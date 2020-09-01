The Ram 1500 is our favorite light-duty pickup truck by a country mile. Even though it ultimately can't tow as much as its rivals, the Ram sets the bar for the class in terms of technology integration, interior materials quality and ride comfort. But there's one small gap in the Ram lineup. While Ford, Chevrolet and Ram all offer off-road performance packages, the only high-speed desert runner in the group is the Ford F-150 Raptor. But that model is going away next year as the F-150 begins a new generation. So what's a truck shopper with a need for speed to do? Will the 702-horsepower 2021 Ram 1500 TRX suffice?
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab
|MSRP
|$36,340
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$36,184
- 7 Trims
2021 Ram 1500 Review
- Impressively smooth ride
- Cabin is roomy, quiet and laden with useful storage and tech features
- Great combo of fuel economy and towing power from available diesel engine
- Range-topping TRX provides exceptional off-road abilities and performance
- Common driver assist features are limited to higher trims
- New TRX version with 702-horsepower V8 engine
- Newly available head-up display
- New optional Trailer Reverse Steering Control
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced in 2019
The Ram 1500 truck has been our top-rated light-duty pickup since this latest generation debuted for 2019. It has set the bar for the class in terms of technology integration, interior materials quality and ride comfort while providing stout towing and hauling capabilities. For 2021, however, the competition is significantly tougher: The 2021 Ford F-150 has been fully redesigned.
Ram isn't just giving up its crown without a fight. This year's 1500 gets new optional tech features such as a driver head-up display, an available digital rearview mirror, new performance and off-road readouts via the 12-inch touchscreen, and a trailer reverse control system that steers the truck for you as you direct your trailer into your parking spot.
Small potatoes, you say? OK, how about the all-new Ram 1500 TRX? It features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 thumping out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot of russets. Ram says the TRX can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds — an astonishing figure for a beefy pickup truck like this. But that's not all. The TRX also gets wide-body fenders, 35-inch tires, a specialized suspension, a reinforced frame and a 2-inch chassis lift, all for enhanced off-road high-speed performance.
With a potential price tag approaching $100,000, a fully loaded TRX certainly isn't for everyone. Then again, that's the beauty of a full-size truck — there's a version to pretty much match every need, want and budget. Want to know more? Check out our Expert Rating below to get our team's full evaluation of the 2021 Ram 1500's performance, comfort, towing capability and more.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds purchased a Ram 1500 and drove it for two years and nearly 50,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, read our Ram 1500 long-term test. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy and durability. Note that we tested a 2019 Ram 1500 but it and the 2021 truck are of the same generation, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict
8.4 / 10
The Ram 1500 offers uncommonly smooth driving manners because of its distinct rear suspension design. You also get unique upscale interior highlighted by the optional 12-inch infotainment display. The V6 and V8 engines are both solid choices, but the reintroduced second-generation EcoDiesel V6 has even more going for it.
How does the 1500 drive?
8.5
Our test truck had the V8 engine and the eight-speed transmission. They work so well together that we could recommend this truck on that basis alone. It's strong, and it's easy to drive in just about every situation. The same can largely be said for the newly reintroduced EcoDiesel powertrain — especially if you appreciate the pulling power of diesel torque.
But there's much more to the Ram than solid powertrain choices. We've tested many Ram configurations, and they all impress us with their steady steering, confident braking and secure handling. Ram's decade-old decision to walk away from leaf springs and switch to a coil-spring rear suspension continues to pay dividends. We're surprised no one has followed its lead.
How comfortable is the 1500?
8.5
Wind and road noise is minimal, particularly in higher trim levels. Even the rumbling V8 provides only a soothing soundtrack unless you decide to open it up. The Ram 1500 expertly soaks up varying road imperfections and does it without the rough ride you'd normally expect from a light-duty pickup.
The front seats are nicely shaped to provide comfort and support over long distances, and that's even true of the entry-level Tradesman. Even the rear bench has an agreeable backrest angle, and it reclines a surprising amount in higher trims. We also like the Ram 1500's effective climate control system, which offers rear center A/C vents even if you get three-across front seating.
How’s the interior?
8.5
The Ram 1500 crew cab's interior is a pleasing place to spend time. The doors open wide to make it easy to get in, and all four doors have their own chunky and well-positioned grab handles. For the driver, there are easy-to-reach controls and a commanding view of the road.
Passengers in any seat will find plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The cabin is spacious, and the Ram has more rear legroom and foot clearance than competing trucks. Although the rearview mirror is a bit small, the Ram's large windows and clever hood design help with outward visibility overall.
