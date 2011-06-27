  1. Home
Used 1994 Saab 900 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity50 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Black
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
