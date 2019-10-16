2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax
What’s new
- Upgraded audio system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Base 4.6-liter V8 no longer available
- TRD Pro now offered with either Double Cab or CrewMax cab
- Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Pros & Cons
- Standard V8 power
- Roomy rear seating
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
- Highly capable off-road TRD models
- Below-average fuel economy
- Stiffer ride than other trucks
- Feels especially large when driven on tight and congested roads
- Not as many customization possibilities compared to rivals
2020 Toyota Tundra Review
The Toyota Tundra has received some updates over the years, including a fresh new look and even an impressive list of modern safety equipment. But the reality is that the truck underneath is
more than a decade old. On one hand, this means the Tundra holds some appeal as a no-nonsense workhorse with a robust V8 engine. But if you're looking for the latest and greatest, you're not going to find it here.
For 2020, the Tundra now only offers one powertrain: a 5.7-liter V8. Last year, a 4.6-liter V8 was standard and the 5.7-liter optional, but Toyota has ditched the smaller engine for now. Inside, the Tundra gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2020. But there are still some disappointing cabin materials surrounding the infotainment interface, and the general cabin layout is dated.
If you're looking to tow or haul on the regular, the Tundra has you covered with the standard V8 and a standard 4.30 axle ratio — the combo lifts towing capacity right around 10,000 pounds on every trim level. Fuel economy suffers quite a bit, however, and virtually every rival has an optional towing package that will get you an even higher tow rating.
The Tundra is a capable truck, no doubt, and the TRD lineup offers some cool off-road options to choose from. But overall, we'd recommend taking a closer look at one of the Tundra's more recently redesigned rivals, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.
Our verdict6.7 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
We do like that Toyota offers the off-road-ready TRD Pro version. But for routine driving, nearly every full-size truck is more agile, maneuverable and modern.
How comfortable is it?6.0
Our SR5 test vehicle didn't have many creature comforts, but the single-zone climate control is easy to master because of its logical layout and big, easy-to-grasp knobs. The small vents mean you have to crank up the A/C to cool down the cabin in a hurry.
How’s the interior?7.0
Forward visibility is good. However, there's a huge blind spot over both shoulders, and the blind-spot monitoring system doesn't always detect what's back there. The lack of visibility also makes maneuvering into a parking spot a challenge.
How’s the tech?6.5
The factory voice controls for music and phone calls work well but only under a very specific menu structure — the system doesn't respond well to casual language. On the plus side, the Tundra comes standard with features such as adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking and lane departure monitoring. On the minus side, some of these systems are overly sensitive to neighboring vehicles.
How’s the storage?7.0
The back seat is massive, so you can fit most child seats without a problem. But it's poorly laid out for hauling large cargo items because of a sizable hump in the center of the floor. Small-item storage is lacking because many of the spaces are small by segment standards.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
The standard three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five years/60,000 miles for powertrain coverage are about average for the segment. Scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for two years/25,000 miles are on the house, which is nice.
Wildcard7.0
Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Toyota Tundra models
The 2020 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup available in five trim levels: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition and TRD Pro. All 2020 Tundras come with a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or the extra-large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths.
Standard equipment on the SR includes an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also includes forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.
Going with the SR5 primarily gets you an upgraded 8-inch infotainment interface and some optional extras such as front bucket seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a larger 38-gallon gas tank.
The Limited builds on the SR5 with bigger wheels, movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an upgraded power driver's seat, and an upgraded infotainment system with navigation. At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level comes with extras such as a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. The 1794 Edition differs from the Platinum by adding some exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.
A TRD Off-Road package is available on the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. For even better off-road performance, the TRD Pro trim features a special suspension with larger aluminum Fox shocks, lighter BBS forged wheels and a front skid plate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Tundra.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- value
- seats
- off-roading
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- climate control
- driving experience
- appearance
- visibility
- infotainment system
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- towing
Most helpful consumer reviews
Had 3 F150s with very few issues along the way, but the prices of the new ones are simply out of sight. So, I decided to give a Toyota a try this time around, given the lower price for similar equipment. I love the simplicity of the Toyota...no useless bling, baubles and eye candy...just a solid, good looking truck inside and out, with all the modern conveniences and a great reliability track record. Yes, it feels a little dated and a bit less refined than some of its competitors, but it's a good, bulletproof, comfortable, capable, truck that does everything I need a truck to do. And, importantly, it was priced right. As someone else said, if you want bling and baubles, you won't find them here. I've had two trucks like that and found all the 'cool', whiz-bang, stuff to be interesting but largely unnecessary, overly complex, and certainly not worth the extra investment. They were solutions to problems I never had, and just added complexity, distraction, and often frustration. The Tundra has good, intuitive, easy to navigate features which add to my driving experience in meaningful ways. In addition, it's ridiculously off-road capable...far more than my other trucks. My only gripe is with the fuel mileage, but it's the price I'm willing to pay to drive a V8 with all the simplicity, torque and horsepower I prefer. Love the Tundra so far. It's different from what I'm used to, but not in bad ways. It's very off-road capable with all the bells and whistles I need to enjoy my commute and travels.
