2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
|MSRP
|$225,750
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$225,055
2021 Porsche 911 Review
- Powerful and surprisingly economical engines
- Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
- Premium interior and lots of customization potential
- Comfortable and practical for daily driving
- Infotainment system is quirky and hard to reach
- Elevated tire roar in Turbo S gets irritating on long drives
- New 911 Turbo returns as the flagship for the current-generation 911
- Targa body style also returns; available in all-wheel-drive 4 and 4S trim
- Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
First impressions are important, right? Well, Porsche apparently wants to make a great one — it's kicked off its 2021 911 range by reintroducing several of its most well-known 911 versions: the Turbo and Turbo S as well as the 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S.
The latest 911 Turbo can trace its roots back to the 1974 original. That model, which reached the U.S. in 1976, was one of the first road cars to deploy a turbocharger and was crude by modern standards. This latest model is anything but, boasting an armada of technology to harness the rear-mounted engine's output of 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — slightly less power but more torque than the last-gen Turbo S.
As for the Targa, the new version features a hardtop panel above the passengers that can be lowered and concealed behind the rear seats. Unlike a traditional convertible, a fixed rear portion with wraparound glass remains in place regardless of the hardtop panel position. With all this going on, it's possible to forget about the standard 911 Carrera. But rest assured, it's still here for 2021.
Overall, the 911 is one of our favorite cars on the road today. Its combination of performance excellence, everyday usability and customization just can't be beat. Check out our Expert Rating below for an even more in-depth evaluation.
Our verdict
The Porsche 911 expertly fills the middle ground between touring and scintillating performance. The new interior will likely divide opinion, but Porsche's push for modernity has been largely successful. Though it may have lost its evocative sound, the 911 hasn't lost its benchmark status.
How does the 911 drive?
We tested the 911 Carrera S with the PDK eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration is impressively rapid in any situation. The launch control mode is easy to activate, and with it we observed a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.2 seconds. This car feels as if it can run at full throttle and high speeds all day.
Similarly impressive are the brakes. Our test vehicle had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and they stopped our test car from 60 mph in a scant 97 feet. The brake feel and pedal effort are excellent for both casual and high-performance driving. Around turns, the 911 is so quick and precise that it feels as if it's tapped directly into the driver's mind. Even with all this capability, the 911 is an easy car to drive in everyday conditions thanks to its best-in-the-business PDK automatic transmission. The breadth of the 911's capabilities is nearly unrivaled at this price.
How comfortable is the 911?
Overall comfort is impressive considering how much performance the 911 provides. The optional ventilated adaptive sport seats are agreeable even after several hours of driving, for instance. Our test vehicle had the optional sport suspension. With it, you'll feel every flaw in the road, but impacts are never harsh, even when driving in Sport mode.
Road noise is more noticeable than in some rival sports cars, but it's not grating. The engine sounds rough and surprisingly unrefined at cold startup and doesn't really start sounding like a proper 911 flat-six until you get the revs high. Buyers new to the 911 might not mind, but returning customers will pine for the sound of older 911s.
How’s the interior?
The 911's cabin layout is delightfully familiar yet pleasingly modern. Compared to the previous-generation 911, there are more touchscreen controls and fewer physical buttons. Unfortunately, the touchscreen requires a bit of a reach to use, and pushing a desired virtual button can be a somewhat elusive task when you're driving over a bumpy road. The driving position is otherwise excellent.
The 911's cabin gives you the traditional snug sports-car experience, yet there's still plenty of space for taller passengers up front. Outward visibility is excellent. As usual, the rear seats are laughably small and better used for cargo than people, but you could argue that having them is better than not having any rear seats at all.
How’s the tech?
Porsche bills itself as a builder of driver's cars, making technology and infotainment secondary concerns. While some owners may appreciate that sentiment, we're sure more will be disappointed in both the execution and functionality of many of the 911's advanced features.
