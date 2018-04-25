2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid
What’s new
- The Ram 1500 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity
- More rear-seat space
- New mild hybrid power system
- Debuts the fifth Ram 1500 generation
Pros & Cons
- Smooth-riding suspension delivers luxury sedanlike comfort
- Cabin is quiet, roomy and downright plush on higher trims
- Plenty of towing capability supported by new technology aids
- Off-road-focused Rebel trim promises big fun in the dirt and mud
- Common driver assist features are limited to higher trims
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.6 / 10
The 2019 Ram 1500 is all-new and redesigned but hasn't abandoned its successes, namely a unique coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth ride without sacrificing towing or hauling capability. Perhaps the Ram 1500's greatest feat is serving as a blank canvas to build your truck needs around. From work truck to luxury truck, the Ram 1500 offers a broad skill set.
For 2019, the Ram 1500 has shed weight. Ram says the new truck is nearly 225 pounds lighter than its predecessor despite adding stronger steel construction to its frame. Maximum payload and towing capacity also increase, while the class-exclusive air suspension receives fine-tuning for improved ride comfort, off-road capability and load-leveling.
A mild hybrid engine assist technology called eTorque appears on this new Ram. Not a hybrid technology in the traditional sense of a gas-electric car, eTorque stores electricity in a lithium battery and helps the automatic engine stop-start system work more smoothly. It also provides a bit of extra power in short bursts. For now, the Ram's previously available 3.0-liter diesel V6 isn't offered, but it could show up in the 2020 model.
Inside, the Ram delivers new technology highlighted by an optional infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB ports. (Ironically, a single CD player is optional only on higher trim levels.) The new Ram's predecessor was one of the older designs among American half-ton pickups, but no more. Sharpened new design, additional technology, and increased capability vault the 2019 Ram 1500 back to its place as one of the top achievers in its class.
For more detailed information on this year's changes, check out our 2019 Ram 1500 First Look and our 2019 Ram 1500 First Drive articles.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ram 1500 as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks, Best Off-Road Trucks, Best Trucks for Towing, Best Gas Mileage Trucks and Best Family Cars for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds purchased a Ram 1500 and drove it for two years and nearly 50,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Edmunds considers this our top-rated full-size truck, and although some customers reported quality concerns, ours was largely trouble-free. If you have questions about the Ram 1500, read our test. We've probably answered them.
2019 Ram 1500 models
The 2019 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in a handful of body style, bed length and powertrain configurations. Most Ram 1500s come standard as a Quad Cab that can seat up to six passengers. The optional Crew Cab increases rear-seat legroom and offers full-size rear doors (Quab Cabs feature three-quarter-size rear doors). Quad Cabs have a standard bed size (6 feet 4 inches), while most Ram 1500 Crew Cabs offer either the standard bed or a short bed (5 feet 7 inches).
The Ram 1500 offers seven trim levels: Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited.
Standard on all trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque). Optional on all but the HFE is a 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 3.21 axle ratio, and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is available on all but the HFE. Lower axle ratios (3.55 and 3.92) are also available on most models.
The workhorse of the lineup, the Tradesman makes minimal concessions to luxury with 18-inch steel wheels, vinyl flooring and upholstery, and the Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen display.
But it's not totally devoid of conveniences or creature comforts. Standard features include automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a Class III hitch receiver, trailer sway control, heated side mirrors, push-button ignition, cruise control, a 40/20/40-split folding bench seat, air conditioning, a rearview camera, rear-seat USB charge ports, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with dual USB inputs and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Tradesman can be upgraded with options that include a Class IV hitch receiver, trailer brake control, an electronic locking rear differential, towing mirrors, chrome exterior trim, a spray-in bedliner, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat, satellite radio and a CD player.
The HFE is equipped like the Tradesman but offers increased fuel efficiency from its V6 engine. It's available only with rear-wheel drive. Ram had not yet revealed details on this specific trim level at the time of our review.
The Big Horn (called the Lone Star in Texas) adds more features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, tinted windows, floor carpet, cloth upholstery, and a 60/40-split folding rear bench seat, but far more options are available for the Big Horn than the Tradesman. They include 20-inch wheels, an air suspension, LED headlights and taillights, side steps, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone climate control, and Uconnect infotainment with the 8.4-inch touchscreen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Off-road underbody protection, larger fuel tanks and bed utilities are also available.
The Rebel is geared more toward off-roading and comes standard with specialized off-road tires, front tow hooks, skid plates, fortified shocks and suspension, an electronic-locking rear axle, a 3.92 axle ratio, and hill descent control. It also builds on the Big Horn's features with a Class IV hitch receiver, LED headlights and foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a power-adjustable driver seat, front bucket seats, a larger driver information display and satellite radio.
