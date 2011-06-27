2020 Ram 3500 Mega Cab
2020 Ram 3500 Review
- Massive towing capacity with diesel engine
- Comfortable seating and a quiet cabin
- Easy-to-use and feature-packed infotainment system
- With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
- The driving position is a little too high
- Lane keeping assist, adaptive steering and blind-spot monitoring now available
- Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system
- Optional 50-gallon fuel tank
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Over the past decade, pickups have been gaining steady improvements in both utility and everyday usability. Check out the 2020 Ram 3500, for example. Coming off of last year's full redesign, the 3500 boasts up to 35,100 pounds of towing capacity when fitted with its optional diesel engine. That's more than enough to haul whatever trailer you might want to pull. On top of that, the 3500 can do it while also keeping you comfy and connected with a premium cabin and the latest technology features.
Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?
Ram 3500 models
The 2020 Ram 3500 is offered in five main trim levels: the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited. All trim levels have the option of multiple cab configurations, two bed lengths (6.4 feet and 8 feet), and rear- or four-wheel drive. The Ram's engine lineup includes:
Features & Specs
|Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$55,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$67,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$62,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind it, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the Ram to help it fit into tight spaces.
Ram 3500 vs. the competition
Ram 3500 vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The F-350 has a user-friendly nature combined with big power and capability. This year's F-350 offers a 7.3-liter V8 (430 hp and 475 lb-ft) or a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft) for serious towing. You won't go wrong with either truck.
Ram 3500 vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
Completely redesigned for 2020, the GMC Sierra 3500 takes it straight to the Ram with impressive trailer towing technologies and a more spacious cabin. The heavy-duty Sierra also gets GMC's new MultiPro tailgate for added versatility. The Ram, however, still wins out on overall interior refinement.
Ram 3500 vs. Ram 2500
If you don't need all of the Ram 3500's impressive capability and want to save a few grand in the process, the Ram 2500 is a great way to go. There are a few things you can't get on the 2500, such as the dual rear-wheel layout or high-output diesel, but otherwise these trucks are very similar.
FAQ
Is the Ram 3500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ram 3500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 3500:
- Lane keeping assist, adaptive steering and blind-spot monitoring now available
- Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system
- Optional 50-gallon fuel tank
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ram 3500 reliable?
Is the 2020 Ram 3500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2020 Ram 3500 is the 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,100.
Other versions include:
- Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $55,200
- Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $67,500
- Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,500
- Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $48,100
- Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $48,100
What are the different models of Ram 3500?