For example, many drivers will find the high-definition touchscreen and controller knob placed just out of reach and the on-screen buttons too small. Apple CarPlay is easier to use and has more natural voice controls than Porsche's native system, but Android Auto is not offered. The standard audio system is truly disappointing — it sounds weak and suffers from terrible staging.
How’s the storage?
Because the engine occupies the rear half of the car, cargo space is restricted to a 4.6-cubic-foot bin under the hood. It's large enough for two soft-sided carry-on bags but not much else. You can use the rear seats for additional storage, but getting stuff in and out requires an awkward stoop and a tight squeeze. There's also not a lot of space for your personal items. The cupholders, pockets and bins are all small, so pack accordingly.
Want to take your new baby along for a ride? The car seat anchors are easy to find, but that's about the only good thing we can say. The lack of rear seat room means installing a child safety seat is very difficult. (The same goes for getting a child in or out.) If you really need a vehicle for family duty, the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan are obviously better suited.
How economical is the 911?
The EPA estimates the Carrera S at 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway), which is good for the class. As with any sports car, achieving those results is an exercise in restraint. On our best behavior, we only managed 16.4 mpg. On a racetrack, our results plummeted to a wastefully rewarding 6.6 mpg.
Is the 911 a good value?
The Carrera and Carrera S base pricing is right in there with other sports car rivals, but you won't get nearly as many standard features as you would with the competition. At this price, competitors such as BMW M850i come almost fully loaded. In some cases, you'd have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to option up a 911 to a similar specification. Of course, the build quality is excellent, and Porsche offers nearly endless opportunities for personalization. In warranty coverage and ownership experience, it's comparable to the rest of the class.
Wildcard
When it comes to pure driving joy, the 911 Carrera S gets it right. It's very entertaining to drive and, even more important, it's easy to drive in a spirited manner. The impeccable steering and predictable handling encourage the driver to push a little harder, yet the 911 remains controllable if you overstep those boundaries.
Just as impressive as its outright performance is the 911's friendly demeanor in everyday situations. The 911 is perhaps a victim of its own success since its prevalence means it doesn't turn heads as much as some other sports cars. But it hasn't lost any of its style or desirability.
Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche 911 models
The Porsche 911's lineup expands for 2021. Besides the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S, we also get the Targa 4, Targa 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The Carrera and Turbo models are available as both a coupe and a convertible, while the Targa twins use a power-retractable roof panel that splits the difference between a coupe and a convertible.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Alerts the driver about an imminent front collision and applies the brakes if necessary. It's included with adaptive cruise control.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an audible warning when the front or rear bumpers of the car are approaching an obstacle.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
Porsche 911 vs. the competition
2021 Porsche 911
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The Chevrolet Corvette received a major redesign for 2020. The new mid-engine platform transforms the way the Corvette looks and feels. While the Vette's interior and build quality aren't on the same level as the 911's, they're otherwise an improvement over the last Corvette. It also costs significantly less than anything else in this field. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Corvette.
Porsche 911 vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The AMG GT is available in a handful of configurations, with performance and price that line up fairly neatly with the 911. The front mid-engine layout and raucous twin-turbo V8 make it feel more lively than the buttoned-down 911, but the AMG GT is no less capable or entertaining. The small interior and lack of a back seat make it less practical than a 911, but it's so entertaining that faults are easy to overlook.
Porsche 911 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
The Porsche 718 is the 911's smaller, more affordable brother. It's not as fast as the 911, but it feels more nimble and athletic on the road. Refinement and build quality are right there with the 911 too, though the Cayman doesn't feel as modern. The GTS and GT4 trims are particularly appealing, and the mechanically identical 718 Boxster offers equal performance in a convertible package.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 911 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche 911?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche 911:
Is the Porsche 911 reliable?
Is the 2021 Porsche 911 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche 911?
The least-expensive 2021 Porsche 911 is the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $203,500.
Other versions include:
- Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $203,500
- Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $216,300
What are the different models of Porsche 911?
