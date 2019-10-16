  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax

Type:
#6 Large truck

What’s new

  • Upgraded audio system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Base 4.6-liter V8 no longer available
  • TRD Pro now offered with either Double Cab or CrewMax cab
  • Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 power
  • Roomy rear seating
  • Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
  • Highly capable off-road TRD models
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Stiffer ride than other trucks
  • Feels especially large when driven on tight and congested roads
  • Not as many customization possibilities compared to rivals
MSRP Starting at
$37,850
Save as much as $4,958
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,958 with Edmunds

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Toyota Tundra Review

The Toyota Tundra has received some updates over the years, including a fresh new look and even an impressive list of modern safety equipment. But the reality is that the truck underneath is
more than a decade old. On one hand, this means the Tundra holds some appeal as a no-nonsense workhorse with a robust V8 engine. But if you're looking for the latest and greatest, you're not going to find it here.

For 2020, the Tundra now only offers one powertrain: a 5.7-liter V8. Last year, a 4.6-liter V8 was standard and the 5.7-liter optional, but Toyota has ditched the smaller engine for now. Inside, the Tundra gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2020. But there are still some disappointing cabin materials surrounding the infotainment interface, and the general cabin layout is dated.

If you're looking to tow or haul on the regular, the Tundra has you covered with the standard V8 and a standard 4.30 axle ratio — the combo lifts towing capacity right around 10,000 pounds on every trim level. Fuel economy suffers quite a bit, however, and virtually every rival has an optional towing package that will get you an even higher tow rating.

The Tundra is a capable truck, no doubt, and the TRD lineup offers some cool off-road options to choose from. But overall, we'd recommend taking a closer look at one of the Tundra's more recently redesigned rivals, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.7 / 10
Used solely as a work truck, the Tundra has a lot to offer, including impressive standard towing capability and interior utility. But modern trucks are expected to be family transportation, too. From a refinement and feature standpoint, the Tundra falls behind almost all its major rivals.

How does it drive?

6.5
The 5.7-liter V8 has plenty of thrust, but that's about the best thing we can say about the Tundra's performance. The brake pedal is numb and provides little driver confidence during emergency braking. Around corners, the steering is vague and the large steering wheel doesn't return to center well. Handling feels unsettled at times, too, especially on tight roads.

We do like that Toyota offers the off-road-ready TRD Pro version. But for routine driving, nearly every full-size truck is more agile, maneuverable and modern.

How comfortable is it?

6.0
Comfort is below average in the Tundra. The seats are stiffly padded and aren't very supportive — most drivers will have issues getting comfortable. The Tundra rides OK over small ruts, but you'll definitely feel larger bumps and potholes because of the stiff and unforgiving suspension. We imagine a significant payload would settle things down a bit, but it's hard to live with every day. Wind and road noise is present most of the time.

Our SR5 test vehicle didn't have many creature comforts, but the single-zone climate control is easy to master because of its logical layout and big, easy-to-grasp knobs. The small vents mean you have to crank up the A/C to cool down the cabin in a hurry.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Tundra's interior is functional but dated. The controls are large and well-labeled, and the redundant buttons next to the touchscreen are useful. It's spacious inside too, with enough room for adults in all the major seating positions.

Forward visibility is good. However, there's a huge blind spot over both shoulders, and the blind-spot monitoring system doesn't always detect what's back there. The lack of visibility also makes maneuvering into a parking spot a challenge.

How’s the tech?

6.5
Technology is a weak point for the Tundra. The base stereo has an underpowered six-speaker unit that doesn't get very loud. But when you turn it up, it distorts easily. At least Bluetooth and USB audio connect relatively quickly on a consistent basis.

The factory voice controls for music and phone calls work well but only under a very specific menu structure — the system doesn't respond well to casual language. On the plus side, the Tundra comes standard with features such as adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking and lane departure monitoring. On the minus side, some of these systems are overly sensitive to neighboring vehicles.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The max payload rating for the Tundra is competitive, but the bed's load-in height is high. You can't get a fancy tailgate like you can on some of the newer trucks either. Thankfully, the 5.7-liter V8 and standard 4.30 axle ratio give most Tundras a tow rating around 10,000 pounds. Plus, the Tundra comes standard with an integrated electronic trailer brake controller.

