Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
No better ragtop for the price
Love my Saab convertible. Went from a Mercedes C-class to a 9-3 Bumblebee Yellow 2.0T convertible. I miss the acceleration of the MB, but the Saab 2.0T is not off by much. The handling actually seems to be improved from the 2006 C-class, possibly due to the shorter wheel base and ReAxis feature (passive turning rear wheels). I get a lot of looks in this car, which is fun, and the subtle design bells and whistles are everywhere. For example, with the top down, either in hot or cold weather, the climate control seems to just magically adjust all of the settings for a comfortable ride - including the automated heated seats. You can tell this is a car designed by people that live in the snow
ok car for the money, very reliable!
Performance: great in snow! turbo lag is very high though Comfort: over roads freshly paved-perfect, anything else-horrid! Value: compared to other cars I have driven/ ridden around in it is not the best, seats are rock hard Fun to Drive: Oh yeah! Interior Design: great the first year it was out, but got old fast Exterior Design: they are like Chevy, they keep almost the same design for a few years, then finally get the idea that people want to see something new Build Quality: the best, except for a tank, I was behind a dump truck hauling logs (one lane road) it dropped a log 6" in diameter, I ran it over, the car suffered no damage Reliability: I can do everything at home (change oil, etc.)
Saab 9-3 excellent car for the money
No one can drive this car and not appreciate the very smooth and adequately powerful turbo engine. Also, one of the safest cars on the road. As for gas mileage, it's consistently been 22 in the city and 29 on the highway, so the 18-23 quoted in the review is odd. Very comfortable to drive. At 26k, it's a steal. A great family car.
Gas Mileage
The editor or writer has it totally wrong on gas mileage. Around town will be 20 - 24 , and highway is 29 - 32. Your listing of 18 - 23 is really not accurate. I think one of the better cars made. Saab never gets a fair shake from the press or internet outlets. Drive one and form your own opinion. Most people that have one, usually buy another.
I love my Saab
I had a 2000 9-3 and sobbed hysterically when I traded it for a Prius last year. That portended what was to come. Another year and I have bought a new Saab 9-3 wagon with a stick. I cannot believe how nice this car is! I loved my old Saab; this one is not in any way the same car. It is much nicer but I love it just the same. I am just a Saab lover, I guess. I never want anything else. I love this car.
