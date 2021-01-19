2021 Tesla Model S Plaid
2021 Tesla Model S Review
- Electric range is impressive
- Wicked quick acceleration across the board
- Liftback design affords abundant cargo space
- Access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network
- Lacks the luxury polish of some similarly priced sedans
- Small dealer network means few service centers nationwide
- No Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or similar smartphone integration
- Revised model lineup
- New ultra-performance Plaid version on the way for late 2021
- Updated interior with horizontal-oriented touchscreen
- New driver information display and rear-passenger entertainment display
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
The 2021 Tesla Model S is an all-electric sedan that sits at the top of the automaker's lineup. The Model S might be the oldest vehicle Tesla currently sells, but it's still desirable thanks to robust performance as well as unparalleled all-electric range. Currently, the Model S Long Range boasts an estimated 412 miles, which is the most from any EV on the market.
There's also the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid. The Plaid, which presumably gets its name from an obscure Spaceballs movie reference, will gain an additional electric motor, for a total of three. The automaker is touting an output of 1,002 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 2 seconds. Also on tap for 2021 is an updated interior. It features a new horizontally oriented touchscreen, which is the style Tesla implemented on its Model 3 and Y. There's also an additional dash-mounted driver information display above the steering wheel and an entertainment display for rear passengers. A new steering wheel design is also raising some eyebrows — it's styled to look like an aircraft's flight yoke or, perhaps more whimsically, the twin-grip design from Knight Rider's KITT. It's unclear whether this design is fully approved for production, however.
So is the updated Model S one of the best EVs around for 2021? We'd say so. Read our Expert Rating of the Tesla Model S for our in-depth evaluation.
Our verdict
The Tesla Model S has improved with age, with more range and performance than the car that debuted in 2012, plus vastly improved build quality. The hatchback form means it's plenty practical, and access to Tesla's Supercharger network should help alleviate any range anxiety and make road trips possible. It's not all rosy, though. While Autopilot remains one of the best suite of driver aids around, the in-car tech and control scheme are frustrating and distracting to use.
How does the Model S drive?
The Tesla Model S Performance is comically quick. Its 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds shames nearly every other production car on sale today, or ever, really. Thanks to the electric powertrain and lack of transmission, acceleration is smooth and seamless. Whether you're passing on the highway or squeezing into a small gap on surface streets, the Model S delivers. The brakes are fairly impressive too, with plenty of stopping power and the ability to slow to a stop solely with regenerative braking (one-pedal driving).
We do wish the handling could match the Tesla's straight-line performance. The steering feels loose and sloppy on center, so it feels a bit unstable at full throttle when the weight shifts rearward. The Model S has plenty of grip, so you can race through corners with speed, but the suspension doesn't feel totally buttoned-down and the car's weight becomes more apparent.
How comfortable is the Model S?
As with the rest of Tesla's lineup, the Model S has improved immensely over the past few years in terms of comfort and quality. The seats look a little flat, but they're soft and supportive, even after a full day of driving. They don't breathe well, though, and can get a little warm on sunny days. The rear seats are also more comfortable than they appear.
The ride quality has improved too, and it's much better at tuning out imperfections on the road. The ride was impressive even with our test car's 21-inch wheels. It's not perfect — the Model S crashed over some bumps rather than tuning them out — but it feels good for what we expect from this class. The Model S is fairly quiet, though we found the wind and road noise on the highway louder than in some gas-powered cars.
How’s the interior?
Almost all major controls are tied to the massive touchscreen display that takes up the entire center of the dashboard. While it does make for a clean design, it can be frustrating and confusing if you aren't familiar with the menus. Simple tasks such as setting the cruise control or checking the tire pressures requires searching through the digital manual, and other controls mean taking your eyes off the road far too often.
That said, the rest of the interior is pretty good. The doors open wide enough to make getting in and out fairly easy, and once you're situated it's easy to find a comfortable position. It's relatively roomy up front, but the back seat has less headroom than you'll find in the smaller Model 3 sedan. Visibility is good thanks to a relatively low hood, but the rear window is narrow and feels positioned too high.
How’s the tech?
Tesla's Autopilot driver aid system is one of the best on sale today. It's smooth in operation, and it's easy to adjust braking sensitivity or the gap between cars when using cruise control. It also doesn't play Pong between the lane lines like some less sophisticated systems.
The navigation system is simple and easy to use, and the massive Google-based map provides plenty of detail. Voice commands are limited in scope, but what's there works well. Our biggest knock: device integration. Tesla enjoys doing its own thing, so there's no support for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The only way to play stuff from your phone is through Bluetooth. On-screen controls are limited too, and the audio system is just good but not up to the level of the class leaders.
One of Tesla's most significant innovations, and a big selling point for many buyers, is the capability to update their cars over the air, adding features or improving performance and efficiency. Other manufacturers are beginning to follow suit, but Tesla pioneered the concept.
