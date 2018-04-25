  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(195)
2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid

Type:
Editors' choice 2019

What’s new

  • The Ram 1500 is fully redesigned for 2019
  • Reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity
  • More rear-seat space
  • New mild hybrid power system
  • Debuts the fifth Ram 1500 generation

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth-riding suspension delivers luxury sedanlike comfort
  • Cabin is quiet, roomy and downright plush on higher trims
  • Plenty of towing capability supported by new technology aids
  • Off-road-focused Rebel trim promises big fun in the dirt and mud
  • Common driver assist features are limited to higher trims
MSRP Starting at
$31,795
Save as much as $7,060
Select your model:
Save as much as $7,060 with Edmunds

2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

Today's pickups are chameleons, capable of being everything from economy workhorses to luxury rides with tremendous cargo capability. The 2019 Ram 1500 offers broad options, and if we were getting one for work-and-play double duty, we'd go with the Big Horn with a handful of options — with one exception. If our "play" regularly included dirt roads, the Rebel would be the only sensible choice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.6 / 10

The 2019 Ram 1500 is all-new and redesigned but hasn't abandoned its successes, namely a unique coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth ride without sacrificing towing or hauling capability. Perhaps the Ram 1500's greatest feat is serving as a blank canvas to build your truck needs around. From work truck to luxury truck, the Ram 1500 offers a broad skill set.

For 2019, the Ram 1500 has shed weight. Ram says the new truck is nearly 225 pounds lighter than its predecessor despite adding stronger steel construction to its frame. Maximum payload and towing capacity also increase, while the class-exclusive air suspension receives fine-tuning for improved ride comfort, off-road capability and load-leveling.

A mild hybrid engine assist technology called eTorque appears on this new Ram. Not a hybrid technology in the traditional sense of a gas-electric car, eTorque stores electricity in a lithium battery and helps the automatic engine stop-start system work more smoothly. It also provides a bit of extra power in short bursts. For now, the Ram's previously available 3.0-liter diesel V6 isn't offered, but it could show up in the 2020 model.

Inside, the Ram delivers new technology highlighted by an optional infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB ports.  (Ironically, a single CD player is optional only on higher trim levels.) The new Ram's predecessor was one of the older designs among American half-ton pickups, but no more. Sharpened new design, additional technology, and increased capability vault the 2019 Ram 1500 back to its place as one of the top achievers in its class.

For more detailed information on this year's changes, check out our 2019 Ram 1500 First Look and our 2019 Ram 1500 First Drive articles.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Ram 1500 as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks, Best Off-Road Trucks, Best Trucks for Towing, Best Gas Mileage Trucks and Best Family Cars for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds purchased a Ram 1500 and drove it for two years and nearly 50,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Edmunds considers this our top-rated full-size truck, and although some customers reported quality concerns, ours was largely trouble-free. If you have questions about the Ram 1500, read our test. We've probably answered them.

2019 Ram 1500 models

The 2019 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in a handful of body style, bed length and powertrain configurations. Most Ram 1500s come standard as a Quad Cab that can seat up to six passengers. The optional Crew Cab increases rear-seat legroom and offers full-size rear doors (Quab Cabs feature three-quarter-size rear doors). Quad Cabs have a standard bed size (6 feet 4 inches), while most Ram 1500 Crew Cabs offer either the standard bed or a short bed (5 feet 7 inches).

The Ram 1500 offers seven trim levels: Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie, Longhorn and Limited.

Standard on all trims is a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque). Optional on all but the HFE is a 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). Both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 3.21 axle ratio, and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is available on all but the HFE. Lower axle ratios (3.55 and 3.92) are also available on most models.

The workhorse of the lineup, the Tradesman makes minimal concessions to luxury with 18-inch steel wheels, vinyl flooring and upholstery, and the Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch touchscreen display.

But it's not totally devoid of conveniences or creature comforts. Standard features include automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a Class III hitch receiver, trailer sway control, heated side mirrors, push-button ignition, cruise control, a 40/20/40-split folding bench seat, air conditioning, a rearview camera, rear-seat USB charge ports, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with dual USB inputs and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Tradesman can be upgraded with options that include a Class IV hitch receiver, trailer brake control, an electronic locking rear differential, towing mirrors, chrome exterior trim, a spray-in bedliner, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat, satellite radio and a CD player.

The HFE is equipped like the Tradesman but offers increased fuel efficiency from its V6 engine. It's available only with rear-wheel drive. Ram had not yet revealed details on this specific trim level at the time of our review.

The Big Horn (called the Lone Star in Texas) adds more features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, tinted windows, floor carpet, cloth upholstery, and a 60/40-split folding rear bench seat, but far more options are available for the Big Horn than the Tradesman. They include 20-inch wheels, an air suspension, LED headlights and taillights, side steps, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone climate control, and Uconnect infotainment with the 8.4-inch touchscreen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Off-road underbody protection, larger fuel tanks and bed utilities are also available.

