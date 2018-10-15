2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax
What’s new
- The TRD Pro, back after a year hiatus, has a revised suspension and new BBS wheels
- Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Pros & Cons
- Standard V8 power
- Roomy rear seating
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
- Below-average fuel economy
- Ride quality is stiffer than on other trucks
- Feels larger than expected when driven on tight and congested roads
- Not as many customization possibilities compared to rivals
Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.7 / 10
Full-size trucks are more popular than ever, and the race to have the most luxurious, advanced and gadget-filled machine is in full swing. Bringing up the back end of this race, however, is the 2019 Toyota Tundra. Compared with the rest of the segment, the aging Tundra is decidedly behind the times.
For starters, Tundra's only available engines are V8s — a 4.6-liter engine that produces 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque or a 5.7-liter engine that produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. While we like the 5.7-liter's robust power, other brands are equipping their base trucks with new turbocharged six- and four-cylinder engines. These smaller powerplants provide significantly higher fuel economy and still have enough grunt to get a lot of jobs done.
The lack of the latest features is another drawback for the Tundra. You can't get advanced towing-assist technology (such as a remote-mount trailer camera system) or Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. And, for better or for worse, the Tundra is still very much a truck. Its ride quality and driving characteristics are rougher and less refined than what you'll find elsewhere.
Ultimately, if all you need is a truck to haul cargo and tow a trailer without fuss, the 2019 Toyota Tundra should be on your list to consider. The available TRD Pro variant is pretty cool, too. But we advise checking out the Ram 1500 or the Ford F-150 if you demand more civility and capability from your full-size truck.
2019 Toyota Tundra models
The 2019 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup that is available in one of five trim levels: the base SR, the value-conscious SR5, the flexible Limited, the upmarket Platinum and the specialized 1794 Edition and TRD Pro. Two engines are available, both V8s: a 4.6-liter (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) and a 5.7-liter (381 hp, 401 lb-ft). From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or extra large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths. Note that Toyota limits certain combinations of the above, and feature availability can vary depending on where you live in the U.S.
Highlights for the base SR include 18-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a damped tailgate, a rearview camera, an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. It also includes forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.
Going with the SR5 gets you foglights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and an upgraded tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radio, traffic information and a navigation app. The crew cab adds a power-opening rear window and an overhead console.
The SR5's Upgrade package adds front bucket seats with a power-adjustable driver seat, a center console (with storage and console shifter), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a larger 38-gallon gas tank when equipped with the 5.7-liter V8. There's also a TRD Sport package that adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a hood scoop, body-colored mirrors and bumpers, LED headlights and foglights, TRD shift knob, floor mats and graphics.
The Limited builds on the Upgrade options package with 20-inch wheels, automatic headlights, movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an upgraded power driver's seat and a power-adjustable passenger seat, a power horizontal-sliding rear window (extended cab), a navigation system and additional stereo speakers.
At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level comes with distinctive styling elements, LED daytime running lights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.
The 1794 Edition really only differs from the Platinum in terms of its exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.
A TRD Off-Road package can be added to the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. It includes 18-inch TRD wheels, off-road tires, LED headlights, trail-tuned shock absorbers, skid plates and tow hooks.
For better off-road performance, the TRD Pro trim features larger aluminum Fox shocks for better heat dissipation and damping control, a 2-inch front lift for more clearance, lighter BBS forged wheels, and LED headlights and foglights to help light up the trail at night. A shiny black exhaust tip and TRD Pro exhaust change the exhaust note, while a front skid plate prominently features the TRD logo in red. Visually, a unique grille, TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panels, and a hood scoop separate it from the rest of the line. On the inside, TRD Pro logos are pretty much everywhere.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition (5.7L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Tundra has received some revisions, including an upgraded infotainment system and new driver safety aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Tundra, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.7 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling5.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position6.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Towing8.0
Hauling6.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
everything about this truck is great , but fuel! fuel should be a lot better!. the limited has all the toy"s you could need . Comfort ,leg room, heated seats. quit ride, real power, and a rear window that goes completly down when you want fresh air or want to buy a piece of lumber 12 ft long. Call this review number five not for score but number 5 for the fifth tundra I have purchased in my lifetime I give the tundra a 8.5 only because it lacks better fuel economy!
