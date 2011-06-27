2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab
What’s new
- Lane keeping assist, adaptive steering and blind-spot monitoring now available
- Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system
- Optional 50-gallon fuel tank
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Massive towing capacity with diesel engine
- Comfortable seating and a quiet cabin
- Easy-to-use and feature-packed infotainment system
- With the diesel engine, chatter is always present
- The driving position is a little too high
2020 Ram 3500 Review
Over the past decade, pickups have been gaining steady improvements in both utility and everyday usability. Check out the 2020 Ram 3500, for example. Coming off of last year's full redesign, the 3500 boasts up to 35,100 pounds of towing capacity when fitted with its optional diesel engine. That's more than enough to haul whatever trailer you might want to pull. On top of that, the 3500 can do it while also keeping you comfy and connected with a premium cabin and the latest technology features.
Of course, Ram isn't alone in the heavy-duty truck game. Chevrolet, Ford and GMC all offer just as much power, towing and payload capability from their trucks. Recently, Ford has stepped up its engine offerings, while Chevrolet and GMC completely redesigned their 3500 series trucks to include new electronic driver aids and more comfortable interiors. Full-size heavy-duty trucks tend to engender incredible brand loyalty. But whether you're a Ram fan or just shopping for the best truck available, you'll find the 3500 to be a compelling choice.
Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ram 3500 models
The 2020 Ram 3500 is offered in five main trim levels: the Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited. All trim levels have the option of multiple cab configurations, two bed lengths (6.4 feet and 8 feet), and rear- or four-wheel drive. The Ram's engine lineup includes:
A standard gasoline V8 and an optional diesel six-cylinder:
- 6.4-liter gasoline V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft) and eight-speed automatic transmission
- 6.7-liter Cummins turbocharged inline-six diesel (370 hp, 850 lb-ft) and six-speed automatic
- High-output version of the above diesel with 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft
From there, the Ram 3500's trim levels are:
Tradesman
The basic work truck with maximum towing capability:
- Vinyl bench seats
- 5-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Air conditioning
- 17-inch steel wheels
- Keyless ignition
Big Horn
A little nicer than the Tradesman thanks to:
- Chrome bumpers
- Cloth seats
- Trailer brake controller
- Keyless entry
- 18-inch chrome wheels
Laramie
Adds extra appointments such as:
- Unique chrome grille
- Leather seating surfaces
- 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Soft-opening tailgate with remote release
- Power-folding chrome tow mirrors
Longhorn
A more stylish Laramie with:
- Special wood trim
- Available two-tone paint
- Unique wheels
- Available load-leveling rear air suspension
Limited
Adds the maximum in luxury and tech feature, including:
- 12-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection
- Power-folding running boards
- Unique grille
- 20-inch wheels
Other significant options for the Ram 3500:
- Dual rear-wheels
- Cargo bed storage bins (RamBox)
- Premium Harman Kardon sound system
- Surround-view camera system
- Advanced driver safety features such as traffic-adaptive cruise control
Features & Specs
|Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$53,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$53,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns you of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind it, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the Ram to help it fit into tight spaces.
Ram 3500 vs. the competition
Ram 3500 vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The F-350 has a user-friendly nature combined with big power and capability. This year's F-350 offers a 7.3-liter V8 (430 hp and 475 lb-ft) or a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft) for serious towing. You won't go wrong with either truck.
Ram 3500 vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
Completely redesigned for 2020, the GMC Sierra 3500 takes it straight to the Ram with impressive trailer towing technologies and a more spacious cabin. The heavy-duty Sierra also gets GMC's new MultiPro tailgate for added versatility. The Ram, however, still wins out on overall interior refinement.
Ram 3500 vs. Ram 2500
If you don't need all of the Ram 3500's impressive capability and want to save a few grand in the process, the Ram 2500 is a great way to go. There are a few things you can't get on the 2500, such as the dual rear-wheel layout or high-output diesel, but otherwise these trucks are very similar.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Ram 3500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 3500:
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2020 Ram 3500 is the 2020 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,800.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,900
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $53,900
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,800
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $53,700
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $61,200
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,700
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $65,700
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,800
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $61,000
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,000
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,600
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,900
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,900
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,700
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $50,800
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,600
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $58,100
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $51,000
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $63,100
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $58,300
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $38,800
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,700
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,000
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,800
More about the 2020 Ram 3500
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Overview
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 3500 Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 3500 Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Tradesman, Laramie, Big Horn, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab?
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $87,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $6,347 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,347 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $81,178.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $79,085. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $5,021 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,021 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $74,064.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,820. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $3,992 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,992 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,828.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 31 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $69,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $5,297 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,297 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,278.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $4,985 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,985 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,255.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A)
The 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,850. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is trending $3,734 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,734 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,116.
The average savings for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cabs are available in my area?
2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 207 new 2020 [object Object] 3500 Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,670 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,086 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] 3500 Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 3500 Crew Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab 3500 Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram 3500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,662.
Find a new Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,584.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab and all available trim types: Lone Star, Big Horn, Lone Star, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ram 3500 Crew Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