How’s the storage?
Despite what it may appear to be, the Tesla Model S is actually a hatchback. That means there's tons of rear cargo space that's easy to access and take advantage of. It features far more cargo space than many rivals, EV or not. The split rear seats fold flat, opening up the space even more. Storage up front isn't so great, and we'd prefer a better alternative to Tesla's solution of making the center console one big bin with adjustable dividers. The lack of door pockets means everything goes in the center, and small items can get lost.
Getting a car seat in and out is relatively easy. The doors open wide, and the anchors are fairly accessible. The lack of headroom might be a bit of an issue when installing a seat.
How economical is the Model S?
The 2020 model year car Model S Performance we tested was equipped with 21-inch wheels, giving it an EPA-estimated range of 326 miles at 35 kWh/100 miles. In Edmunds' real-world range testing, we came up a little short of the EPA estimates, managing 318 miles on a single max battery charge with a slightly more efficient consumption rate of 32.6 kWh/100 miles. That's more range than most EVs we've tested. Still, it fell short of the Porsche Taycan 4S we drove that had a significantly lower EPA rating.
Is the Model S a good value?
Tesla has improved its build quality immensely over the years, though it didn't have anywhere to go but up. We think it still falls short of the class leaders and other luxury cars at this price, but the flaws in the paint, trim and bodywork have been greatly reduced. The Model S offers a lot of performance and range for the money, but the interior isn't as nice or premium as those of other cars in this class or at this price point.
Access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network is one of the best parts of Tesla ownership. It should help relieve much range anxiety and can allow you to take the Model S across the country on most major highways without worrying about finding a charging station. The basic warranty is four years/50,000 miles, which is about average in this luxury EV segment. The powertrain and battery are covered for eight years/120,000 miles.
Wildcard
Anything with this much power is fun, and the fact that the power is backed up by sharp looks and competent handling only makes things better. There's no gap too small or highway on-ramp too short for the Model S, even the non-performance models. It's not quite as sharp to drive as the Porsche Taycan, but it's still plenty entertaining.
The design has held up well too, and there's almost a subtlety to the Model S at this point. Even the performance models don't shout in your face like some German performance cars do.
Which Model S does Edmunds recommend?
Tesla Model S models
The 2021 Tesla Model S is a five-passenger electric luxury sedan. Only one trim is currently available: Long Range. Previously, Tesla offered a Performance trim but phased it out in favor of the new Plaid trim level, with significantly more power and longer range.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Tesla Model S.
2021 Tesla Model S video
Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Tesla Model S, but since the 2021 Tesla Model S is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model S safety features:
- Autopilot
- Uses four cameras and a dozen sensors to monitor and improve safety and provide semi-automated operation in various driving situations.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Determines if a front collision is imminent and can initiate braking to prevent or mitigate a crash if the driver takes no action.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver of an unintended lane change or drifting from the lane. Optional automated steering can steer the car back into the lane.
Tesla Model S vs. the competition
2021 Tesla Model S
2020 Porsche Taycan
Tesla Model S vs. Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan is the closest competitor to the Model S, though its base price is significantly higher than that of a Long Range Plus Model S. Both sedans are fast and luxurious, but the Porsche has the edge when it comes to build quality and its interior is a bit more user-friendly. The Tesla Model S wins out on EPA-estimated range, but we've found the actual difference between the two cars in real-world range isn't as significant.
Tesla Model S vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Mach-E is one of our favorite new EVs thanks to its combination of performance, range and price. It's not the fastest, cheapest or the most efficient EV, but it performs well in all categories — and at the midlevel to high end of the Mach-E's range, the numbers stack up well against the Model S. Admittedly, the smaller and cheaper Tesla Model Y is a closer competitor to the Mach-E than the Model S is. But when performance versions of the Mach-E (like the upcoming GT) start hitting dealerships, these two EV heavyweights will make great rivals.
Tesla Model S vs. Polestar 2
A bit smaller than the Model S, the Polestar 2 offers compact SUV-like practicality and quite a bit of luxury. Compared to the Model S, the Polestar 2 has a smaller trunk and a smaller passenger compartment. The Polestar's range maxes out at 233 miles, significantly less than the range on the Tesla, but it's also much less expensive, even compared to the least expensive version of the Model S.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model S a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Tesla Model S?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Tesla Model S:
- Revised model lineup
- New ultra-performance Plaid version on the way for late 2021
- Updated interior with horizontal-oriented touchscreen
- New driver information display and rear-passenger entertainment display
- Part of the first Model S generation introduced for 2012
Is the Tesla Model S reliable?
Is the 2021 Tesla Model S a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Tesla Model S?
The least-expensive 2021 Tesla Model S is the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $119,990.
Other versions include:
- Plaid+ 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $139,990
- Plaid 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $119,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model S?
