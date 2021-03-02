  1. Home
2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon

MSRP range: $90,900 - $187,600
4.1 out of 5 stars(8)
MSRP$92,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$91,203
What Should I Pay
2021 Porsche Taycan videos

SPEAKER 1: Three, two, one, go. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALLISTAIR WEAVER: This car is literally hot off the plane from Germany. It landed at LAX two days ago and didn't have to quarantine. It's the new entry level Porsche Taycan. It goes on sale in spring, priced a little under $80,000. It's rear wheel drive, like a proper Porsche. And it still has 402 horsepower in launch control mode. In this film, we're going to tell you more about the car. Then, we're going to drag race it against Edmunds' very own Tesla Model Y, driven by one Mr. Carlos Lago. CARLOS LAGO: So why the Model Y and not the Model S? Well, Tesla, among many things, continues to deliver a really good electric bang for the buck, and this car is no exception. We also thought it funny to put up a compact SUV against that Porsche right there. This Model Y is the performance version. We own it, it's actually part of our long term test fleet. You can see more about it at the links below, including videos with me talking about the pros and cons of this vehicle. But it costs about $70,000, which makes it close, in terms of price, to that Porsche. Now, I'm going throw to Allistair so we can talk more about what makes that Taycan that Taycan. But if you like this video and want to see more like it, make sure to like, and subscribe, and leave a comment. Also, visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: So to create the standard Taycan, Porsche has taken away the front motor from the Taycan 4S. And in doing so, taken away the all wheel drive and taken in 200 pounds off the curb weight. They've also taken $25,000 off the price of the Taycan 4S to create a standard Taycan priced at a little under $80,000. SPEAKER 2: All right. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: At Edmunds, we do read your comments. We know that many of you just want us to cut out all the chat and jump straight to the racing. And if that's the case, you can click on the chapter right below and we'll go straight to race one. But if you're really interested in the car and you appreciate my witticisms, then indulge me for a moment and I'll tell you all about the new Porsche. The lack of all wheel drive might be an issue if you're living in the Snowbelt, but to be honest, if you're here in California like most Taycans are, it's unlikely to make any difference whatsoever. All it might do, in fact, is improve the car's efficiency. There's no official EPA rating yet for the base Taycan, but it should better. The 4S is rating at 199 miles. And if you are concerned about range, you can always opt for the long range battery pack that adds an extra six grand, but also introduces more horsepower. Bear in mind that when we put the 4S through the Edmunds EV range test, it achieved an extraordinary 323 miles. So let's just say the range of this car should be plentiful. And so to the conclusion, would I have a standard Taycan or should I upgrade to a 4S or even a turbo? Honestly, all depends on your priorities. If you live in the Snowbelt, then maybe you need the all wheel drive. And maybe you must have that extra punch of acceleration. But honestly, is it worth $25,000? For me, no. As a road car, I think it's just superb. Yes, $80,000 plus a few Porsche options and you're going to be paying close to 100,000. But hey, in Porsche terms, that makes it almost a bargain. Anyway, enough of me wittering on trying to be a proper journalist, let's get to the bit that people really care about. How will it drag race? [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Allistair, so three questions about that Taycan. How much power does it have? How much does it weigh? And what's the launch control like? ALLISTAIR WEAVER: So I'll start with question two. It weighs 4,500 and about 60 pounds. So I think it's about 150 pounds heavier than your Tesla. And now the power's a tricky thing because it has 321 horsepower in normal life, but then for launch control, it has an overboost function, which takes you to 402 for two seconds, which might just be enough. What was the third question? CARLOS LAGO: How does the launch control work? ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, yes, the launch controller. So drive mode into sport plus, then foot on the brake, and then it will kick start the systems. And then I put my foot on the throttle and it activates launch control and away we go. You have the optional suspension, which this does, which is a $2,000 option thereabouts. The whole car will hunker down as well, which is kind of cool. CARLOS LAGO: How very theatrical. So this Model Y is slightly lighter, surprisingly. Tesla doesn't say how much horsepower this car has. So I've got no power rating and you've got two. And in terms of launch control, I just hit the go pedal as hard as I can as quickly as I can. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: So typically crude American engineering then. CARLOS LAGO: I'd call it American pragmatism. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: So it's a tough one to call. It's all about how much that overboost actually helps me get off the line. He's got all wheel drive, I've only got rear wheel drive. Will that make much difference in cars that weigh this much? Probably not. I'd say I'm 50/50. CARLOS LAGO: I'm going to wipe the floor with that Porsche. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Should we do this? CARLOS LAGO: I think so. SPEAKER 1: Counting down in three, two, one, go. [LAUGHS] ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Well, it's a bit more conclusive than what I thought. CARLOS LAGO: Ha, it's not even close. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: 106 miles an hour at the end. CARLOS LAGO: Allistair, I'm afraid to say that wasn't even close. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: I was actually kind of surprised by how big the gap was. CARLOS LAGO: Did it leave the line hard? I mean, you've got launch control with air suspension, and all that launch control, and two power levels, and all that. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, I think I got a better wheel spin because of rear wheel drive rather than all wheel drive. But I felt sophisticated, though. CARLOS LAGO: Well, it's fashionable to arrive late, right? Even if it's the finish line. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: I arrived in style. CARLOS LAGO: I think on the second run, I'm going to give you a head start of a second or two, what do you think? ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Much as it pains me, I think I probably need it. SPEAKER 1: OK, drivers, you ready? Give me a honk, please. [HONKS] CARLOS LAGO: He's going to go on one, I'm going to go on go. SPEAKER 1: Hey, are you rolling? CARLOS LAGO: That should be enough. Make this race a little more interesting. SPEAKER 1: OK, drivers, race in three, two, one, go. CARLOS LAGO: It's a little delayed. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, I was a bit slow on the off. CARLOS LAGO: Bye bye. Bye bye, Mr. Porsche. Bye. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Once this thing's up and running, there's not actually much in it. I think it's just got to be more traction in the old all wheel drive. I was a bit slow on the uptake then, I forgot that I was going on one, not going on go. CARLOS LAGO: I don't think it matters. I think we can say with some confidence that in a drag race, the top of the line performance Tesla Model Y is faster than the base model Porsche Taycan. Is that a fair assessment? ALLISTAIR WEAVER: I think so. It would be interesting if we do a roll race now because actually, once you're up and running, you're faster off the line. I think the all wheel drive definitely helps. But then once it's up and running, you don't really go away. CARLOS LAGO: I think we should try exactly that. So now we're going to do a roll on race. We're both going to get to about 30 miles an hour and then cross the start line, nail the go pedal as we do so to see if the gap stays the same as the race continues to see how much this race is based on the launch. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: OK, 30 miles an hour. I'm not even level. CARLOS LAGO: And there's the horsepower. There's the horsepower. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, man. Next time, I need to bring a Turbo S. CARLOS LAGO: I think it's just a horsepower advantage. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. [LAUGHS] CARLOS LAGO: Allistair, there's nothing quite like the sound of quiet defeat. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: I'm just taking in my synthetic electric motor noise. CARLOS LAGO: Do that all you wish. I'll be waiting for you at the finish line. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, that was pretty conclusive to be honest. Much more conclusive than I thought it was going to be. CARLOS LAGO: I guess memo is, if you want the fastest EV you can get for about $70,000 or $80,000, it's probably going to be a Tesla. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: That's true, at least until the Mustang Mach-E GT arrives before too long, a couple of months. CARLOS LAGO: I think we should drag race those, yeah? ALLISTAIR WEAVER: Don't give the game away. [LAUGHS] CARLOS LAGO: Shh, keep it a secret. We might drag race a Model Y with a Mustang Mach-E. ALLISTAIR WEAVER: I think it will be the most interesting and original little editorial idea of all time. [LAUGHS] [MUSIC PLAYING]

Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan | Reviewing & Racing Performance EVs | 0-60 Performance

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Porsche Taycan, but since the 2021 Porsche Taycan is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Which is the fastest EV for $70,000 to $80,000? Is it the base model Porsche Taycan or the Tesla Model Y Performance? Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago find out in this EV drag race.
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan | Reviewing & Ra...
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Review & Test Drive - Better Than a 9...
2020 Porsche Taycan Reveal and First Look

FAQ

Is the Porsche Taycan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Taycan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Porsche Taycan energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Taycan gets an EPA-estimated 72 mpg-e to 76 mpg-e, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Taycan ranges from 17.2 to 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Taycan. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Porsche Taycan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Taycan:

  • New base version with a single motor and rear-wheel drive
  • Head-up display, automatic body lift and post-purchase options now available
  • Taycan Cross Turismo wagon debuts later in the model year
  • Part of the first Taycan generation introduced in 2020
Learn more

Is the Porsche Taycan reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche Taycan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Taycan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Taycan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Porsche Taycan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche Taycan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Taycan and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Taycan is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Taycan?

The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Taycan is the 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,900.

Other versions include:

  • Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $187,600
  • Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $153,500
  • 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $110,300
  • 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) which starts at $90,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Porsche Taycan?

If you're interested in the Porsche Taycan, the next question is, which Taycan model is right for you? Taycan variants include Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). For a full list of Taycan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Porsche Taycan

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Overview

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon is offered in the following styles: Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), and 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM). Porsche Taycan Wagon models are available with a undefined-liter electric engine, with output up to 750 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 2-speed automated manual. The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Taycan Wagon 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Taycan Wagon.

Pros

  • Rapid acceleration and enjoyable, hunkered-down handling
  • Potential for very quick fast-charging capability
  • Four-door practicality plus two trunks
  • Impressive build quality and interior finish

Cons

  • Rear legroom isn't overly generous
  • EV greatness comes at a commensurately great price
  • Touchscreen interface is not very intuitive
  • Low ride height and roof can make it difficult to enter and exit

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Taycan Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including Turbo S Cross Turismo, Turbo Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon?

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $92,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $1,047 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,047 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $91,203.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $111,650. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $1,271 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,271 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $110,379.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $154,850. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $1,769 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,769 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $153,081.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $188,950. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is trending $2,162 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,162 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $186,788.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagons are available in my area?

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Porsche Taycan Taycan Wagon you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,928.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon and all available trim types: Turbo S Cross Turismo, Turbo Cross Turismo, 4S Cross Turismo, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon?

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
73 compined MPG,
74 city MPG/73 highway MPG

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
72 compined MPG,
72 city MPG/72 highway MPG

2021 Porsche Taycan Wagon 4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM), 2-speed automated manual, electric fuel
75 compined MPG,
75 city MPG/75 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG73
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase114.3 in.
Length195.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.5 in.
Curb Weight5199 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Porsche Taycan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials

