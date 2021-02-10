  1. Home
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

MSRP range: $203,500 - $216,300
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe Exterior
8.2/10 Expert Rating
Porsche 911 for Sale

2021 Porsche 911 Review

Reese Counts
  • Powerful and surprisingly economical engines
  • Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
  • Premium interior and lots of customization potential
  • Comfortable and practical for daily driving
  • Infotainment system is quirky and hard to reach
  • Elevated tire roar in Turbo S gets irritating on long drives
  • New 911 Turbo returns as the flagship for the current-generation 911
  • Targa body style also returns; available in all-wheel-drive 4 and 4S trim
  • Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020

First impressions are important, right? Well, Porsche apparently wants to make a great one — it's kicked off its 2021 911 range by reintroducing several of its most well-known 911 versions: the Turbo and Turbo S as well as the 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S.

The latest 911 Turbo can trace its roots back to the 1974 original. That model, which reached the U.S. in 1976, was one of the first road cars to deploy a turbocharger and was crude by modern standards. This latest model is anything but, boasting an armada of technology to harness the rear-mounted engine's output of 572 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — slightly less power but more torque than the last-gen Turbo S.

As for the Targa, the new version features a hardtop panel above the passengers that can be lowered and concealed behind the rear seats. Unlike a traditional convertible, a fixed rear portion with wraparound glass remains in place regardless of the hardtop panel position. With all this going on, it's possible to forget about the standard 911 Carrera. But rest assured, it's still here for 2021.

Overall, the 911 is one of our favorite cars on the road today. Its combination of performance excellence, everyday usability and customization just can't be beat. Check out our Expert Rating below for an even more in-depth evaluation.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The Porsche 911 expertly fills the middle ground between touring and scintillating performance. The new interior will likely divide opinion, but Porsche's push for modernity has been largely successful. Though it may have lost its evocative sound, the 911 hasn't lost its benchmark status.
We tested the 911 Carrera S with the PDK eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Acceleration is impressively rapid in any situation. The launch control mode is easy to activate, and with it we observed a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.2 seconds. This car feels as if it can run at full throttle and high speeds all day.

Similarly impressive are the brakes. Our test vehicle had the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, and they stopped our test car from 60 mph in a scant 97 feet. The brake feel and pedal effort are excellent for both casual and high-performance driving. Around turns, the 911 is so quick and precise that it feels as if it's tapped directly into the driver's mind. Even with all this capability, the 911 is an easy car to drive in everyday conditions thanks to its best-in-the-business PDK automatic transmission. The breadth of the 911's capabilities is nearly unrivaled at this price.
Overall comfort is impressive considering how much performance the 911 provides. The optional ventilated adaptive sport seats are agreeable even after several hours of driving, for instance. Our test vehicle had the optional sport suspension. With it, you'll feel every flaw in the road, but impacts are never harsh, even when driving in Sport mode.

Road noise is more noticeable than in some rival sports cars, but it's not grating. The engine sounds rough and surprisingly unrefined at cold startup and doesn't really start sounding like a proper 911 flat-six until you get the revs high. Buyers new to the 911 might not mind, but returning customers will pine for the sound of older 911s.
The 911's cabin layout is delightfully familiar yet pleasingly modern. Compared to the previous-generation 911, there are more touchscreen controls and fewer physical buttons. Unfortunately, the touchscreen requires a bit of a reach to use, and pushing a desired virtual button can be a somewhat elusive task when you're driving over a bumpy road. The driving position is otherwise excellent.

The 911's cabin gives you the traditional snug sports-car experience, yet there's still plenty of space for taller passengers up front. Outward visibility is excellent. As usual, the rear seats are laughably small and better used for cargo than people, but you could argue that having them is better than not having any rear seats at all.
Porsche bills itself as a builder of driver's cars, making technology and infotainment secondary concerns. While some owners may appreciate that sentiment, we're sure more will be disappointed in both the execution and functionality of many of the 911's advanced features.

For example, many drivers will find the high-definition touchscreen and controller knob placed just out of reach and the on-screen buttons too small. Apple CarPlay is easier to use and has more natural voice controls than Porsche's native system, but Android Auto is not offered. The standard audio system is truly disappointing — it sounds weak and suffers from terrible staging.
Because the engine occupies the rear half of the car, cargo space is restricted to a 4.6-cubic-foot bin under the hood. It's large enough for two soft-sided carry-on bags but not much else. You can use the rear seats for additional storage, but getting stuff in and out requires an awkward stoop and a tight squeeze. There's also not a lot of space for your personal items. The cupholders, pockets and bins are all small, so pack accordingly.

