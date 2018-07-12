2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV
What’s new
- Completely redesigned and restyled
- More powerful engines
- New and improved E-Hybrid model
- This is the first year of the third-generation Cayenne
Pros & Cons
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines available
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
- Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
- Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
- Poor rear visibility
- Fans are weak at low speeds and too noisy at high speeds
Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne has been redesigned from front to back and now bears more of a resemblance to the 911 than ever before. Power from every available engine has been increased and there's a new Cayenne E-Hybrid, which replaces last year's S E-Hybrid. Porsche has also managed to make the Cayenne weigh less than the previous year.
Inside, the Cayenne sees an updated interior, complete with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for control over most of the SUV's systems. It's very similar to the one found in the current Panamera. The instrument panel, too, has been updated with two 7-inch multifunction digital displays. The cargo area has been made larger for 2019, too.
Of course, Porsche still provides a myriad of personalization options for every Cayenne. Combinations can seem almost endless and include a wide variety of colors, wheels, interior materials and performance-related upgrades. But all of these options can send the price straight into orbit.
As well-rounded as the Porsche Cayenne may be, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind. We consider the rear seat and cargo area to be adequate, but other SUVs in the class offer more room. And some features, which are standard on competitors, are pricey options on the Cayenne. But we've always been fans of the Porsche Cayenne, and with the improvements Porsche has made to the 2019 model, we see no reason to change our opinion.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Porsche Carenne as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
For more background on the new Cayenne, read our 2019 Cayenne First Look, 2019 Cayenne First Drive and 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid First Look.
2019 Porsche Cayenne models
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in four trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid and Turbo. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base Cayenne is nothing to sneeze at, with plenty of performance coming from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft). Nineteen-inch wheels are standard, as are LED headlights, partial leather seats and a 12.4-inch touchscreen, among other features.
The Cayenne S comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (434 hp, 406 lb-ft), different 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension — dubbed Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM — tinted taillights and a panoramic roof.
The E-Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine aided by an electric motor (455 hp, 516 lb-ft combined). A plug-in hybrid, the E-Hybrid can drive about 27 miles on all-electric power before the gas engine switches on. It adds PASM and the Sport Chrono package as standard equipment.
The Turbo replaces the V6 engine with a twin-turbo V8 engine (541 hp, 561 lb-ft). Over and above the standard Cayenne, the turbo includes upgraded front sport seats, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, an air suspension with PASM, upgraded brakes, front and rear heated seats, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.
Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. Indeed, like other Porsches, the Cayenne is one of the most customizable vehicles you can buy.
Then you've got even more choices from a dizzying options list. It starts with two main packages — Premium and Premium Package Plus — and then goes to a huge list of stand-alone choices. All serve to enhance the Cayenne's performance, technology and audio, comfort, safety, and exterior and interior style. All for a price, of course.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling9.0
Drivability8.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.5
Quality9.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche Cayenne.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- comfort
- acceleration
- value
- seats
- road noise
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- brakes
- infotainment system
- electrical system
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- climate control
- interior
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- appearance
- engine
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been having constant issues with the car . In 6 months and at about 6.5k miles , the car has been in the repair shop for over 30 days . The issues are serious. 1. Trunk opens randomly when car is in motion . Very dangerous issue . Worse , there is no error code . I was told by the dealership that Porsche knows there is an issue in some 2019 and possibly 2020 Cayennes but don’t have a fix yet. 2. Squeaky brakes . As another reviewer said , totally unacceptable in a 80-90k car . Worse, the dealers will tell you that it’s acceptable because it’s a race car and solution is to brake hard. 3. ACC and PAS have stopped working and service required message appeared twicr. Dealership has changed 4 modules and failed to fix the issue . Worse , they claim that Porsche Tech Line is not responsive. 4. Nav screen has gone black suddenly and doesn’t work until restarting vehicle many times. Do I have a lemon , possibly . The customer service has been poor until I talked about the Lemon Law. Overall , the ride is fantastic and I love the pickup , handling and responsiveness but it’s not worth the safety issues which could cause a serious accident. I would recommend staying away .
We owned this 2019 Cayenne 3.0T Awd for close to 3 months. After initial Break-In. This car screams. We get to take it on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Valley of Fire at Moapa. Cruising at 85mph seems like it’s moving at 55mph. The handling is so superb, like a smaller car. This SUV begs to go fast. This SUV likes to be cruising at 90+ mph and the 8 speed transmission keeps the RPM around 2K. At 95-100mph, the cabin is quiet with very little wind noise. Acceleration up the grades are just half throttle and when u look at the speedometer, your flying up at triple digits. Braking to slow down for traffic is effortless. Going through the turns, there are very little body roll. Interior have lots of leg room for both front and rear passengers. Seats are comfortable. Control layouts gets a little used to but once figured out. Everything is easy to navigate. This is Truly the Ultimate Family Sports SUV
Let me begin by saying, I don't know much about cars and this is my first Porsche purchase. I drove EVERY other mid-size luxury SUV and found the Cayenne to be the most fun to drove and that's ultimately why I bought it. When it came down to it for me....it was the Cayenne or the 2020 GLE Mercedes (I'm a REALTOR and needed a roomy back seat for clients). I think the technology was far superior and preferred in the Mercedes, but as one astute salesman said, "It's like driving a couch behind a steering wheel." I needed the comfort of an SUV but I wanted it to have the feel of a sports car. The Cayenne has the power and space of a truck, but with the new '19 design, drives like a sports car. SO FUN! I agree with all edmunds complaints. And living in Florida....the fan noise for the A/C (especially when I have clients in the car) is annoying. Here are my pet peeves (sharing in case Porsche is watching because I think I'm hooked for life!): I think it's dangerous that the car has to be on and gas running in order for the garage door opener function to work. Most people open the garage door first....then turn on their car. As a single woman, and for safety reasons, I always make sure I'm in my locked car before opening the garage door (so please don't tell me to use the wall switch). You can't do that in the Cayenne. After owning the car for a week, I left it outside overnight. When I woke up, the rotors looked rusted. I panicked and went onto a forum and learned you just need to drive it to kick off the rust. Nonetheless...disappointing but maybe there's no way around this. I wash/detail my own car/wheels every week myself...I don't like how the water drains. It rains every day in Florida in the summer and when I open doors (like the rear hatch), days later, water comes out. I have the attractive spyder wheels (they are a pain to clean by the way....do yourself a favor and buy the chemical guys' wheel woolies-best thing I ever did). But there is ALWAYS dirt kicked up by the wheels. I can wash my car, and later that day it looks like it needs to be washed/detailed again. For this reason, I wish I had driven to AZ to get the rhodium silver Cayenne I really wanted (I purchased the Biscay Blue in FL and it's VERY hard to keep clean although EVERYBODY raves about the color). The interior sleek black glass gets finger prints quickly; I keep a polishing cloth and spray in my console. As one other review said....when you slow down....the transmission gets clunky. I previously had a VW so I'm used to this. My number one frustration is the intrusive sound/security features. They can be heard while on the telephone by the person on the other line. I appreciate Porsche's concern for my safety....but these alarms are off the rails. During my first service, I'm going to see if there's anything they can do to shorten or terminate them. I work on a small Island. Sometimes I leave the office just to get to a house that's two blocks away, driving 15 mph. The seat belt reminder continues to SCREAM for MINUTES. I also find the warnings distracting while I drive. Once someone pulled out in front of me and the collision warning that flashed on my dash and the loud alarm, actually caused me to take my eyes off the road. I wish the seats were more comfortable...softer. They are pretty stiff. Also, when you're driving with the sunroof open...the air doesn't flow like it should. You get that helicopter sound.... I've only ever owned cars with sunroofs and never had this problem before. It's remedied by cracking the windows. I only share these complaints so that Porsche works on fixing them. I don't in any way regret the purchase. In short, you're buying what's under the hood. Everything else is nice but pretty expected in this price point. I have always preferred German engineering, I like the simplicity.
Unbelievable handling for a car of this size, that makes you feel it is smaller than it really is. Acceleration for the base model is more than adequate for my needs, making merging on the freeway effortless. Build and quality is immediately apparent when you enter this vehicle, just what you expect from Porsche. Me and my wife debate who gets to drive all the time. In this price segment for top tier SUV’s , there is no question the Cayenne is the right choice.
2019 Porsche Cayenne Test Drive
2019 Porsche Cayenne Test Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Right here is the all new third generation Porsche Cayenne. We've come all the way to Greece to drive it. But before we do that, let's talk about what's different between this version and the previous generation. Up front you have new headlights for the new character and the lights. You'll see more and more headlights of this style across Porches as they come out. But the big difference is this wide grill that runs almost the entire width of the body. But this visual appearance is something that makes it feel a bit wider than the previous model. You also might not notice until you look up close is the Cayenne now has staggered wheels. The front wheel and tire are a little bit smaller than the rear wheels. You have a light bar that now runs across the entire of the rear. That's something that you would see on the 911 Carrera 4, and it's a nice little design element that brings some cohesion across the Porsche brand. And, of course, this is the turbo so it gets unique exhaust pipes-- [CAR ENGINE] --and up around 540 horsepower. So we're inside the new Cayenne Turbo. Of course, we're driving the Turbo model, because who could say no to 540 or 550 odd horsepower? The first thing you notice is, of course, the acceleration. There's a ton of it. This thing delivers power very quickly-- immediately when you crack the throttle-- and it's very satisfying. The second thing that's really impressive about this particular Cayenne is the steering. There's an immediate sensation of rotation that comes from the vehicle when you start cracking the wheel. But the real thing I've noticed with driving this Cayenne is the nimbleness that Porsche has managed to find in what effectively is a large SUV-- a large, powerful, and heavy SUV. There's just an eagerness that the Cayenne displays as soon as you turn the wheel. It feels very satisfying. Not a lot of feedback coming from the road itself, but the control you get through the steering wheel feels really good. Now, there's a couple of things that could be helping that. This vehicle-- this Turbo-- is optioned with rear wheel steering that's going to turn the rear wheels in and out of phase with the front wheels depending on the speed you're going which can help you turn in tightly like we just did there or keep you stable at high speeds. We've also got a Torque Vectoring Plus system on this vehicle that's selectively overdriving the outside rear wheel to help the thing rotate in corners. Now, one of the reasons I appreciate this nimbleness is because we're driving this car in Greece and their roads are basically a lane and a half wide and don't have center markings on them. And as we've been going pretty quick, it's been I feel like I can put this vehicle exactly where I want it to be in each corner. That's something you don't expect from an SUV so it's nice when it delivers that. Of course, this is a Porsche so there is a higher expectation on the sports car-like behavior. And so far it feels like the Cayenne is delivering that experience quite handily. But the road quality gives us a chance to talk about the suspension. All the Cayennes we've been driving so far have the optional air suspension. And when you take it out of sport mode-- like I'm going to do right now-- the ride does calm down appreciably. It feels like a very smooth riding vehicle. And that's impressive because all the cars we've been driving have 20 inch or 21 inch wheels. That's a lot of wheel to be moving around and a lot of weight to be moving around and controlling. But this air suspension-- this adaptive air suspension-- seems to do a really good job on rough roads like this one. Another thing I've noticed driving this car so far is how quiet it is. We have optional acoustic and thermally treated glass. And right now it's doing a great job of eliminating a lot of the wind buffeting, exhaust sound, and other exterior unpleasantness that you would not want to hear in a luxury car. It's a very quiet experience inside this vehicle and that's nice because this is also a luxury car with a luxury price tag. The vehicle we're driving right now is optioned up to about $155,000. A lot of money but you're also getting a lot of car for that money. We should also talk about some of the brake options. You have the normal breaks like you would on any standard vehicle. And then there's this carbon ceramic brakes-- like you'd expect from a Porsche sports cars-- but in between there's a tungsten carbide coated brake option. Now, what that is there's a coating on the brakes that helps them last longer, provide more braking force, and reduce brake dust. And Porsche says they should last longer than the standard brakes. So hopefully the ownership costs won't be as long either. A lot of the stuff that's come from the most recent Panamera has looked really nice and worked really well. Down here at the bottom there touch sensitive controls for most of the vehicles functions and when you touched them there's a little haptic response, or a little feedback, that you get in the form of a vibration. It works generally well, of course I would prefer real buttons but this is what you get. The only downside I can think of so far is that this piano black finish is going to attract all kinds of fingerprints, smudges, and hairs and oil and stuff. So you want to keep some kind of cloth with you if you want to keep that clean. With this being the twin-turbo V8 you would expect massive performance out of the Turbo model. The base model and the S-- which use V6s-- the base model