorly laid out for hauling large cargo items because of a sizable hump in the center of the floor. Small-item storage is lacking because many of the spaces are small by segment standards.

How economical is it? 6.5

The Tundra's EPA ratings are well below average. The six-speed automatic holds it back, as does the standard high axle ratio. Other truckmakers hide the negative effects of towing axle ratios by making them optional, but at least with them, you get the choice. As a silver lining, we've found the EPA estimates to be achievable in real-world testing.

Is it a good value? 7.0

For a bare-bones work truck, the Tundra has some appeal. But when you start adding options, the pricing becomes less competitive. Almost every rival packs better bang for the buck. The cabin materials feel cheap and dated, even if the tolerances are tight.



The standard three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five years/60,000 miles for powertrain coverage are about average for the segment. Scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for two years/25,000 miles are on the house, which is nice.

Wildcard 7.0

What the Tundra lacks in objective performance metrics, it makes up for with a bit of personality. The 5.7-liter V8 gives you a great soundtrack, and any of the off-road packages will make you feel like a hero in the dirt. Plus, no matter where you go or what you do, this big Toyota won't let you forget that you're driving a brute-force pickup, not some compromised daily driver.

Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?

Available with a number of optional upgrades, but reasonably priced, we recommend the Tundra SR5. It might be just one rung above the base SR, but the SR5 adds an upgraded 8-inch infotainment interface and has access to a larger fuel tank (via the Upgrade package) as well as some off-road equipment via the TRD Sport package.

2020 Toyota Tundra models

The 2020 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup available in five trim levels: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition and TRD Pro. All 2020 Tundras come with a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or the extra-large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths.