Used 2011 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
Love My First Ever SAAB
jbrtp, 05/21/2011
71 of 72 people found this review helpful
Disagree with reviewers - know the new one is coming but a great deal with 0.0 financing sold me. First interior - yep - radio is a generation old and was plucked from the Suburban but sound quality is good and there is a jack. No gaps in my interior - all tolerances are close and materials are good quality. Car is quick with little torque steer - steering is spot on and ride is comfortable. Brakes are superb. Gas mileage is GREAT much better than expected. I have some trips with 35+ on the highway. Would have liked power seats on the passenger side. Bluetooth is basic but works well with android phone. Headlights are good as well. Manual 6 speed can be a little notchy.
