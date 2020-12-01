What is the Taycan Cross Turismo?

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be Porsche's second EV, on the heels of the Taycan sedan that debuted for 2020. Much like Porsche does with its Sport Turismo version of its Panamera luxury sedan, the Taycan Cross Turismo has a wagon-like profile that provides additional cargo space. But from there the Taycan Cross Turismo goes even further with its added ground clearance for better performance on rough roads. This isn't going to be a rock crawler, but it should be able to navigate dirt roads on the way to a country cottage.

Of course, this would ideally be a country cottage with a charging station. As this is an EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo is powered by electric motors at the front and rear axles. A battery pack sits under the floor and can be recharged at a public charging station or at home. Expect horsepower ratings to mirror those on the regular Taycan. On that car, the top-level Turbo S makes 750 horsepower.

We expect the Cross Turismo to drive and perform similarly to the regular Taycan sedan. That's a very good thing since the Taycan is one of the best-driving cars on the market today. And as with the Taycan, don't be surprised if the real-world all-electric range is much better than what the EPA estimates. In our testing, the Taycan sedan far exceeded its estimated range.