The Ram 1500 moves into luxury territory at the Laramie trim level, which adds to many of the optional features listed above with front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable 40/20/40-split bench front seats, heated and ventilated front outboard seats, driver-seat position memory, power-adjustable pedals with memory, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry.
Other upgrades include dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt rear seat outlet, two rear seat USB inputs (one is charge-only), the Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and emergency notification,
Moving deeper into creature comforts, the Longhorn adds 20-inch wheels, a spray-in bedliner, chrome side steps, power tailgate release, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, front bucket seats with upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated reclining rear seats, a leather-wrapped wood steering wheel, a navigation system, and, yes, a CD player.
Note that the Longhorn comes with a short bed, but the longer bed is optional. The Longhorn can also be ordered without the spray-in bedliner.
The Limited trim caps off the amenities with a standard adjustable air suspension, chrome exterior trim, power-retractable side steps, premium-leather bucket seats, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Many of a specific trim level's standard features are optional on the trim level below it. There are also several cosmetic appearance packages available, ranging from chrome to blacked-out grilles, exhaust tips and other accents. Options for all models include various bed utilities (adjustable tie-downs, bed lighting and RamBox bed storage), and components for off-roading, towing and trailering. More select options, like 22-inch wheels, are reserved for higher trims such as the Laramie and the Limited.
Optional advanced safety features (reserved for Laramie, Longhorn and Limited trim levels) include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a surround-view camera system and a self-parking system. An optional Uconnect package with a large 12-inch touchscreen is also exclusive to those trims.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|9.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.5
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability9.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.5
Interior9.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess9.5
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility9.5
Small-item storage10.0
Cargo space10.0
Child safety seat accommodation9.5
Towing8.5
Hauling9.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram 1500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I own the 2019 Bighorn 5.7 v8 vvt hemi. I test drove the F150, Silverado, Tundra, Titan, before trying this truck. The second I started driving it I was hooked. It was easily the most comfortable of the 5 trucks I drove. Quiet and smooth. The Tundra had the second best ride. The gadgets in this truck are far ahead of anyone else. From auto dimming rear and side mirrors, to a large touch screen that allows apple carplay and android auto. Lots of usb ports including usb c. My mirrors fold at the touch of a button. The active and passive noise cancellation works great. I average 18 miles per gallon so far, but that has been steadily going up as I put more miles on. Quite often my readout says I'm getting 22 per gallon. It has a ton of room with plenty of storage. This truck is a pleasure to drive. Highly recommended.
Make sure this truck is checked for roof leaks very bad with those truck has been in the shop twice for this
I know, you're not going to base you decision to buy this vehicle or not on just one review. But I can tell you with absolute certainty, I am NOT alone in my frustrations with this vehicle. In the past 6 months, it's been in the service department more often than it's been in my possession. For mystery warning messages, check-engine lights, transmission and throttle errors, and unexplainable loss of engine power. Not the dealership, nor the Chrysler engineers can diagnose the problem(s). But the WORST part, that should give ANY potential buyer some very serious red flags, is the fact that Chrysler LIED during arbitration proceedings regarding how long the vehicle had been out of commission. First model year gremlins can be expected from any brand vehicle, but a company that is willing to blatantly lie just to save a buck (on their customer's back) is one you should run - not walk - very far away from. So I am currently suing them under my state's lemon law. I know the truck is sharp looking, and you get a lot of truck for the money, but it simply is not worth the volume of problems you'll likely have. Go elsewhere. UPDATE: nothing’s changed. All the same problems, and RAM refuses to fix or replace the truck.
Vehicle having new model and electronic systems is causing a lot of issues. Have 5500 miles and had first oil change. Seems to be running fine since battery replaced. Love comfort and ride as well as design. I hope that I have no issues going forward.