How’s the tech?
8.5
The optional 12-inch touchscreen is a dazzling addition to any vehicle, let alone a pickup truck. It offers a huge map and sharp graphics. The 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system is also impressive and offers navigation. Both get multiple USB and USB-C ports, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Meanwhile, the 5-inch screen in the Tradesman has the basics down pat.
Ram unfortunately does not include any driver assist features as standard equipment. Only the Laramie model and above offer parking assistance sensors, forward collision and lane departure mitigation. When it's equipped, adaptive cruise control does a good job of bringing the truck down to a complete stop. Automated parking assistance is available, and it works admirably.
How are the towing and storage?
9.0
Tow ratings, particularly for the diesel, are stout for this class. With the V8 or the diesel engine, most of the Ram 1500's common configurations can pull more than 11,000 pounds, and some exceed 12,000 pounds. The optional RamBox locking bins built into the side of the bed are useful for storing tools or towing equipment. There's also an optional two-way tailgate that can open downward or outward like doors.
Interior storage space is another area where the truck shines. Its center console is enormous and highly configurable. The Ram can be ordered with hidden compartment spaces in the rear floor, underneath the rear seats or in the back cushions themselves. The rear seat folds up as one piece or in a 60/40 split on higher trims.
How’s the fuel economy?
8.0
The Ram's combined city/highway fuel economy ranges, for the most part, from the high teens to the low 20s depending on the engine and whether you get rear- or four-wheel drive. But the EcoDiesel V6 is the mpg star here. With rear-wheel drive, it posts an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined. With the optional 33-gallon tank, it can go about 1,000 highway miles on a fillup. Our 4WD test truck with the diesel returned a 24.2 mpg average over 923 mixed-driving test miles.
Is the 1500 a good value?
7.5
The Ram 1500's build quality, at first, feels and looks great, especially in the more upscale trim levels such as Big Horn, Laramie and beyond. However, after spending some extended time in a long-term test truck, we experienced a few part failures, revealing lesser quality than we originally perceived. Ram pricing remains pretty competitive, though.
Ram's engine choices are largely independent of trim, so you're not forced to spend more for a big engine if you want an economical V6 in a nicely trimmed truck. On the flip side, you can also buy the top-tier diesel in something like a Tradesman work truck, a unique move that makes it a diesel bargain compared to the competition. You won't find anything more than the usual warranty coverage, but that's no bad thing.
Wildcard
8.5
The Ram 1500 is a smart and civilized truck that doesn't drive like anything else in its class. Much of that is attributable to its independent rear suspension, which makes it pleasing to drive and gives it an uncommonly smooth ride. Opting for the Rebel off-road version will get you more off-road potential with no real loss in comfort.
Once known for big-rig styling, the Ram 1500 is now more stylish and aerodynamic. It doesn't hit you over the head with a tough-truck theme. This aesthetic carries over inside, where the Ram impresses with a handsome look that is logically laid out and oozes quality. And the 12-inch screen and reclining rear seat never get old.
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
Ram 1500 models
The Ram 1500 comes in seven trims: the base Tradesman, Big Horn (also called the Lone Star in Texas), the beefed-up Rebel, followed by the Laramie, Long Horn and Limited. Finally, new for 2021 is the TRX, an off-road-focused version with many exclusive features.
You can get the Ram 1500 in a quad-cab or crew-cab configuration. They're both crew cabs, but the quad cab has less rear legroom. The quad cab comes with a long bed (6 feet, 4 inches), while the crew cab can be had with the long bed or a short bed (5 feet, 7 inches).
The Ram 1500 can be had with one of four engines, with availability depending on the trim level and configuration. They include:
- A 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 hp, 269 lb-ft). It comes with Ram's eTorque system, which is a mild hybrid system that slightly improves fuel economy and engine stop-start smoothness.
- A 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft) with or without eTorque
- A diesel-powered turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (260 hp, 480 lb-ft)
- Exclusive to the new TRX is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (702 hp, 650 lb-ft)
All Ram 1500s come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For most 1500s, rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional.