I am now about 11K miles into my ‘19 Tundra SR5 and absolutely no complaints (except MPG, more on that later). I would’ve given a 5 star rating if not for so-so MPG. I looked at every competitor from Ram, Nissan, Ford and GMC and this took me several months. I eliminated the Ford and GMC right off, I didn’t care for either interior layout/design, or frankly either exterior design. Frankly, the ubiquitous nature of the F150 put me off too. That narrowed it to the Titan, 1500 and Tundra. Frankly, I had initially eliminated the Tundra (all the reviews about MPG, dated etc.) but once I drove it, it was back in and at the top of the list. Loved the Ram 1500, while the most expensive, it was still tied for 1st. Wanted to like the Titan but sadly, driving dynamics were stiff and laggy. The combination of reasonable price/options ratio and solid reliability and resale of the Tundra won out. Frankly, I like the functional, simple but reasonably modern interior, tons of room and found the seats to be just right w/ the cloth beating out the leather, believe it or not. There is a nice rumble from the 5.7L and it feels like it’d pull a house off it’s foundation! I use this truck as a truck too, hauling around all manner of stuff in the bed and I tow a 28’ travel trailer regularly and nothing quite phases this Tundra platform. While towing my admittedly large trailer, the Tundra does work a little but it pulls it just fine with no white knuckles. Yes, it rides a little “truck like” around town but it’s a truck, not an SUV, buy accordingly. MPG is the Tundra’s weakness ... I average real world MPG/tank of 14.8mpg. Towing the trailer it drops to 7.9-8.1mpg which I can live with, I’m towing 7500lbs for chrissakes. It’s the freeway mileage I’d like to see improve by about 20%. I think this package could achieve 18-20mpg, perhaps an extra gear in the transmission would do it. That said, my neighbor’s F150 (3.5L EcoBoost) only beats my Tundra by about 2-3mpg, real world that’s not much. Someone once said “you can go out there in just about anything but to get back, you need a Toyota”. True statement. I have the 4x4 and put aftermarket lift kit, off road shocks and larger, off road oriented tires on TRD wheels. That certainly impacted MPG but makes the Tundra a VERY capable off-highway vehicle. Not much upsets this truck and it’s solidness and legendary reliability means you don’t worry about getting home. In summary, if you want a high riding luxo-barge, by an SUV not a half ton truck. But if you want a very capable, reliable, reasonably comfortable and modern do-it-all, you really cannot go wrong with a Tundra.
I now have 3650 miles on my Tundra 4x4 Limited Crewmax with the 5.7L V-8. The truck is very good looking in the metallic gray paint. The leather interior is better than some of its competitors. I just completed a 2500 trip to Texas driving all interstate miles. The truck averaged 18 miles per gallon. The ride is comfortable on smooth roads. It does a good job absorbing the rough roads but I wish the cab was quieter. This may be due to the fact that there is minimal insulation underneath the truck and fender wells.
Not sure who is paying the reviewers of light pickups. Many articles don’t include comparison to Toyota or Nissan. Perhaps to not offend buyers who only buy American? Last time I checked, the name-sake San Antonio ranch where the Tundras are built is in Texas!!! Just bought a 2019 1794 Tundra and was surprised how inexpensive it was. It’s a beautiful truck inside and out. The ride is incredible, comfortable but precise. Interior is Beautiful, quiet and massive. Less than $50,000 for what is essentially a Lexus pickup. Lower initial cost, higher resale, and way less time dealing with issues. It’s your life!
Features & Specs
|SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,395
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$45,850
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,395
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB
5.7L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$49,895
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tundra safety features:
- Park Assist Sonar
- Warns if you're about to hit a car or object near your car. Extremely helpful for large vehicles parking in tight spaces.
- Blind-Spot Monitor and RCTA
- Lets you know if there is traffic in your blind spot before changing lanes and if there's oncoming side traffic when reversing.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Uses radar to help drivers keep a set distance from the car ahead by automatically using the gas and brakes.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Tundra vs. the competition
Toyota Tundra vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is the Tundra's little brother. Its smaller size means it can go on narrower trails and is easier to drive and park in the city. But it can't come close to the Tundra's payload and towing capacities. More important, the Tundra's more comfortable and roomier interior allows the driver and passengers to relax and stretch out. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Tacoma.
Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 offers more available versions and options, so there's a better chance of finding the perfect configuration to suit your needs. The Tundra's V8 power might be a draw, but the F-150's turbocharged V6 engines are just as robust and get better fuel economy. The Ford also wins out with superior infotainment features. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Toyota Tundra vs. Nissan Titan
The Titan and the Tundra both feature V8-only engine options and an interior that's easy to use. These are trucks that focus more on function than frills. The Titan's driving dynamics are slightly better, and it has an edge on interior comfort for the most part — the Tundra's rear seat area is larger. The two are pretty evenly matched.
More about the 2019 Toyota Tundra
The 2019 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup truck with five trims, two cab options and three bed lengths. It comes with a standard V8 engine. Most manufacturers let buyers mix and match powertrains, body styles, bed lengths and options. But Toyota has chosen to limit options and platforms. For the most part, it works well because the builds that Toyota offers are fairly representative of what most consumers buy.
The base SR trim level is largely meant for commercial use. It is available in the double-cab body style only, but you can pick between the 4.6-liter V8 (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) or 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) in either rear- or four-wheel drive.
The SR5 trim level is where the real action begins. It is available in Double Cab and CrewMax and gives you more standard features and greater access to options. A TRD Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, engine and fuel tank skid plates, and LED headlights and foglights.
For a more luxury-oriented truck, check out the Limited. An optional Premium package adds parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto up-down power windows, driver footwell illumination, an Entune JBL audio system with navigation, and an alarm system with a glass-breakage sensor and engine immobilizer.
Finally, the Tundra Platinum and the 1794 Edition top things off with perforated leather, heated and ventilated seats, and standard technology such as blind-spot monitoring. At this grade, there really aren't many options; they're available in the CrewMax cab and 5.7-liter V8 configuration only.
As you can see, Toyota has greatly simplified the truck-buying process. If that appeals to you, let Edmunds be your guide to finding and building the perfect 2019 Toyota Tundra for you.
2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Overview
The 2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax is offered in the following styles: SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tundra CrewMax 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tundra CrewMax.
