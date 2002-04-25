Used 1995 Subaru SVX for Sale Near Me

1 listings
  • 1995 Subaru SVX L
    used

    1995 Subaru SVX L

    91,950 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru SVX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.86 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
best built car
Just yn Tomblyn,04/25/2002
For your money, this is the best built car available, it is luxurious, sporty, comfortable, roomy (even for smaller rear passengers). easy to operate, easy to maintain. Everything about the SVX is designed with the driver in mind. city driving is ok, stop and go driving takes its toll on the fuel tank, but it makes commutes easier, it is an absolutely wonderful long-trip car. very quiet and comfortable, and good highway milage for what it is! i have had it a year and am very attached.