The entry-level Tradesman comes with:
- 18-inch steel wheels
- 5-inch touchscreen and six-speaker stereo
- Air conditioning
- Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
- Trailer sway damping (adjusts vehicle brakes to help control trailer movement if a trailer begins to sway)
Moving up to the Big Horn or its Lone Star variant adds:
- 18-inch aluminum wheels
- Foglights
- 60/40-split folding rear seat
The real leap with the Big Horn and Lone Star comes in the way of available options, which include:
- 8.4-inch or 12-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
If you value off-road capability, the Rebel builds on the Big Horn equipment with:
- More aggressive styling
- LED exterior lighting
- Upgraded shocks and suspension tuning and larger all-terrain tires
- Hill descent control and four underbody skid plates
- Electronic locking rear axle
Ram takes a sharp turn toward luxury with the Laramie trim. Standard equipment builds on the Big Horn and adds:
- 8.4-inch touchscreen
- Power mirrors and power rear window
- Leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Meanwhile, the Longhorn steps up the luxury quotient with:
- Side steps
- Reclining heated rear seats and rear underseat storage
- Navigation and satellite radio
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Spray-in bedliner and in-bed lighting
The luxurious Limited gets the 5.7-liter V8 as standard, and it adds all sorts of posh equipment and fittings including:
- 12-inch touchscreen
- Four-corner air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Wireless charging pad
- Premium-leather bucket seats
- Power-deployable running boards
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot) and rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Right at the top of the heap comes the all-new TRX. While the Rebel is adapted for off-roading, the TRX seems to have mud flowing through its veins. It builds on the Limited and standard equipment includes the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, along with:
- Bilstein adaptive dampers with remote reservoirs
- 2-inch suspension lift
- 35-inch all-terrain tires
- Upgraded brakes
- Dana 60 solid rear axle
- Electronic locking differential
- Five underbody skid plates
- Launch control and real-time access to performance data via the 12-inch screen
Many features on the higher trims are available on the lower trims as options. Other key optional features include:
- Reverse steering control (use of a dashboard-mounted knob controls the truck's steering wheel in a direction that will guide a trailer into a desired spot)
- Digital rearview mirror
- Head-up display
- Wireless device charging
- RamBox cargo storage
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- 33-gallon fuel tank
- 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Finally, the Advanced Safety Group option package gets you:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Ram 1500 and the car in front)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Ram 1500 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Ram 1500 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab pricingin Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Ram 1500.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2021 Ram 1500 videos
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500, Two of the Most Popular Trucks Face Off
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $34,645
- MPG & Fuel
- 20 City / 26 Hwy / 23 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 305 hp @ 6400 rpm
- Torque: 269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: N/A / Height: N/A
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: N/A
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Warns the driver of an imminent impact and, if necessary, can initiate emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot and can extend its coverage when you're towing a trailer.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Can apply steering effort to assist the driver with corrective action when the system detects the vehicle drifting from the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ram 1500 vs. the competition
2021 Ram 1500
2020 Ford F-150
Ram 1500 vs. Ford F-150
The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 has some notable improvements, including a new hybrid powertrain, a robust onboard generator, and an updated interior with a new infotainment system. It's been enough to push the F-150 slightly ahead of the Ram in our full-size truck ratings. But both of these trucks are great, so picking one could just come down to your personal brand preference.
Ram 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado 1500 is a robust full-size truck with a lot to offer. It's spacious on the inside, with easy-to-use controls and an attractive cabin design. The bed has several large tie-down points for big cargo, and there are a number of diverse powertrains to choose from. However, the Silverado can't match the Ram for interior refinement or ride quality.
Ram 1500 vs. Nissan Titan
A bit more basic than we'd prefer, the Nissan Titan is a simple soul. The Titan offers only one engine — a V8 — and only one axle ratio. That limits towing and hauling capabilities, and it means the Titan's fuel economy estimates can't compare with those of its modern turbocharged rivals. But if you're looking for a no-frills work truck, the Titan offers a competitive price up against more feature-packed rivals.
2021 Ram 1500 First Impressions
The standard Ram 1500 comes with a 3.6-liter V6 with a mild hybrid system, dubbed eTorque. Engine upgrades include a V6 diesel and a gasoline V8 with or without the eTorque system.
But the real meat this year is the TRX, which features the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 found in the Jeep Trackhawk and Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine will produce 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in the Ram — roughly 250 more horsepower and 140 lb-ft more torque than the current F-150 Raptor. Ram says the beefy engine will rocket the TRX from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, or 1.5 seconds quicker than the Raptor.
Longtime Ram fans with visions of the Viper-powered Dodge Ram SRT-10 can rest assured, the TRX is more than just a straight-line monster. Off-road performance is the other half of the equation, and the TRX abides. The truck features Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers at all four corners, 35-inch all terrain tires, a Dana 60 rear end, an electronic locking differential, and a massive air filter to keep unwanted particles from entering the engine. There are, of course, skid plates all around to protect the front axle, transfer case, fuel tank and more from damage. There's even a jump detection system that modifies engine speed and torque, as well as suspension components, to avoid driveline damage when the truck returns to terra firma.