Want to take your new baby along for a ride? The car seat anchors are easy to find, but that's about the only good thing we can say. The lack of rear seat room means installing a child safety seat is very difficult. (The same goes for getting a child in or out.) If you really need a vehicle for family duty, the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan are obviously better suited.
The EPA estimates the Carrera S at 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway), which is good for the class. As with any sports car, achieving those results is an exercise in restraint. On our best behavior, we only managed 16.4 mpg. On a racetrack, our results plummeted to a wastefully rewarding 6.6 mpg.
The Carrera and Carrera S base pricing is right in there with other sports car rivals, but you won't get nearly as many standard features as you would with the competition. At this price, competitors such as BMW M850i come almost fully loaded. In some cases, you'd have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to option up a 911 to a similar specification. Of course, the build quality is excellent, and Porsche offers nearly endless opportunities for personalization. In warranty coverage and ownership experience, it's comparable to the rest of the class.
When it comes to pure driving joy, the 911 Carrera S gets it right. It's very entertaining to drive and, even more important, it's easy to drive in a spirited manner. The impeccable steering and predictable handling encourage the driver to push a little harder, yet the 911 remains controllable if you overstep those boundaries.

Just as impressive as its outright performance is the 911's friendly demeanor in everyday situations. The 911 is perhaps a victim of its own success since its prevalence means it doesn't turn heads as much as some other sports cars. But it hasn't lost any of its style or desirability.

Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?

As much as we enjoy the outlandish power available in the 911 Turbo, we suggest going with the midlevel Carrera S. It offers plenty of accessible performance and can be loaded up with options and still not come close to touching the Turbo's price. And which options should you get? That's pretty much up to you, but at the very least we suggest opting for the Sport Chrono package.

Porsche 911 models

The Porsche 911's lineup expands for 2021. Besides the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S, we also get the Targa 4, Targa 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The Carrera and Turbo models are available as both a coupe and a convertible, while the Targa twins use a power-retractable roof panel that splits the difference between a coupe and a convertible.

All 911s are powered by a rear-mounted turbocharged flat-six engine that drives the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (Porsche's PDK). For those who prefer to row their own gears, a seven-speed manual is available on Carrera S and Targa 4S models.

Carrera and Carrera 4
The base Carrera and Carrera 4 use a rear-mounted 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (379 hp, 331 lb-ft). The standard Carrera has rear-wheel drive, while the Carrera 4 (and other 4-badged models) comes with all-wheel drive. Standard feature highlights include:

  • Adaptive suspension
  • LED headlights
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Heated sport seats with power-adjustable backrest
  • Partial leather upholstery
  • Two-zone automatic climate control
  • 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Navigation
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

From there, you can select from a long list of options, covering driver aids to upgraded interior trims. Notable picks include:

  • Custom paint colors
  • Larger wheels
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Upgraded seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Sunroof
  • Sport exhaust system
  • Larger fuel tank
  • Front-axle lift
  • Carbon-ceramic brakes
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the 911 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Porsche and the car in front)
  • Sport Chrono package
    • Dash-mounted analog and digital chronograph
    • Steering wheel-mounted drive mode dial
    • Launch control
    • Active suspension mounts
    • Tire temperature display
    • Porsche Track Precision App
  • Premium package
    • Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
    • Bose audio system
    • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the 911 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
    • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
    • Ventilated front seats
    • Power-folding mirrors
    • Ambient interior lighting

Carrera S and Carrera 4S
Standard features generally mirror those on the standard Carrera. But both the Carrera S and 4S get a significant bump in power, pushing output up to 443 hp and 390 lb-ft. Other standard performance upgrades include:

  • Larger brakes
  • Larger wheels and tires
  • Electronically controlled torque-vectoring differential for improved traction
  • Sport Chrono package (standard with manual transmission, optional on automatics)
  • Optional rear-axle steering (improves high-speed stability and makes parking easier)

Targa 4 and Targa 4S
The Targa 4 and 4S generally mirror the Carrera 4 and 4S, respectively, when it comes to performance, features and options. As with other 4-badged models, the Targa 4 and 4S come standard with all-wheel drive. There's also a limited-run Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition that comes with exclusive paint colors, retro racing livery graphics, special Porsche badges and an exclusive two-tone interior.

Turbo
The 911 Turbo comes with a 3.8-liter six-cylinder that spools out 572 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and the only available transmission is the eight-speed dual-clutch. Additional standard features on the Turbo include:

  • Rear-axle steering
  • 14-way adjustable sport seats
  • Sport Chrono package
  • Bose audio system

Otherwise, options on the 911 Turbo generally mirror those on the Carrera S.

Turbo S
Consider the Turbo S the king of the hill. Output rises to 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. In addition to the extra grunt, standard features on the Turbo S include:

  • Carbon-ceramic brakes
  • Upgraded suspension
  • Upgraded aerodynamics
  • 18-way adjustable seats

The Turbo S is available with:

  • Lightweight package
    • 66-pound weight reduction
    • Lighter front bucket seats (standard seats are available)
    • Rear seats removed
    • Thinner glass
    • Reduced sound deadening
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S pricing

2021 Porsche 911 price drops

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Porsche 911.

