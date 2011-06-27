  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 XL-7
More about the 2006 XL-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,899
See XL-7 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,899
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,899
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,899
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,899
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,899
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,899
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,899
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3781 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Clear Beige Metallic
  • Shining Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,899
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,899
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,899
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See XL-7 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles