Used 2011 Saab 9-4X Consumer Reviews

Stands out in the crowd

jxm0265, 07/06/2012
Perfect for a family of four. Looks great, drives solid, stereo is fantastic - internal harddrive (no bluetooth though). Easy to get in and drive - features of those about 12 thousand more.

Excellent SUV with Improving Parts Network

jonathannm, 05/30/2015
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Owned my 9-4X now for a year and it is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. it can be slightly slow at times, but handles well and still gets you to where you need without any issues. Has great features and on-par gas mileage. I would recommend a reliable extended service contract through a Saab dealer (Hendrick AutoGaurd works well for myself).

5 stars

Jozef, 12/15/2019
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Super Car

My Saab 9-4X Areo

Eric, 08/19/2020
Aero 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Great car handles and drives solid. This car still gets looks and compliments today even though it’s nine years old.

