2019 Toyota Mirai Sedan
- The Mirai is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Mirai generation introduced for 2014
- Long driving range bests the range of most battery electrics
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Limited production guarantees exclusivity
- Hydrogen stations are few and far between
- Available only in California
- Interior quality doesn't match the car's price
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
For commuters who live in a region where the hydrogen fueling infrastructure is already built out, opting for the 2019 Toyota Mirai may make a lot of sense. For starters, it's a genuinely futuristic experience since the Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that converts the stuff of stars into electricity and water. This electricity goes to a small battery that drives the motor while the water leaves the tailpipe as vapor.
Unlike battery electric vehicles that require lengthy charging to keep them going, the Mirai's hydrogen fuel tanks can be filled in about the same amount of time as a car's traditional gasoline tank. The process is just as easy, too — simply swipe your payment card. Toyota gives you three years' or $15,000 worth of fuel, so hook up the nozzle and let the hydrogen flow.
Beyond the futuristic powertrain, the Mirai drives a lot like any other sedan. Although there are some clicks and buzzes from the fuel cell, the Mirai is otherwise ultra-quiet, just like a battery electric vehicle. Performance-wise, it's not fast, but it is adequate for the day-to-day grind.
There aren't many hydrogen-fueled alternatives, so the Mirai is certainly one to check out along with the Honda Clarity and the new Hyundai Nexo. Pure battery-electric vehicles aren't nearly as futuristic, but the infrastructure for recharging is much further along than that for hydrogen. Our favorites include the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the Hyundai Kona EV and the Tesla Model 3. No matter what you choose, know that you're driving the wave of the future.
To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.
2019 Toyota Mirai models
Sales of the 2019 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number. So all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options.
It comes pretty well-equipped, with keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, a heated steering wheel, and eight-way power-adjustable and heated seats. It's plenty comfortable.
The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 miles per kilogram of hydrogen (mpkg) estimate. The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.
Overall, the Mirai is a good car. One thing that's really bothering me is the total mileage range per full tank keeps reducing every time I refuel. The first refuel after I got the new car, I got about 290 per full tank (this is an estimation in the dash meter immediately after you refueled). The more I drove and refueled, the range kept decreasing. I just refueled yesterday a full tank and it gave me only 212 miles range. Toyota said this is a 310 mile range car, but I have been using this 2019 Mirai model only for 4 months. I took it the dealer and they could not find any issue with it. They kept saying it depends on my driving habit, but no, this range isn't about my driving habit; it is about how many miles per full tank of fuel right after refueling. Is anyone experiencing the same with this mileage issue?
We leased our 2019 Toyota Mirai in the first week of May, 2019. We had a Nissan Leaf from 2014 to 2017. What we like about the car: Car feels heavy and safe; The "Warm White" interior is nice and cozy for 4 people; The seats have high quality leather; No sunroof; The longer driving range comparing to most EVs on the market; Our full size cello in the case can fit in the trunk! What could have been better: The steeling wheel is kind of heavy, especially at low speed turns; The windows could have been darker from the factory; The climate control panel is way down in the center console causing drive distraction; The active driver assist designed in the mirrors could have been moved more inwards; The sound of turn signal could be louder; Not enough storage space or compartment inside the car; Limited trunk space/depth. Overall, we're happy with the 2019 Toyota Mirai.
Why the Toyota Mirai is a horrible car: We’ve been stranded over and over due to hydrogen pumps being offline or out of fuel. The distance between hydrogen fuel outlets causes us to drive far out of our way and waste fuel to travel to inconveniently-located hydrogen filling stations. The mileage efficiency is far worse than advertised. Toyota’s incentives turn out to be a rip-off, and therefore well-intentioned “green-minded” Mirai owners pay a premium to own and operate Toyota’s hazardous waste gamble. It’s an electric car with no battery, which when one considers it, is just plain dumb. Due to the significant weight, the car handles worse than an old seventies land yacht. Want a great green car that’s a blast to drive? Purchase or lease a VW e-Golf! Or, consider the Nissan Leaf, or Tesla Model 3, or the Kia Soul or Hyundai Kona or Ionic. Any of these cars are VASTLY smarter and more efficient than contributing to Japan’s fantasy of national energy infrastructure. Install a home charger and never stop at a GAS pump again (hydrogen or gasoline or diesel!)
Has anyone experienced or had a foul odor in their Mirai? Today I went to work and parked my car in the office garage space which is a closed building. In the afternoon I went to my car and noticed a strong gas odor in and around my mirai. It was really scary. I immediately took the car to the dealership. Has anyone experienced this before?
|4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,500
|MPG
|67 city / 67 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce the severity of the crash.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.
Toyota Mirai vs. the competition
Toyota Mirai vs. Honda Clarity
The Clarity and the Mirai are currently the only two hydrogen fuel cell vehicles readily available from a dealership. They are both similar in size, but the Clarity has more cargo space and, more importantly, can seat five versus the Mirai's four. Plus, the rear-seat passengers will be more comfortable in the Clarity thanks to its roomier back seat. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Clarity.
Toyota Mirai vs. Tesla Model 3
When equipped properly, the Model 3 features the latest in active driver assist technology and excellent range for a pure battery electric vehicle. Though the Mirai can travel farther on a tank of gas, the Model 3 can use Tesla's Supercharger network for on-the-go charging. The Model 3 is slightly smaller than the Mirai but can seat five and carry more cargo. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3
Toyota Mirai vs. Toyota Prius Prime
If you don't need or want to be on the bleeding edge of powertrain technology but still want an efficient vehicle, the Prius Prime Plug-In Hybrid may be ideal. Unlike the Mirai, the Prius Prime can be fueled up at any gas station. Though they both seat four, the Prius Prime is smaller but also much roomier for both passengers and cargo.
- The Mirai is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Mirai generation introduced for 2014
