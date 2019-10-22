  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)

2019 Porsche Macan SUV

What’s new

  • More powerful turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine for S models
  • New interior design incorporating a 10.9-inch touchscreen
  • Subtle styling updates
  • More natural voice recognition software
  • Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
  • Most athletic and engaging SUV in the class
  • Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
  • Easy to customize thanks to a long list of individual options
  • Less rear legroom and cargo capacity than many competitors
  • Options and packages can add up quickly
MSRP Starting at
$49,900
Select your model:
2019 Porsche Macan SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Macan does Edmunds recommend?

The Macan S has more capability than most drivers will ever need, yet it remains tame enough for the rigors of daily driving. Of the available options, we'd start with the Premium Package Plus. It adds a nice bundle of desirable equipment without getting too deep into the wallet-draining choices of more personalized choices.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

No automaker can resist the allure of SUVs, not even Porsche. If you'd said at the beginning of the 2000s that Porsche's best-selling car would be an SUV, only the savviest auto industry insiders would have nodded sagely. Everyone else would have laughed you from the room.

The Porsche Cayenne debuted a few years later as America's appetite for SUVs turned voracious, and it's widely credited with turning around the company's financial fortunes. Slicing the SUV pie finer, the 2019 Porsche Macan distills the Cayenne's qualities into a compact and dynamic size.

With its choice of high-revving turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, quick-shifting seven-speed transmission, and a suspension calibrated more for winding roads than dirt trails, the Macan comes closer to the performance character of the automaker's lauded 911 coupe better than its larger, heavier counterpart.

For 2019, the Macan features a variety of updates to further its appeal. Inside is a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display and web-based navigation. The Macan S trim gets a revised V6 engine with more horsepower and low-end torque, as well as larger brakes that Porsche says also improve brake feel. The latter has been one of the Macan's few weaknesses we've discovered in our testing. New options include a heated windshield, a cabin air ionizer, and suspension and engine software upgrades that extend the Macan's power and handling limits.

Like every new Porsche, the Macan can be optioned and equipped to your heart's desire. Alas, doing so can result in a price that might even give a hedge fund manager pause. But if you want a small crossover that's a lot like a sports car, the Macan is the way to go.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Porsche Macan as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 Porsche Macan models

The 2019 Porsche Macan is a five-seat small luxury SUV available in two trim levels: base and S. Both come standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Other variants, such as the Turbo and the GTS, are expected to arrive later in the model year or for 2020.

The base model starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system, a power liftgate, LED headlights, automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, partial leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and a cargo cover.

Electronic features include the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system, upgraded for 2019 with a larger 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, improved voice recognition software, internet radio and web-based navigation. Carryover features include Bluetooth, four USB ports (two front, two rear), and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio.

The Macan S is equipped similarly, with the notable exception of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (348 hp, 354 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, more powerful brakes, different exterior trim types, and dual twin-pipe exhaust ports.

Options abound for both trims — bundled in packages and as stand-alone features. Highlights include the Premium package, which adds adaptive headlights, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, and a Bose surround-sound audio system. A step further is the Premium Package Plus, which adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and upgraded front seats with ventilation and memory settings. The Sport Chrono package includes an analog stopwatch, launch control, and driver-selectable modes that optimize suspension and transmission settings.

Along with a dizzying array of interior and exterior trim upgrades, stand-alone options worth checking out include an adaptive air suspension, adaptive sport seats, an electronically locking rear differential, a premium Burmester audio system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche Macan Turbo (twin-turbo 3.6L V6 | 7-speed automated manual | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Macan has received some updates, including new engine choices, a new infotainment system and revised suspension tuning. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Macan, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Porsche Macan Turbo is one of the quickest compact SUVs on the market and among the best-handling. Yet it is also one of the most civilized SUVs to drive. Lesser-known fact: Even with all this on-road performance, the Macan has impressive off-road and towing capabilities.

Acceleration

A 400-hp, twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 plus a quick-shifting transmission and good isolation make the Macan Turbo deceptively fast. Utilizing the optional launch control feature, the Macan Turbo rockets to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. For the 2019 Macan S, Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds.

Steering

The Macan's steering response and precision are better than direct competitors, although in truth we'd still like a little more driver feedback through the steering wheel. The Macan provides excellent straight-line highway stability and road isolation.