2019 Ram 1500 videosHow Reliable Is a Dodge Ram 1500 After 35,000 Miles? Long-Term 2019 Ram 1500 Review
How Reliable Is a Dodge Ram 1500 After 35,000 Miles? Long-Term 2019 Ram 1500 Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We were excited to buy the now current generation Ram 1500 as soon as it debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in 2018. We wanted to test out the new updated interior, see what this vertical touchscreen was like in operation, and experience the ride quality from the improved rear coil spring suspension. In July 2018, we actually bought this exact truck, a Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 with a short bed and the 5.7 liter V8 for about $55,000. We added it to our long term test fleet where a diverse range of staff and editors drive the truck just like you would. Now as of April 2020, we have just under $35,000 miles. And in this video, we're going to talk about the broad points of ownership-- what we liked, what we didn't like, what kind of problems, if any, we had along the way. Now, if you want to go into more detail, make sure to click the link below to read the Edmunds long-term blog on this truck and the rest of the vehicles in our fleet. [MUSIC PLAYING] We had to go all the way to Cheyenne, Wyoming to find the right truck because we wanted that 12-inch center touchscreen and a couple of towing features, and that combination was hard to find when we were looking to buy. We wound up with this crew cab Ram obviously, and it had a couple of features that we had to take along the way. And it was nice to evaluate them as well-- a 33-gallon gallon fuel tank, a 392 to 1 axle ratio. Center console front seat-- we had buckets with that large, deep storage area and a couple other things too that we'll explore. [OPEN CAR DOOR ALARM] We used this truck for everything-- commuting, family hauling, road trips, moving, hauling heavy items. And everyone on staff generally loved using this truck in particular for all those things because this thing could be a workhorse and had a genuine sense of luxury while doing so. This interior is masterful. It's big sure. In fact, one of the editors commented that the size of the rear seat allows for a neutral or "no fire zone"-- his quote-- between his kids. It's funny, but it's true. And then you have just the general niceness of everything. and that extends to the space, of course, but also the range of adjustability in the seats. The back seats even recline. The materials, the general appearance-- yeah, brown isn't my interior color of choice. But beyond that, this is a really usable and nice place to sit in. And then there's the ride quality too. This thing rides really well for a 1500 series pickup truck, better than you've experienced or might expect. And we haven't even talked about the center console, but I really want to explore this because I love this space. Sure, you've got two cup holders here. You've got a large center. Flip up arm rest with storage space here with a USB port here, which is really nice for additional power. Underneath that, you have more storage space, two more cup holders. This whole thing slides to reveal more storage space beneath that. There's little partitions you can flip up to make sure that your load doesn't shift around. And there's even the Pythagorean theorem right here just in case you need it for some reason. Slide this back and you have more storage space right here-- a little pocket underneath for additional storage space, places for your phones, a wireless charging setup, four USB ports-- two USB-C and two traditional or older USB format. This is really, really clever. Pass this screen, you have an additional cubby up here for my sunglasses right now but also another power port if you're going to hang something off the windshield. This is really well thought out stuff. Now when it comes to talking about the Ram's technology, you really have to start with this center screen because it commands your attention as soon as you hop in the truck. We had a lot of comments from our staff about the screen, and most of them were positive. The only complaints we really had were on the base navigation system, which was somewhat clunky in use. But you'd only really need to rely on it if you were driving in a place that didn't have cell phone reception. And that's because this truck both supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the implementation of both of those projection systems is actually really clever. This vertical screen layout means that you get the top half of the screen devoted to one of those phone projection systems, while on the bottom half you still have access to the normal vehicle controls. Like if you wanted it you'd get easy access to AM, FM, or satellite radio, if you wanted to use your climate controls, and your seat heaters, and your seat ventilation-- that all happens down here. It's really nicely done. I also want to comment too on the physical buttons surrounding the screen. They're really helpful because these are the controls that you might want to use frequently that you don't want to use voice controls for. A lot of car makers are turning these into capacitive or touch sensitive switches, and it's really nice to have the tactile feedback of a mechanical button because it doesn't command as much of attention when you're driving on the freeway. Now when it comes to safety and driver assistance features, this Ram was actually fairly well loaded. We have to comment on the surround view system it was extremely helpful multiple times in Los Angeles parking lots, which generally are not accommodating to trucks like this. And using this system really made it easy to park a truck this size. We also had an automatic parking system that tried its best to help parallel park. When you turned it on, it would control the steering wheel automatically. Though, you would still be responsible for doing the gas, braking, and shifting into drive and reverse. And it works about as well as they can. These systems aren't perfect. And when they do work, it's great. But they don't, you just, you know, parallel park it yourself. We also have to highlight the blind spot monitoring system on this truck, which is really neat because it automatically learns the length of your trailer after a turn or two with no additional work required on behalf of the driver. That's really helpful. And so too was the adaptive cruise control because the buttons allowed you to switch between smart adaptive cruise control and, let's say, dumb traditional cruise control. So you can choose between the two depending on the driving situation. I, for example, like using adaptive cruise control in stop and go traffic. But when traffic's moving at normal freeway speeds, I'd rather just let the computer choose the speed and stick to it. Altogether, really nice sophisticated stuff. Now let's hear some experiences from the rest of the team. BRENT ROMANS: I really liked that truck. In particular, I remember I did a trip with its spring of 2019 with my family about 600 miles. Kids were in the back. My wife was in the front. The backseat is just huge, which was fantastic because the middle seat was essentially like a demilitarized zone for the children so they couldn't touch each other. And upfront, just like smooth ride quality, comfortable seats, really quiet, great sound system. Just overall, it really reinforced like how luxurious today's trucks are and the Ram 1500 in particular. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The biggest thing that always impressed me about our Ram was just overall level of refinement. I remember taking it up to big Bear Mountain Thanksgiving 2018 and being super impressed by the quality the interior, the easy power of the engine, and also the ride quality, which meant that people often choosing the truck even if they didn't actually need one. That trip was also memorable because we were expecting our first child at the time, and I ended up buying this enormous teddy bear which then got strapped into the passenger seat. What didn't I like about the Ram? Let's be honest, that interior was just a sea of beige. What were we thinking? SCOTT JACOBS: So I spent a lot of time in our RAM pickup truck. I did all the truck stuff that you're supposed to do. I helped people move. I helped my dad move. I did some wetland restoration in it. I did all kinds of adventures with my dogs. The inside of the vehicle is fantastic. And it's got excellent visibility, tons of power. The screen is-- no joke, It gets lots of mentions. The small storage is great. But what I think one of the most overlooked things is just how comfortable the truck is. On those adventures I did like 10-hour straight road trips throughout California and the southwest, and I never got tired in the vehicle. And I think that says a lot about a truck. CARLOS LAGO: Let's talk about reliability. Our Ram had its fair share of issues, but none are what we would determine or call dramatic. We bring this up because Edmund's customer reviews for this particular year, make, and model have been less than stellar, let's say. We can only report on what we've experienced, so we always recommend you read customer reviews to get a feel for what might be common issues with the truck. As far as recalls go, 2019 Ram 1500s had, at the time of this recording, 17 recalls. That seems like a lot. Remember, there's a lot of model variation underneath that 1500 name. Ours was subject to five of them, including one technical service bulletin, and most of the issues were addressed at the 20,000 mile service interval. Our truck automatically notified us when it was time for an oil change like many new vehicles do out there. With that as our guide, we had three service visits-- one at 8,700 miles, one at 20,000 miles, and one at 30,000 miles. These were for all the usual stuff-- oil change, oil filter change, cabin air filter change, tire rotation, and inspection-- stuff that anybody with any mechanical inclination could do at home. Outside of normal maintenance, we had to replace our tires at about a 30,000 mile mark because we got a couple of nails, and it seemed appropriate. All that sounds pretty plain, so you wonder where some of these customer complaints come from. Well, in the case of our truck, we experienced a number of gremlins. Most of them were insignificant and largely related to fit and finish, but there were quite a few. I have a list that I compiled from all the editor's notes during our ownership period. A phantom tailgate open alert, opera glove box gap that lets you see the light inside shining through. Trim started falling off one of the rear doors. One of the sun visors simply fell off. The blind spot monitoring system was just unavailable at one point. And the passenger side view mirror housing developed a rattle. Though, I suspect that's probably from a fellow Angelino giving it a solid bonk in a parking lot or something. We have to say that a lot of these were minor, and a lot of the technological ones came as quickly as they went. You can get the current Rand 1500 with a diesel engine or a mild hybrid, let's call it, V8. We've got the 5.7 liter V8 all natural, and we really liked it. It sounds awesome for 1. And 2, aside from the occasional clunky upper shift, driveability was otherwise good. And so let's talk fuel economy. Over the course of ownership, our truck averaged 14.7 MPG. And that's a number that doesn't even match the EPA's city rankings or estimates. Why is that? Well it's likely a combination of factors. One is how we option that truck, like by getting the 392 to 1 axle ratio. Just numerically shorter means the engine will rev more to get the same amount of work done. We also used this truck a lot for hauling in towing, which can produce fuel economy. And because that engine sounds so good, there's probably a good chance that we wanted to hear it more often, which meant stepping on the gas. Your mileage will vary depending on a variety of these attributes. Now on the upside because we have a 33-gallon fuel tank, that meant that on a full fill our distance to empty would regularly exceed 500 miles. That's great because on road trips let your brakes were only defined by your gut and bladder. What's our truck worth now? Well, the only way to know for sure is actually by selling it. But using the Edmund's appraisal tool, we can get an estimate for a starting point based off our condition, location, trim, options, and so on. After tallying it all up, our estimates for trade-in are around $31,000 and for a private party transaction about $34,000. And now we've come to the end of our long-term ownership experience with the Ram 1500. And the question is, would we still recommend this truck? The answer is yes, absolutely. Yeah, we had our fair share of problems with this truck, including things that literally fell off. But in our mind, those were outweighed by all the positives by everything else from the interior quality, to the usability, to the functionality, and the raw capability of this particular truck as it was outfitted. They, combined, elevated our expectations for what a full-size truck should be and what it should offer, and they should do the same for yours. That's going to wrap of this video. If you like what you saw, click like and subscribe. And be sure to visit edmunds.com to find your next perfect car. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Today, Edmunds expert Carlos Lago shares his review of Edmunds' long-term Ram 1500 after 35,000 miles. Let's see how the short-bed 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 held up in our long-term vehicle test.
