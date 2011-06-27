Used 2008 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews

One test drive RonB , 01/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Experienced BMW owner including the Z-4. On a whim, test drove the S and could not rest comfortably until I bought it. Made the Z-4 feel like a go-cart. Gas prices or not, I make up reasons to drive somewhere. Report Abuse

perfection? Zenith , 07/23/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned many sports cars. Previously owned a NC Miata and Nissan 300ZX TT. I hoped and was successful combining the best features of each car with the Boxster S. It's an all out blast to drive. Quick, nimble, powerful, classic good looks and with great exhaust sound. It loves winding mountain roads and hates logging trucks! Get the factory short throw shifter if you really love driving.

If you can afford one, buy one Jeff , 02/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2008 Boxster S for about 8 months and I am truly impressed. I can't believe the handling, power, styling and just how much fun it is to drive at any speed! I will sometimes just walk out into my garage and stare at this beautiful car. I have a black model with the tan interior, gorgeous. It is a real head turner when clean and shined up. The red calipers on the S are worth the price from a "wow" factor. I just walked through a Porsche showroom again last week and can't really see the reason to pay for more than the Boxster S delivers unless you are a professional driver.

The 'Wow' Factor SonzTwin , 06/12/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my S-LE (almost) fully loaded with <6k mi - on eBay from a stranger, sight unseen. "Dumbest move imaginable" turned out to make me the "smartest buy guy" - this is the ONLY way to beat Porsche price-gouging. Sour-grapers sneer, "What's up with the..." or "Who drives an ORANGE car?", but there's no question this baby is a head-turner - more so than the PD or the Spyder. Folks at work I never talked to stop by for chats, strangers walk up wanting to know the name of the color, and little boys run after me in my hood shouting "I LOVE your car!". But that's vanity - what you experience behind the wheel is inSANity! I've named her my "joy toy"!