The back seat is massive, so you can fit most child seats without a problem. But it's poorly laid out for hauling large cargo items because of a sizable hump in the center of the floor. Small-item storage is lacking because many of the spaces are small by segment standards.

How economical is it?

6.5
The Tundra's EPA ratings are well below average. The six-speed automatic holds it back, as does the standard high axle ratio. Other truckmakers hide the negative effects of towing axle ratios by making them optional, but at least with them, you get the choice. As a silver lining, we've found the EPA estimates to be achievable in real-world testing.

Is it a good value?

7.0
For a bare-bones work truck, the Tundra has some appeal. But when you start adding options, the pricing becomes less competitive. Almost every rival packs better bang for the buck. The cabin materials feel cheap and dated, even if the tolerances are tight.

The standard three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five years/60,000 miles for powertrain coverage are about average for the segment. Scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for two years/25,000 miles are on the house, which is nice.

Wildcard

7.0
What the Tundra lacks in objective performance metrics, it makes up for with a bit of personality. The 5.7-liter V8 gives you a great soundtrack, and any of the off-road packages will make you feel like a hero in the dirt. Plus, no matter where you go or what you do, this big Toyota won't let you forget that you're driving a brute-force pickup, not some compromised daily driver.

Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?

Available with a number of optional upgrades, but reasonably priced, we recommend the Tundra SR5. It might be just one rung above the base SR, but the SR5 adds an upgraded 8-inch infotainment interface and has access to a larger fuel tank (via the Upgrade package) as well as some off-road equipment via the TRD Sport package.

2020 Toyota Tundra models

The 2020 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup available in five trim levels: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition and TRD Pro. All 2020 Tundras come with a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or the extra-large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths.

Standard equipment on the SR includes an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also includes forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Going with the SR5 primarily gets you an upgraded 8-inch infotainment interface and some optional extras such as front bucket seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a larger 38-gallon gas tank.

The Limited builds on the SR5 with bigger wheels, movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an upgraded power driver's seat, and an upgraded infotainment system with navigation. At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level comes with extras such as a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. The 1794 Edition differs from the Platinum by adding some exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.

A TRD Off-Road package is available on the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. For even better off-road performance, the TRD Pro trim features a special suspension with larger aluminum Fox shocks, lighter BBS forged wheels and a front skid plate.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, SR5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Tundra.

5 star reviews: 74%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 23 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • interior
  • value
  • seats
  • off-roading
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • climate control
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • visibility
  • infotainment system
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • towing

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Trying something new
James Y.,
Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Had 3 F150s with very few issues along the way, but the prices of the new ones are simply out of sight. So, I decided to give a Toyota a try this time around, given the lower price for similar equipment. I love the simplicity of the Toyota...no useless bling, baubles and eye candy...just a solid, good looking truck inside and out, with all the modern conveniences and a great reliability track record. Yes, it feels a little dated and a bit less refined than some of its competitors, but it's a good, bulletproof, comfortable, capable, truck that does everything I need a truck to do. And, importantly, it was priced right. As someone else said, if you want bling and baubles, you won't find them here. I've had two trucks like that and found all the 'cool', whiz-bang, stuff to be interesting but largely unnecessary, overly complex, and certainly not worth the extra investment. They were solutions to problems I never had, and just added complexity, distraction, and often frustration. The Tundra has good, intuitive, easy to navigate features which add to my driving experience in meaningful ways. In addition, it's ridiculously off-road capable...far more than my other trucks. My only gripe is with the fuel mileage, but it's the price I'm willing to pay to drive a V8 with all the simplicity, torque and horsepower I prefer. Love the Tundra so far. It's different from what I'm used to, but not in bad ways. It's very off-road capable with all the bells and whistles I need to enjoy my commute and travels.

5 out of 5 stars, Love our 2020 Platinum series!
Jennifer D,
Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

We decided to "downgrade" from our Infiniti SUV QX80 .. but we are very pleased with all the upgrades to the 2020 Tundra which had most of the options our $100k SUV has! It even had keyless entry and push button start!!! Drives smooth, feels more luxury than just a TRUCK.. we are beyond happy with it! We have the Mesquite (brown) color with black interior... its stunning! 38 gallon gas tank is a bit spendy to fill, but hey we get almost 600 miles out of a full tank.

5 out of 5 stars, Absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE my Tundra
Scott Brame,
Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

This is my 2nd Tundra - my first was a 2001 and is still in great shape, but I sold it to my nephew. There is little not to like about this vehicle, but there are some things: lackluster fuel economy (but I love that reliable and powerful engine), no front parking sensors on the center of the bumper (sensors installed only alert if object is on left or right of side); large pinch weld seam that should be painted black (you will notice on any lighter colored vehicle such as silver or white); and a giant well of a center console without compartments for organization (that was remedied with a very low cost organizer designed specifically for the Tundra off of Amazon). What I LOVE: sooo comfortable seats, seamless and powerful transmission and engine, Toyota safety sense safety features, side mirror close feature, heated and vented seats, SPACIOUS back (five adults can easily and comfortably fit), overall look and feel, unmatched Toyota reliability (this engine will easily last 20 years), great ground clearance, smooth ride, great visibility...I could go on and on!

5 out of 5 stars, Truck of my Dreams
Charles,
TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Just pick up a Tundra TRD Pro from Milton Ruben toyota in Augusta Ga. I have been a truck guy all my life. Bouncing back and forth between Ford and Dodge. Toyota showed me that you didn't need to spend a fortune to get good truck. The fit and finesh is top notch. What you get from others for 60 to 90 thousand, Toyota gives you for 40 to 50 thousand.

Write a review

See all 23 reviews

Features & Specs

SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB features & specs
SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$40,900
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB features & specs
Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$47,185
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
SR5 4dr CrewMax SB features & specs
SR5 4dr CrewMax SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$37,850
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB features & specs
Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$51,825
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tundra safety features:

Park Assist Sonar
Warns if you're about to hit a car or object near your car. Extremely helpful for large vehicles parking in tight spaces.
Blind-Spot Monitor and RCTA
Lets you know if there is traffic in your blind spot before changing lanes and if there's oncoming side traffic when reversing.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Uses radar to help drivers keep a set distance from the car ahead by automatically using the gas and brakes.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Tundra vs. the competition

Toyota Tundra vs. Ram 1500

The Toyota Tundra and the Ram 1500 are at opposite ends of the full-size truck spectrum. The Tundra offers a bare-bones approach, with one available engine and some brute-force towing capability. The Ram, on the other hand, is the most refined truck that money can buy, and it gives up nothing on the utility front either. There's a reason it's our No. 1-rated truck. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Ram 1500 features

Toyota Tundra vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Available with a variety of optional engines, the Silverado can be customized extensively. It can be had with a V6, a turbocharged four-cylinder, or one of two available V8s. The Silverado also offers a lot more modern tech than the Tundra, including trailer-monitoring systems and a 360-degree parking camera.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features

Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150

One of the most customizable, capable and appealing trucks on the road today is the Ford F-150. Like the Silverado and the Ram, the Ford offers multiple powertrains to choose from. The Ford also provides impressive payload and towing capacities and has the Raptor trim to satiate your desire for off-road shenanigans. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

Compare Toyota Tundra & Ford F-150 features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Tundra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Tundra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.7 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Tundra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tundra gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 15 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Tundra. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Toyota Tundra?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Tundra:

  • Upgraded audio system now includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Base 4.6-liter V8 no longer available
  • TRD Pro now offered with either Double Cab or CrewMax cab
  • Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Learn more

Is the Toyota Tundra reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Tundra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tundra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tundra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Toyota Tundra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota Tundra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Tundra and gave it a 6.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Tundra is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Tundra?

The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Tundra is the 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,850.

Other versions include:

  • SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,900
  • Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,185
  • SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,850
  • Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,825
  • TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,930
  • 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,825
  • 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,775
  • Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,135
  • Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,775
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Tundra?

If you're interested in the Toyota Tundra, the next question is, which Tundra model is right for you? Tundra variants include SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Tundra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Overview

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax is offered in the following styles: SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tundra CrewMax 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tundra CrewMax.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Tundra CrewMax featuring deep dives into trim levels including SR5, Limited, Platinum, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax here.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $2,612 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,612 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,913.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,369. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $4,958 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,958 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,411.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,373. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $4,835 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,835 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,538.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $4,916 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,916 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,579.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Tundra CrewMax SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