Features & Specs
|Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$42,240
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$46,140
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$38,740
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$47,740
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Warns the driver of an imminent impact and, if necessary, can initiate emergency braking.
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot and can extend its coverage when you're towing a trailer.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- When the system detects the vehicle drifting from the lane, can apply steering effort to assist the driver with corrective action.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
Ram 1500 vs. the competition
Ram 1500 vs. Ford F-150
It's hard to go up against America's best-selling vehicle — car or truck — and come away a winner. But the Ram 1500 still makes a compelling case for itself. The F-150 leads the field in towing capacity, and it's the clear choice for buyers who simply need brawn. But for overall refinement, especially interior quality and ride comfort, the Ram is the better bet. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Ram 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado was redesigned in 2014, and it's due for an overhaul in 2019. The 2018 model still offers good performance, strong capabilities and long-distance comfort. But the Silverado's interior feels a bit dated and plain, especially compared to the Ram. And it's no contest when it comes to infotainment offerings: The Ram is the clear favorite. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Silverado.
Ram 1500 vs. Toyota Tundra
The Tundra has plenty going for it, but heavy-duty use isn't one of them. It has a lower towing capacity, just slightly more than 10,000 pounds, despite a burly V8 powertrain. But the Tundra does offer a roomy cabin, especially in the rear seat area, and it comes with a standard bundle of today's driver safety technologies. It's not the brawniest truck in its group, but a good lifestyle choice.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram 1500:
- The Ram 1500 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity
- More rear-seat space
- New mild hybrid power system
- Debuts the fifth Ram 1500 generation
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 1500?
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
More about the 2019 Ram 1500
Before its redesign this year, the Ram 1500 was heading into a decade without a significant overhaul. In a competitive, quickly moving segment like full-size, half-ton trucks, that's more than an eternity. But the Ram has always had strong fundamentals, including class-leading ride comfort, a broad range of trim levels ranging from workhorse to luxury steed, and among the most refined interiors in its segment.
For 2019, the Ram 1500 is fully redesigned with its fundamentals intact and in many cases improved upon. The Ram's not-so-secret sauce traditionally has been its coil-spring rear suspension, with an optional air suspension. Coil springs produce a more settled and less harsh ride and contribute to the Ram's impressive ride comfort, even with an unladen cargo box. Traditional leaf-spring suspensions have advantages, notably the ability to haul heavier loads. But for many truck buyers, the small dent in the Ram's overall capability is a small price for the comfort delivered in everyday driving.
The Ram 1500 is currently available with two cab configurations and two bed lengths. Quad Cab models come only with the 6-foot-4 box, while Crew Cab models offer either a 5-foot-7 bed or the 6-foot-4 standard bed.
The Ram 1500 offers two engines, starting with a strong and thrifty 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horsepower. Next, the V8 option is the legendary 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 395 horsepower. It's fitted with a cylinder deactivation system that allows it to run as a six-cylinder under light loads. New for 2019 is a mild hybrid assist system called eTorque. Not a hybrid technology in the traditional sense of a gas-electric car, eTorque stores electricity in a lithium battery to be used by the V6 and V8 engines for short bursts of power and acceleration, as well as smoother starts from a standstill. Both the V6 and V8 will offer eTorque.
Unfortunately, the Ram's most fuel-efficient engine, the 3.0-liter diesel V6, won't be available until next year.
It's almost dizzying how many Ram 1500 models are available: seven so far. They range from the stout Tradesman work truck up to the top-shelf Limited. If you want something with off-road ability and some spunk in its personality, there's the Rebel. If you like your truck named after a city in Wyoming or a breed of sheep, there's the Laramie and the Longhorn trims, which offer increasing levels of opulence, especially as far as trucks go.
All new full-size trucks have virtues that must be weighed against one another to find the best solution for you, but the 2019 Ram 1500 figures to be near the top of your list. Look to Edmunds to help you find the best Ram at the best price.
2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 1500 Hybrid 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 1500 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 1500 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