The Rebel is geared more toward off-roading and comes standard with specialized off-road tires, front tow hooks, skid plates, fortified shocks and suspension, an electronic-locking rear axle, a 3.92 axle ratio, and hill descent control. It also builds on the Big Horn's features with a Class IV hitch receiver, LED headlights and foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a power-adjustable driver seat, front bucket seats, a larger driver information display and satellite radio.

The Ram 1500 moves into luxury territory at the Laramie trim level, which adds to many of the optional features listed above with front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable 40/20/40-split bench front seats, heated and ventilated front outboard seats, driver-seat position memory, power-adjustable pedals with memory, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry.

Other upgrades include dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt rear seat outlet, two rear seat USB inputs (one is charge-only), the Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and emergency notification,

Moving deeper into creature comforts, the Longhorn adds 20-inch wheels, a spray-in bedliner, chrome side steps, power tailgate release, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, front bucket seats with upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated reclining rear seats, a leather-wrapped wood steering wheel, a navigation system, and, yes, a CD player.

Note that the Longhorn comes with a short bed, but the longer bed is optional. The Longhorn can also be ordered without the spray-in bedliner.

The Limited trim caps off the amenities with a standard adjustable air suspension, chrome exterior trim, power-retractable side steps, premium-leather bucket seats, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Many of a specific trim level's standard features are optional on the trim level below it. There are also several cosmetic appearance packages available, ranging from chrome to blacked-out grilles, exhaust tips and other accents. Options for all models include various bed utilities (adjustable tie-downs, bed lighting and RamBox bed storage), and components for off-roading, towing and trailering. More select options, like 22-inch wheels, are reserved for higher trims such as the Laramie and the Limited.

Optional advanced safety features (reserved for Laramie, Longhorn and Limited trim levels) include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a surround-view camera system and a self-parking system. An optional Uconnect package with a large 12-inch touchscreen is also exclusive to those trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ram 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab Standard Bed (5.7L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD) and Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab Standard Bed (5.7L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall8.6 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.5
Interior9.0
Utility9.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.5
The Hemi V8 engine and eight-speed transmission work so well together that we could recommend this truck on that basis alone. But the Ram takes things a step further with confident steering, handling and braking, too. Ram's decision to walk away from leaf springs continues to pay dividends here.

Acceleration

8.5
It's hard to argue with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. It feels strong off the line, and it serves up excellent roll-on acceleration when it's time to merge or make a pass. Our measured 0-60 mph test time was 6.6 seconds with a truck with economical 3.21 axle gearing. This is a no-nonsense truck engine.

Braking

8.5
The Ram 1500 has powerful brakes that are easy to regulate smoothly thanks to a firm pedal and dependable consistency. And they're equally adept whether you're poking along in traffic or rushing into corners on a winding road. Our 60 mph panic-stop test took 132 feet, which is as expected for the class.

Steering

8.0
It feels well-connected while cruising straight, with modest steering effort that increases predictably in corners to keep the driver in the loop. The ratio is quicker than past years, so there's little need to go hand-over-hand in tight places. Still, it never feels jumpy or darty on the highway.

Handling

9.0
The Ram 1500 always feels balanced and coordinated, with nicely controlled body motions. Many pickups feel unsteady when cornering through dips (such as intersections with prominent cross-drainage), but the Ram's coil spring rear suspension and rear stabilizer bar put it in a class of its own.

Drivability

9.5
It's hard to imagine it being better than this. The power of the 5.7-liter V8 is easy to manage thanks to a throttle pedal that's neither too jumpy nor too dead. It also helps that there's plenty of torque, and the smart-shifting eight-speed transmission also seems to be in the right gear at the right time.

Comfort

8.5
The seats are so good that even the cheapest Tradesman with simple four-way controls feels supportive and comfortable. Rear coil springs give it a better ride than any other truck, and this new crew cab is tight and quiet. The new dash design includes nicely positioned vents and easy-to-use climate controls.

Seat comfort

9.0
The front seats are nicely shaped to provide comfort and support over long distances, and that even applies to the Tradesman and its basic adjustments. The rear bench is nicely shaped and has an agreeable backrest angle, and in higher trims it reclines a surprising amount. Yes, it has a reclining rear seat!

Ride comfort

8.5
It's smooth and steady on a wide range of surfaces, with body motion that's never allowed to get too buoyant or floaty. Rough road impacts are neatly absorbed with very little kick or shake. The Ram 1500 is probably the least "trucky" full-size pickup we've tested, and ours didn't even have the optional air suspension.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Admirably quiet inside, with low levels of wind and road noise — although the low-priced Tradesman isn't as hushed as pricier trims. The Hemi V8 makes some thunder when you lay into it, but it's a sound you don't mind hearing at all. When cruising at a steady speed, it fades into the background.

Climate control

8.5
The Tradesman has a system with easy manual controls, and the more full-featured automatic control system further up the range is simple and effective, too. The large vents make it easy to cool the entire cabin, and even a Tradesman with a front bench seat manages to have center vents for the rear passengers.

Interior

9.0
The Ram 1500 crew cab's interior is a very pleasing place to spend time. It's attractively and intelligently designed, easy to get in and out of, and easy to see out of. More than anything, it's very spacious, especially in the back seat, which offers class-leading legroom.

Ease of use

8.5
The nicely designed center stack protrudes just enough to put all the controls close at hand without feeling imposing. Buttons and knobs feel good to the touch and operate just as you'd expect. Push-button start and an electric parking brake are standard even on the budget-level Tradesman.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Ram has wide door openings, and the extra rear legroom means there's tons of foot clearance as you enter the backseat area. All four doors have their own chunky and well-positioned grab handles. Easy-grab door release handles, inside and out. You'll step up to get in, but no more than in any other truck.

Driving position

9.0
Every Ram 1500 has a telescoping steering wheel this year. There's a generous amount of tilt-and-telescoping adjustment range, too. The seating position gives you a commanding view of the road yet keep the pedals and controls within easy reach. Adjustable pedals are present in higher trims.

Roominess

9.5
Plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room in all seating positions. The amount of side glass and the design of the dash help it feel spacious, too. Newly redesigned crew cab offers more rear legroom than anything else in the class by a long ways, and the back seat even reclines in many models.

Visibility

8.0
It's easy to see over the hood, which steps down above the headlights to improve the view to the corners. The side glass is ample and the door mirrors are big, too. The rear view is good, but the center mirror is a bit skinny and the new Ram's tailgate is taller than before. A backup camera is standard, though.

Quality

9.0
Interior materials and the switchgear on the Laramie and Limited are quite impressive. This is the best truck interior we've ever come across. The low-cost Tradesman is more utilitarian, but that's in line with its much lower price. Panel gaps are tight and consistent no matter which version we examine.

Utility

9.5
The Ram 1500's chassis has been upgraded to permit higher payload and tow ratings than ever before, and the optional RamBox remains unique in the segment. The redesigned crew cab has abundant storage and its much-improved rear-seat folding mechanism reveals a broad, flat load floor.

Small-item storage

10.0
The Ram offers dual gloveboxes and huge front and rear door pockets, as well as large sub-floor bins under the feet of the outside rear passengers. The center of the bench seat folds down to reveal a good-size bin, and the center console box between bucket-equipped trucks is by far the biggest and most configurable we've ever seen.

Cargo space

10.0
The back half of this huge crew cab is very well-suited to carrying cargo. The rear seat bottoms lift and fold straight up, revealing a floor that is completely flat and free of obstructions. The fold-up rear seat bottom is one piece in budget trims and split into 60/40 segments in more expensive ones.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.5
Huge crew cab with the most rear legroom in the truck class means that even the bulkiest rear-facing car seats fit with ease, with no need for front occupants to compromise their seating position. LATCH anchors are easy to access in the outer positions, as are the three tethers across the top.

Towing

8.5
Tow ratings for the V8 crew cab are about 11,200 pounds (4x4) and 11,500 (4x2) pounds with the 3.92 axle option. Other options include a zoomable backup camera for easy hitching, a blind-spot system that adjusts for trailer length, excellent flip-up tow mirrors and an integrated trailer brake controller.

Hauling

9.0
Payloads are up and are now very competitive. Cargo lighting is standard, movable tie-down rails are optional, and Ram is the only one that offers anything like the RamBox: a pair of large power-locking outside storage bins (now with 110-volt power inside), movable cleats and a movable cargo fence.

Technology

8.5
Ram has leapt ahead of the pack, and not just because of the eye-catching 12-inch touchscreen. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is impressive and widely available across the line, with better smartphone integration than many high-end luxury vehicles. Crash avoidance tech exists but is strictly optional.

Smartphone integration

9.5
Multiple USB and USB-C inputs (front, rear and inside the console) feed into the 8.4- and 12-inch touchscreens. Both systems have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, not to mention Bluetooth streaming audio. The basic 5-inch system still has Bluetooth and dual USB inputs. All are easy to pair to and use.

Driver aids

7.5
Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert systems are available on most trim levels, but parking-assist sensors and forward collision and lane departure mitigation systems are only available on the Laramie and above. None of these aids is standard on any trim level, which is odd.

Voice control

8.5
The voice control system recognizes most names with few errors, and the activation buttons are easy to find on the steering wheel spokes. That button will go straight through to Siri if you have your phone connected, and that's even true if your Ram has the basic 5-inch touchscreen audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram 1500.

5 star reviews: 38%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.4 stars based on 195 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • engine
  • infotainment system
  • comfort
  • towing
  • seats
  • technology
  • transmission
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior
  • doors
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system
  • oil
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • road noise
  • electrical system
  • brakes
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • visibility
  • warranty
  • handling & steering
  • off-roading
  • acceleration
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Truck
Dave,
Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I own the 2019 Bighorn 5.7 v8 vvt hemi. I test drove the F150, Silverado, Tundra, Titan, before trying this truck. The second I started driving it I was hooked. It was easily the most comfortable of the 5 trucks I drove. Quiet and smooth. The Tundra had the second best ride. The gadgets in this truck are far ahead of anyone else. From auto dimming rear and side mirrors, to a large touch screen that allows apple carplay and android auto. Lots of usb ports including usb c. My mirrors fold at the touch of a button. The active and passive noise cancellation works great. I average 18 miles per gallon so far, but that has been steadily going up as I put more miles on. Quite often my readout says I'm getting 22 per gallon. It has a ton of room with plenty of storage. This truck is a pleasure to drive. Highly recommended.

3 out of 5 stars, Very disappointed
Rob.b,
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Make sure this truck is checked for roof leaks very bad with those truck has been in the shop twice for this

1 out of 5 stars, AVOID
D Stephenson,
Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I know, you're not going to base you decision to buy this vehicle or not on just one review. But I can tell you with absolute certainty, I am NOT alone in my frustrations with this vehicle. In the past 6 months, it's been in the service department more often than it's been in my possession. For mystery warning messages, check-engine lights, transmission and throttle errors, and unexplainable loss of engine power. Not the dealership, nor the Chrysler engineers can diagnose the problem(s). But the WORST part, that should give ANY potential buyer some very serious red flags, is the fact that Chrysler LIED during arbitration proceedings regarding how long the vehicle had been out of commission. First model year gremlins can be expected from any brand vehicle, but a company that is willing to blatantly lie just to save a buck (on their customer's back) is one you should run - not walk - very far away from. So I am currently suing them under my state's lemon law. I know the truck is sharp looking, and you get a lot of truck for the money, but it simply is not worth the volume of problems you'll likely have. Go elsewhere. UPDATE: nothing’s changed. All the same problems, and RAM refuses to fix or replace the truck.

3 out of 5 stars, 2019 unloved
Whiz,
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Vehicle having new model and electronic systems is causing a lot of issues. Have 5500 miles and had first oil change. Seems to be running fine since battery replaced. Love comfort and ride as well as design. I hope that I have no issues going forward.

Write a review

See all 195 reviews

2019 Ram 1500 videos

How Reliable Is a Dodge Ram 1500 After 35,000 Miles? Long-Term 2019 Ram 1500 Review

How Reliable Is a Dodge Ram 1500 After 35,000 Miles? Long-Term 2019 Ram 1500 Review

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: We were excited to buy the now current generation Ram 1500 as soon as it debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in 2018. We wanted to test out the new updated interior, see what this vertical touchscreen was like in operation, and experience the ride quality from the improved rear coil spring suspension. In July 2018, we actually bought this exact truck, a Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 with a short bed and the 5.7 liter V8 for about $55,000. We added it to our long term test fleet where a diverse range of staff and editors drive the truck just like you would. Now as of April 2020, we have just under $35,000 miles. And in this video, we're going to talk about the broad points of ownership-- what we liked, what we didn't like, what kind of problems, if any, we had along the way. Now, if you want to go into more detail, make sure to click the link below to read the Edmunds long-term blog on this truck and the rest of the vehicles in our fleet. [MUSIC PLAYING] We had to go all the way to Cheyenne, Wyoming to find the right truck because we wanted that 12-inch center touchscreen and a couple of towing features, and that combination was hard to find when we were looking to buy. We wound up with this crew cab Ram obviously, and it had a couple of features that we had to take along the way. And it was nice to evaluate them as well-- a 33-gallon gallon fuel tank, a 392 to 1 axle ratio. Center console front seat-- we had buckets with that large, deep storage area and a couple other things too that we'll explore. [OPEN CAR DOOR ALARM] We used this truck for everything-- commuting, family hauling, road trips, moving, hauling heavy items. And everyone on staff generally loved using this truck in particular for all those things because this thing could be a workhorse and had a genuine sense of luxury while doing so. This interior is masterful. It's big sure. In fact, one of the editors commented that the size of the rear seat allows for a neutral or "no fire zone"-- his quote-- between his kids. It's funny, but it's true. And then you have just the general niceness of everything. and that extends to the space, of course, but also the range of adjustability in the seats. The back seats even recline. The materials, the general appearance-- yeah, brown isn't my interior color of choice. But beyond that, this is a really usable and nice place to sit in. And then there's the ride quality too. This thing rides really well for a 1500 series pickup truck, better than you've experienced or might expect. And we haven't even talked about the center console, but I really want to explore this because I love this space. Sure, you've got two cup holders here. You've got a large center. Flip up arm rest with storage space here with a USB port here, which is really nice for additional power. Underneath that, you have more storage space, two more cup holders. This whole thing slides to reveal more storage space beneath that. There's little partitions you can flip up to make sure that your load doesn't shift around. And there's even the Pythagorean theorem right here just in case you need it for some reason. Slide this back and you have more storage space right here-- a little pocket underneath for additional storage space, places for your phones, a wireless charging setup, four USB ports-- two USB-C and two traditional or older USB format. This is really, really clever. Pass this screen, you have an additional cubby up here for my sunglasses right now but also another power port if you're going to hang something off the windshield. This is really well thought out stuff. Now when it comes to talking about the Ram's technology, you really have to start with this center screen because it commands your attention as soon as you hop in the truck. We had a lot of comments from our staff about the screen, and most of them were positive. The only complaints we really had were on the base navigation system, which was somewhat clunky in use. But you'd only really need to rely on it if you were driving in a place that didn't have cell phone reception. And that's because this truck both supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the implementation of both of those projection systems is actually really clever. This vertical screen layout means that you get the top half of the screen devoted to one of those phone projection systems, while on the bottom half you still have access to the normal vehicle controls. Like if you wanted it you'd get easy access to AM, FM, or satellite radio, if you wanted to use your climate controls, and your seat heaters, and your seat ventilation-- that all happens down here. It's really nicely done. I also want to comment too on the physical buttons surrounding the screen. They're really helpful because these are the controls that you might want to use frequently that you don't want to use voice controls for. A lot of car makers are turning these into capacitive or touch sensitive switches, and it's really nice to have the tactile feedback of a mechanical button because it doesn't command as much of attention when you're driving on the freeway. Now when it comes to safety and driver assistance features, this Ram was actually fairly well loaded. We have to comment on the surround view system it was extremely helpful multiple times in Los Angeles parking lots, which generally are not accommodating to trucks like this. And using this system really made it easy to park a truck this size. We also had an automatic parking system that tried its best to help parallel park. When you turned it on, it would control the steering wheel automatically. Though, you would still be responsible for doing the gas, braking, and shifting into drive and reverse. And it works about as well as they can. These systems aren't perfect. And when they do work, it's great. But they don't, you just, you know, parallel park it yourself. We also have to highlight the blind spot monitoring system on this truck, which is really neat because it automatically learns the length of your trailer after a turn or two with no additional work required on behalf of the driver. That's really helpful. And so too was the adaptive cruise control because the buttons allowed you to switch between smart adaptive cruise control and, let's say, dumb traditional cruise control. So you can choose between the two depending on the driving situation. I, for example, like using adaptive cruise control in stop and go traffic. But when traffic's moving at normal freeway speeds, I'd rather just let the computer choose the speed and stick to it. Altogether, really nice sophisticated stuff. Now let's hear some experiences from the rest of the team. BRENT ROMANS: I really liked that truck. In particular, I remember I did a trip with its spring of 2019 with my family about 600 miles. Kids were in the back. My wife was in the front. The backseat is just huge, which was fantastic because the middle seat was essentially like a demilitarized zone for the children so they couldn't touch each other. And upfront, just like smooth ride quality, comfortable seats, really quiet, great sound system. Just overall, it really reinforced like how luxurious today's trucks are and the Ram 1500 in particular. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The biggest thing that always impressed me about our Ram was just overall level of refinement. I remember taking it up to big Bear Mountain Thanksgiving 2018 and being super impressed by the quality the interior, the easy power of the engine, and also the ride quality, which meant that people often choosing the truck even if they didn't actually need one. That trip was also memorable because we were expecting our first child at the time, and I ended up buying this enormous teddy bear which then got strapped into the passenger seat. What didn't I like about the Ram? Let's be honest, that interior was just a sea of beige. What were we thinking? SCOTT JACOBS: So I spent a lot of time in our RAM pickup truck. I did all the truck stuff that you're supposed to do. I helped people move. I helped my dad move. I did some wetland restoration in it. I did all kinds of adventures with my dogs. The inside of the vehicle is fantastic. And it's got excellent visibility, tons of power. The screen is-- no joke, It gets lots of mentions. The small storage is great. But what I think one of the most overlooked things is just how comfortable the truck is. On those adventures I did like 10-hour straight road trips throughout California and the southwest, and I never got tired in the vehicle. And I think that says a lot about a truck. CARLOS LAGO: Let's talk about reliability. Our Ram had its fair share of issues, but none are what we would determine or call dramatic. We bring this up because Edmund's customer reviews for this particular year, make, and model have been less than stellar, let's say. We can only report on what we've experienced, so we always recommend you read customer reviews to get a feel for what might be common issues with the truck. As far as recalls go, 2019 Ram 1500s had, at the time of this recording, 17 recalls. That seems like a lot. Remember, there's a lot of model variation underneath that 1500 name. Ours was subject to five of them, including one technical service bulletin, and most of the issues were addressed at the 20,000 mile service interval. Our truck automatically notified us when it was time for an oil change like many new vehicles do out there. With that as our guide, we had three service visits-- one at 8,700 miles, one at 20,000 miles, and one at 30,000 miles. These were for all the usual stuff-- oil change, oil filter change, cabin air filter change, tire rotation, and inspection-- stuff that anybody with any mechanical inclination could do at home. Outside of normal maintenance, we had to replace our tires at about a 30,000 mile mark because we got a couple of nails, and it seemed appropriate. All that sounds pretty plain, so you wonder where some of these customer complaints come from. Well, in the case of our truck, we experienced a number of gremlins. Most of them were insignificant and largely related to fit and finish, but there were quite a few. I have a list that I compiled from all the editor's notes during our ownership period. A phantom tailgate open alert, opera glove box gap that lets you see the light inside shining through. Trim started falling off one of the rear doors. One of the sun visors simply fell off. The blind spot monitoring system was just unavailable at one point. And the passenger side view mirror housing developed a rattle. Though, I suspect that's probably from a fellow Angelino giving it a solid bonk in a parking lot or something. We have to say that a lot of these were minor, and a lot of the technological ones came as quickly as they went. You can get the current Rand 1500 with a diesel engine or a mild hybrid, let's call it, V8. We've got the 5.7 liter V8 all natural, and we really liked it. It sounds awesome for 1. And 2, aside from the occasional clunky upper shift, driveability was otherwise good. And so let's talk fuel economy. Over the course of ownership, our truck averaged 14.7 MPG. And that's a number that doesn't even match the EPA's city rankings or estimates. Why is that? Well it's likely a combination of factors. One is how we option that truck, like by getting the 392 to 1 axle ratio. Just numerically shorter means the engine will rev more to get the same amount of work done. We also used this truck a lot for hauling in towing, which can produce fuel economy. And because that engine sounds so good, there's probably a good chance that we wanted to hear it more often, which meant stepping on the gas. Your mileage will vary depending on a variety of these attributes. Now on the upside because we have a 33-gallon fuel tank, that meant that on a full fill our distance to empty would regularly exceed 500 miles. That's great because on road trips let your brakes were only defined by your gut and bladder. What's our truck worth now? Well, the only way to know for sure is actually by selling it. But using the Edmund's appraisal tool, we can get an estimate for a starting point based off our condition, location, trim, options, and so on. After tallying it all up, our estimates for trade-in are around $31,000 and for a private party transaction about $34,000. And now we've come to the end of our long-term ownership experience with the Ram 1500. And the question is, would we still recommend this truck? The answer is yes, absolutely. Yeah, we had our fair share of problems with this truck, including things that literally fell off. But in our mind, those were outweighed by all the positives by everything else from the interior quality, to the usability, to the functionality, and the raw capability of this particular truck as it was outfitted. They, combined, elevated our expectations for what a full-size truck should be and what it should offer, and they should do the same for yours. That's going to wrap of this video. If you like what you saw, click like and subscribe. And be sure to visit edmunds.com to find your next perfect car. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Today, Edmunds expert Carlos Lago shares his review of Edmunds' long-term Ram 1500 after 35,000 miles. Let's see how the short-bed 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 held up in our long-term vehicle test.

Features & Specs

Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$42,240
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$46,140
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB features & specs
Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$38,740
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$47,740
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 1500 safety features:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Warns the driver of an imminent impact and, if necessary, can initiate emergency braking.
Blind Spot Monitoring
Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot and can extend its coverage when you're towing a trailer.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
When the system detects the vehicle drifting from the lane, can apply steering effort to assist the driver with corrective action.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.8%

Ram 1500 vs. the competition

Ram 1500 vs. Ford F-150

It's hard to go up against America's best-selling vehicle — car or truck — and come away a winner. But the Ram 1500 still makes a compelling case for itself. The F-150 leads the field in towing capacity, and it's the clear choice for buyers who simply need brawn. But for overall refinement, especially interior quality and ride comfort, the Ram is the better bet. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

Compare Ram 1500 & Ford F-150 features

Ram 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Silverado was redesigned in 2014, and it's due for an overhaul in 2019. The 2018 model still offers good performance, strong capabilities and long-distance comfort. But the Silverado's interior feels a bit dated and plain, especially compared to the Ram. And it's no contest when it comes to infotainment offerings: The Ram is the clear favorite. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Silverado.

Compare Ram 1500 & Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features

Ram 1500 vs. Toyota Tundra

The Tundra has plenty going for it, but heavy-duty use isn't one of them. It has a lower towing capacity, just slightly more than 10,000 pounds, despite a burly V8 powertrain. But the Tundra does offer a roomy cabin, especially in the rear seat area, and it comes with a standard bundle of today's driver safety technologies. It's not the brawniest truck in its group, but a good lifestyle choice.

Compare Ram 1500 & Toyota Tundra features

Related 1500 Articles

2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive

Think Fuel Economy, Not Torque

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerAugust 23rd, 2018

Although the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is already in dealers and in our own garage, something has been missing: the base V6-equipped variant. Ram is debuting the V6 models later this year in order to prioritize the release of the more popular V8 models.

