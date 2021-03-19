CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos Lago from Edmunds here. And if you couldn't tell from the green stitching, I'm sitting in a Lamborghini Urus. And Alistair over there is in the Tesla Model Y. Hey Alistair. So, Alistair, I think we finally have a vehicle to stand up to the Tesla Model Y's dominance in straight line acceleration. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's entirely possible but you have had to borrow a car that costs four times as much as this Model Y. As you look at it there, ladies and gentlemen, that Lamborghini is $300,000 and a fairly embarrassing shade of green, might I add. CARLOS LAGO: Someone's green with envy but it's certainly not me. Yes this Lamborghini cost as much as a house. It also has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 641 horsepower, all wheel drive, and a transmission with some number of speeds. It certainly has the recipe to make that Model Y lose, which is important because, thus far, that Model Y has been unbeaten with regard to SUVs on our drag racing series. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And if you're not a regular viewer of this channel, firstly, shame on you. And secondly, this is part of our long-term test fleet. We're running it for a year, 20,000 miles. It's a Tesla Model Y Performance, Performance which means it's basically as fast as a Model Y can get. And as Carlos says, it's currently undefeated in SUV drag races. But today, I fear it may well meet it's match. CARLOS LAGO: Nice. Before we get racing, make sure to give us a like, a comment, and hit that subscribe button too if you want to see more drag races like this. Also, tell us what cars you want to see go up against the Model Y in drag races or other drag race pairings. We like doing this, and we want to know what you want to see. On with the race. On with the race. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You may have a Lamborghini, but do you have romance-- I wish I could roll my Rs-- romance mode? CARLOS LAGO: I may not have a romance mode but pretty much all the drive modes in this car are in Italian. [SPEAKING ITALIAN] So that's kind of romantic. Launching the Urus, like many other high-performance vehicles these days, is really easy. Once you're in the right drive mode, left foot mash the brake, right foot mash the gas, release the brake, and you're off. The trick is figuring out which mode to do it in because you have six different drive modes, actually seven if you count the personal ego mode. But so far, we found the best way to do it is to put it in Corsa and that's it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Carlos, have you done all that blathering about Italian mode and launch and everything else? CARLOS LAGO: [SPEAKING ITALIAN] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So Carlos is talking you through his launch mode, and all the different things to set up, and this, and this and this, launch control and blah, blah, blah. It's all Italian. Blah, blah, blah. I'm just going to shut my eyes and have a little bit of meditation. [CALMING MUSIC] Basically, all you do in the Model Y is boot the accelerator. That's it. [CAR ENGINE SOUNDS] ANNOUNCER: Drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. [CAR REVVING] CARLOS LAGO: I think I've won. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Um, it wasn't in drive. CARLOS LAGO: Right, so Carlos won. So we'll reset really quick. Step one to drag racing, kids, make sure your car is in a forward gear. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You know why I said this car was really easy, it is, to the point where I got complacent and forgot to put it in drive. Or possibly, it may have a function that if you leave it drive too long, it defaults out to park. Anyway you're not really interested in this, you just want to see the race. CARLOS LAGO: You just got to see a little bit of a flamboyancy from the Lamborghini. Showing off. The bull is very proud, Alistair, it's very proud. ALISTAIR WEAVER: All right, are we for real ready this time? [CAR ENGINE SOUNDS] ANNOUNCER: Drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. CARLOS LAGO: And I'm gone. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, that thing launches. Oh, oh. I'll tell you what. Now he's up and running, I'm actually holding him. It was just the first, sort of, 20, 30 yards that he just-- he just launches that much better. CARLOS LAGO: Wow. This Lamborghini is really fast. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Actually, what was really interesting, it was really fast for like 0 to 30. It launched extraordinarily well. But then at that point, I kind of held you, which is the opposite of what we found out in the Corvette, where you got the second half the race and the Corvette sort of pulled away. Here, the Lambo had an awesome launch and then, kind of, didn't really go anywhere. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I saw that in my side-view mirror. I saw you disappear, but I didn't see you reappear basically. So it was interesting to know that you held steady with me but man this thing gets off the line really fast. Way faster-- I thought the Tesla would actually get off the line faster but I guess this just launches harder. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I suspect that I, sort of, set up to launch and you've just got such massive boots on it. CARLOS LAGO: A lot of tire and a lot of torque makes for rapid acceleration, and it really leaps off the line. It feels really cool. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I reckon it's that $60,000 worth of optional carbon fiber as well. That's got to make all the difference, and the green calipers obviously. CARLOS LAGO: Green is the fastest color, of course. Shall we do that one again? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Si, bravo! ANNOUNCER: All right, drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. [CARS REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Better launch. CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Ooh! CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Lambo does not go away as you would expect. It's still going to win but-- CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] [CARS SKIDDING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: And this Tesla is-- I know we've been doing this drag racing with a Model Y thing a while, but you're still blown away by just how fast it is. CARLOS LAGO: It's so cool how close it us up to about 50 or 70, because I could just like-- We could just stare at each other as these things are rapidly accelerating. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I was just doing my little chat to camera and saying that I know we've been using this Model Y for this sort of thing a few times. But you're still blown away by just how much performance off the line there is in this thing, even up against something as outrageous as a Urus. CARLOS LAGO: That a Tesla can keep up with a Lamborghini is pretty darn impressive. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And what's interesting, as we said before, is you're not going away even when you get into the second half of the run. You're not really going away, which is unusual because normally a gas car actually has that benefit over an EV. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and much like the Corvette, this requires entering a drive mode, activating launch control and so on, where in the Model Y, you just have to step on it. I guarantee you though, which one looks better in a music video? It's this one. It's a Lamborghini. OK so I think we do a roll on race now, to see if we can have that same kind of performance when you eliminate the launch from the procedure, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, and given our experience of the straight line drag race, this one should be pretty interesting. CARLOS LAGO: The Lamborghini's quicker launch, if you remove that from the picture, will it be able to maintain that distance? I think in ought to. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, you were pulling away a little bit by the end of the-- by the end of the straight there. CARLOS LAGO: OK, so for a roll on race, we're going to both get moving up to about 30 or 40 miles an hour or so. When we cross the start line, we're both going to nail our accelerator pedals. And we're going to see what happens when you eliminate the launch from the acceleration run. I'm ready when you guys are. [CARS REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: OK so, want to hit 40 miles an hour at the line. 58, 57, 58, 59 and-- bullet! CARLOS LAGO: Oh, the turbo lag The turbo lag. [CARS REVVING] Whoa, OK! I'm reeling him in though. I'm reeling him in. [CARS SKIDDING] Interesting, really interesting. ALISTAIR WEAVER: What happened there? Were you sleeping? CARLOS LAGO: No, it took that long for the turbos to spool up. It was absolutely turbo lag. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Like proper old fashioned 1980s turbo lag? CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I was in the correct gear. I put it in second gear to make sure we were there, and I nailed it. And it just took a little bit for those turbos to get air. As always we've proven something interesting with this drag race series, that a Model Y is slower than a Lamborghini from a dead stop. But if you get the jump on that Lamborghini on the freeway, they'd better have planned ahead or else they're going to be looking at the taillights of an EV. And Alistair, I've got to say it's funny for how little we know about the Model Y's horsepower and torque, the Lamborghini proudly displays its output on the dash when you put it in Corsa mode. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That is a very cool and very distracting feature that I was playing with earlier. CARLOS LAGO: It's super neat. I love-- I love this car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I find myself loving it and slightly hating myself for loving it. Does that make sense? CARLOS LAGO: It's that line from Anchorman, "I hate you but damn it, I respect you." This is very cool. Well, thank you guys for watching another entry into our drag racing video series. If you like what you saw, leave a comment. If you didn't like what you saw, hey, leave a comment as well. It's a free country, right?