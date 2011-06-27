  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-3
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 9-3
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
22 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,541 - $4,603
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

No better ragtop for the price

Ken Krutsch, 05/29/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Love my Saab convertible. Went from a Mercedes C-class to a 9-3 Bumblebee Yellow 2.0T convertible. I miss the acceleration of the MB, but the Saab 2.0T is not off by much. The handling actually seems to be improved from the 2006 C-class, possibly due to the shorter wheel base and ReAxis feature (passive turning rear wheels). I get a lot of looks in this car, which is fun, and the subtle design bells and whistles are everywhere. For example, with the top down, either in hot or cold weather, the climate control seems to just magically adjust all of the settings for a comfortable ride - including the automated heated seats. You can tell this is a car designed by people that live in the snow

Report Abuse

ok car for the money, very reliable!

chris_gallucci, 02/02/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Performance: great in snow! turbo lag is very high though Comfort: over roads freshly paved-perfect, anything else-horrid! Value: compared to other cars I have driven/ ridden around in it is not the best, seats are rock hard Fun to Drive: Oh yeah! Interior Design: great the first year it was out, but got old fast Exterior Design: they are like Chevy, they keep almost the same design for a few years, then finally get the idea that people want to see something new Build Quality: the best, except for a tank, I was behind a dump truck hauling logs (one lane road) it dropped a log 6" in diameter, I ran it over, the car suffered no damage Reliability: I can do everything at home (change oil, etc.)

Report Abuse

Saab 9-3 excellent car for the money

pl, 12/08/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

No one can drive this car and not appreciate the very smooth and adequately powerful turbo engine. Also, one of the safest cars on the road. As for gas mileage, it's consistently been 22 in the city and 29 on the highway, so the 18-23 quoted in the review is odd. Very comfortable to drive. At 26k, it's a steal. A great family car.

Report Abuse

Gas Mileage

GET IT RIGHT, 04/18/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The editor or writer has it totally wrong on gas mileage. Around town will be 20 - 24 , and highway is 29 - 32. Your listing of 18 - 23 is really not accurate. I think one of the better cars made. Saab never gets a fair shake from the press or internet outlets. Drive one and form your own opinion. Most people that have one, usually buy another.

Report Abuse

I love my Saab

Kay, 07/02/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had a 2000 9-3 and sobbed hysterically when I traded it for a Prius last year. That portended what was to come. Another year and I have bought a new Saab 9-3 wagon with a stick. I cannot believe how nice this car is! I loved my old Saab; this one is not in any way the same car. It is much nicer but I love it just the same. I am just a Saab lover, I guess. I never want anything else. I love this car.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale

Related Used 2009 Saab 9-3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles