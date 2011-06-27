Used 2002 Saturn S-Series Consumer Reviews

Best Car We've Ever Had!! 200k and still like new! colonel12 , 11/30/2015 SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This has been the best car we've ever owned. It has nearly 200,000 miles on the clock and still runs like new. I inherited it from my parents when I became old enough to drive, and it's never let me down even once. That was nearly 7 years ago. It's needed very minor repairs every now and then, but they were all after 150,000 miles. I wouldn't be afraid to hop in this car and drive it across the country. The most expensive repair that it's needed so far, was a replacement intake manifold coolant stem. This was about $500 to repair. Everything else has been minor, and essentially routine maintenance. Wish they still made them, because I would buy another (if this one ever dies)! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Didn't expect much, was pleasantly surprised. The1who , 06/04/2016 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This was my car in college. I thought I could get maybe three years out of it--I kept it for six. It wasn't fast, slick-looking or even very comfortable, bur it ran well when I needed it. I could always start it--even with a nearly dead battery in an icy Wisconsin winter. It wasn't very sporty, but the steering was responsive and fun. The acceleration with the manual was decent for a small engine and it sipped gas. The road noise was harsh at speed and the interior felt cheap, but the engine didn't sound hoarse and the controls were logically-placed. Parts for it were very cheap and easy to replace myself. I sometimes miss the simple, easy to fix Saturn. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I LOVE this car!! gmgirl33 , 08/24/2014 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my 02 SC2 3 years ago and it only had 60,000 miles on it. I love the way it looks, sporty with an attitude, it definitely cannot be mistaken for any other vehicle from any angle, which is a huge plus in my book. I used my car for commuting over 500 miles a week for almost 2 years. I also am very hard on my cars, I have a bit of a lead foot. Now I use him to travel all over U.S. for my job, he now has over 133,000 miles on him but I do take care of him, with regular oil changes and tune ups. But this car has not cost me any more than that, I did put tires, but that's normal. My father, who owns a auto shop, told me to buy a Saturn. It was best choice I ever made! (8/2016) Still have car, it has over 175,000 miles, getting ready for a 1000 mi trip. I still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

ORIGINAL OWNER HAS OVER 208000 MILES Mike Ainsworth , 02/06/2016 SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful While on vacation, August 2001 we traded a minivan for a new 02 SL1 auto in Fargo North Dakota. Now has over 208000 miles . Oil has been changed every 5000 miles or less. I have never let it run low on oil ever. It has the original engine with a automatic transmission,struts,radiator.A/C still works. power windows and locks all in pretty good condition rides good. Transmission fluid and radiator fluid flushed regularly. I used spray adhesive from Home Depot to glue in new diamond tweed seat covers front and rear diamond tweed from O'Reiley Auto Parts. Replaced headlights from Amazon.com The only thing I regret is that the rear licence plate frame from the Fargo Saturn Dealership got pitched. Wish I could find a new one. Full coverage insurance is $265 every 6 months. Updated on August 7,2016 My Saturn SL1 is still running. Did have some repairs cost around 800 dollars to get it to pass emission. and misc. repair like new thermostat,,belt. air filter etc. at a honest repair shop here in town. Now it has about 216000 miles on it . I am so happy I don't have a payment. Its a good car. Last year 2016 my daughter bought a new car and instead of trading her old one she wanted me to buy her 2010 Ford Focus. Then we sold the saturn. It still ran good. I like my new used ford focus ses. I'm retired now and the car has been sold. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value