Handling

The Macan Turbo is one of the best-handling SUVs available, even when fitted with low-grip all-season tires. Standard self-adjusting multimode shocks provide confident and poised manners, making the Macan perform like a good sport sedan.

Drivability

The engine, brakes and steering work in concert. The Macan is sized perfectly for easily getting around a city but still substantial enough for long drives. Auto stop-start to save fuel is reasonably unobtrusive (and can be turned off).

Comfort

The Macan Turbo is more highly equipped than the S model, coming with premium seats and a self-adjusting multimode suspension. For a compact SUV, comfort doesn't get much better than this.

Seat comfort

With 18-way adaptive, heated leather front seats (optionally ventilated), the Macan offers a high level of support and comfort. The rear seats are split 40/20/40 and are nearly as bolstered as the front seats.

Ride comfort

The Macan Turbo comes standard with adaptive suspension dampers, and our test vehicle was outfitted with the optional air suspension, too. The air suspension can feel floaty at times but does a nice job smoothing out bumps.

Noise & vibration

With barely audible wind noise and a highly muffled exhaust note, the Macan Turbo is quiet even during maximum acceleration. This isolation is part of the reason it's so easy to exceed the speed limit.

Climate control

Three-zone climate control is standard and works quietly and effectively. You can even set how aggressively the auto climate control system works. The buttons may be small and fiddly, but simply set the temperature as you please and leave everything in auto, and you won't ever have to touch it again.

Interior

Outstanding ergonomics and a low stance make the Macan feel like a perfectly tailored suit. It feels "right-size" when you drive it. Downsides: Outward visibility is hampered a bit by thick roof pillars, and the cargo capacity is small, even for a compact SUV.

Ease of use

The 2019 Macan gets a 10.9-inch touchscreen that's currently in the Cayenne and Panamera models. Along with the larger interface comes a redesigned dash. We think the new design looks great. While some vehicles' displays look like a tablet tacked on to the dashboard as an afterthought, the Macan's is flush-mounted and nicely integrated into the overall design.

Getting in/getting out

The Macan, especially when equipped with the optional air suspension, sits lower than most compact SUVs, making for fuss-free entry and exit.

Driving position

With the number of adjustments you can make, you need to spend time moving the seat around so you can be really comfortable. The relationship between the steering wheel and the seat is just about perfect, but you do have to remember that, as in all Porsches, the ignition is on the left.

Roominess

For a small SUV, the Macan feels pretty large inside thanks to a low dashboard, ample-size windows, and plenty of passenger room. It seems Porsche focused more on people space than luggage room.

Visibility

The outward sightlines are pretty typical for small SUVs, meaning not fantastic, and there are some noticeable blind spots. Optional aids will help with this issue, including front and rear parking sensors, rear camera and blind-spot monitoring.

Quality

Not exactly unexpected coming from Porsche, the Macan has an impeccable build quality. The car's construction is one of its standout features.

Utility

It's clear what compromises Porsche had to make to build the Macan and make sure that it stayed sporty. It doesn't carry as much cargo, nor is it as spacious on the inside, as just about all of its competitors.

Small-item storage

Storage for small items is lacking, handled by modest door pockets, a glovebox, and a deep but small center armrest bin.

Cargo space

Luggage space is 18 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 53 cubic feet with the seats folded flat. That's limited cargo space, even for a compact SUV. Tie-down loops in the cargo area are a nice touch and lie flat when not in use.

Child safety seat accommodation

The car seat anchor points are easily accessible in their own compartments. There are three upper anchors for flexible car-seat placement. It's a bit of a reach, but the outer two top anchors are accessible from the side doors.

Technology

For 2019, the Macan gets an upgraded infotainment interface that includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, internet connectivity and web-based navigation. Some of the Macan's systems can be operated and monitored via Porsche's own compatible smartphone app. Apple CarPlay was standard on earlier models but becomes an option for 2019.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche Macan.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • comfort
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • visibility
  • lights
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Magnificent Vehicle
DJW,
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

2020 Macan S review: Options are expensive, but you do get what you pay for in quality of materials and In the absolutely joy driving this vehicle. I have owned many vehicle in my lifetime but none have given me as much driving pleasure. Reliability has yet to be determined, it’s only been a few weeks. I have very few complaints, the only one worth mentioning is the lack of daytime visibility when reading the numbers on the analog tach. The S model tachometer comes with a grey rather than black dial, which provides poor contrast with the white numbers on the tach, once the backlightIng has switched off. The red tach needle remains visible. I find myself turning the lights back on during sunny days especially during early mornings when the sun is low.

4 out of 5 stars, Great vehicle!
Ktlyn23,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I had a loaded Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit before I traded. I hopped into the Macan and just really loved the feel. It handles well, and drives very nice. I actually liked my Jeep a lot, but was looking for a change. Sure there is additional expense associated to such a vehicle, but it is well worth it! I look forward to driving each day! Only downfall is that there is no remote start as an option. I usually forgot to use it on the Jeep so it wasn’t a breaker for me.

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic car! Drives like a dream!
Jdot,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I am in love with my new car. I have been a Lexus buyer for 20 years and was afraid to switch. Lexus has always met every issue with professionalism.So far, I am loving the car. We will see how the Porsche dealers pan out. The Lexus dealer has a much better service area while you are waiting with food, massage chairs and drinks. Porsche could improve on that. We will see how the car holds up. All in all I am very happy with the purchase.

5 out of 5 stars, Miami Blue
Daniel M,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

After 4K miles all I can say is Wow. The first Porsche in the family and highly doubt the last. Wife daily driver but every time I drive it makes it harder to get back in my sports car!

2019 Porsche Macan video

2019 Macan: Porsche's Hot Hatch Gets a Refresh and Bump in Power | Edmunds

2019 Macan: Porsche's Hot Hatch Gets a Refresh and Bump in Power | Edmunds

Edmunds Vehicle Test Editor Kurt Niebuhr had a chance to sample the subtle but significantly refreshed 2019 Porsche Macan. He gives us a closer look at some of the changes as well as on-road insight into Porsche's very own hot hatch. Is it still the performance benchmark for the class?

Edmunds Vehicle Test Editor Kurt Niebuhr had a chance to sample the subtle but significantly refreshed 2019 Porsche Macan. He gives us a closer look at some of the changes as well as on-road insight into Porsche's very own hot hatch. Is it still the performance benchmark for the class?

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$49,900
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$58,600
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower348 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Macan safety features:

Lane Keep Assist
Warns you if you're about to drift out of your lane via audible cue and steering correction.
Lane Change Assist
Lets you know when there's a car in your blind spots by activating a light in the side mirror.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Active Safe
Sounds an audible warning and applies the brakes if necessary to prevent a potential frontal collision.

Porsche Macan vs. the competition

Porsche Macan vs. Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The Velar is one of Range Rover's newest models. Like the Macan, it aims to distill a larger sport-luxury package into a smaller and more stylish size. The Velar offers an optional diesel engine, giving it an advantage for buyers seeking better fuel economy, as well as elegant Range Rover styling. The Macan counters with superior handling ability and a smoother ride.

Compare Porsche Macan & Land Rover Range Rover Velar features

Porsche Macan vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Stelvio is one of the newest additions to the European sport SUV class. With its crisp handling and steering, powerful engines and distinctive styling, it's a formidable competitor. Italian flair also goes a long way compared to what some might consider the Macan's blander appearance. However, the Alfa isn't as capable as the Macan when it comes to cargo or towing capacity.

Compare Porsche Macan & Alfa Romeo Stelvio features

Porsche Macan vs. BMW X4

It's no surprise that one of the Macan's closest rivals comes from BMW. Like the Macan, the X4 offers impressive engine power, agile handling and a well-crafted interior. The BMW is also just as easy to personalize and option up to a surprisingly high price tag. You can't go wrong with either, although the BMW has the edge with slightly more passenger room and cargo space.

Compare Porsche Macan & BMW X4 features

2019 Porsche Macan First Drive

Porsche Does a Really Hot Hatch

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorDecember 10th, 2018

Since the Porsche Macan's introduction in 2015, we've enjoyed this small crossover SUV's appealing mix of utility and performance. Sure, it's not as roomy as Porsche's Cayenne or as lithe as the Cayman. But if you want a Porsche that's pretty good at providing both qualities, the Macan is the go-to choice. Now with freshened styling, suspension tweaks and upgraded technology features, the 2019 Porsche Macan becomes an even more desirable pick within the Porsche lineup.

Subtle New Looks

From the front, the 2019 Macan looks to be a bit wider and lower, but that's purely the result of some nifty restyling. The outer air intakes no longer have last year's integrated foglights. Instead, they sport longer horizontal strakes with an integrated marker light. Also contributing to the wider look are the new LED headlights. Mimicking the rest of the Porsche lineup, the headlight's central LED unit is flanked by four LED running lights. And the missing foglights? Their function has been integrated into the headlights. Porsche's Dynamic Lighting System (PLDS and PLDS Plus) is offered as an option, and it features increased brightness and adaptive high beams.

The side view of the new Macan differs from last year's model thanks to new wheel designs on the optional 21-inch wheels. Thankfully, 18-inch wheels are still available should you prefer ride comfort over maximum road-holding. The trim pieces just above the rocker panels — previously only available in black — can now be had in silver.

In the rear, the Macan gets the near full-width LED light bar that has taken up residence throughout the brand. It also serves to visually widen and lower the Macan and make the Macan look a little more like the Panamera and Cayenne.

More Refined Handling

As before, the 2019 Macan is best suited for blitzing backroads, not blasting over dirt and rocks. This year, Porsche has made tiny improvements to enhance the Macan's road-holding prowess. Fiddling with the design of a car's spring forks (they connect the spring and shock absorber to the front hubs while staying out of the way of the driveshafts) might not seem like a big deal, but Porsche has managed to shave more than 3 pounds by making them out of aluminum instead of steel.

Those weight savings have a knock-on effect, as Porsche says it further retuned the optional air suspension and stiffened the stabilizer bars. The result is simultaneously a more comfortable ride, better body control and more neutral handling — something you rarely associate with an SUV.

Our time in a Macan S equipped with the optional air suspension and Sport Chrono package had us routinely looking at the drive-mode selector switch to make sure we really were in Sport or Sport Plus mode. At low speeds, in particular, the Macan S glides over most road irregularities with ease. At higher speeds, the Macan behaves more like a big, powerful hot hatchback than anything else, flowing from corner to corner without feeling even slightly ponderous or sloppy.

Though we wouldn't mind a little (and we do mean a little) more steering feedback, the effort is spot-on and the confident, easy-to-modulate brakes make the Macan as easy to stop as it is willing to turn. And because the Macan is still a Porsche, carbon-ceramic brakes are available as an option.

New Engine Hotness

For power, there's a new-to-the-Macan turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. This engine is already put to good use in the Cayenne and the Panamera. The smaller and lighter Macan benefits the most from the 14-horsepower increase over last year's engine, which brings the total to 354 hp. Different from last year's twin-turbocharged V6, this engine has a single turbo placed in between the cylinder heads or in the "V" of the engine, rather than to the side or behind the engine.

Known as a "hot V," this placement does wonders for packaging and greatly improves response time from the turbo. This is something we experienced firsthand. The 2019 Macan provides solid, instantaneous power and forthright acceleration throughout the rev range. We expect even more power from the inevitable GTS and Turbo models, but Porsche is refusing to give up any details about those at the moment. A turbocharged four-cylinder continues to be the engine fitted to the base Macan.

While the tachometer gives you permission to spin the motor to 6,800 rpm, you might never have the need to go that far due to the savory power available right in the middle of the tach. Predictably, throttle response is excellent in Sport mode, and Sport Plus mode sharpens it further still without ever getting overly jumpy. Comfort mode deserves special mention, too, since it manages to relax the driving experience while retaining a responsive throttle and attentive transmission. As for that transmission, it's still Porsche's smooth and quick-shifting PDK automatic transmission.

Official figures were not available at the time of publication, but 0-60 should fall somewhere in the high 4-second range for the Macan S and high 5-second range for the 2.0-liter turbo Macan. We'll be sure to get our own numbers when we bring in a Macan for a full evaluation and ranking.

Interior Technology Upgrades

Inside, the 2019 Macan gets a 10.9-inch touchscreen that's currently in the Cayenne and Panamera models. Along with the larger interface comes a redesigned dash. We think the new design looks great. While some vehicle's displays look like a tablet tacked on to the dashboard as an afterthought, the Macan's is flush-mounted and nicely integrated into the overall design.

The design accentuates the width of the interior and keeps things tidy on the dashboard. There is still a mass of buttons covering the center console, however. While it takes a while to learn what they are all for, they provide direct access to many of the Macan's functions. We found them to be more convenience-enhancing than clutter.

