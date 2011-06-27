Used 2009 Saturn Outlook Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle except...
I've owned the XR for a about 1 year and it has been great. The only drawback is the transmission is a little sluggish when trying to excelerate in automatic mode. The problem is reduced when you use manual mode. If you know you are coming up on a situation like entering a crowded interstate you'll need to manually downshift to 4 or 5 to be able to have sufficient power to merge. The first time I did this I was in automatic mode and scared the hell out of me. The another minor item is when filling the tank. Be aware that a sleeve is in the opening so the nosel is partically sealed triggering shutoff prematurely. I can get another 2-3 gallon in the tank by pulling the nosel back when filling.
great suv
I have almost had this vehicle for a year. I just love it. It drives like a dream and I get very good gas mileage on mine. I love the style and look of it. It has plenty of room and is very comfortable to drive and ride in. Wish I hadn't got the black interior because it shows everything. But other than that it is my third Saturn and like with the others, I have had a great experience.
Road Manners to be Proud Of
This vehicle handles and feels more like a large upscale sports sedan than an 8 passenger SUV. If needed, there is plenty of power from the direct injection engine. The six speed transmission helps with rapid acceleration and the highway gas mileage. However, you have to have a light touch on the gas pedal to obtain decent gas mileage in stop and go driving. The interior is spacious, the seats are extremely comfortable and the sunroof and backseat skylight are a nice touch.
I love this car!
This is by far the most elegant and stable suv I have ever owned. I've had a Chrysler Pacifica, a Jeep Commander and my last was a Ford Edge. They all pale in comparison to the Outlook.
Never Again!
I realize that this vehicle is no longer being made, but I warn you not to buy an old used model either! We have had nothing but problems since we bought this vehicle at the end of 2009. A loose airbag connection, replaced radio, rebooted computer/software issue, replaced 2 coil packs at different times, a leaking strut, a leaking water pump, a rebuilt transmission and a malfunctioning rear hatch door. It has only 60,000 miles on it, and most of this has been since it hit 40,000. Worst, most unreliable car I've ever owned! Back to Mazda for me! Will never purchase a GM product again!