Nevertheless, the changes introduced with the V6-equipped Ram will undoubtedly boost its desirability.

Revised V6 and Transmission

For the skinny on the changes elsewhere to the Ram 1500 for 2019, head over to our First Drive.

Let's dive right into changes ushered in with the V6-equipped 2019 Ram 1500 then. Its engine is the updated version of the corporate 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that's found elsewhere in Fiat Chrysler vehicles. Compared to the 2018 Ram's V6, the new V6 has a higher compression ratio (now 11.3:1) and a two-stage valve lift system, among other refinements. Output is unchanged at 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, though the new engine's peak torque arrives later in the rev range (4,800 rpm instead of 4,175 rpm). V6-equipped Rams also receive the TorqueFlite 850RE eight-speed automatic found in the current Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, replacing the 845RE found in outgoing V6 Rams.

While the changes to the V6 don't liberate any additional grunt, efficiency has improved. That's even before you consider the fuel-saving effect of eTorque, which is a mild hybrid system that's standard on the V6 and optional on the V8. There are some differences between the implementation of eTorque on the two engines, but they're fundamentally both belt-driven starter generator (BSG) systems with a 48-volt twist. This jump in voltage broadens eTorque's capability over earlier 12-volt mild hybrid efforts by other automakers. Still, eTorque essentially boils down to a fancy stop-start system with side benefits.

eTorque's Bits and Pieces

Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system consists of a belt-driven 48-volt motor/generator, an integrated inverter, a short run of power cables, and a small module situated behind the rear seats. The module houses a 430 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a DC-DC converter that spits out the 12-volt current used by the rest of the truck. The latter allows eTorque to take the place of the conventional belt-driven alternator.

These relatively simple hybrid systems don't add much weight. The eTorque system on the V6 Ram adds about 105 pounds to total curb weight, or 90 pounds on the V8 Ram. The reason it's less with the V8 is because the V8 system is bundled with a lighter aluminum spare wheel and a smaller 23-gallon fuel tank. (The standard V8 tank holds 26 gallons; a 33-gallon tank is optional.) Max payload and towing capacities for eTorque-equipped V8 Rams, naturally, drop by a hair compared to regular V8 Rams.

Saving Fuel Is the Point

While the eTorque system is capable of delivering a max of 90 lb-ft of torque to the V6's crankshaft (130 lb-ft in the V8), it does so only at very low engine speeds. As such, the peak power and torque figures you're familiar with are unaffected by the presence or absence of eTorque. Furthermore, eTorque does not provide electric-only propulsion. Instead, the idea behind eTorque is to bolster fuel economy.

When you lift off the throttle or lightly brush the brake pedal, eTorque provides regenerative braking by applying a load to the motor/generator to produce electrical energy that's then stored in the battery. Later, during low-rev acceleration events, the battery delivers this juice to the motor/generator to provide torque assistance to the engine. We're talking small amounts of assistance here and there to fill in little dips in the gasoline engine's power delivery. The eTorque system is capable of doing this in chunks measured in milliseconds. In so doing, eTorque relieves the engine of the propulsion burden, one tiny chunk at a time.

eTorque also functions as a very refined stop-start system for the same reason. Its ability to fill dips and flatten bumps in the engine's power delivery helps make stops and starts smoother and more responsive than they would be with a conventional 12-volt-based stop-start system. At low engine rpm, the mild hybrid system also helps quicken gear changes and reduces shift shock.

If you give the Ram 1500 full throttle from a standstill, eTorque's boost to propulsion is already on the wane by the time the accelerator pedal touches the carpet; at 1,200 rpm, eTorque's torque contribution declines sharply. Beyond 2,000 rpm or so, eTorque is essentially along for the ride, propulsion-wise.

The Fuel Economy Upside

Although final testing hasn't yet been completed for V6 models, the EPA city and combined fuel economy numbers of the 2019 Ram 1500 V6 are expected to be 2 to 3 mpg higher than the 2018 model. That improvement cannot be attributed solely to eTorque; rather it also reflects the new truck's lighter weight, slipperier shape and more efficient V6 engine. The system's effect is more noticeable when you examine V8 models. EPA numbers for a four-wheel-drive V8 eTorque truck are 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway). These figures are 2 mpg higher for combined (and city) and 1 mpg higher for highway than for the V8 without eTorque.

Two mpg may not sound like a whole lot, but for a light-duty truck, it's big. When it comes to the actual amount of fuel (and associated dollars) saved, 2 mpg is more meaningful in a Ram than it is in an already miserly compact hybrid car. Ram engineers are confident that eTorque's fuel economy numbers will be readily achievable in the real world, too.

However, eTorque's influence intrinsically relies on low-rev operation. If you option your V6 Ram with the shorter 3.55 or 3.92 axle ratios instead of the standard 3.21, the engine's operation will skew toward somewhat higher revs any time the truck is moving. Likewise, switching on tow/haul mode has a similar effect. eTorque will still help in both of these cases, but its effect will be blunted somewhat.

What It's Like to Drive

We drove eTorque-equipped versions of the V6 and V8 Ram, and the overriding impression is one of civility. eTorque is largely invisible in operation. The nature of the mild hybrid system's integration is such that the engine behaves in a way that is utterly familiar — there's no engine-off coasting or electric-only operation, and unusual noises are limited to the occasional faint whoosh of the battery's fan.

The flip side to the power delivery's familiarity is that there's no noticeable uptick in available thrust either.

When applying the brake pedal, the handoff between regenerative braking and the friction brakes is well-executed. Light brake pedal applications have a slightly synthetic hybrid-y feel if you're really looking for it, but it's nothing to get worked up about.

The stop-start function of eTorque makes for shudder-free shutdowns of the engine and restarts that are devoid of lurches. It also responds snappily enough that even stop-start-averse folks will probably be won over. Gear changes are exceptionally smooth, whether at eTorque-assisted low revs or at higher engine speeds.

The Most Refined Pickup

A Ram crew cab with the V6 drives in an unstressed and competent way, and we'd happily recommend the V6 if you're shopping for a new Ram. Mind you, the V8's shove is even better, and so is its mellifluous engine note. But there's always the money factor. On a Big Horn Crew Cab 4WD truck, for instance, the V8 is $1,195 dearer than the V6, and adding eTorque to the V8 costs an additional $1,450. It will take years for the fuel savings of eTorque to equal what you paid up front, but the value will be there eventually.

The 2019 Ram 1500 has uncommonly elevated refinement among full-size pickups, and eTorque's modest enhancements to drivability only burnish this impression. Even if its fuel savings are on a multiyear timetable, its improved manners can be enjoyed daily. The 2019 Rams with the eTorque-equipped V8 are available today, and the V6 will hit dealers by the final few months of 2018.

FAQ

Is the Ram 1500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 1500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.6 out of 10. You probably care about Ram 1500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 1500 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 1500. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ram 1500?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram 1500:

  • The Ram 1500 is fully redesigned for 2019
  • Reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity
  • More rear-seat space
  • New mild hybrid power system
  • Debuts the fifth Ram 1500 generation
Learn more

Is the Ram 1500 reliable?

To determine whether the Ram 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ram 1500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ram 1500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 1500 and gave it a 8.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 1500 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 1500?

What are the different models of Ram 1500?

If you're interested in the Ram 1500, the next question is, which 1500 model is right for you? 1500 variants include Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ram 1500

Before its redesign this year, the Ram 1500 was heading into a decade without a significant overhaul. In a competitive, quickly moving segment like full-size, half-ton trucks, that's more than an eternity. But the Ram has always had strong fundamentals, including class-leading ride comfort, a broad range of trim levels ranging from workhorse to luxury steed, and among the most refined interiors in its segment.

For 2019, the Ram 1500 is fully redesigned with its fundamentals intact and in many cases improved upon. The Ram's not-so-secret sauce traditionally has been its coil-spring rear suspension, with an optional air suspension. Coil springs produce a more settled and less harsh ride and contribute to the Ram's impressive ride comfort, even with an unladen cargo box. Traditional leaf-spring suspensions have advantages, notably the ability to haul heavier loads. But for many truck buyers, the small dent in the Ram's overall capability is a small price for the comfort delivered in everyday driving.

The Ram 1500 is currently available with two cab configurations and two bed lengths. Quad Cab models come only with the 6-foot-4 box, while Crew Cab models offer either a 5-foot-7 bed or the 6-foot-4 standard bed.

The Ram 1500 offers two engines, starting with a strong and thrifty 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horsepower. Next, the V8 option is the legendary 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 395 horsepower. It's fitted with a cylinder deactivation system that allows it to run as a six-cylinder under light loads. New for 2019 is a mild hybrid assist system called eTorque. Not a hybrid technology in the traditional sense of a gas-electric car, eTorque stores electricity in a lithium battery to be used by the V6 and V8 engines for short bursts of power and acceleration, as well as smoother starts from a standstill. Both the V6 and V8 will offer eTorque.

Unfortunately, the Ram's most fuel-efficient engine, the 3.0-liter diesel V6, won't be available until next year.

It's almost dizzying how many Ram 1500 models are available: seven so far. They range from the stout Tradesman work truck up to the top-shelf Limited. If you want something with off-road ability and some spunk in its personality, there's the Rebel. If you like your truck named after a city in Wyoming or a breed of sheep, there's the Laramie and the Longhorn trims, which offer increasing levels of opulence, especially as far as trucks go.

All new full-size trucks have virtues that must be weighed against one another to find the best solution for you, but the 2019 Ram 1500 figures to be near the top of your list. Look to Edmunds to help you find the best Ram at the best price.

2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 1500 Hybrid 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 1500 Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 1500 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid?

Related 2019 Ram 1500 Hybrid info

