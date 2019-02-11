2019 Tesla Model X SUV
What’s new
- Revised trim-level lineup with greater range capability
- New Full Self-Driving Capability feature adds extra skills to Autopilot
- Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Instant and powerful acceleration
- Electric range is impressive
- Three-row seating is available
- No engine noise makes for a quiet cabin
- Finicky upward-swinging rear doors impede functionality
- More squeaks and rattles than other high-end luxury SUVs
- Rough, choppy ride with larger wheels
- Vast windshield lets far too much sun and heat into the cabin
Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Tesla's Model X was the first electric SUV to come to market back in 2016. Other automakers are slowly coming out with competing models, but for now the 2019 Model X is still the most versatile all-electric SUV available.
As with other Teslas, you get plenty of driving range — up to 295 miles in the Model X Extended Range model — and wicked-fast acceleration. There's also access to Tesla's Supercharger network, a robust set of driver assist features and a clean-looking cabin aesthetic. Specific to the Model X are its attention-grabbing swing-up doors, three rows of seating, and a 4,980-pound tow rating.
Drivers who frequently transport people in the back seats will find the falcon-wing doors to be more of an annoyance after the novelty wears off, however. They can be slow to open or won't open completely if you've parked in an area with a low ceiling. And forget about installing a traditional roof rack system. Another issue with the Model X is its rear seating area. The second-row captain's chairs, if you order them, don't fold down, which limits the vehicle's utility.
If maximum seating space isn't a priority, you might consider one of the rival electric vehicles that are coming out this year, such as Audi's e-tron or Jaguar's I-Pace. They're both functional five-seaters with an established dealer network. Then there is the multitude of traditional gasoline-powered SUVs, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Land Rover Range Rover, which feature similar towing performance and better utility.
Ultimately, though, if all you want is either the quickest-accelerating SUV or the one with the craziest doors, you'll no doubt be quite satisfied with the Model X.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for this year.
Also, we picked the 2019 Tesla Model X Performance as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs for 2019.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team was one of the first to acquire and live with a 2016 Tesla Model X for a full year. The signature falcon-wing doors turned out to be more for style than utility. Still, we found the Model X to be impressively fast for a vehicle its size. To learn more about the Tesla Model X of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Tesla Model X. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world battery efficiency. There were only a few trim level changes for the 2019 Model X, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Tesla Model X models
Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. Adding to the confusion is that the company has altered the Model X's trim designations and stopped referring to the X based on battery size. On the plus side, the new names are easier to understand.
The 2019 Model X was initially available in two performance levels: the standard Model X and the quicker Model X Performance, and each level came with an additional subtrim. Midyear changes reduced the range of the standard Model X and increased the range of its subtrim level. Whichever version you get, all-wheel drive comes standard, and multiple seating configurations are available.
At the beginning of the model year, the standard Model X featured 270 miles of range, with a battery pack that powered the Model X from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Keeping the ride somewhat comfortable is an air suspension system that is standard on every Model X. Also standard are keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a power liftgate, navigation, a towing package, and advanced driver safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. For more range, opt for the Model X Extended Range that adds 25 miles of range, making it 295 miles. Performance is otherwise identical.
Midway through the model year, Tesla tweaked the trim levels slightly. The base Model X was renamed Standard Range, and estimated range dropped to 250 miles (with a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds). The Extended Range model was renamed Long Range, and range increased significantly to 325 miles (with a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds). Soon after this, Tesla discontinued the Standard Range variant.
Performance enthusiasts can opt for the Model X Performance model, which Tesla says rips to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The available Ludicrous Mode option (which Tesla later made standard) drops the 0-60 time further to a mind-bending 2.7 seconds but otherwise doesn't change any of the other metrics.
It goes without saying, but don't expect to come close to these range figures if you're dabbling with these acceleration times.
After choosing your desired performance level, there are only two more options to select. First is seating configuration. Normally, the Model X comes with five-passenger seating, but you can get a six-passenger configuration with two captain's chairs in the second row and a third-row bench, or a seven-passenger configuration with two rows of benches.
Finally, you can opt for Enhanced Autopilot, which includes additional cameras, adaptive cruise control, and the ability to self-center in a lane and change lanes. (Note that this package is simply referred to as Autopilot on vehicles produced later in the year.) Also available is the Full Self-Driving Capability feature, which adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model X to your location in a parking lot.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the Tesla Model X P90D Signature.
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Model X has received minor ongoing revisions, including the deletion of various battery sizes and trim levels and the addition of fold-flat second-row seats. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Model X, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|4.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration10.0
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling7.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration9.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality5.0
Utility4.5
Small-item storage5.0
Cargo space5.0
Towing6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Tesla Model X.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The review is based on almost 1000 miles on this SUV. Without Tesla world would not have known how good an electric car technology can be. Instant acceleration that would leave a Ferrari in shock, smooth quiet ride, outstanding autopilot, unbreakable motor and elimination of annoying car salesmen are some of the finest features of owning a Tesla. Car never feels old due to continuous over-the-air updates for software- just like iPhone. Range is impressive but suitable if your daily drive is less than 200 miles. Anything more and you would need some charging time. Interior is spartan, full of useful technology unlike many gadgety German cars. Rear doors are strange but kids love it. Supercharger network was fun to use and not busy at Barstow. 150 miles in 30 minutes, we got free overnight charge at hotel as well. After being introduced to this new world of driving experience, no Audi, BMW or MB will feel that good again.
Features & Specs
|P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$138,000
|MPG
|83 city / 89 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$82,000
|MPG
|91 city / 95 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19
electric DD
|MSRP
|$97,000
|MPG
|86 city / 89 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$104,990
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model X safety features:
- Autopilot
- Provides enhanced lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to reduce the driver's workload.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
- All-Wheel Drive
- Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
Tesla Model X vs. the competition
Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model S
The Model S and the Model X have many things in common: Both are electric vehicles, both have access to Tesla's Supercharger network, and both are available in Performance variants. But the Model S is a sedan while the Model X is a bonafide SUV. The Model S comes with a hatch, so it's no slouch on carrying cargo, while the Model X is one of the most car-like SUVs on the road today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model S.
Tesla Model X vs. Land Rover Range Rover
Compared to the technologically advanced Model X, the Range Rover may feel behind the times. It lacks some advanced driver-assist functionality, and it runs on gasoline. But a higher-quality interior, quieter and softer ride, and superior off-road capability are some of its advantages.
Tesla Model X vs. BMW X5
The Model X is more expensive than the X5, but it also has much quicker acceleration. The BMW, on the other hand, has a plusher ride and better handling. Both feature advanced in-car technology, though the X5 focuses on connectivity and infotainment while the Model X is all about that big screen and active driver aids.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model X a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Tesla Model X?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Tesla Model X:
- Revised trim-level lineup with greater range capability
- New Full Self-Driving Capability feature adds extra skills to Autopilot
- Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
Is the Tesla Model X reliable?
Is the 2019 Tesla Model X a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Tesla Model X?
The least-expensive 2019 Tesla Model X is the 2019 Tesla Model X Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,000.
Other versions include:
- P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $138,000
- 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $82,000
- 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) which starts at $97,000
- Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $104,990
- 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) which starts at $88,000
- Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $84,990
- Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) which starts at $81,000
What are the different models of Tesla Model X?
More about the 2019 Tesla Model X
2019 Tesla Model X SUV Overview
The 2019 Tesla Model X SUV is offered in the following styles: P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD), Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Tesla Model X SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Tesla Model X SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Model X SUV 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Model X SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Tesla Model X SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Model X SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including P100D, 75D, 100D, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Tesla Model X SUV here.
