Used 1990 Saab 900 Consumer Reviews

My favorite car ever cactusleaf , 02/04/2014 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Mine was a 1989, but 1990 was as far back as Edmunds goes! So, my 900S hatchback was the best car I'd ever owned. It was a rustbox.. it spent its life in New England and Syracuse, NY, so road salt had its way with it. But despite the body rot, this thing was a trooper. It never left me stranded, it never leaked oil (until the very end), and all I ever had to do was brakes and exhaust. Can't beat it in the snow, and for quick maneuvers. It has a strange interior, but so damn comfortable. Everything is in its place, and your hands just go where they need to. The clutch is so forgiving, the transmission a tank, and the handling quite solid. It feels like no other car.. so very endearing. Report Abuse

No one makes them like these anymore. ShawnJ , 03/09/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I checked all of the reviews on these old Saabs before purchasing one. I wanted an inexpensive car that was good on gas and would last a long time. This is what everyone wants right? Well these old cars are it. They are so unique looking and definitely fun to drive. They have this stigma about them that is hard to explain. I got an incredible deal on mine. It is a 1990 and I only paid 1800 dollars for it with 65000 original miles. It now has 81000 and no signs of slowing down. These cars really do go forever. I have only fixed routine things (brakes, muffler etc...) So find a good mechanic that can work on these cars and one that is cheap. Do that and you will have a great car! Report Abuse

Unique and Underappreciated Chris , 01/02/2007 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We purchased our 900 Turbo new. We soon fell in love with its unique character and special qualities. Despite driving many other cars, we still love it and have come to understand that these were very special cars. While many 900s have been neglected or come into the hands of mechanics or owners who do not understand them, they are very durable if properly looked after. They do, however, require regular expert maintenance and quality parts which are not cheap. We have always had our 900 serviced at either a dealer or at least a marque specialist and have only had two minor problems in 16 years. The best thing about our 900 is the fun we have driving it. I wish Saab still made this car. Report Abuse

Keeps on ticking Kay Voyvodich , 11/17/2015 S 4dr Sedan 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Update 2019: The 1990 Saab S must have a terrific motor. Yep. Still going strong. Still looks good. (People stop us all the time.) Still a blast to drive. Original Review: I purchased this 1990 Saab S in '95 - and I'm still driving it because I can't think of a good reason to sell it. Yes, it does require the regular maintenance issues be dealt with, but even if that's say $1K per year, its waaay less expensive than owning a new car -- plus its a blast to drive. The only items that don't work are the air conditioner and setting the speed. But we don'd really need air around here and I like the feel of driving -- as opposed to sitting in a living room on auto pilot. I did have to put a new hood liner in it too. And there were a few mechanical and electrical issues that have occurred, but with a good mechanic who really knows Saabs, its kind of a no brainer -- change the oil regularly, give it basic, yearly TLC and your'e good to go! I guess I'll be driving this car until it dies under me -- or unless I get an offer I just can't refuse. I never have trouble finding it in a parking lot either. GREAT looking car -- fun to drive. Good gas mileage. Fair cost to keep it on the road and purring. What more can I ask for? Update: Just replaced the distributor to resolve small oil leaks - and had the timing corrected. Wow - Is it possible for this car to run any better? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse