Used 2016 Scion iM Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mats and Rear Bumper Protectoryes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
BeSpoke Audio w/Navigationyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Lower Body Graphic Appliqueyes
Rear Wind Deflectoryes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Electric Storm Blue
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Spring Green Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
