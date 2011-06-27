  1. Home
Used 1994 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Trans Sport
5(50%)4(42%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
List Price Estimate
$924 - $1,608
Hate it

Sharon, 01/31/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I got this van and was it worked well But then It wouldn't start and no one can tell me why! Went to 2 different places and There was nothing wrong. It has new plugs, wires and starter, But still only starts about once a month very disappointing

Old faithful

MFree, 11/14/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Been a good van with no major problems. Engine is better than the body style with only a minor problem under the hood. Was one of the better vans at that time (1994) other than the Chryslers. Ford came out with Windstar same year or a year later and took the steam out of GM for a while. Mazda's original Mvp was a joke as was the undersized first Odyssey. Did what it needed to do.

Pontiac Trans Sport

dave, 06/02/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very versitile vehicle. Tows 2 tons and cruises easy on the highway. Too bad 3.8 liter gets only about 20 average mpg

Too Soon to Tell

Rodney, 05/06/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It is fun to drive. Have had only one week. One problem is how far back driver is from front end. When turning it appears it takes the front a while to catch up. Took a while to find the owners manual. Love the idea of individual seats. Have a Caravan and Navigator. Always taking out the seats and usually need help. Just wish the back seats could turn around. Have an oil leak and trouble getting at the tappet cover to tighten it. Could use a little more space to work on engine. Since it is 14 years olds it is surprising how good it handles. The pushbutton sliding side door is great. Surprised it still works.Looks nice with the alloy wheels.

Fun To Drive

irick55, 11/18/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought 2nd handed from private owner. Love the exterior looks, inside looks & comfort. Looked @ several other newer vans but really happy I decided on the Pontiac Trans Sport.

