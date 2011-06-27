  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SL1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.5/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2331 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green
  • Gold
  • Gray Bronze
  • Light Silver
  • Medium Red
  • Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Plum
  • Blue
  • Bright White
  • Blackberry
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Black