Until we get a chance to examine the new F-150 up close, the Ram 1500 gets the crown in terms of interior design and quality. The Ram's cabin is chock full of upscale materials, and upper trims feature two-tone color schemes that truly justify the asking price. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and wind and tire noise is admirably muted. In crew-cab form, the Ram 1500 is the only vehicle in the class with reclining rear seats to ensure everyone can find an enjoyable seating position.
The TRX offers a few unique upgrades, starting with a leather surround for the instrument area. Two seating surfaces are available — cloth/faux leather or leather/imitation suede — and a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters gives you easy control of the transmission.
Redesigned just a couple years ago, the Ram 1500 offers all the latest and greatest safety features and driving aids. While few are standard, most can be added to the Ram 1500 once you step up from the base Tradesman model.
Standard on the TRX is a 10-speaker audio system and the 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen that is a staple of this Ram 1500 generation. The TRX will get a few new features, including a digital rearview mirror and low-mounted front-facing camera. While the Ram 1500 lacks something as unique as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's transparent trailer camera system, the available Trailer Reverse Steer Control will take control of the steering duties as you park with a trailer.
Note that the Ram 1500 TRX can haul up to 1,310 pounds and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Other Ram models can haul and tow more, but the TRX can handle slightly more than the current-generation Raptor.
Not to be outdone by a fancy new Ford, the Ram 1500 returns to the fray with an off-road beast to battle the F-150 Raptor. Keep your eyes peeled for the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX when it launches this winter.
When the Ram 1500 was redesigned for 2019, it redefined the luxury and technology consumers could expect from a full-size pickup truck. Beyond that, it offers a class-leading ride and an array of both powerful and efficient engine options as well as competitive towing and payload ratings across the lineup. We were so impressed with the new Ram 1500 that we named it our Top Rated truck.
For 2021, Ram engineers have decided to add even more capability to the mix by bringing the popular Rebel TRX concept from 2016 to life. Aimed squarely at Ford's desert-conquering Raptor, the Rebel TRX will use Dodge's 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine for motivation. A heavy-duty off-road suspension is sure to be part of the package, but official details are yet to be released.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ram 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 1500:
- New TRX version with 702-horsepower V8 engine
- Newly available head-up display
- New optional Trailer Reverse Steering Control
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced in 2019
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
Is the 2021 Ram 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 1500?
The least-expensive 2021 Ram 1500 is the 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,795.
Other versions include:
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,790
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $37,290
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $45,480
- HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $34,645
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $37,290
- Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,670
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,980
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $36,295
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,790
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $32,795
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Overview
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab is offered in the following styles: Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Ram 1500 Quad Cab models are available with a 3.6 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 305 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 1500 Quad Cab 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 1500 Quad Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 1500 Quad Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Big Horn, Laramie, HFE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,340. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $156 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $156 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,184.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,890. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $253 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $253 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,637.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.6% below the MSRP.
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,055. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $416 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $416 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,639.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,480. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $570 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $570 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,910.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.2% below the MSRP.
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,065. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,314 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,314 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,751.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.4% below the MSRP.
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,240. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $267 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $267 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,973.
The average savings for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cabs are available in my area?
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Ram 1500 1500 Quad Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,858.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all available trim types: HFE, Laramie, Rebel, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/25 highway MPG
2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|21
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|four wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.6 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|140.5 in.
|Length
|228.9 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Curb Weight
|4989 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram 1500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related 2021 Ram 1500 Quad Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2002
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used FIAT 500X 2019
- Used Lincoln Mark LT 2006 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2005
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Blazer
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
- Chevrolet Traverse 2022
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Aston Martin DB11
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- BMW M4 2021
- 2021 LC 500
- 2021 911
- 2021 NSX
- 2021 Mustang
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Camaro 2002 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used Toyota Mirai in Vista, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500 in North Richland Hills, TX
- Used Kia Optima-Hybrid in Sammamish, WA
- Used Cadillac Ats-V in Carmel, IN
- Used Volvo S80 in Westminster, CA
- Used Nissan Armada in West Des Moines, IA
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Pueblo, CO
- Used Chrysler Pacifica in Oshkosh, WI
- Used Audi Q5 in Waterloo, IA
- Used BMW I3 in Taylor, MI
- Used Ford Transit-Van in Bellingham, WA
- Used Cadillac XLR in Deerfield Beach, FL
- Used Toyota Yaris-Hatchback in Pearland, TX
- Used Mini Convertible in West Covina, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in Westland, MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 in Carmel, IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cl-Class in Manteca, CA
- Used Mazda 3 in Schaumburg, IL