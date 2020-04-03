  1. Home
2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance

MSRP range: $55,990
Tesla Model 3 Performance Sedan Exterior
2021 Tesla Model 3 Review
  • Tesla prestige at a lower price
  • Class-leading range, performance and handling
  • More technologically advanced than rivals
  • Supercharger network access for long-distance driving
  • Touchscreen interface can lead to driver distraction
  • No Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support
  • Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
04/03/2020 (updated 11/30/2020)
What is the Model 3?

Can a car be "insanely amazing"? Well, that's how an owner described the Model 3 on a recent Edmunds consumer review. Is there some hyperbole here? Oh sure. But even from our more measured standpoint, the Model 3 is an impressive sedan. And it's getting even better for 2021.

More range is always a good thing with an electric vehicle, and the Model 3 obliges. The base Standard Range Plus — the previous special-order-only Standard Range is now gone for good — rises from 250 to an EPA-estimated 263 miles of range. Similar gains are in store for the Long Range (now 353 miles) and the Performance (315 miles). Electrical efficiency, as measured by the EPA's estimated kWh used per 100 miles of driving, is a little better on the 2021 Long Range car too.

There are a few other changes for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 as well, including black exterior trim instead of chrome, a standard wireless phone charging pad, a power trunklid, metal steering wheel control dials instead of plastic, and a new window design that should reduce wind and traffic noise.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The changes for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 are small but significant. The Model 3 is a vehicle that, while perhaps not insanely amazing, is still by far the best non-luxury electric car out for 2021.

2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Average user rating: 3.8 stars
4 total reviews

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 25%

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2021 Tesla Model 3 videos

    NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Tesla Model 3, but since the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    The 2020 Tesla Model 3 wins the title of Top Rated EV in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Tesla has been leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicles for years. And the Model 3 is no exception. The Model 3's improved range and interior updates only improve the formula that led to this same award last year. All-around appeal and a decent sticker price make the 2020 Tesla Model 3 the best EV on the road and our experts' choice for Edmunds Top Rated EV for 2021.

    [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: No other manufacturer to date has yet to offer an EV for the money that's as appealing to drive, look at, and use on a day-to-day basis as a Tesla Model 3. That's why it's our pick this year and the defending champion for Edmunds top-rated electric vehicle. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The award goes to the car itself and not the Twitter antics of CEO Elon Musk. We remain skeptical of lots of Tesla's promises from future vehicles to the so-called full self-driving. Frankly, believe it when you see it. But to focus on such things is to devalue the merits of the vehicle, itself, which are ever improving. Tesla's practice of updating its software over the air means dynamic refinements and new features arrive without you having to visit a service center. It's not always glitch-free, and rivals are introducing similar systems. But for now, at least, Tesla leads the way. Our choice remains the entry level Standard Range Plus. And for the upcoming 2021 model year, Tesla is introducing such niceties as black trim and wireless phone charging. JONATHAN ELFALAN: While it's unlikely you'll match Tesla's claim to range figures-- we never have-- there's enough real-world range for most shoppers. Plus, buying-in gets you access to the supercharger network, which remains the most robust, fast-charging set up across the nation. The Model 3 is a powerful, attractive, and highly-functional EV that serves as an excellent commuter for shoppers who are ready to adopt all-electric mobility. Edmunds has owned two Model 3s. Our editor-in-chief bought one for his family car. That's the strongest recommendation we can make.

    Features & Specs

    Performance 4dr Sedan AWDelectric DD
    MSRP$55,990
    MPG 118 city / 107 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance specs & features
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover6.6%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Tesla Model 3 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Model 3 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Tesla Model 3 energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Model 3 gets an EPA-estimated 113 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Model 3 has 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Tesla Model 3. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Tesla Model 3?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Tesla Model 3:

    • Increased range and efficiency
    • New interior and exterior trim
    • Standard integrated wireless phone charger
    • Part of the first Model 3 generation introduced for 2017
    Is the Tesla Model 3 reliable?

    To determine whether the Tesla Model 3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Model 3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Model 3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Tesla Model 3 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Tesla Model 3 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Model 3 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Tesla Model 3?

    The least-expensive 2021 Tesla Model 3 is the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,990.

    Other versions include:

    • Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $55,990
    What are the different models of Tesla Model 3?

    If you're interested in the Tesla Model 3, the next question is, which Model 3 model is right for you? Model 3 variants include Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). For a full list of Model 3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Tesla Model 3

    2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance Overview

    The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance is offered in the following styles: Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Model 3 Performance 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Model 3 Performance.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Model 3 Performance featuring deep dives into trim levels including Performance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

    2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

    Which 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performances are available in my area?

    2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance Listings and Inventory

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance and all available trim types: Performance. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance?