Hidden behind the new display is a host of new technology aimed squarely at keeping you connected with your Macan and the Macan connected to the rest of the world. There's new, more natural voice recognition software (Voice Pilot) that, thanks to its constant online connection, keeps itself up to date. With that constant connectivity, the Macan constantly compares live traffic patterns against preprogrammed route preferences to keep you on the quickest path. But if you still prefer to use your phone for navigation and music selection, it's worth noting that while Apple CarPlay is available, Android Auto is not.

2019 Macan Pricing and Release Date

We don't have official pricing information yet, but it's safe to say that the 2019 Macan will see a modest price increase over the outgoing 2018 model. Last year, it started at $48,850 (including destination) for the base model and $56,460 for the S. Expect availability to begin in early spring of 2019.

Overall, we think the Macan has become even more appealing thanks to its myriad well-considered design, technology and chassis enhancements. And it seems that Porsche has once again cornered the market on the truly sporty SUV, even when putting the Macan up against the best its (primarily) German rivals have to offer. If you're looking for all the fun of a hot hatchback, but with a bit more practicality and a lot more power, the 2019 Porsche Macan needs to be on your short list.

2019 Porsche Macan First Look

It Gets a 911 Steering Wheel, but New Tech Is the Real News

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorJuly 26th, 2018

It's midcycle refresh time for the 2019 Porsche Macan, which sees tweaks to its driving characteristics and a mildly updated appearance both inside and out. But the biggest updates come in the form of new technology features. The Macan also gets Miami Blue and Mamba Green Metallic paint options, which are great colors and make the Macan worth considering if you like happiness.

Minor Face-Lift

The Macan's looks have been massaged to be more in line with Porsche's current design language. The exaggerated light bar across the rear tailgate stands out as the most dramatic visual change, but if you look closely you'll notice some nips and tucks on the front fascia. LED headlights are now standard, and new 20- and 21-inch wheel designs are available.

Also newly offered is the GT sport steering wheel from the 911, which includes the Sport Response button that sharpens powertrain response temporarily and induces LOLs. The GT wheel will come as part of the Sports Chrono package. Other than the added oomph that Porsche claims the Sport Response button can conjure up, there are no powertrain updates for the 2019 Macan. We're OK with that, though, as the Macan has always had plenty of motivation for a small SUV.

Major Tech-Lift

It's the technology upgrades that take center stage in the 2019 Macan. The one you notice first is the new 11-inch touchscreen, but adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist has also been added, as have new app and connectivity features such as live traffic and "intelligent voice control."

Even more intriguing is the "Here Cloud" connection, which makes the Macan part of the Volkswagen Group's swarm-based data system. Essentially, "swarm data" means that your Porsche will send road and traffic data (and potentially other information) to a central server. Think of it as a bit like your car joining Waze. For this system to be effective — in terms of both providing useful information for drivers and gathering valuable data for the company — it needs to be running in a large number of vehicles. To that end, it's already in several Audis and the new Cayenne. And we have to assume it will continue to roll out across Volkswagen's products. If every nav-equipped Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche on the road is gathering data, the service might just have a shot in a marketplace that has increasingly shifted toward smartphone-based solutions.

Of course, there's more than one way to create value with all that fresh, sweet data your car gathers, and most methods have nothing to do with giving you better traffic info. Just ask Facebook what user data is worth.

Am I Macan You Want One?

Well, we don't have official pricing or an on-sale date yet. The safe bet would put the 2019 Porsche Macan in showrooms sometime this winter. Stay tuned to Edmunds for more details, including our usual full rating and review. In the meantime, maybe get comfortable with the idea of being surrounded by a "swarm."

FAQ

Is the Porsche Macan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Macan both on the road and at the track. The Macan gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. The Macan has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2019 Porsche Macan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche Macan:

  • More powerful turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine for S models
  • New interior design incorporating a 10.9-inch touchscreen
  • Subtle styling updates
  • More natural voice recognition software
  • Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
Is the Porsche Macan reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche Macan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Macan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Macan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Porsche Macan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Porsche Macan is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Macan is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche Macan?

The least-expensive 2019 Porsche Macan is the 2019 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,900.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,900
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $58,600
What are the different models of Porsche Macan?

If you're interested in the Porsche Macan, the next question is, which Macan model is right for you? Macan variants include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Macan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