    New Porsche 911 Targa 4S Review - 2021 Porsche 911 Targa Price, Interior, Design, Release Date

    [BIRDS CHIRPING] [ENGINE REVVING] [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: This car was named after a famous race, and I would be perfectly happy to spend the day with it on a race track. But just going fast in a Porsche 911 doesn't do justice to it. There's a reason why the Porsche 911 is so popular as a daily driver and that is because it's just as good for a summer fun day as it is for a track rat, especially in this, the most perfect of configurations, the Targa. [MUSIC PLAYING] There's no actual award called very best kind of car roof, but if there was, I personally would award it to the Targa. But I'd make it share it with t-tops, you know, t-tops are the Coors beer, Targa's champagne. The 2021 911 Targa is available in two flavors, Targa 4 and Targa 4S. They both use a rear-mounted twin turbo six-cylinder engine and the difference between them is primarily performance with a few cosmetic tweaks on the 4S so that people in the know know that you have the high-performance one. This is just the regular old 4 and I have no complaints about its performance or its looks. In fact, I want to drive it again. Can I drive it again? Yeah, good. I would've done that even if you'd said no. These days, when I tell you that a car makes 379 horsepower and 331 pound feet of torque, you might not actually be that impressed. I mean, you can get a Honda Civic that makes almost that much, right? But the secret to Porsche's success is not the number of horses, but how well-trained they are. Power delivery in this car is flawless. It has no abrupt beginning and no noticeable drop off. That is partially due to the 8-speed PDK transmission, which is one of the best in the world, I think. Look, I got a story, story time. My husband absolutely hates modern automatic transmissions. He says there's too many gears. He can feel them going all the way up through the gears. He can feel them coming all the way down, like uh, uh, uh, like slowing you down. He says it's like driving a truck. He hates them all. Honestly, he hates this one too, but he did admit that he hates it less than he hates most of the others. I don't hate it at all. If you lack my husband's princess and the pea-like ability to feel shifts, unless you're looking at the tach in this car, you won't even know there were any. Now, if you put it in the Sport or Sport Plus modes, you'll notice a little more hang time in the revs, and then things might get a little bit bumpy. But if you leave it in the normal driving mode, a Tesla owner would be impressed. If you want more control over banging the gears, good news. The Targa 4S is available with a 7-speed manual transmission, no extra charge. Of course, handling in a 911 is a dream. I mean, you expect it, and it delivers. This car is a mind reader. It's like it just knows where you want to go and it goes there. You don't even have to turn the wheel. I'm just kidding, you have to turn the wheel. This 911 is all-wheel drive but it's such a light, nimble system. It never really feels like it's getting in your way, and its rear-wheel biased, so the car drives like a rear wheel drive car. It isn't like Porsche slapped all-wheel drive on to cover up some sort of imbalance, it just makes everything a little more stable and secure. I don't want to get this back. Do you want to come home with me? Yes, you do. Yes, you do. I'm going to guess that visibility and comfort for taller drivers is good in this car, because I'm pretty far forward, 5' 3", if you didn't know that from like every other video I've done. I had a little bit of a blind spot with this a-pillar, but it is not bad. I'll take it. Nope, not really a problem. Plus, you can get all kinds of driver aids, like blind spot monitoring and backup camera and that sort of thing. So if you're concerned about being able to see out of this car, it's not a concern. Don't worry about it. I actually only have two complaints about the 911 Targa and might as well get one of them out of the way now. You ever had work done on your house or apartment, like a home improvement project? You know how you wake up every day going, how am I going to spend $600 this morning? Well, specing a 911 is a little bit like working with a contractor. Every change you want to make is going to cost you $600. Or in the case of this extremely beautiful Burmester stereo system, $5,500. Adaptive cruise control, $3,000. It's not that I don't think the 911 is worth the money, it's just that, I mean, KIA offers adaptive cruise control standard. So I said that I had two complaints about the Targa. What's the second one? Well, the Targa roof may take only 19 seconds to go from top up to top down, but you can only do it when you're at a complete stop. And so far, in driving around, my average stop at a stoplight hasn't been a full 19 seconds. And since you can't move while the top is going down, you're sort of either blocking somebody who gets mad at you or you're kind of creeping forward with the top partially down like running around, holding your pants up, and you look like a dork. This car is too cool to make you look like a dork. Most convertibles can put the top up and down while you're still moving, why can't the Targa? [MUSIC PLAYING] Back in the dark days, the days before I had ever driven a 911, I was intimidated by them and I figured they were overrated. A lot of times when you're intimidated by something, you want it to not be that good. Just seemed like there was all this tribal knowledge that you had to have before you could even get in one, like what's a 992? As it turns out, a 992 is this generation of 911. There was also a 991, but there was also a 996 and a 997. It is very confusing. The thing is, once you get in one, you just immediately get it. Really, other than knowing that Porsche always puts its key on the left side of the car, you don't need to know any of the other stuff. It's obvious the interior is well-made. It's clearly beautiful. The steering wheel feels amazing. The shifter, well, OK, this automatic shifter is kind of a dumb little nubbin, but hey, if you want a cup holder and a big touchscreen, you gotta make room for them. And even though I don't like the appearance of this shifter, it feels really good. If you've ever wondered what the perfect feel of a toggle switch or the haptic feedback on a touch switch should be, get in a 911 and take notes. That said, nothing is perfect. Porsche offers a lot of customization in the controls in the 911, and it's very cool once you figure it out, but it will take some time with the owner's manual. For example, there's a button on the right side of the steering wheel that you can toggle to show a map on the gauge cluster, bunch of other things. A very cool option that this car has, a $2,700 option, though, is nose lift. One of the things with sports cars is that they're low and a lot of driveways, even maybe the driveway to your house, driveway my house, are too low and you scrape going in and out of them. So now, a lot of sports cars offer a nose lift which lifts the front of the car so that you can get better clearance, and then it comes back down so that you're all speedy and stylish looking. Porsche not only offers a nose lift, it offers a GPS compatible nose lift, so you can program in a location where you need to lift the nose, say, it's your workplace or your house. And when the car gets to that spot, it knows it-- haha, did you see what it did there? It knows it, and it lifts the front of the car automatically so that you can clear that obstacle and get on your way. Another thing that makes the 911 such a useful car, even if you want it to be your only car, is that there is a lot of space in it. It's got a generous front trunk, frunk, and while I wouldn't say that the rear seats are particularly generous for adults, they make an excellent cargo tray and you can fit child seats in them. I know several people who bring babies around in a Porsche and, you know, I mean I don't know what you're telling your kid when they start life in a 911. They're going to expect great things. It's all the thoughtful details, the beautiful interiors, the smart programming, the multiple different flavors of performance, those are the things that make the 911 such a consistent winner for almost 60 years. Sure, there are cars that are more interesting, like McLaren, or more affordable, Corvette, more dramatic, like all of the Italian sports cars, but if you just want one performance car that's blazingly fast in a straight line, balanced like a gymnast in the corners, and usable as a daily driver, the 911 is top of the list. [ENGINE REVVING] Like this car, want to see more like it? Hit subscribe, hit like. It's what encourages us to make more videos. Also, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Did you just lock? You just locked. Oh, look at that pretty profile. What a lovely looking car. Oh, gosh, it's almost as pretty as the hard top, but if only I had more sunshine. [WHIRRING] [MUSIC PLAYING]

