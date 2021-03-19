  1. Home
2021 Tesla Model Y Performance

MSRP range: $60,990
Tesla Model Y Performance 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
8.1/10 Expert Rating #3 Luxury electric SUV #2 Small performance SUV
MSRP$62,190
Edmunds suggests you pay$62,190
Other years
Tesla Model Y for Sale

2021 Tesla Model Y Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Plenty of range
  • Stunning acceleration, especially from the Performance model
  • Convenient Supercharger network for long-distance driving
  • Roomy seating front and rear
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Performance model's overly stiff ride
  • Optional third row of seats is barely usable
  • Introduced, and then discontinued, Standard Range version
  • Seven-seat configuration now available
  • Part of the first Model Y generation introduced for 2020

The 2021 Tesla Model Y is a small SUV that slots below the larger Model X in the company's lineup. It has a lot in common with the Model 3 sedan, including similar design inside and out. For 2021, Tesla adds a Standard Range version and the long-awaited third row of seats — but there's a catch to both. The rear-wheel-drive Standard Range is less expensive than other versions, but it has notably less range and is only available via special order by calling Tesla. And the third row of seats is strictly for small children because the rear window glass directly intrudes on passenger head space.

These compromises won't be worth the trouble to many people, but the Model Y still has many redeeming qualities. Its Long Range and Performance variants offer impressive range, each rated by the EPA at more than 300 miles on a full charge. They also feel great to drive. However, new challengers have entered the EV arena in the past year. In particular, you should check out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs. Audi's e-tron is another viable pick if you want something more luxurious. Need help deciding on the Model Y? Check out our Expert Rating below for our in-depth evaluation.

What's it like to live with?

Our car experts lived with a 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance and drove it for thousands of miles as part of our long-term evaluation fleet. Read our long-term Tesla Model Y test page to learn about long-term reliability, energy efficiency and our take on what it's like to own a Model Y.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The Model Y is a stylish and roomy electric SUV with strong appeal. In Performance trim, it's also extremely quick and dynamic. Unfortunately, the optional sport suspension and large wheels make for a relatively uncomfortable ride. And as with all other Teslas, the Y lags the rest of the industry when it comes to smartphone integration.
We tested the Model Y Performance with the optional Performance Upgrade. Acceleration is rapid; our test car launched from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Stopping capability from 60 mph is equally impressive; our test car stopped in just 108 feet. Both of those numbers are better than the stats of a lot of traditional sports cars, and the Y is certainly one of the fastest EVs we've tested to date.

Steering and handling are also laudable despite the Model Y's heavy weight. The steering feels light and responsive to any input and gives you a sense of control and connection through a corner. There's minimal body roll, especially for an SUV. In-town drivability is excellent. Seasoned EV drivers will appreciate the adjustable regenerative braking that allows you to drive nearly exclusively using just the right pedal.
The Model Y's cabin provides good comfort in some areas and disappoints in others. The seats are well padded and provide ample support, for example, and the seat heaters warm quickly. The climate control, like everything else, is touchscreen-operated. It can cool and heat the cabin well, but it has to work extra hard if the sun is out and beaming through the Y's expansive glass roof. You can remotely precondition the cabin before you get in, which is convenient.

The biggest drawback in comfort is ride quality. The Model Y doesn't smooth out much in the way of bumps or road irregularities, and we suspect our test vehicle's large wheels and lowered sport suspension only worsened the issue. The grippier summer tires also generate a bit more noise, though that's a typical trade-off for the added performance. For a smoother and quieter ride, we suspect the regular Model Y Long Range will be a better choice.
The Model Y's cabin is spacious, with lots of headroom and legroom for all occupants. Getting in and out is easy thanks to the wide-opening doors, tall roof and low step-over height.

Alas, the large touchscreen, while it looks cool and modern, is the Y's single gateway to controlling nearly everything. There's a learning curve to using the controls and the system is generally distracting to use while driving. Another issue: If the touchscreen flakes out, you lose the majority of access to the Model Y's controls.

Forward visibility is impressive thanks to the tall and wide windshield and short hood. There's only a bit of obstruction from the large front windshield pillars when making turns. Rear visibility, however, is like what you get in a sport coupe. The slim rear window and high rear beltline greatly restrict what you can see out back.
There are significant pros and cons when it comes to the Model Y's technology features. The big center screen is easy to see and has crisp-looking graphics. The navigation system, which is Google-based, has beautiful-looking graphics too. But the system can be slow to update in spotty service areas, leaving you temporarily mapless. The sound quality from the 14-speaker audio system is immersive.

Biggest downside? There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. Bluetooth is the only way to connect your phone, and it's a poor substitute compared with the more feature-packed capability of CarPlay and Android Auto. You can theoretically use Tesla's voice controls to do many things, such as set the cabin temperature or open the glovebox. Yet we found their effectiveness to be lacking in real-world use. Making simple requests, such as "call Mom," failed to work on multiple occasions in our testing.

The Model Y's advanced driver aids, however, are excellent. The sophisticated adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and blind-spot monitoring, plus a real-time digital map of all the cars and motorcycles around you, are great tools on the open road. And if you're parked, you've got access to an internet browser that allows you to do stuff like watch Netflix or scroll through YouTube videos — provided you're up-to-date on your Tesla data plan ($9.99 a month) or connected to Wi-Fi. One of the greatest innovations from Tesla is constant over-the-air updates that can add new features and system optimizations.
The Model Y's cargo space is massive. Tesla cites 68 cubic feet of maximum capacity, though it's unclear whether that number includes the front trunk. The rear seats don't fold entirely flat, but there's a wide opening and an easy load-in height. The removable cargo floor provides even more rear storage underneath. When it comes to storing small items such as water bottles or smartphones, the Model Y's large center console is decent for the job, but organization options are limited.

Child safety seat accommodation is average for an SUV of this size. There's sufficient space for even the largest of child seats. The lower car seat anchors, however, have small access points and are hard to loop through. The top tether points are on the lower side of the rear seats and can be hard to reach.
The EPA estimates the 2020 Model Y Performance (which is what we tested) has a maximum range of 291 miles and uses 30 kWh of electricity for every 100 miles of driving. Both are impressive for an electric SUV.

In Edmunds' real-world testing of our 2020 Model Y Performance, we observed a total range of 263 miles at a consumption rate of 29.6 kWh/100 miles running in the max-range battery mode, which charges the battery to full capacity. This mode is not recommended for daily use and should be reserved for longer trips. While this result is a bit disappointing, we think the Model Y Performance still has sufficient range for most buyers as long as you're driving conservatively.
Our Performance model test car was well into luxury SUV pricing territory with an MSRP, including destination, of $68,700. Also know that the $7,500 federal tax credit for Teslas has officially run out.

Is that a good deal? The appeal of the Model Y depends on what you value. If it's speed and performance, the Model Y is a relative bargain compared to other high-performance SUVs. But if interior design and comfort features are priorities, the Model Y is slightly disappointing.

The Model Y Performance has a 11.5-kW on-board charger and the usual assortment of charge cord options, including a standard 120-volt household adapter, a 240-volt SAE public charge equipment adapter and a NEMA 14-50 "RV park" adapter. It also works with the nationwide Supercharger network, though you'll have to pay to fill up (about 26 cents per kWh). The Model Y can charge to 80% via Supercharger in about 30 minutes.

In terms of warranties, the Y's is a bit below average for a luxury SUV but comparable to coverage for a luxury EV. You get four years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance. Tesla covers the battery for eight years/120,000 miles and guarantees 70% retention of the battery life over that period.
There's lots of fun to be had with the Model Y Performance. Its rapid acceleration, high handling limits and quick steering check off the "fun-to-drive" boxes. The Y's sleek stance makes it good to look at too. With the optional lowered suspension, bigger wheels and optional red paint, this SUV is a real looker.

Which Model Y does Edmunds recommend?