has a single turbocharger, the S has a twin turbocharged engine. Both of those supply decent acceleration too. You'd probably be totally fine with the base model, although the GPS is a little bit faster-- as you would expect from having 100 horsepower more. That turbo is just ridiculous in terms of acceleration. But again, that's what happens when you have 500 plus horsepower. Cayenne's nimbleness is quite an accomplishment but that's kind of what we expect from Porsche these days. This is a company that keeps making extraordinarily high performing vehicles that have less than 400 horsepower. So they keep setting the bar for themselves. And they keep overcoming it. This being a large SUV, it's important to talk about things that may not be as exciting as horsepower. There's plenty of head, leg, shoulder room in both front and rear seats. The optional sports seats have the head rest integrated into the seat back-- kind of like what you would expect out of a sports car-- but they don't seem to affect the rear seating space at all. It's pretty comfortable back there-- at least for the outboard seats. There's little bit more cargo capacity in the back as well. So if you're concerned about hauling a bunch of stuff there's a solution there. One of the other features improving the handling on this vehicle is an active anti-roll system. While previous Cayennes used a hydraulic actuated system, this one is electronically controlled by the 48-volt system that Cayenne now has. What does that mean? Well, it means it works and you can't really feel it working. You just notice the vehicle stays flat in corners and stays pretty smooth on the road because that would be the advantage of adjusting the anti-roll. Where it doesn't work when you're going straight but it works when you're in the corners. But you can tell that it's working because there's a little display in the gauge cluster here that tells you, hey you're getting some active anti-roll here and some here and here. But other than that you just notice that this vehicle just handles really well. As far as performance goes the base Cayenne Porsche says will do zero to 60 in the high fives. And the S and Turbo models will do zero to 60 a second faster than each. So you have high fours and high threes. That's a lot of performance, especially out of the Turbo vehicle. But hey, again, it's a Porsche. Overall this first impression of the Cayenne is a very good one. And we're eager to test it more once it shows up on our shores in some time next year-- like July or something. [MUSIC PLAYING] Well, thank you for watching. If you would like to see more videos like this, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit edmunds.com.
Edmunds gets a First Drive of the all-new 2019 Porsche Cayenne. Take a spin in the all-new 2019 Porsche Cayenne with Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago. The Cayenne enters its third generation thoroughly redesigned, though it's hard to tell at first glance. It retains the same look and feel as last year, riding on an identical wheelbase with nominal changes to exterior dimensions.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$65,700
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 5300 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$82,900
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|440 hp @ 5700 rpm
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$79,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$124,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Cayenne safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects unsighted pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5
A pleasing mix of luxury and performance, the X5 offers third-row seating as well as the ability to cover ground very quickly. While the X5 can certainly keep up, it's starting to look a bit dated when compared to the new Cayenne. We picked the 2018 X5 as one of the best midsize SUVs of the year.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Audi Q7
The Q7 is exceptionally well-built, inside and out, and is one of the best luxury SUVs in the segment. Like the Cayenne, it's packed with technology as well as semiautonomous capability. It also has seating for seven passengers. But it lacks the performance chops of the Porsche, favoring a luxurious ride instead of maximum sport.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Based on the rugged and luxurious Range Rover, the Sport trades a bit of the legendary off-road prowess for on-road performance. While it can be equipped with a third row, space back there will be tight. With the optional supercharged V8, the Range Rover Sport is capable of keeping up with a Cayenne S, but it can be very thirsty.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Cayenne a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche Cayenne?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Porsche Cayenne:
- Completely redesigned and restyled
- More powerful engines
- New and improved E-Hybrid model
- This is the first year of the third-generation Cayenne
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche Cayenne?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche Cayenne is the 2019 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,700.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,700
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $82,900
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $79,900
- Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $124,600
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne?
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