    After introducing the next-generation 911 last year, Porsche has brought back the Targa version of its most popular sports car for 2021. In this video, Elana Scherr explains why the Porsche 911 remains one of our favorite sports cars.

    Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$203,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower640 hp @ 6750 rpm
    See all for sale
    Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD3.8L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$216,300
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower640 hp @ 6750 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S specs & features
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:

    Porsche Active Safe
    Alerts the driver about an imminent front collision and applies the brakes if necessary. It's included with adaptive cruise control.
    Front and Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an audible warning when the front or rear bumpers of the car are approaching an obstacle.
    Porsche Car Connect
    Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.

    Porsche 911 vs. the competition

    Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    The Chevrolet Corvette received a major redesign for 2020. The new mid-engine platform transforms the way the Corvette looks and feels. While the Vette's interior and build quality aren't on the same level as the 911's, they're otherwise an improvement over the last Corvette. It also costs significantly less than anything else in this field. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Corvette.

    Compare Porsche 911 & Chevrolet Corvette features 

    Porsche 911 vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

    The AMG GT is available in a handful of configurations, with performance and price that line up fairly neatly with the 911. The front mid-engine layout and raucous twin-turbo V8 make it feel more lively than the buttoned-down 911, but the AMG GT is no less capable or entertaining. The small interior and lack of a back seat make it less practical than a 911, but it's so entertaining that faults are easy to overlook.

    Compare Porsche 911 & Mercedes-Benz AMG GT features 

    Porsche 911 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

    The Porsche 718 is the 911's smaller, more affordable brother. It's not as fast as the 911, but it feels more nimble and athletic on the road. Refinement and build quality are right there with the 911 too, though the Cayman doesn't feel as modern. The GTS and GT4 trims are particularly appealing, and the mechanically identical 718 Boxster offers equal performance in a convertible package.

    Compare Porsche 911 & Porsche 718 Cayman features 

