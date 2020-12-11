  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
  5. 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

MSRP range: $35,345
(27)
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
7.9/10 Expert Rating #2 X-Small SUV
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Crosstrek®
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
MSRP$36,395
Edmunds suggests you pay$33,825
Start Price Checker
1 for sale near you
View OffersAd
Subaru.com
Other years
Subaru Crosstrek for Sale

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Review

Travis Langness
  • High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
  • Spacious seating for a hatchback of its size
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Slow acceleration on the highway with base engine
  • Less cargo space when compared to compact SUV rivals
  • Handling isn't a strong suit
  • New 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine provides more power
  • More standard driver assist features on automatic-equipped Crosstreks
  • Refreshed front bumper with new front grille
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018

If REI ever needs an extra-small SUV to have in picture backgrounds of its catalog, the Subaru Crosstrek will surely do. With its exaggerated fender arches and raised roof rails, it easily looks the part of a get-back-to-nature SUV. There's some substance to the style, too, with an elevated stance good for 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive that can help this little Subaru find its way over rutted trails.

In prior years, we were disappointed by the Crosstrek's weak base engine and slow acceleration. But for 2021, there's a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that ups the power in a big way. Standard on the upper-level Sport and Limited trims, the 2.5-liter engine provides 182 horsepower and significantly increases the Crosstrek's acceleration and desirability. The 152-horsepower engine is still a sore spot for the plucky Subaru, but buyers who want more power have a seriously appealing option now. So is the 2021 Crosstrek the best SUV for you? Check out our Expert Rating to learn more.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
We recommended the Crosstrek before, just with the caveat that it was painfully slow. Now, thanks to the optional 2.5-liter engine, it has near class-leading acceleration to go with its premium interior, solid off-road capability, and impressive suite of driver aids.
With the base powertrain, the Crosstrek can seem painfully slow when accelerating onto the freeway. But the 182-hp 2.5-liter engine shaves nearly 2 seconds off its 0-60 mph acceleration, bringing it down to a respectable 8.4 seconds. Combine that with communicative steering and above-average off-road capability and you've got a seriously competitive extra-small SUV.

Handling, however, is underwhelming. The Crosstrek's hard tires provide only modest grip on pavement, and the tall ride height brings about noticeable body roll when you crank around a turn. Most rival SUVs offer a more enthusiastic on-road driving experience.
With a relatively quiet and smooth ride, the Crosstrek is easy to drive on long trips. And with the optional 2.5-liter engine, there's less noise in the cabin too. There's still a bit of a growl when you bury the throttle to make a passing maneuver, but the sound is a bit more pleasant than the standard 2.0-liter engine's wheezy soundtrack.

The front and rear seats are comfortable for extra-long road trips, even if they are a bit on the firm side. But if you find yourself on a twisty road, you'll quickly discover the front seats a little lacking in the bolstering department. The climate control system is easy to operate, with several large, easily readable dials, but some of the vents are located in inconvenient spots.
The Crosstrek's cabin is highly functional and well laid out. The high-resolution screens have large fonts and simple menu structures. The lifted ride height of the Crosstrek (compared to its sibling, the Impreza) makes it easy to get in and out of and delivers excellent visibility. The driving position is good too, with lots of adjustment from the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

There's plenty of room in both the front and back seats, and the Crosstrek offers one of the more spacious cabins in the class. The only space that will be slightly cramped is the rear seat, but just for taller passengers.
Standard features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Crosstrek an easy entry point for tech-savvy users. The crisp center screen is appealing, and voice controls allow for changing things, such as the radio station, with only a few small tweaks to everyday language.

The optional eight-speaker Harman Kardon stereo (Limited trim only) is an upgrade from the standard setup and offers some extra volume and increased audio quality. The navigation display is easy to see and understand. The Crosstrek's lane-keeping assist system intervenes pretty regularly, but not to the point of being overzealous or annoying.
Interior storage is a little below average. There's 20.8 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats or 55 cubes when you fold the seats down. Small-item storage is a bit limited, so you'll have to be creative when storing your personal items. Child seats can be installed very easily thanks to the large door openings and high roof.
With the 2.5-liter engine (which is only available with the CVT), the Crosstrek gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway). That's pretty good for an off-road-friendly compact crossover SUV. Real-world fuel economy isn't as impressive, however. On our 115-mile highway-heavy evaluation route, our Crosstrek Limited returned 27.5 mpg. It does have a long range thanks to its big 16-gallon fuel tank, which is 20%-30% larger than most rivals.
Subaru offers a good number of features for what you pay. Our test car had solid build quality. There are lots of nice soft-touch surfaces on the inside of the Crosstrek, especially at the top Limited trim level. A top-trim Mazda CX-30 is nicer still, but overall the Crosstrek easily justifies its cost.

Subaru's three-year/36,000-mile warranty is average for the class, but it covers items such as wiper blades and brake pads — that's rare and appreciated.
This is where the Crosstrek shines. There are only one or two vehicles in this class that can go as far off the beaten path as the Crosstrek, especially when you consider available features and the low price point. It's a gateway into the outdoors with a bit of its own flash, style and finally enough horsepower.

Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

Because the base engine is so lackluster, we recommend upgrading to the new Sport trim level. It gets the new 2.5-liter engine, which significantly improves the driving experience. The Sport also comes with simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and unique styling flares. On top of that, we recommend adding the optional 8-inch touchscreen.

Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is offered in four trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport and Limited. All Crosstreks come standard with all-wheel drive. Features include:

The Base and Premium trims are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower), while the Sport and the Limited get the upgraded 2.5-liter four-cylinder (182 hp).

Base and Premium trims come standard with a six-speed manual transmission with an optional continuously variable automatic transmission, which is the only transmission offered on the Sport and top-of-the-line Limited.

The Base trim level gets quite a bit of equipment, including:

  • 2.0-liter engine (152 hp)
  • Six-speed manual transmission or optional CVT automatic
  • 17-inch wheels
  • Roof rails
  • Automatic climate control
  • 6.5-inch touchscreen
  • One USB port
  • Four-speaker stereo
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Adding the CVT to the base trim also gets you:

  • Subaru's X-Mode drive-mode selector
  • Hill descent control
  • Subaru's driver aid system (EyeSight) with:
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Subaru and the car in front)
    • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)

On top of the base trim with the manual, the manual-equipped Premium adds:

  • Heated front seats
  • Heated side mirrors
  • Six-speaker stereo
  • An extra USB port
  • Rear cargo cover
  • Foglights
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

The Crosstrek Premium with the CVT automatic gains the same extra equipment you get on the base, which includes Subaru's EyeSight system. The Premium also offers a few options including:

  • Sunroof
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)

The Sport trim adds to the CVT-equipped Premium's equipment with:

  • 2.5-liter engine (182 hp)
  • Special fender flares
  • Yellow interior stitching and simulated leather upholstery (Subaru's StarTex)
  • Push-button start and keyless entry
  • Rear-seat USB ports

The Sport can be had with the same option package available on the Premium (sunroof, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert). On the Sport, it also adds an 8-inch infotainment screen.

The top-of-the-range Limited also comes with the upgraded engine plus:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • 8-inch infotainment interface
  • Leather upholstery
  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
  • LED foglights
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

Optional extras with the Limited trim include a sunroof, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and an integrated navigation system.

Save as much as $2,570 with Edmunds

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Crosstrek®
Premium, Sport and Limited

msrp

$22,245
starting price
View Offers
Subaru.com
MSRP excludes destination and delivery charges, tax, title, and registration fees. Retailer sets actual price. Certain equipment may be required in specific states, which can modify your MSRP. See your retailer for details. 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport in Plasma Yellow Pearl shown has an MSRP of $26,495.
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Crosstrek lease offers
2021 Subaru Crosstrek price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

Average user rating: 4.7 stars
27 total reviews

Write a review

See all 27 reviews

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 4%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    See all 27 reviews
    Write a review

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek videos

    Subaru Crosstrek vs Jeep Wrangler — Do you really need a Jeep to offroad?

    [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: Few vehicles are as synonymous with a singular purpose as the Jeep Wrangler is with off-roading. But with several new off-road ready versions of standard vehicles on the market, there's lots more to choose from these days. And we're wondering if you really need a Jeep to fill your outdoor dreams. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Hi, I'm Travis Langness. CALVIN KIM: And I'm Calvin Kim. TRAVIS LANGNESS: And we are here standing in the Sequoia National Forest. CALVIN KIM: We're about to start an epic 20 mile off-road adventure with this new Jeep Wrangler. TRAVIS LANGNESS: But we didn't just bring the Jeep. We also brought this. TRAVIS LANGNESS: That's the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru's smallest SUV, and basically an Impreza Hatchback with a bit of a lift. We're here to see how it stacks up against Jeep's most iconic nameplate, the Wrangler. TRAVIS LANGNESS: The Subaru Crosstrek, it's based on the Impreza, and that means it's really pretty good at what it does. What we're trying to figure out here is, is it worth it to buy that Wrangler? I mean, yeah, sure, it's got all that off-road heritage, and the real four-wheel drive system. This is an all-wheel drive system, even though it's got the X-Mode. And it's got plenty of ground clearance, so I think this Crosstrek is going to do pretty well. CALVIN KIM: I'm in the Wrangler Sport. You get power door locks, power windows, a head unit with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, air conditioning. The big thing for most buyers is going to be how it drives on the road because the reality is, is you're not going on the Rubicon Trail every day. And if you are, bravo. If you find the lack of razor edge steering uncomfortable, you probably don't want a Wrangler. There are a lot of other SUVs out there that are 90% as off-roadable but way more streetable. And I think that's the compromise that you have to ask yourself. TRAVIS LANGNESS: This Subaru, I think, is 150, 152 horsepower. And it's, honestly, not the best. The passing power is not very good. Going up grades it's kind of sluggish. CALVIN KIM: The engine in this is the V6, and it has a tremendous amount of power, yeah, more than this Wrangler has any business having, which is kind of cool. It gives you a lot of performance, a lot of on-road acceleration. But, again, it comes at a price because the faster you go, the more noise you hear, and that is a direct correlation. TRAVIS LANGNESS: It's so quiet in here compared to the Wrangler. Also, this car has a lot more features for the price. Fully topped out with pretty much every option you can get, it's about $31,000. Now, Calvin's Wrangler, if it had the manual in it with a base Sport, starts around $28,000. But with the options he's got on there, that Wrangler is $39,000. It doesn't have adaptive cruise control. It doesn't have lane keep and blind spot assist-- [CAR DINGS] --like this car does, oh see, lane assist. It doesn't have heated seats. And it doesn't have a moonroof, sure it's got a convertible top, but you got to get out fold that down. There's a lot going on there. This is definitely a much more well-equipped car. He's got cloth seats. I've got full leather. I've got this gorgeous dual-screen display. CALVIN KIM: It doesn't have heated seats, ventilated seats, or anything like that. It's noisy inside of here. A lot of SUVs that have fairly good off-road capability, they have those creature comforts at that price point. You're asking for a vehicle to go off-road. Understand that the Wrangler is really, really, really good at that, and that's what you're paying for. Jeep did the bare minimum to make it comfortable enough, streetable enough, and competent enough on the road, so you can get to the trailhead with ease. And that's exactly what the Wrangler can do. Compared to the Crosstrek, this Jeep will obliterate it on the trail, but that's obvious. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Now, that Wrangler may have it beat when it comes to off-roading when we get there later on on the trail. But when it comes to on-road comfort, and what I'd want to drive on a daily basis, this is the one. CALVIN KIM: Let's take a look at what makes the Wrangler so good off-road. Probably, the biggest thing is going to be right here, this approach angle. Most cars have this fascia that prevents you from really attacking terrain, like rocks and inclines. Not the Jeep, the axle's pushed all the way forward to give a lot of clearance to the wheel. Basically, if the front wheel can touch it, it can go over it, which is awesome. But that's not all it has. Behind both wheels are solid axles front and rear, which are a lot stronger and more durable than independent suspensions. And of course, the suspension that supports the axles are also super beefy as well. The body on frame construction is also really strong. It allows the body to flex a little bit without getting into the chassis. And of course, it's got the selectable four-wheel drive system, so that you can just drive rural drive to help save gas, four-high for when you just need a little bit more traction, or four-low when you really want to do off-roading. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So now that we've gone through the litany of items that make the brute force Jeep Wrangler so good off-road, let's take a look at something with a little bit more finesse, the Subaru Crosstrek. Sure if you look at the side profile, it looks pretty much identical to an Impreza, which it's based on. But the Impreza also has Subaru's impressive asymmetrical all-wheel drive system. That's what makes the Impreza such a good all-weather vehicle. And what they've done with this particular one, the Crosstrek, is given it some additional ground clearance, which is almost as much as that Wrangler. And it's the same as the rest of the Subaru SUV lineup. So what Subaru has done, basically, is take a car that's already impressive on-road, and adapt it to be just as good off-road. So now that we've looked at the outside of the vehicles, we're going to take a look at the inside off-road. We drove up here, and this Subaru was really comfortable. It was great on the highway. I'd take it on any road trip, not a problem. And I'm following Calvin here, and there's nothing I haven't made it over yet. But, basically, what we're doing here is cruising over some rocks. I'm hoping I don't scrape, and I don't. That was less deadly than I thought it was going to be. CALVIN KIM: Here out on the trail, it's a different story all together. All the issues with noise, and steering, and suspension go out the window completely. Now, even though I'm getting jostled, it's not uncomfortable at all. There's absolutely no shock load going into my body. Now, that's because everything is working as planned. That same ball suspension that causes so many street guys consternation is absolutely wonderful out here on the dirt. You get good feedback from it, and you know what the front wheels are doing. And it doesn't react negatively to being bumped. TRAVIS LANGNESS: This Crosstrek is meant for this kind of stuff. It's not just an Impreza. It's an Impreza with a lot of capability off-road, you know? The wheels and tires are meant for this stuff. And the X-Mode right down here is meant for slow speed crawl stuff. I mean, it's smart. The asymmetrical system that Subaru has is really well sorted out, even if I can't sort out that bump. Now, I got to be a little bit more careful than Calvin in here because he can just kind of go over some of this stuff. And I'm going to engage X-Mode, and let it do the hill descent control for me. Now, all I got to do is steer. I'm not touching the pedals here. It's doing most of the hard stuff. As you can see on this little thing here, I'm at about a six degree angle. Oh, the break over there was pretty bad on that rock. CALVIN KIM: I'm just kind of mobbing through this little mini rock garden that's not even that big of a deal. I'm still in two-wheel drive mode. And honestly, I don't know if I'll even need four-wheel drive because we're going into a meadow, this-- which is pretty flat. We're picking our way through a much larger rock garden now. And that's-- again, the suspension, the solid axles, and the steering all work really well. The ground clearance is adequate. I haven't touched anything down on anything hard yet. And I'm not really paying attention to my line. I'm just kind of exploring what the Wrangler has to offer, and so far it's quite a lot. TRAVIS LANGNESS: And it's letting me get over most of this stuff without too much damage. Now, that stuff back there was serious-- couldn't have made that in an Impreza. This Crosstrek's extra ground clearance did it justice. And I didn't need the approach or departure angles that I thought I would need either. So while Calvin is getting some of the places a little bit quicker. I'm sure he's still a little bit less comfortable in that Jeep. And I'm still liking this Subaru quite a bit. So it was a pretty long day yesterday. We made it up the mountain, set up, got to camp out last night. How did your Jeep do? CALVIN KIM: I mean it's no surprise that the Jeep did really well out here. All the issues that people have with noise, drivability, steering, all that on the road, totally gone, and not an issue off the road. You can really tell the compromises that Jeep made for off-roadability. Now, if you're the type of person that's OK with that, then the Jeep's probably A-OK for you on a daily basis. But then again, the Subaru made it up here just fine. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah, it did, you know? I used that X-Mode a couple of times going up the really rocky sections, coming down the really rocky sections. Hill descent and ascent control worked really well. It was like the Subaru was working smarter, not harder. You were able to use a little bit more brute force in the Jeep and kind of go at obstacles head-on. I might have had to avoid one or two. But if you're asking the question, do you need a Wrangler to go off-road? Do you need it to explore places that say they need four by four and high clearance? I mean, a lot of the time, I'm going to say, no. The Subaru can hack it out here. It's got plenty enough ground clearance. And in my book, that's the one I'd buy between these two. CALVIN KIM: I completely agree. TRAVIS LANGNESS: For more videos like this, go to edmunds.com, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Subaru Crosstrek vs Jeep Wrangler — Do you really need a Jeep to offroad?

    NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, but since the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Edmunds editors Travis Langness and Calvin Kim take the Subaru Crosstrek and the Jeep Wrangler out into the wilderness over rocks, under trees and into the open meadows of California's Sierra mountain range. These two redesigned vehicles are excellent off-the-lot off-roaders, but they offer very different on-road attitudes. The Crosstrek can be equipped with just about everything on its options list for under $31,000 while the Wrangler is pretty bare-bones at that price point. Which one of these dirt-going vehicles will fare better once the pavement ends?

    Subaru Crosstrek vs Jeep Wrangler — Do you really need a Jeep to offroad?
    Subaru Crosstrek 360° Experience

    Features & Specs

    Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$35,345
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower148 hp @ N/A rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs & features
    PRICE CHECKER
    Check a dealer's price
    Bring back a dealer's quote,
    and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

    Example Price Checker

    Check your price quote
    Price:
    $ -
    GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:
    Get started
    Ad
    Build Your Crosstrek®
    At a Glance:
    • 4 Trims
    • $22,245starting MSRP

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:

    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space. Includes automatic braking as well.
    Lane Keeping System
    Monitors your position on the road and makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.
    Pre Collision Braking
    Automatically applies the brakes if an imminent front collision is detected and the driver doesn't react in time.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.6%

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek

    2020 Mazda CX-30

    2020 Mazda CX-30

    Subaru Crosstrek vs. Mazda CX-30

    The Crosstrek and the CX-30 are both excellent choices in the extra-small SUV category, but for different reasons. The Crosstrek is capable in the dirt and ready to take on back-country adventures. The CX-30 comes across as the more refined choice. It has a nicer cabin and more premium features on offer. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-30.

    Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Mazda CX-30 features 

    Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda CR-V

    The Honda CR-V is only about 6 inches longer than the Crosstrek when you measure from nose to tail, but it offers nearly double the cargo space behind the rear seats. The CR-V is in a larger competitive set, so it's a bit pricier, but it offers serious space for the money. If you don't need all that room for cargo, though, the Crosstrek will give you a lot of equipment for the money comparatively. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

    Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Honda CR-V features 

    Subaru Crosstrek vs. Jeep Renegade

    If you're interested in the Crosstrek for its off-road prowess, you might also be interested in the Jeep Renegade. Compact, easy to fit in tiny parking spots, and full of Jeep character, the Renegade offers some serious capability for its size — especially in the Trailhawk trim. We do prefer the Subaru in this head-to-head matchup because of its long list of standard equipment and slightly bigger cargo space.

    Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Jeep Renegade features 

    FAQ

    Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Crosstrek both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Subaru Crosstrek fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Crosstrek gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Crosstrek has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Crosstrek. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek:

    • New 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine provides more power
    • More standard driver assist features on automatic-equipped Crosstreks
    • Refreshed front bumper with new front grille
    • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?

    To determine whether the Subaru Crosstrek is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Crosstrek. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Crosstrek's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Crosstrek and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Crosstrek is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek?

    The least-expensive 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,345.

    Other versions include:

    • Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,345
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?

    If you're interested in the Subaru Crosstrek, the next question is, which Crosstrek model is right for you? Crosstrek variants include Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Crosstrek models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,570 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,570 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,825.

    The average savings for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 7.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] Crosstrek Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,894 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Crosstrek Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Crosstrek Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Subaru for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,082.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and all available trim types: Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Subaru lease specials

    Related 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model