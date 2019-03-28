5 star reviews: 0 %

3 out of 5 stars, The mileage range per full tank keeps reducing

Granteton , 12/09/2019

4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Overall, the Mirai is a good car. One thing that's really bothering me is the total mileage range per full tank keeps reducing every time I refuel. The first refuel after I got the new car, I got about 290 per full tank (this is an estimation in the dash meter immediately after you refueled). The more I drove and refueled, the range kept decreasing. I just refueled yesterday a full tank and it gave me only 212 miles range. Toyota said this is a 310 mile range car, but I have been using this 2019 Mirai model only for 4 months. I took it the dealer and they could not find any issue with it. They kept saying it depends on my driving habit, but no, this range isn't about my driving habit; it is about how many miles per full tank of fuel right after refueling. Is anyone experiencing the same with this mileage issue?

4 out of 5 stars, Review of the 2019 Toyota Mirai.

Darren Ho , 05/06/2019

4dr Sedan (electric DD)

We leased our 2019 Toyota Mirai in the first week of May, 2019. We had a Nissan Leaf from 2014 to 2017. What we like about the car: Car feels heavy and safe; The "Warm White" interior is nice and cozy for 4 people; The seats have high quality leather; No sunroof; The longer driving range comparing to most EVs on the market; Our full size cello in the case can fit in the trunk! What could have been better: The steeling wheel is kind of heavy, especially at low speed turns; The windows could have been darker from the factory; The climate control panel is way down in the center console causing drive distraction; The active driver assist designed in the mirrors could have been moved more inwards; The sound of turn signal could be louder; Not enough storage space or compartment inside the car; Limited trunk space/depth. Overall, we're happy with the 2019 Toyota Mirai.

1 out of 5 stars, Costly, bad handling, limited hydrogen supply

Mirai Owner , 09/26/2019

4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Why the Toyota Mirai is a horrible car: We’ve been stranded over and over due to hydrogen pumps being offline or out of fuel. The distance between hydrogen fuel outlets causes us to drive far out of our way and waste fuel to travel to inconveniently-located hydrogen filling stations. The mileage efficiency is far worse than advertised. Toyota’s incentives turn out to be a rip-off, and therefore well-intentioned “green-minded” Mirai owners pay a premium to own and operate Toyota’s hazardous waste gamble. It’s an electric car with no battery, which when one considers it, is just plain dumb. Due to the significant weight, the car handles worse than an old seventies land yacht. Want a great green car that’s a blast to drive? Purchase or lease a VW e-Golf! Or, consider the Nissan Leaf, or Tesla Model 3, or the Kia Soul or Hyundai Kona or Ionic. Any of these cars are VASTLY smarter and more efficient than contributing to Japan’s fantasy of national energy infrastructure. Install a home charger and never stop at a GAS pump again (hydrogen or gasoline or diesel!)

3 out of 5 stars, Gas leak?

Na33m , 09/24/2019

4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)

Has anyone experienced or had a foul odor in their Mirai? Today I went to work and parked my car in the office garage space which is a closed building. In the afternoon I went to my car and noticed a strong gas odor in and around my mirai. It was really scary. I immediately took the car to the dealership. Has anyone experienced this before?

