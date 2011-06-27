Used 2011 Saab 9-4X Consumer Reviews
Stands out in the crowd
jxm0265, 07/06/2012
Perfect for a family of four. Looks great, drives solid, stereo is fantastic - internal harddrive (no bluetooth though). Easy to get in and drive - features of those about 12 thousand more.
Excellent SUV with Improving Parts Network
jonathannm, 05/30/2015
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Owned my 9-4X now for a year and it is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. it can be slightly slow at times, but handles well and still gets you to where you need without any issues. Has great features and on-par gas mileage. I would recommend a reliable extended service contract through a Saab dealer (Hendrick AutoGaurd works well for myself).
5 stars
Jozef, 12/15/2019
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Super Car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Saab 9-4X Areo
Eric, 08/19/2020
Aero 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Great car handles and drives solid. This car still gets looks and compliments today even though it’s nine years old.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