We decided to "downgrade" from our Infiniti SUV QX80 .. but we are very pleased with all the upgrades to the 2020 Tundra which had most of the options our $100k SUV has! It even had keyless entry and push button start!!! Drives smooth, feels more luxury than just a TRUCK.. we are beyond happy with it! We have the Mesquite (brown) color with black interior... its stunning! 38 gallon gas tank is a bit spendy to fill, but hey we get almost 600 miles out of a full tank.
This is my 2nd Tundra - my first was a 2001 and is still in great shape, but I sold it to my nephew. There is little not to like about this vehicle, but there are some things: lackluster fuel economy (but I love that reliable and powerful engine), no front parking sensors on the center of the bumper (sensors installed only alert if object is on left or right of side); large pinch weld seam that should be painted black (you will notice on any lighter colored vehicle such as silver or white); and a giant well of a center console without compartments for organization (that was remedied with a very low cost organizer designed specifically for the Tundra off of Amazon). What I LOVE: sooo comfortable seats, seamless and powerful transmission and engine, Toyota safety sense safety features, side mirror close feature, heated and vented seats, SPACIOUS back (five adults can easily and comfortably fit), overall look and feel, unmatched Toyota reliability (this engine will easily last 20 years), great ground clearance, smooth ride, great visibility...I could go on and on!
Just pick up a Tundra TRD Pro from Milton Ruben toyota in Augusta Ga. I have been a truck guy all my life. Bouncing back and forth between Ford and Dodge. Toyota showed me that you didn't need to spend a fortune to get good truck. The fit and finesh is top notch. What you get from others for 60 to 90 thousand, Toyota gives you for 40 to 50 thousand.
Features & Specs
|SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,900
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$47,185
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SR5 4dr CrewMax SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,850
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$51,825
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tundra safety features:
- Park Assist Sonar
- Warns if you're about to hit a car or object near your car. Extremely helpful for large vehicles parking in tight spaces.
- Blind-Spot Monitor and RCTA
- Lets you know if there is traffic in your blind spot before changing lanes and if there's oncoming side traffic when reversing.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Uses radar to help drivers keep a set distance from the car ahead by automatically using the gas and brakes.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Tundra vs. the competition
Toyota Tundra vs. Ram 1500
The Toyota Tundra and the Ram 1500 are at opposite ends of the full-size truck spectrum. The Tundra offers a bare-bones approach, with one available engine and some brute-force towing capability. The Ram, on the other hand, is the most refined truck that money can buy, and it gives up nothing on the utility front either. There's a reason it's our No. 1-rated truck. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
Toyota Tundra vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Available with a variety of optional engines, the Silverado can be customized extensively. It can be had with a V6, a turbocharged four-cylinder, or one of two available V8s. The Silverado also offers a lot more modern tech than the Tundra, including trailer-monitoring systems and a 360-degree parking camera.
Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150
One of the most customizable, capable and appealing trucks on the road today is the Ford F-150. Like the Silverado and the Ram, the Ford offers multiple powertrains to choose from. The Ford also provides impressive payload and towing capacities and has the Raptor trim to satiate your desire for off-road shenanigans. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Tundra a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Tundra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Tundra:
- Upgraded audio system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Base 4.6-liter V8 no longer available
- TRD Pro now offered with either Double Cab or CrewMax cab
- Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Is the Toyota Tundra reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Tundra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Tundra?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Tundra is the 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,850.
Other versions include:
- SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,900
- Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,185
- SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,850
- Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,825
- TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,930
- 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,825
- 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,775
- Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,135
- Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,775
What are the different models of Toyota Tundra?
