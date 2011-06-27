2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Coupe
MSRP range: $60,500 - $101,200
|MSRP
|$61,850
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$61,776
What Should I Pay
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Review
- Outstanding handling
- Engines deliver stirring performance and good fuel economy
- Exceptional build quality
- Broad range of customization options
- Four-cylinder engines sound unrefined
- Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
- Two new colors are available, Shark Blue and Frozenberry Metallic
- Part of the third 718 Cayman generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman video
2021 Porsche Cayman GT4 Review | Going Fast and Having Fun! | Price, Engine, Specs, 0-60 & More
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman, but since the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 718 Cayman GT4, a mid-engine sports car from Porsche, is one of the most impressive high-performance cars in the world. Carlos Lago from Edmunds goes on a deep dive of the Cayman GT4, detailing what makes this sports car so special, how much it costs and what it's like to drive. This is our review of the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $60,500
- MPG & Fuel
- 20 City / 26 Hwy / 22 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- Flat 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 300 hp @ 6500 rpm
- Torque: 280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 172.4 in. / Height: 51.0 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.5 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3034 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.9 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 718 Cayman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche 718 Cayman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 718 Cayman gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 718 Cayman ranges from 14.7 to 14.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche 718 Cayman. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman:
- Two new colors are available, Shark Blue and Frozenberry Metallic
- Part of the third 718 Cayman generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche 718 Cayman reliable?
To determine whether the Porsche 718 Cayman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 718 Cayman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 718 Cayman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 718 Cayman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman?
The least-expensive 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,500.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $72,500
- GTS 4.0 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $87,400
- T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,600
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $60,500
- GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $101,200
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Cayman?
If you're interested in the Porsche 718 Cayman, the next question is, which 718 Cayman model is right for you? 718 Cayman variants include S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GTS 4.0 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M), T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of 718 Cayman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