Our choice for most EV shoppers is the Long Range. It's properly quick and has an impressive EPA-estimated range of 326 miles. Actual real-world range isn't usually that good because Tesla recommends charging to 90% to avoid shortening battery life, but even so this is among the longest-driving electric vehicles out. The Model Y Performance is crazy fast, but its overly stiff ride is too much of a drawback.

Tesla Model Y models

The Tesla Model Y is a fully electric small crossover SUV with seating for five passengers. An optional third row increases seating capacity to seven. It comes in two main trims: Long Range and Performance. You might have also heard about the Model Y Standard Range. Tesla offered this introductory trim briefly on its website at the start of 2021 only to discontinue it a month later. It had a purported 244 miles of range. Feature highlights for the Model Y include:

Long Range
This trim is optimized for maximum driving distance and comes with:

  • 326 miles of range
  • Dual motors and all-wheel drive
  • Touted 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds
  • 19-inch wheels
  • Panoramic glass roof
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • 15-inch central touchscreen
  • Streaming services (navigation and entertainment; subscription required)
  • Wireless device charger
  • 15-speaker sound system

This safety equipment comes standard on every Model Y:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Model Y and the car in front)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the Model Y back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)

Performance
This sportier version offers the following:

  • 303 miles of range
  • Touted 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Performance brakes
  • Lowered suspension
  • Aluminum alloy pedals

Main options for the Tesla Model Y include:

  • Third row of seats increases capacity for up to seven passengers
  • Tow hitch (adds a Class II tow hitch for lightweight trailers up to 3,500 pounds)
  • Full Self-Driving Capability (provides additional semi-automated driving assistance features, such as summoning the Model Y out of parking spaces and automatic lane changes on the highway. Tesla promises this feature will support fully automated driving in the future but so far the Model Y's "self-driving" capability doesn't exist.)
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Tesla Model Y.

Average user rating: 4.2 stars
6 total reviews

5 star reviews: 66%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 18%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2021 Tesla Model Y videos

    Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Lamborghini Urus | EV vs. Supercar | 0-60 Performance & More

    CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos Lago from Edmunds here. And if you couldn't tell from the green stitching, I'm sitting in a Lamborghini Urus. And Alistair over there is in the Tesla Model Y. Hey Alistair. So, Alistair, I think we finally have a vehicle to stand up to the Tesla Model Y's dominance in straight line acceleration. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's entirely possible but you have had to borrow a car that costs four times as much as this Model Y. As you look at it there, ladies and gentlemen, that Lamborghini is $300,000 and a fairly embarrassing shade of green, might I add. CARLOS LAGO: Someone's green with envy but it's certainly not me. Yes this Lamborghini cost as much as a house. It also has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 641 horsepower, all wheel drive, and a transmission with some number of speeds. It certainly has the recipe to make that Model Y lose, which is important because, thus far, that Model Y has been unbeaten with regard to SUVs on our drag racing series. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And if you're not a regular viewer of this channel, firstly, shame on you. And secondly, this is part of our long-term test fleet. We're running it for a year, 20,000 miles. It's a Tesla Model Y Performance, Performance which means it's basically as fast as a Model Y can get. And as Carlos says, it's currently undefeated in SUV drag races. But today, I fear it may well meet it's match. CARLOS LAGO: Nice. Before we get racing, make sure to give us a like, a comment, and hit that subscribe button too if you want to see more drag races like this. Also, tell us what cars you want to see go up against the Model Y in drag races or other drag race pairings. We like doing this, and we want to know what you want to see. Also visit Edmunds.com/SellMyCar to get an instant cash offer on your car. On with the race. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You may have a Lamborghini, but do you have romance-- I wish I could roll my Rs-- romance mode? CARLOS LAGO: I may not have a romance mode but pretty much all the drive modes in this car are in Italian. [SPEAKING ITALIAN] So that's kind of romantic. Launching the Urus, like many other high-performance vehicles these days, is really easy. Once you're in the right drive mode, left foot mash the brake, right foot mash the gas, release the brake, and you're off. The trick is figuring out which mode to do it in because you have six different drive modes, actually seven if you count the personal ego mode. But so far, we found the best way to do it is to put it in Corsa and that's it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Carlos, have you done all that blathering about Italian mode and launch and everything else? CARLOS LAGO: [SPEAKING ITALIAN] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So Carlos is talking you through his launch mode, and all the different things to set up, and this, and this and this, launch control and blah, blah, blah. It's all Italian. Blah, blah, blah. I'm just going to shut my eyes and have a little bit of meditation. [CALMING MUSIC] Basically, all you do in the Model Y is boot the accelerator. That's it. [CAR ENGINE SOUNDS] ANNOUNCER: Drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. [CAR REVVING] CARLOS LAGO: I think I've won. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Um, it wasn't in drive. CARLOS LAGO: Right, so Carlos won. So we'll reset really quick. Step one to drag racing, kids, make sure your car is in a forward gear. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You know why I said this car was really easy, it is, to the point where I got complacent and forgot to put it in drive. Or possibly, it may have a function that if you leave it drive too long, it defaults out to park. Anyway you're not really interested in this, you just want to see the race. CARLOS LAGO: You just got to see a little bit of a flamboyancy from the Lamborghini. Showing off. The bull is very proud, Alistair, it's very proud. ALISTAIR WEAVER: All right, are we for real ready this time? [CAR ENGINE SOUNDS] ANNOUNCER: Drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. CARLOS LAGO: And I'm gone. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, that thing launches. Oh, oh. I'll tell you what. Now he's up and running, I'm actually holding him. It was just the first, sort of, 20, 30 yards that he just-- he just launches that much better. CARLOS LAGO: Wow. This Lamborghini is really fast. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Actually, what was really interesting, it was really fast for like 0 to 30. It launched extraordinarily well. But then at that point, I kind of held you, which is the opposite of what we found out in the Corvette, where you got the second half the race and the Corvette sort of pulled away. Here, the Lambo had an awesome launch and then, kind of, didn't really go anywhere. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I saw that in my side-view mirror. I saw you disappear, but I didn't see you reappear basically. So it was interesting to know that you held steady with me but man this thing gets off the line really fast. Way faster-- I thought the Tesla would actually get off the line faster but I guess this just launches harder. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I suspect that I, sort of, set up to launch and you've just got such massive boots on it. CARLOS LAGO: A lot of tire and a lot of torque makes for rapid acceleration, and it really leaps off the line. It feels really cool. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I reckon it's that $60,000 worth of optional carbon fiber as well. That's got to make all the difference, and the green calipers obviously. CARLOS LAGO: Green is the fastest color, of course. Shall we do that one again? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Si, bravo! ANNOUNCER: All right, drivers race in 3, 2, 1, go. [CARS REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Better launch. CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Ooh! CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Lambo does not go away as you would expect. It's still going to win but-- CARLOS LAGO: [LAUGHTER] [CARS SKIDDING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: And this Tesla is-- I know we've been doing this drag racing with a Model Y thing a while, but you're still blown away by just how fast it is. CARLOS LAGO: It's so cool how close it us up to about 50 or 70, because I could just like-- We could just stare at each other as these things are rapidly accelerating. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I was just doing my little chat to camera and saying that I know we've been using this Model Y for this sort of thing a few times. But you're still blown away by just how much performance off the line there is in this thing, even up against something as outrageous as a Urus. CARLOS LAGO: That a Tesla can keep up with a Lamborghini is pretty darn impressive. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And what's interesting, as we said before, is you're not going away even when you get into the second half of the run. You're not really going away, which is unusual because normally a gas car actually has that benefit over an EV. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and much like the Corvette, this requires entering a drive mode, activating launch control and so on, where in the Model Y, you just have to step on it. I guarantee you though, which one looks better in a music video? It's this one. It's a Lamborghini. OK so I think we do a roll on race now, to see if we can have that same kind of performance when you eliminate the launch from the procedure, right? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, and given our experience of the straight line drag race, this one should be pretty interesting. CARLOS LAGO: The Lamborghini's quicker launch, if you remove that from the picture, will it be able to maintain that distance? I think in ought to. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, you were pulling away a little bit by the end of the-- by the end of the straight there. CARLOS LAGO: OK, so for a roll on race, we're going to both get moving up to about 30 or 40 miles an hour or so. When we cross the start line, we're both going to nail our accelerator pedals. And we're going to see what happens when you eliminate the launch from the acceleration run. I'm ready when you guys are. [CARS REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: OK so, want to hit 40 miles an hour at the line. 58, 57, 58, 59 and-- bullet! CARLOS LAGO: Oh, the turbo lag The turbo lag. [CARS REVVING] Whoa, OK! I'm reeling him in though. I'm reeling him in. [CARS SKIDDING] Interesting, really interesting. ALISTAIR WEAVER: What happened there? Were you sleeping? CARLOS LAGO: No, it took that long for the turbos to spool up. It was absolutely turbo lag. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Like proper old fashioned 1980s turbo lag? CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I was in the correct gear. I put it in second gear to make sure we were there, and I nailed it. And it just took a little bit for those turbos to get air. As always we've proven something interesting with this drag race series, that a Model Y is slower than a Lamborghini from a dead stop. But if you get the jump on that Lamborghini on the freeway, they'd better have planned ahead or else they're going to be looking at the taillights of an EV. And Alistair, I've got to say it's funny for how little we know about the Model Y's horsepower and torque, the Lamborghini proudly displays its output on the dash when you put it in Corsa mode. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That is a very cool and very distracting feature that I was playing with earlier. CARLOS LAGO: It's super neat. I love-- I love this car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I find myself loving it and slightly hating myself for loving it. Does that make sense? CARLOS LAGO: It's that line from Anchorman, "I hate you but damn it, I respect you." This is very cool. Well, thank you guys for watching another entry into our drag racing video series. If you like what you saw, leave a comment. If you didn't like what you saw, hey, leave a comment as well. It's a free country, right? Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe. Again, three comments there. And also be sure to visit Edmunds.com/SellMyCar to get an instant cash offer on your car.

    NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Tesla Model Y, but since the 2021 Tesla Model Y is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $60,990
    Battery & Range
    EPA KWh/100 mi.: 30
    Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): 11.8 hr.
    EPA Electricity Range: 303 mi.
    Seating
    5 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: all wheel drive
    Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
    Basic Warranty
    4 yr./ 50000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 187.0 in. / Height: 63.9 in. / Width: 75.6 in.
    Curb Weight: 4416 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
    See all features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Model Y safety features:

    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
    Active Cruise Control
    Maintains a set gap between you and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following too.
    Lane Keeping Assist
    Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

    Tesla Model Y vs. the competition

    2021 Tesla Model Y

    2021 Tesla Model Y

    2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

    2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

    Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E

    While the Model Y can't be touched in terms of range and gut-punching performance, the Mustang Mach-E is our top-rated luxury EV. It's fun to drive and a more complete and fully finished vehicle from top to bottom. It's an excellent all-around EV that doesn't ask you to make many compromises.

    Compare Tesla Model Y & Ford Mustang Mach-E features 

    Tesla Model Y vs. Audi e-tron

    In the e-tron, Audi offers the most comfortable and luxurious electric vehicle you can buy. But it comes at a price. For its size, the e-tron is awfully expensive. But you get the build quality and smooth ride befitting a German luxury car, far outpacing the current crop of luxury EVs on sale.

    Compare Tesla Model Y & Audi e-tron features 

    Tesla Model Y vs. Jaguar I-Pace

    Ah, if looks could kill. The Jaguar I-Pace is a sultry EV, and it backs up that style on the road. It can sprint in a hurry and feels well balanced around turns. But it's been out a few years and, compared to the Model Y, comes up short on interior space, driving refinement, range and technology features.

    Compare Tesla Model Y & Jaguar I-Pace features 

