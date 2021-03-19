2021 Tesla Model Y Performance
2021 Tesla Model Y Review
- Plenty of range
- Stunning acceleration, especially from the Performance model
- Convenient Supercharger network for long-distance driving
- Roomy seating front and rear
- No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration
- Performance model's overly stiff ride
- Optional third row of seats is barely usable
- Introduced, and then discontinued, Standard Range version
- Seven-seat configuration now available
- Part of the first Model Y generation introduced for 2020
The 2021 Tesla Model Y is a small SUV that slots below the larger Model X in the company's lineup. It has a lot in common with the Model 3 sedan, including similar design inside and out. For 2021, Tesla adds a Standard Range version and the long-awaited third row of seats — but there's a catch to both. The rear-wheel-drive Standard Range is less expensive than other versions, but it has notably less range and is only available via special order by calling Tesla. And the third row of seats is strictly for small children because the rear window glass directly intrudes on passenger head space.
These compromises won't be worth the trouble to many people, but the Model Y still has many redeeming qualities. Its Long Range and Performance variants offer impressive range, each rated by the EPA at more than 300 miles on a full charge. They also feel great to drive. However, new challengers have entered the EV arena in the past year. In particular, you should check out the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs. Audi's e-tron is another viable pick if you want something more luxurious. Need help deciding on the Model Y? Check out our Expert Rating below for our in-depth evaluation.
What's it like to live with?
Our car experts lived with a 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance and drove it for thousands of miles as part of our long-term evaluation fleet. Read our long-term Tesla Model Y test page to learn about long-term reliability, energy efficiency and our take on what it's like to own a Model Y.
Our verdict
The Model Y is a stylish and roomy electric SUV with strong appeal. In Performance trim, it's also extremely quick and dynamic. Unfortunately, the optional sport suspension and large wheels make for a relatively uncomfortable ride. And as with all other Teslas, the Y lags the rest of the industry when it comes to smartphone integration.
How does the Model Y drive?
We tested the Model Y Performance with the optional Performance Upgrade. Acceleration is rapid; our test car launched from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Stopping capability from 60 mph is equally impressive; our test car stopped in just 108 feet. Both of those numbers are better than the stats of a lot of traditional sports cars, and the Y is certainly one of the fastest EVs we've tested to date.
Steering and handling are also laudable despite the Model Y's heavy weight. The steering feels light and responsive to any input and gives you a sense of control and connection through a corner. There's minimal body roll, especially for an SUV. In-town drivability is excellent. Seasoned EV drivers will appreciate the adjustable regenerative braking that allows you to drive nearly exclusively using just the right pedal.
How comfortable is the Model Y?
The Model Y's cabin provides good comfort in some areas and disappoints in others. The seats are well padded and provide ample support, for example, and the seat heaters warm quickly. The climate control, like everything else, is touchscreen-operated. It can cool and heat the cabin well, but it has to work extra hard if the sun is out and beaming through the Y's expansive glass roof. You can remotely precondition the cabin before you get in, which is convenient.
The biggest drawback in comfort is ride quality. The Model Y doesn't smooth out much in the way of bumps or road irregularities, and we suspect our test vehicle's large wheels and lowered sport suspension only worsened the issue. The grippier summer tires also generate a bit more noise, though that's a typical trade-off for the added performance. For a smoother and quieter ride, we suspect the regular Model Y Long Range will be a better choice.
How’s the interior?
The Model Y's cabin is spacious, with lots of headroom and legroom for all occupants. Getting in and out is easy thanks to the wide-opening doors, tall roof and low step-over height.
Alas, the large touchscreen, while it looks cool and modern, is the Y's single gateway to controlling nearly everything. There's a learning curve to using the controls and the system is generally distracting to use while driving. Another issue: If the touchscreen flakes out, you lose the majority of access to the Model Y's controls.
Forward visibility is impressive thanks to the tall and wide windshield and short hood. There's only a bit of obstruction from the large front windshield pillars when making turns. Rear visibility, however, is like what you get in a sport coupe. The slim rear window and high rear beltline greatly restrict what you can see out back.
How’s the tech?
There are significant pros and cons when it comes to the Model Y's technology features. The big center screen is easy to see and has crisp-looking graphics. The navigation system, which is Google-based, has beautiful-looking graphics too. But the system can be slow to update in spotty service areas, leaving you temporarily mapless. The sound quality from the 14-speaker audio system is immersive.
Biggest downside? There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. Bluetooth is the only way to connect your phone, and it's a poor substitute compared with the more feature-packed capability of CarPlay and Android Auto. You can theoretically use Tesla's voice controls to do many things, such as set the cabin temperature or open the glovebox. Yet we found their effectiveness to be lacking in real-world use. Making simple requests, such as "call Mom," failed to work on multiple occasions in our testing.
The Model Y's advanced driver aids, however, are excellent. The sophisticated adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and blind-spot monitoring, plus a real-time digital map of all the cars and motorcycles around you, are great tools on the open road. And if you're parked, you've got access to an internet browser that allows you to do stuff like watch Netflix or scroll through YouTube videos — provided you're up-to-date on your Tesla data plan ($9.99 a month) or connected to Wi-Fi. One of the greatest innovations from Tesla is constant over-the-air updates that can add new features and system optimizations.
How’s the storage?
The Model Y's cargo space is massive. Tesla cites 68 cubic feet of maximum capacity, though it's unclear whether that number includes the front trunk. The rear seats don't fold entirely flat, but there's a wide opening and an easy load-in height. The removable cargo floor provides even more rear storage underneath. When it comes to storing small items such as water bottles or smartphones, the Model Y's large center console is decent for the job, but organization options are limited.
Child safety seat accommodation is average for an SUV of this size. There's sufficient space for even the largest of child seats. The lower car seat anchors, however, have small access points and are hard to loop through. The top tether points are on the lower side of the rear seats and can be hard to reach.
How economical is the Model Y?
The EPA estimates the 2020 Model Y Performance (which is what we tested) has a maximum range of 291 miles and uses 30 kWh of electricity for every 100 miles of driving. Both are impressive for an electric SUV.
In Edmunds' real-world testing of our 2020 Model Y Performance, we observed a total range of 263 miles at a consumption rate of 29.6 kWh/100 miles running in the max-range battery mode, which charges the battery to full capacity. This mode is not recommended for daily use and should be reserved for longer trips. While this result is a bit disappointing, we think the Model Y Performance still has sufficient range for most buyers as long as you're driving conservatively.
Is the Model Y a good value?
Our Performance model test car was well into luxury SUV pricing territory with an MSRP, including destination, of $68,700. Also know that the $7,500 federal tax credit for Teslas has officially run out.
Is that a good deal? The appeal of the Model Y depends on what you value. If it's speed and performance, the Model Y is a relative bargain compared to other high-performance SUVs. But if interior design and comfort features are priorities, the Model Y is slightly disappointing.
The Model Y Performance has a 11.5-kW on-board charger and the usual assortment of charge cord options, including a standard 120-volt household adapter, a 240-volt SAE public charge equipment adapter and a NEMA 14-50 "RV park" adapter. It also works with the nationwide Supercharger network, though you'll have to pay to fill up (about 26 cents per kWh). The Model Y can charge to 80% via Supercharger in about 30 minutes.
In terms of warranties, the Y's is a bit below average for a luxury SUV but comparable to coverage for a luxury EV. You get four years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance. Tesla covers the battery for eight years/120,000 miles and guarantees 70% retention of the battery life over that period.
Wildcard
There's lots of fun to be had with the Model Y Performance. Its rapid acceleration, high handling limits and quick steering check off the "fun-to-drive" boxes. The Y's sleek stance makes it good to look at too. With the optional lowered suspension, bigger wheels and optional red paint, this SUV is a real looker.
Which Model Y does Edmunds recommend?
Tesla Model Y models
The Tesla Model Y is a fully electric small crossover SUV with seating for five passengers. An optional third row increases seating capacity to seven. It comes in two main trims: Long Range and Performance. You might have also heard about the Model Y Standard Range. Tesla offered this introductory trim briefly on its website at the start of 2021 only to discontinue it a month later. It had a purported 244 miles of range. Feature highlights for the Model Y include:
Trending topics in reviews
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model Y safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set gap between you and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following too.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.
Tesla Model Y vs. the competition
2021 Tesla Model Y
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E
While the Model Y can't be touched in terms of range and gut-punching performance, the Mustang Mach-E is our top-rated luxury EV. It's fun to drive and a more complete and fully finished vehicle from top to bottom. It's an excellent all-around EV that doesn't ask you to make many compromises.
Tesla Model Y vs. Audi e-tron
In the e-tron, Audi offers the most comfortable and luxurious electric vehicle you can buy. But it comes at a price. For its size, the e-tron is awfully expensive. But you get the build quality and smooth ride befitting a German luxury car, far outpacing the current crop of luxury EVs on sale.
Tesla Model Y vs. Jaguar I-Pace
Ah, if looks could kill. The Jaguar I-Pace is a sultry EV, and it backs up that style on the road. It can sprint in a hurry and feels well balanced around turns. But it's been out a few years and, compared to the Model Y, comes up short on interior space, driving refinement, range and technology features.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model Y a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Tesla Model Y?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Tesla Model Y:
Is the Tesla Model Y reliable?
Is the 2021 Tesla Model Y a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Tesla Model Y?
The least-expensive 2021 Tesla Model Y is the 2021 Tesla Model Y Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,990.
Other versions include:
- Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $60,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model Y?
